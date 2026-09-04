Katie Taylor is set to take the ring in front of tens of thousands of fans on Saturday night for what will be her last fight before retirement.

Taylor, who famously won a Gold Medal for Ireland at the 2012 Olympics, seeks to close out her career by becoming a three-time Undisputed Champion on Saturday night.

"This seems like the perfect way to end it - by becoming Undisputed Champion again in our national stadium, which has such a special place in Irish hearts," the Irish boxer said ahead of what is shaping up to be a massive event.

"I'm so grateful that it's happening and I can't thank the people of this country enough for the support I have received over the years.

“People have travelled all around the world to follow my career, and I'm hoping I can repay some of that with a big performance on September 5.

"I'm under no illusions that Flora [Pili] will present a very tough challenge; she's undefeated as a professional and has a good amateur pedigree, so I have the utmost respect for her.

"I've been blessed to achieve more than I could ever have dreamed in this sport, but fighting at Croke Park really is the icing on the cake. I hope it's the kind of event that will inspire a whole new generation to take up sport and follow their passions - that for me would be the greatest legacy I could leave."

Read on to get all the details of Katie Taylor v Flora Pili.

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When is Katie Taylor's last fight?

Saturday, September 5.

The undercard begins at 4 pm Irish time, while Taylor and Fili are expected to take the ring just after 10 pm Irish time.

Who is Katie Taylor facing in her last fight?

Flora Pili. The 28-year-old from France has a 12-0 (2 KOs) record.

What is Katie Taylor's record?

The 40-year-old from Bray in Co Wicklow has a 25-1 (6 KOs) record.

Where is Katie Taylor's last fight?

At Croke Park in Dublin, which can seat more than 82,000 spectators.

Taylor v Pili is the first professional boxing match in Croke Park, home of the GAA, since 1972, when Muhammad Ali took on Alvin 'Blue' Lewis.

Croke Park stadium and commercial director Peter McKenna told RTÉ Radio on Friday that Saturday's boxing cards will be interspersed with entertainment, including from The Mary Wallopers and Westlife.

"And then there'll be pyrotechnics and various other displays during the course of the evening," McKenna said. "The whole thing is to keep the crowd entertained up until the big moment, which is the ring walk."

How to get tickets for Taylor v Pili

As of Friday afternoon, there was low availability for tickets via Ticketmaster.ie.

Where to watch Katie Taylor v Flora Pili?

Taylor v Pili will be free-to-air for Irish audiences on RTÉ2, RTÉ Player, and 2FM.

The whole fight card will also be live on DAZN worldwide via a DAZN subscription.

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Who is on the undercard for Katie Taylor's last fight?