St. Brigid's Day
St. Brigid's Day, February 1, celebrates one of Ireland's patron saints Saint Brigid. St. Brigid's Feast Day was once celebrated by pagan Irish as Imbolic the Celtic feast marking the start of spring.
How Irish women’s lives changed in a generation
The Irish roots behind America's Groundhog Day
St. Brigid - amazing tales of a true strong Irish woman
The enduring traditions of St. Brigid's Day
Celebrate the spirit of St. Brigid: Ireland’s festival of Spring
Everything you need to know about Ireland's female patron saint, St. Brigid
Celebrate St. Brigid's Day at these heritage sites in Ireland
The Celtic and Catholic traditions of St. Brigid and her cross
Prayers and blessings to honor St. Brigid
Most read
- 1 Your complete guide to Irish passport and citizenship through descent
- 2 Forty-six years ago today Muhammad Ali defeated Leon Spinks, fueled by Irish pride
- 3 The apostrophe in Irish names tells a story technology is erasing
- 4 Neven Maguire's apple tart and custard recipe
- 5 Winston Churchill accused De Valera of frolicking with the Germans and Japanese
- 6 Is Biden an Irish name?
- 7 Kerry's Valentia Island - a secret at the edge of the world
- 8 Inspiring Irish and Irish American quotes
- 9 Sisters injured in M9 crash share emotional update as fundraiser nears €900k