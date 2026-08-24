This drone footage of County Mayo will have you planning your next vacation.

County Mayo has quite a few claims to fame. It's Ireland's third-largest county, it has its own international day of celebration, and a County Mayo castle was recently named the best hotel in the world. So you really shouldn't need any more reasons to visit, but just in case you did, here's a stunning video of the Mayo coastline, up along Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way.

It was shot by Raymond Fogarty of AirCam Ireland, who spent six weeks filming the Irish coastline via drone. The gorgeous shots and sweeping views he captured of the Mayo coast prove that the Irish landscape truly is a thing of wonder and beauty.

Enjoy!

The Wild Atlantic Way is a 2500km (1500 miles) driving route, stretching from Malin Head in County Donegal to Kinsale in County Cork along Ireland’s western seaboard. It was launched in February 2014 by Junior Tourism Minister Michael Ring and it traverses the entire rugged and spectacular west coast of Ireland from Cork through counties Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim to Donegal.

In Mayo, the Wild Atlantic Way is a 543km coastal drive and much of Mayo’s spectacular natural scenery lies along it.

Here are some of the highlights in Mayo along the Wild Atlantic Way:

Achill Island:

Keem Bay: This secluded, horseshoe-shaped beach with crystal-clear waters and golden sands is often regarded as one of the most beautiful beaches in Ireland. It’s perfect for a relaxing day by the sea, swimming, or simply enjoying the breathtaking views.

Atlantic Drive: This scenic drive around the island offers dramatic views of the rugged coastline, cliffs, and the vast Atlantic Ocean. It’s a must for photographers and nature lovers.

Westport Town: A charming town known for its Georgian architecture, vibrant culture, and friendly locals. Explore its bustling streets, visit the historic Westport House, and enjoy the many cafes and restaurants.

Croagh Patrick: Just outside Westport, this holy mountain offers a challenging hike and is a significant pilgrimage site. The summit rewards climbers with stunning panoramic views of Clew Bay and its many islands.

Clew Bay:

Clew Bay: Famous for its 365 islands, one for every day of the year, Clew Bay offers opportunities for boating, kayaking, and exploring the unique landscape and wildlife.

Connemara National Park:

Although partly in County Galway, the edges of Connemara touch Mayo, providing a stunning landscape of mountains, bogs, and coastline to explore. The park offers walking trails of varying difficulty, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the region's natural beauty.

Downpatrick Head:

Dún Briste Sea Stack: This impressive sea stack rises dramatically from the Atlantic Ocean and is steeped in history and legend. The surrounding cliffs provide fantastic views and a great spot for bird-watching.

Killary Harbour:

Killary Fjord: Ireland’s only fjord, this 16-kilometer-long inlet offers spectacular scenery and boat trips. It’s a great spot for hiking along the fjord’s edge and enjoying the rugged landscape.

Ballycroy National Park:

A vast expanse of blanket bog and mountainous terrain, this park is perfect for those seeking solitude and pristine natural beauty. The Visitor Centre provides information on the park’s unique ecosystem and walking trails.

Louisburgh:

Silver Strand Beach: This hidden gem offers a pristine sandy beach, clear waters, and views of the surrounding mountains. It’s an ideal spot for a quiet picnic or a swim.

These stops along the Wild Atlantic Way in County Mayo offer a mix of natural beauty, outdoor activities, and cultural experiences, making them perfect for any traveler seeking to explore Ireland’s rugged west coast.

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* Originally published in 2015. Updated in May 2026.