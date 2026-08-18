The NFL is coming to Irish screens like never before. Virgin Media Television and the league have renewed their partnership for three more seasons, more than doubling the free-to-air coverage available to fans across the country.

The new agreement, announced Aug. 17, 2026, will see Virgin Media Television broadcast at least 22 games per season, up from just 10 in 2025. That means Irish viewers will get access to at least 66 regular season and postseason games between 2026 and 2028, all shown free-to-air on Virgin Media's channels and its streaming service, Virgin Media PLAY.

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The expanded deal includes 18 Sunday 9 pm games each season, a slot that has become appointment viewing for Irish fans wanting to catch top matchups without staying up into the small hours. On top of that, viewers will get three playoff games and the Super Bowl every year through the end of the 2028 season.

The timing is no accident. Croke Park hosted its first regular-season NFL game in 2025, and the response from Irish fans caught the league's attention. Laura Louisy, the NFL's Senior Director of International Business Development and Media, pointed to that game as proof of the appetite building here.

"Following the success of the 2025 NFL Dublin game in Croke Park, the growing appetite in Ireland for NFL games is evident," Louisy said.

"Virgin Media Television played a key role in bringing the Dublin game to a huge Irish audience, and we are thrilled to build on that with an extension that expands our footprint and brings Irish fans even more games over the next three seasons."

Mick McCaffrey, Director of News and Sport at Virgin Media Television, echoed that sentiment, framing the expanded coverage as a direct response to what Irish audiences have shown they want.

"We're delighted to extend our partnership with the NFL and significantly increase the number of games available free-to-air for viewers across Ireland," McCaffrey said. "The response to the 2025 NFL Dublin game demonstrated the significant growth in interest in American football here. This agreement reinforces our commitment to bringing major sporting events to audiences across Virgin Media Television and Virgin Media PLAY."

For fans who want more than just the live-action, there's also a new weekly show to look forward to. NFL Overtime will air every Thursday, hosted by Michael McQuaid, giving Irish viewers a dedicated recap of the previous week's action and a look ahead at upcoming matchups.

The show is being built specifically with an Irish audience in mind, blending analysis and fan discussion with what the league describes as a distinctly Irish take on America's biggest sport. It's a sign of how seriously both the NFL and Virgin Media are taking the Irish market, treating it not just as an audience to broadcast to but as a fanbase with its own voice and perspective on the game.

Between the Dublin game's success, the expanded broadcast slate, and now a homegrown weekly show, the NFL's presence in Ireland looks set to keep growing over the next three seasons. For a country that has long embraced Gaelic football and rugby as its own, American football is quietly building a foothold too, one Sunday night broadcast at a time.

Fans looking to keep up with news, highlights, and behind-the-scenes content can also follow the NFL U.K. and Ireland community on Instagram, X, and TikTok.