Inspiring
When there's so much bad news in the world IrishCentral decided to gather tales of optimism and inspiration, heroes and good news! Here's to those who are there to help and heal.
Remembering 9/11's first recorded victim, Irish American FDNY Chaplain Mychal Judge
The Irish influence on Labor Day in the US
Essex cyclist retraces 1,300-year-old Irish saint's legacy on 2,200-mile Ireland ride
Cork woman, 70, sets record swimming California's Catalina Channel for Irish charity
How Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library helped thousands of Irish children
The Dublin doctor who fought to end slavery and Irish racism in the US
The German airman who crash-landed in Wexford during WWII and fell in love with an Irish woman
"A day I will treasure" - Mum and daughter pilots make Aer Lingus history
Unsung Irish heroes of the Battle of Gettysburg
Most read
- 1 Your complete guide to Irish passport and citizenship through descent
- 2 Forty-six years ago today Muhammad Ali defeated Leon Spinks, fueled by Irish pride
- 3 The apostrophe in Irish names tells a story technology is erasing
- 4 Neven Maguire's apple tart and custard recipe
- 5 Winston Churchill accused De Valera of frolicking with the Germans and Japanese
- 6 Is Biden an Irish name?
- 7 Kerry's Valentia Island - a secret at the edge of the world
- 8 Inspiring Irish and Irish American quotes
- 9 Sisters injured in M9 crash share emotional update as fundraiser nears €900k