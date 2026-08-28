An Irish father and his two sons perform a stirring live version of "The Parting Glass" in an Irish pub.

The Parting Glass, which is centuries old, is one of the most beloved and famous Irish traditional songs of all time.

The first known reference to the song's lyrics dates back to the 17th century, so there have been no doubt countless renditions of the song.

In 1959, The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem recorded a version that would go on to become one of the most popular recordings of the modern era. In 2011, British singer Ed Sheeran, who has deep Irish roots, included a version of it on his album “+”

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The lyrics of the world-famous song, though sometimes varying, typically go as follows:

Of all the money that e'er I spent I've spent it in good company And all the harm that ever I did Alas it was to none but me And all I've done for want of wit To memory now I can't recall So fill to me the parting glass Good night and joy be with you all If I had money enough to spend And leisure to sit awhile There is a fair maid in the town That sorely has my heart beguiled Her rosy cheeks and ruby lips I own she has my heart enthralled So fill to me the parting glass Good night and joy be with you all Oh, all the comrades that e'er I had They're sorry for my going away And all the sweethearts that e'er I had They'd wish me one more day to stay But since it falls unto my lot That I should rise and you should not I'll gently rise and softly call Good night and joy be with you all

This weekend, however, an Irish father and his two sons delivered a particularly stirring live version of the song at Fitzy’s Pub in Crosshaven, Co Cork.

Take a look at the beautification by Jim Geaney and his soCo. Cillian and Lorcan below, as shared by Fitzy’s Pub on Facebook.

Well done, lads.

What’s your favorite Irish song to sing at the end of the night? Share in the comments!

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* Originally published in 2018 and updated in August 2026.