The St. Patrick’s Day Parade of Morris County has selected Walter Hansberry, longtime manager of the Grand Café in Morristown, to serve as its 2027 Parade Starter.

At noon on Saturday, March 13, Hansberry will cut a green ribbon spanning South Street at the head of the parade route. That will clear the way for more than 3,000 marchers to begin the annual procession honoring Ireland’s patron saint and the Irish American community.

The role of Parade Starter is given to someone who has shown a longtime commitment to both Irish America and Morris County.

“Walter is a familiar and beloved presence in our community,” said Carl Stopper, president of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade of Morris County, Inc. “He has been a steadfast supporter of the parade and countless Irish events. His welcoming personality, generosity and genuine love of Irish culture have made him a true friend to all.”

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A native of Dungarvan, County Waterford, Hansberry attended the world-renowned Rockwell Hotel and Catering School in County Tipperary. After graduation, he advanced his hospitality career in Europe for several years before immigrating to the United States.

Stateside, he worked with his brother Edward, founder and proprietor of the Parsippany Deli and Emerald Gifts, and was an early member of the Irish American Association of Northwest Jersey. In 1987, he joined the Grand Café in Morristown, which was established by fellow Irish immigrants Desmond and Alice Lloyd.

Hansberry said he loves the hustle and bustle of providing for the many guests who pack the Grand Café on Parade Day.

“Every year it seems to get bigger and bigger,” he said. “We make sure the staff is here before they start closing down the streets. Then the crowds come, and the pipe bands not long after. Sometimes it’s shoulder to shoulder. The whole day is full-blown excitement.”

He also said he is looking forward to experiencing the parade from a new perspective as this year’s Starter. “I’m working on my scissor skills,” he joked.

Hansberry joins Grand Marshal Trish O’Keefe, Ph.D., R.N., president of Atlantic Health Morristown Medical Center, as the parade’s 2027 honorees. They have known each other for more than 20 years, having collaborated on many Atlantic Health events at the Grand Café.

“Trish is a great, great person. You couldn’t ask for a better Grand Marshal,” Hansberry said. “Everyone at the hospital holds her in very high regard. They look up to her with respect and genuine admiration, which is well-deserved.”

O’Keefe is likewise enthusiastic about sharing her Grand Marshal year with Hansberry as the Starter.

“Walter is an amazing man. It is my honor to share our commitment to this wonderful parade, which celebrates Irish heritage in our community,” O’Keefe said. “His kind and giving heart, combined with his keen sense of humor, makes him truly special.

“It is a privilege to be his friend for many years,” she added. “I am grateful for the friendship we share.”

Morris County’s St. Patrick’s Day parade began in Wharton in 1979 before moving to Morristown in 1991. Over the years, it has built a reputation as the biggest and best family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day parade in New Jersey, attracting between 50,000 and 70,000 spectators each year.

To help support the parade, please consider becoming a Parade Patron.