Slide Step Irish Dance Company takes Irish dancing to the next level.

Dublin-based dance troupe Slide Step is taking Irish dance to the next level with their modern, high-energy routines.

A mix of contemporary street moves and energetic, powerful, hard-shoe rhythms, Slide Step’s look is far from the wigs and dresses we may normally associate with Irish dance, and they specialize in everything from 5-minute dance blasts at events to table-top revelry.

Since 2013, the Irish dance group has performed at all types of events, including corporate meetings and weddings. They were even named the Best Corporate Entertainers at the 2013 Event Industry Awards in Ireland!

You can find out more on Slide Step's website or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Who is your favorite Irish dance performer? Let us know in the comments!

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* Originally published in January 2016 and updated in 2026.