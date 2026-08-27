Maura Twomey, a 70-year-old native of Co Cork, became the oldest person to successfully cross California’s Catalina Channel when she completed the daunting challenge in 15:45:23, pending verification, on August 17.

Twomey, now based in Boston, mounted the swim as a fundraiser for the Irish Kidney Association after her youngest brother Martin, who still lives in Co Cork, received a kidney transplant earlier this year.

Her online donation page, which remains open, has raised more than €15k for the Irish charity.

As if the Catalina Channel challenge - which, at its shortest distance, is 20 miles - wasn't difficult enough, Twomey battled "epic conditions," including winds up to 20 knots that blew her off course. She also sustained a skinned knee when she climbed the rocky shoreline to reach the official finish line.

Twomey swam aboard the Kamryn Dawson, supported by crew chief Elaine Howley and crew member and support swimmer Barbara Coucci. Kayak support was provided by Sidney Russell and Angela Lee, while David Sundius and Joel Virgil served as Catalina Channel Swimming Federation (CCSF) Observers.

Twomey's successful completion of the swim means the Irish woman has now also achieved the Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming, which includes the English Channel, the 20 Bridges Swim, and the Catalina Channel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catalina Channel Swimming Federation (@swim_catalina)

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Twomey, the seventh-eldest in a family of 14 siblings, was inspired to do the fundraiser for her family's own experience of both giving and receiving the gift of life through organ donation.

Her brother Martin, now 60, received a kidney transplant in June after two and a half years of dialysis treatment at Cork University Hospital. The transplant has given him a new lease on life, especially after his health declined last year, forcing him to leave work.

The Irish Kidney Association explained that Martin's journey to dialysis and transplantation began with devastating loss. In 2023, his wife, Catherine, died from a brain aneurysm, and Martin agreed to donate her organs and heart valves. For Martin and his family, there was some comfort in knowing that, although they had lost someone they loved, Catherine’s final gift meant that other families might still have the chance to keep their loved ones.

Six months later, Martin’s kidney function had deteriorated to the point where he needed to commence haemodialysis treatment.

When Martin found himself on the other side of the organ donation story waiting for a kidney transplant, several members of his family, including Maura, offered to donate a kidney to him as living donors. Martin, however, declined, concerned that a living donor might one day need their remaining kidney themselves or for another member of their family. Instead, he chose to remain on the waiting list for a deceased donor kidney.

“Martin always put the welfare of his family before his own,” Maura told the Irish Kidney Association.

“Several of us offered to donate a kidney, but he didn’t want any of us to take that risk. He chose to wait, and eventually that call came in June. The transplant at Beaumont Hospital has given him his life back.”

For Martin, receiving the transplant has brought enormous gratitude - especially toward his nephrologist Dr. Eva Long and all the staff at Cork University Hospital and Beaumont Hospital - but his thoughts remain with the family of the donor whose death made his second chance possible.

“I know what it is like to be on both sides of organ donation,” Martin said.

“When Catherine died, knowing that her organs and heart valves were donated gave our family some comfort because other families were given more time with the people they loved. I hope my donor’s family can find that same comfort. I will always be thinking of them and be grateful for the gift they have given me.”

And while Martin has been given his health back, he is immensely proud of what his sister has achieved.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Maura,” he said. “What she has done at 70 is incredible.

"Knowing that she was swimming with my story in her heart makes it even more special. I know how hard the Catalina Channel must have been for her to swim, and I know she had to dig very deep to keep going. I am very proud to call her my sister.”

For Maura, Martin’s journey became the inspiration for her own extraordinary challenge.

“My brother Martin was my inspiration,” she said.

“Watching from across the Atlantic what he went through on dialysis, seeing how much his health deteriorated and then seeing the difference the transplant has made to him has been incredible. He has been given his life back.”

She added: “The generosity of donor families is extraordinary. In the worst possible circumstances, they make a decision that gives somebody else a future. I wanted to honour that generosity and hopefully help other people who are waiting for that same life-changing call.”

For more information on the Irish Kidney Association, organ donation, and how to obtain an organ donor card, including the digital organ donor card that can be stored on your mobile phone device, visit IKA.ie.