St. Brigid or St. Brigid of Kildare as she's known in her native county will be celebrated with a week-long festival this year - here's what they have planned.

St. Brigid is not only known as one of Ireland's patron saints but she is also regarded as the patron saint of County Kildare, where she established what could possibly be the oldest Irish monastery in the county.

This year in celebration of her feast day, County Kildare will celebrate with a week-long festival organized by Solas Bhríde Spirituality Centre.

Events include a candlelight pilgrimage to St. Brigid's Well, a guided walk on the Curragh plains, workshops both online and in-person on the traditions and customs that are associated with St. Brigid, a Celtic lecture, and a number of musical and cultural events.

County Kildare St. Brigid's Festival 2022 Highlights:

Candlelight Pilgrimage on St. Brigid Eve

January 31, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm GMT

Starting from the Japanese Gardens, the pilgrimage will wind its way past St. Brigid’s Wayside Well where there will be a short ritual, continuing mindfully and concluding with a closing ritual at Solas Bhríde Spirituality Centre.

Lighting the Hill of Allen on St. Brigid’s Eve

January 31, 6:00 pm - February 1, 12:00 am GMT

The Hill of Allen, a volcanic hill situated in the west of County Kildare, is believed to have once been the seat of the hunter-warrior Fionn Mac Cumhaill and the Fianna. On the eve of St. Brigid's Day, the Hill of Allen will be illuminated to honor Kildare's patron saint.

Candles will be available from the public libraries across Kildare and the lighting of the Hill of Allen can also be viewed on Kildare's official Facebook tourism page and website.

Watch last year's Lighting of the Hill of Allen here:

St. Brigid’s Day activities

February 1, 2022

'Legends of Kilare' virtual reality experience - Immerse yourself in the world of virtual reality and experience the story of St. Brigid, the goddess and the saint, also includes stories of the Fianna and the arrival of the Normans.

Book of Kildare Art Exhibition 2022’ - inspired by ancient manuscripts, heritage and Celtic art, will feature original painting and calligraphy by Josephine Hardiman.

Guided Meditative Walk

February 1, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm GMT

Brigid of Kildare has left an inspiring legacy and this guided meditative walk will help you gently discover how Brigid's legacy as a spiritual leader, peacemaker, woman of the land, and woman of hospitality relates to our modern times and how we can encompass her values to enrich our lives.

Revisiting the Customs and Traditions associated with St. Brigid

Join Margaret Walsh and Brenda Kindregan in-person or online as they revisit the customs and traditions associated with St. Brigid and explore how they might speak to us today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Into Kildare (@intokildare)

Sacred Dance at Solas Bhride

February 2, 10:30 am - 12:30 pm GMT

Celebrate your journey with Brigid through dance and story, Take easy steps to beautiful music guided by Terry Hennessy and Betty White- a wonderfully uplifting experience.

Re-wilding Soul

February 2, 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm GMT

Explore through music, poetry, legend, and story, pathways of the inner journey towards soulfulness.

Check out what other St. Brigid activities are happening in County Kildare here.