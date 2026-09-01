Loophead Labs has launched a free Steam demo for Irish Sport Manager, a new simulation covering Gaelic football, hurling, camogie, and ladies' football in a single save.

For generations, Irish Americans who grew up glued to soccer and American football video games had nowhere to turn if they wanted to manage a county side in Croke Park instead. That changes now, as independent studio Loophead Labs releases a free demo of Irish Sport Manager on Steam, with a full launch set for January 2027.

The game bills itself as the first management simulation built entirely around the Gaelic games. According to the studio's own description, players "take a county in Ireland, name your fifteen from the parishes that produced them, and answer to a board that remembers everything."

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That premise will feel familiar to anyone who has sunk hundreds of hours into Football Manager, but the details are unmistakably GAA.

Loophead Labs says the game stands apart from other sports sims because of its scope. "Irish Sport Manager covers all four codes at full depth, two of them women's codes, on one calendar in one save," the studio explained.

Managers will juggle football, hurling, camogie, and ladies' football fixtures for the same county, complete with dual players who line out for more than one code and the scheduling headaches that come with it.

The developers were also careful to note what sets their amateurs apart from the paid professionals of other sports games. "It sits in the grand tradition of management sims," the studio said, describing the experience as "deep, honest, career-long."

They added that "its people are amateurs with jobs, exams and boats to catch, and its world is the parish, the county, and a board that expects par and dreams of more." Players can expect to manage students around exam season, workers pulled away by their day jobs, and even emigrating panelists, whom managers can try to talk into staying for one more winter rather than boarding a plane.

According to the Irish Star, the game will let fans "prove they could be the next Jim Gavin," referencing the legendary Dublin manager, across all 32 counties plus the exile boards, including New York, giving the American diaspora a direct stake in the action. Matches play out live, letting managers make tactical switches in real time and deliver a halftime team talk before the clock runs out. The Irish Mirror reported that football will follow the sport's 2026 rules, including the two-point arc, while club championships and underage grades will be fully simulated and viewable from the stands.

To sidestep any real-world controversy, Loophead Labs generates its players and clubs procedurally rather than modeling real athletes, so "nobody's parish gets libeled," per the studio's fact sheet.

The free demo is now live on Steam for Windows, and the game will also be featured at Steam Next Fest this October ahead of its full release in January 2027.