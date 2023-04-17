Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers is making a return to the big screen in the upcoming crime thriller "Mercy."

Rhys Meyers stars alongside Academy Award winner Jon Voight and Leah Gibson in this new action-packed thriller about the Irish mafia's takeover of a US hospital.

In a synopsis for "Mercy," production house Paramount Movies: "An ex-military doctor finds herself in a deadly battle for survival when the Irish mafia seize control of the hospital at which she works.

"When her son is taken hostage, she is forced to rely upon her battle-hardened past and lethal skills after realizing there’s no one left to save the day but her."

In the newly-dropped "Mercy" trailer, Irish mobster Patrick (Voight, "Coming Home") is out golfing when his son Sean (Rhys Meyers, "Vikings") tells him that Patrick's other son Ryan (played by Anthony Konechky) has been shot.

Patrick immediately goes to the hospital, but once he learns Ryan is being detained by the FBI, he takes the hospital hostage.

Meanwhile, ex-military doctor Michelle Miller (Gibson, "Jessica Jones") is at the hospital with her son when things go awry. After realizing that no one but herself could save the day, she is forced to rely upon her battle-hardened lethal skills to keep her son safe and to save the people in the hospital.

Along with Gibson, Rhys-Meyers, Voight, and Konechky, additional casting includes Anthony Bolognese, Sebastien Roberts, and Patrick Roccas.

According to Collider, the film's screenplay is written by Alex Wright. The movie is produced by Charles Cooper.

“Mercy” is set to premiere in select theaters and digitally on May 19. It will also be released On Demand on June 2.

You can watch the trailer for "Mercy" here:

Meyers was born in Dublin and was raised in Co Cork. In 2005, he had two 'breakout' roles - one in Woody Allen's film "Match Point" and one in the CBS mini-series "Elvis," which saw him receive an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe win. In 2008 and 2009, he received Golden Globe nominations for his role in "The Tudors."