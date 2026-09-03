Roughly £115,000 worth of Guinness was stolen this week from a depot in England, the Cheshire Constabulary said in an appeal on Thursday, September 3.

Officers investigating the theft of two HGV trailers containing over 800 barrels of Guinness from a depot in Runcorn, Cheshire, in northwest England, are now appealing for witnesses.

The police force said that at around 7:45 pm on Monday, August 31, a lorry entered an industrial estate in the Aston Lane area of Runcorn. The lorry was then connected to a trailer containing barrels of Guinness and then left the site at 7:55 pm, driving in the direction of the Mersey Gateway.

Then, at 9:12 pm, a second lorry arrived at the same site and connected to another trailer containing barrels of Guinness. The lorry left the site at around 9:30 pm, in the direction of Rainhill and Watkinson Way.

Cheshire Constabulary said the estimated total value of all the items stolen is approximately £205,000.

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According to the PA, Diageo, which owns Guinness, has a packaging warehouse on the Whitehouse Industrial Estate on Aston Lane.

The stolen Guinness was reportedly intended to be delivered to pubs.

On Thursday, the Cheshire Constabulary described the stolen trailers as white tri-axle curtain side trailers with GXO company branding on the curtains and rear doors.

The stolen HGV trailers have side curtains and have unique ID numbers on their rear doors in the top left corner, police said. The ID numbers of the stolen trucks are DL736 or DL542.

Both HGVs were believed to have been driven by men. The first man is described as white, with a short dark beard, and was wearing a beanie hat. The second man is believed to have been wearing a cap.

Officers are now appealing to anyone with any information or dashcam and video footage taken around the time of the incident to come forward.

“It is famously said that 'Guinness is good for you,' but that is only the case when it has been bought and paid for," Detective Sergeant McClatchy said in Thursday's appeal.

“It is with this in mind that we have wasted no time in launching enquires to identify those responsible for the theft of £115,000 worth of Guinness and the two trailers that housed the barrels – we will settle for nothing less than the full recovery of all the items stolen.

“As part of our investigation into fully establishing what has occurred, we are now appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to the theft to please come forward and speak to officers.

“We would also ask any motorists who were driving in the area at the time of either of the incidents to please review any dashcam footage to see if you have captured anything that could aid our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police via the website or by calling 101, and using incident reference number IML-2408641.