Con Holleran will be an Irish dance star one day!

At only 2 years old, Con Holleran is a seriously impressive Irish dancer.

On Facebook, Con's dad Brian Holleran has shared an absolutely adorable video of his son Irish dancing which has since gone viral with over 3 thousand likes.

Speaking with IrishCentral, Con’s proud dad said of his son: “He’s some boy.”

“His mother is a dance teacher and I’m a flute player,” said Holleran, which makes sense given Con’s impressive footwork and timing!

“He loves the dancing. She’ll show him things here and there in the house and he just picks it up like a sponge.

“There’s a lot of music and dancing in the house. He’s such a happy little chap too.

“When he started dancing in time to the music, we couldn’t believe it. They say it’s best to learn a language before age three. I guess the same goes for a few steps!”

Con's dad also hilariously noted in a separate video that "He also requests his pants off while dancing - just like daddy."

Check out this video of Con Holleran dancing an Irish dance set piece, Planxty Hugh O’Donnell - thanks to Brian Holleran for sharing!

Two-year-old shows off his Irish dance moves This might be one of the cutest Irish dance videos out there  Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Lundi 1 avril 2019

