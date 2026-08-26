Ireland has a wonderful history on the silver screen.

From John Wayne’s famous "The Quiet Man" to Roddy Doyle’s utterly irreplaceable "The Commitments," Ireland has a huge legacy in the film world.

However, there are a couple of movies filmed in Ireland that you might never guess.

Here are the top ten most surprising movies filmed in Ireland:

"Braveheart"

Following this Mel Gibson Hollywood blockbuster, Scotland's tourism industry recorded a boost of over 100 percent. Little did the tourists know that most of the battle scenes were filmed in Ireland.

All scenes depicting London were shot at Bective Abbey, County Meath. The Battle of Stirling Bridge was filmed on the Curragh Plains, County Kildare, and the scenes set in York were actually filmed at Trim Castle, County Meath.

"Saving Private Ryan"

The famous opening 20 minutes of “Saving Private Ryan”, set on D-Day at Omaha Beach, were actually filmed in County Wexford.

Filming lasted two months and took place on Ballinesker Beach and Curracloe Strand. The Irish Defense Forces supplied 2,500 men to act as extras.

Warning! This scene is not for the faint of heart.

"Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince"

In this number six of the eight films, there’s a dramatic scene when Harry Potter and Professor Dumbledore are battling evil. The camera swoops in towards some cliffs (the Cliffs of Moher, County Clare), and then we spot our two heroes standing on a rock (Lemon Rock, County Kerry).

"The Princess Bride"

This 1987 fairy tale tells the story of heroes who set out to rescue a beautiful princess, Buttercup. They are followed by a masked man in black across the sea and up the Cliffs of Insanity (again, the Cliffs of Moher, County Clare).

This film is a childhood favorite of millions with a star-studded cast including Mandy Patinkin, Cary Elwes, Andre the Giant, Peter Cook, Billy Crystal, and many others.

"The Italian Job"

In this 1969 classic, starring a very young Michael Caine, all the jail scenes were filmed at Kilmainham Jail in Dublin.

This is a hugely historically important location for Ireland. This is where many leaders of Irish rebellions were imprisoned, and some were executed in the prison by the British and, later, in 1923 by the Irish Free State.

"King Arthur"

This 2004 incarnation of the legendary tale of King Arthur and the Round Table was mostly filmed in Ireland. The movie starred Clive Owen, Ioan Gruffudd, Ray Winstone, and Keira Knightley.

Britain’s beautiful old buildings and structures were, in fact, mostly filmed in Ardmore Studios, County Wicklow. What might have seemed to be Hadrian’s Wall was, in fact, Ballymore Eustace, County Kildare, and the Luggala and Powerscourt Estates in County Wicklow were also used.

"Barry Lyndon"

This 1975 classic by Stanley Kubrick tells the story of an Irish rogue who joins the British Army. All is not exactly what you might think in this film, though.

When you think you’re seeing a German military encampment, what you’re actually seeing is Cahir Castle, County Tipperary. Again, when you are watching the British Redcoats, what you’re actually seeing is Kells, County Meath.

"The Spy Who Came in from the Cold"

Based on a John le Carré novel, this is a brilliant spy movie starring Richard Burton and filmed in Berlin, or so they would have you think.

Though you might think you’re looking at Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, what you’re actually looking at is Ardmore Studios in County Wicklow.

"Freeze Frame"

This is a terrifying psychological thriller starring the amazing British comic, Lee Evans. It tells the tale of a man who has served a jail sentence for three murders he did not commit and has decided to live underground.

The entire movie was shot at Crumlin Road Prison, just outside Belfast City.

"The Tudors"

Though it might not count as a movie, it might surprise you to know that every little scrap of the Jonathan Rhys Meyers TV series, “The Tudors,” was shot in Ireland.

Locations they’ve used include Ardmore Studios and Powerscourt Estate, County Wicklow, and Dublin Castle, Kilmainham Jail, and the People's Gardens in Dublin.

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* Originally published in 2013, updated in Aug 2026.