"Irish Gossamer" is now available to stream for free from the Irish Film Institute's IFI Archive Player.

Commissioned by the Irish tourism board, Bord Fáilte, to entice visitors to Ireland, this visually stunning short by Colm Ó Laoghaire takes viewers on a journey through Ireland in 1958, exploring Irish life and landscapes.

The work of designer Irene Gilbert and fabrics produced by The Crock of Gold and Gaeltarra Éireann are juxtaposed with scenes of rural beauty all around the country.

The film also presents cityscapes of Limerick, Galway, and Dublin, as well as exciting activities, including the Tóstal Festival, the Spring Show, a hurling match at Croke Park, and the Horse Show.

The visuals' texture and warmth are complemented by a soundtrack performed by the Radio Éireann Light Orchestra.

"Irish Gossamer" won an award at the Kelowna Film Festival.

"Irish Gossamer" is a part of the Irish Film Institute's Bord Fáilte Film Collection.

The Irish Film Institute's Bord Fáilte Film Collection

Some of the largest collections held by the IFI Irish Film Archive come from Government departments and State and semi-state bodies.

Apart from their educational and entertainment value in a country that did not have its own television station until 1961, these state-sponsored films are noteworthy not only for their high production values and interesting content, but also for the caliber of those involved in their creation. Luminaries of the Irish acting world would often make appearances, and at a time when the Irish film industry was underdeveloped and opportunities for technical training were limited, important figures such as Louis Marcus, Bob Monks, Colm Ó Laoghaire, George Fleischmann, Gerard Healy, and Rex Roberts all found gainful employment in their production.

Films made for Bord Fáilte provide not only a beautiful record of Ireland’s landscape and topography throughout the 20th century but also illustrate the development of the Irish tourist industry and the image that ‘brand’ Ireland was endeavoring to project as it marketed itself as an international tourist destination.

"Irish Gossamer" is published here thanks to the Irish Film Institute (IFI), with whom IrishCentral has partnered to bring you a taste of their remarkable collection. You can find all IrishCentral articles and videos from the IFI here.

To watch more historic Irish footage, visit the IFI Archive Player, the Irish Film Institute’s virtual viewing room that provides audiences around the globe free, instant access to Irish heritage preserved in the IFI Irish Film Archive. Irish Culture from the last century is reflected through documentaries, animation, adverts, amateur footage, feature films, and much more. You can also download the IFI Archive Player App for free on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

IrishCentral has partnered up with the IFI to bring you a taste of what their remarkable collections entail. You can find all IrishCentral articles and videos from the IFI here.

* Originally published in 2024 and updated in July 2026.