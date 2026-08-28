An Irish father and his two sons perform a stirring live version of "The Parting Glass" in an Irish pub.
The Parting Glass, which is centuries old, is one of the most beloved and famous Irish traditional songs of all time.
The first known reference to the song's lyrics dates back to the 17th century, so there have been no doubt countless renditions of the song.
In 1959, The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem recorded a version that would go on to become one of the most popular recordings of the modern era. In 2011, British singer Ed Sheeran, who has deep Irish roots, included a version of it on his album “+”
The lyrics of the world-famous song, though sometimes varying, typically go as follows:
Of all the money that e'er I spent
I've spent it in good company
And all the harm that ever I did
Alas it was to none but me
And all I've done for want of wit
To memory now I can't recall
So fill to me the parting glass
Good night and joy be with you all
If I had money enough to spend
And leisure to sit awhile
There is a fair maid in the town
That sorely has my heart beguiled
Her rosy cheeks and ruby lips
I own she has my heart enthralled
So fill to me the parting glass
Good night and joy be with you all
Oh, all the comrades that e'er I had
They're sorry for my going away
And all the sweethearts that e'er I had
They'd wish me one more day to stay
But since it falls unto my lot
That I should rise and you should not
I'll gently rise and softly call
Good night and joy be with you all
This weekend, however, an Irish father and his two sons delivered a particularly stirring live version of the song at Fitzy’s Pub in Crosshaven, Co Cork.
Take a look at the beautification by Jim Geaney and his soCo. Cillian and Lorcan below, as shared by Fitzy’s Pub on Facebook.
Touching version of 'The Parting Glass'
Beautiful ? Video: Fitzy's Pub CrosshavenPosted by IrishCentral.com on Monday, October 22, 2018
Well done, lads.
What’s your favorite Irish song to sing at the end of the night? Share in the comments!
* Originally published in 2018 and updated in August 2026.
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