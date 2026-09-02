A tense finish at Dublin's Aviva Stadium saw the University of North Carolina hold off Texas Christian University 15-10 in the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic, giving American college football fans a dramatic start to their season.

Organizers say the game itself was only part of the story, with a packed week of transatlantic engagement leaving the deepest mark on Ireland-US relations.

More than 18,377 international visitors from 40 countries traveled to Dublin for the occasion, with 15,252 of them coming from the United States. They were joined by university leaders, politicians, business executives, academics, medical specialists, marching bands, and alumni who attended a program of 42 events spanning business, education, tourism, culture, and community life, involving TCU, UNC, the City of Fort Worth, the State of Texas, Chapel Hill, and the State of North Carolina.

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The game itself proved a hit with American audiences, drawing an average of 4.9 million viewers on ESPN, with a peak of 5.8 million, making it the most-watched Aer Lingus College Football Classic to date. It also aired free-to-air in Ireland on TG4.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin hosted the visiting delegations as part of a week that also featured civic representatives from Fort Worth and North Carolina.

Since 2022, the event has generated more than €500 million in direct economic impact for Ireland, with a fresh assessment of this year's game due in the coming months.

Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke praised the impact of the week, saying it "will generate investment in the years to come."

Padraic O'Kane, co-founder of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, said the football result was almost beside the point. "North Carolina won an extremely close football game, but Ireland-US relations were the real winner from the week."

He said: "College football brings people to Ireland, but its lasting value lies in the relationships formed, the ideas shared, and the partnerships that continue long after the final whistle."

UNC head coach Bill Belichick had nothing but praise for the trip, calling Dublin "a great city" and saying it was "a great experience for all of our student-athletes to come over here and play."

He also had warm words for the traveling Tar Heels faithful, describing the atmosphere inside Aviva Stadium as "awesome" and noting that it "almost felt like a home game."

Beyond the sidelines, UNC Chancellor Lee H. Roberts used the week to spotlight North Carolina's historic ties to Ireland and to explore future cooperation in education, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences, while representatives from the university's schools of medicine, pharmacy, and business met with their Irish counterparts. TCU Chancellor Daniel W. Pullin led a similarly wide-ranging program, with TCU students teaming up with peers from UNC and Irish universities on projects presented at Google's Dublin headquarters.

Next up for Dublin will be the University of Pittsburgh Panthers and the Wisconsin Badgers, who face off at Aviva Stadium on August 28, 2027, continuing what O'Kane called "an established transatlantic platform" for building lasting ties between Ireland and the United States.