Irish Arts Center study in association with IrishCentral 2026

Prize details:

The prize is based on two travelers.

2 round-trip standard economy airline tickets from the winner’s nearest Ireland gateway in the USA

Advance booking is required a minimum of 120 days prior to the intended dates of travel

Travel Dates Excluded: 15 Dec – 3 Jan & July/Aug

Subject to availability – first choice may not be available.

Travel must be booked and completed by Dec 31, 2026

IrishCentral Terms & Conditions

Irish Arts Center survey study 2026 in association with IrishCentral

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE THE CHANCES OF WINNING.

Eligibility: The chance to win flights to Ireland with the Irish Arts Center and IrishCentral is open only to those who submit the survey form on the dedicated page or by email using the subject line supplied and who are 21 as of the date of entry.

Employees of any of the sponsors, their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, suppliers, and their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each are not eligible to participate in the contest.

The competition is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

Open to legal residents of the United States and District of Columbia (excluding residents of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, all U.S. territories) who are twenty-one (21) yeaand rs of age or older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited.

Agreement to rules: By participating, you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these rules, and you represent and warrant that you meet the eligibility requirements set forth herein. In addition, you agree to accept the decisions of the Irish Arts Center and IrishCentral as final and binding with respect to the content. The competition is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws.

How to enter:

Submit the form here.

All required fields must be completed, or you risk being disqualified.

Entries that are not complete or do not adhere to the rules or specifications may be disqualified at the discretion of IrishCentral and its partners.

If you use fraudulent methods or otherwise attempt to circumvent the rules, your submission may be removed from eligibility at the sole discretion of the sponsors.

The specifics of the prize shall be determined by the sponsor. No cash or other prize substitution permitted except at the Sponsor’s discretion. These prizes are non-transferable. Any and all prize-related expenses, including, without limitation, any and all federal, state, and/or local taxes, shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. No substitution of the prize or transfer/assignment of the prize to others, or request for a cash equivalent by winners, is permitted.

Acceptance of the prize constitutes permission for IrishCentral and its sponsors to use the winner's name, likeness, and entry for advertising and trade purposes without further compensation, unless prohibited by law.

Odds: The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner selection and notification: Winners of the competition will be selected in a random drawing under the supervision of the bysor. Winners will be notified by the sponsor's supervision; they must enter the competition within five (5) days of the selection of winners. IrishCentral and its sponsors shall have no liability for a winner's failure to receive notices due to the winner's spam, junk email, or other security settings, or for the winner's provision of incorrect or otherwise non-existent contact information. If the selected winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to claim the prize within 15 days of the award notification being sent, or fails to return a completed and executed declaration and releases as required in a timely manner, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate winner selected.

Receipt of the prize offered in this competition is contingent upon compliance with all applicable federal and state laws and regulations.

Rights granted by you: By entering this competition you understand that IrishCentral and its partners, anyone acting on behalf of them, or their respective licensees, successors and assigns will have the right, where permitted by law, without any further notice, review, or consent to print, publish, broadcast, distribute, and use, worldwide in any media now known or hereafter in perpetuity and throughout the world, your entry, including, without limitation, the entry and winner's name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness, image or statements about the competition, and biographical information as news, publicity or information and for trade, advertising, public relations and promotional purposes without any further compensation.

Terms: IrishCentral and its partners reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the competition should (in their sole discretion) a virus, bugs, unauthorized human intervention, fraud, or other causes beyond their control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or proper conduct of the competition. In such a case, IrishCentral may select the recipients from all eligible entries received prior to and/or after (if appropriate) the action taken by IrishCentral and its sponsors. IrishCentral and its partners reserve the right, at their sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with, or attempts to tamper with, the entry process or the operation of the competition or website, or who violates these terms and conditions.

IrishCentral and its partners have the right, in their sole discretion, to maintain the integrity of the competition, to void votes for any reason, including, but not limited to; multiple entries from the same user from different IP addresses; multiple entries from the same computer in excess of that allowed by competition rules; or the use of bots, macros or scripts or other technical means for entering.

Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately damage any website or undermine the legitimate operation of the competition may violate criminal and civil laws, and, should such an attempt be made, IrishCentral and its sponsors reserve the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. By entering the competition, you agree to receive email newsletters and special offers from IrishCentral (Sponsor) and the Promotional Partners. You can opt out of receiving this communication at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the respective newsletters.

Limitation of liability: By entering you agree to release and hold harmless IrishCentral and its sponsors and their subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from (i) such entrant's participation in the competition and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof, (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunctioning of any computer, cable, network, hardware or software; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions or telephone or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Promotion; (v) electronic or human error which may occur in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries.

Disputes: As a condition of participating in this competition, the participant agrees that any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this competition, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located In New York State having jurisdiction. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, including reasonable attorneys' fees, other than participant's actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e. costs associated with entering this competition), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

Privacy Policy: Information submitted with an entry is subject to the Privacy Policy stated on the IrishCentral website - to read the Privacy Policy, click here.

Sponsor: Our partner in this competition is the Irish Arts Center in New York. IrishCentral is a promotional partners only.