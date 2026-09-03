Shannon Airport in Co Clare and Air Canada have announced a new non-stop service between Shannon and Toronto.

Launching in June 2027, the new route will provide travellers with the only direct connection to Canada from Shannon.

The service will operate three times weekly - Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays - between Shannon Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport, from June 10 to October 3 next year.

Air Canada's new service between Shannon and Toronto is on sale now.

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Through Air Canada’s Toronto global hub, passengers will be able to access onward connections to over 150 destinations across Canada, the US, Mexico, South America, and beyond.

Air Canada's new Airbus A321XLR will operate the route. Featuring Air Canada’s new Glowing Hearted cabin, the A321XLR will offer Signature Class seats with lie-flat beds alongside Economy Class seats. Across both cabins, customers have access to complimentary inflight meals and bar service, free Wi-Fi for Aeroplan Members, alongside next-generation inflight entertainment screens with complimentary “Family Together” seating and kids’ packs.

European travellers connecting to the US via Canada will be able to access US Customs and immigration preclearance rules in Toronto, enabling them to arrive in the US as a domestic passenger.

Customers can also benefit from Aeroplan, Air Canada’s loyalty programme, which enables members to earn and redeem points across Air Canada’s extensive network and a wide range of partner airlines.

"A whole new world of transatlantic travel possibilities "

"When an airline the scale of Air Canada chooses Shannon, it sends a powerful signal about the strength of the West of Ireland market and its international potential," Ray O'Driscoll, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, said.

"Securing this service has been a key priority for us and reflects years of work by our Aviation Development team.

"This new Air Canada service is set to deliver a significant economic boost for Ireland, opening the door to more Canadian visitors than ever before and driving tourism growth across the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, and destinations nationwide.

"The route further strengthens the deep economic ties between Ireland and Canada, supporting business, trade and investment while creating new opportunities for both countries.

"We are delighted to welcome Air Canada to Shannon and look forward to building a long and successful partnership."



Bláithín O’Donnell, Air Canada, Ireland, said: “Demand for travel to Canada from Irish holidaymakers has been growing consistently over the past number of years, and this new Shannon-Toronto service opens a whole new world of transatlantic travel possibilities for travellers in the West and South of Ireland.

"From exploring vibrant cities such as Toronto, with easy access to Niagara Falls, Algonquin National Park and the Thousand Islands, to travelling onwards to Western Canada for a rail journey through the Rocky Mountains, exploring the wineries of the Okanagan Valley or experiencing the spectacular wildlife of the Pacific coast, Canada has so much to offer Irish travellers.

"This new service will make it easier for travellers from the Shannon region to discover these experiences and create their own Canadian adventures.”

Ireland's Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said: “I am delighted that Shannon Airport and Air Canada will facilitate a new direct service to Toronto in 2027.

"Securing this new route is of strategic importance and shows the determination of The Shannon Airport Group to expand the services on offer, providing increased connectivity and choice to travellers wishing to fly from Shannon Airport.

"Shannon Airport has enjoyed a fantastic summer, offering more routes than ever before and seeing increased passenger numbers compared to last year. This announcement builds on that performance, strengthens long haul connectivity from the West of Ireland, and will bolster Shannon Airport’s significant contribution to the local, regional and national economies.”