St. Brigid's Day, February 1, celebrates one of Ireland's patron saints Saint Brigid. St. Brigid's Feast Day was once celebrated by pagan Irish as Imbolic the Celtic feast marking the start of spring.
After Paris stood up for Saint Brigid 2020 - this Kildare goddess is the most en vogue saint in the City of Light!
Feast days of St. Brigid and St. Patrick, Bealtaine, Summer Solstice, Lughnasa, Fall Equinox, Samhain, and Winter Solstice - mark them on your calendar now!
St. Brigid is the female equivalent of St. Patrick in Ireland, but her name is hardly known.
"To every corner of what they call the diaspora and will you find even the smallest and most nominal St. Bridget's Day Parade? Not at all."
Was Saint Brigid even a person at all?
February 1 is St. Brigid's Day, also known as Imbolc, and marks the beginning of spring.
St. Brigid's feast day on February 1 is also known as Imbolc, a celebration for the ancient Celtic goddess Brigid.
Kicking off a celebration of Irish women in history and praising the Matron Saint of Ireland and Celtic goddess in the lead up to Feb 1.
As we prepare to celebrate St. Brigid's Day and the ancient pagan festival of Imbolc and fire we take a look at this beautiful Irish air Mná na hÉireann (Women of Ireland).
Here's to Saint Brigid, Ireland's great female patron saint! Celebrated on February 1 St Brigid is believed to have founded one of the first monasteries in Ireland.
