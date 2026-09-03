US President Donald Trump will reportedly have a "brief courtesy visit" with President of Ireland Catherine Connolly during his Irish visit next week.

Trump, who is expected to arrive in Ireland early on Saturday, September 12, will meet with Connolly at her official residence, Áras an Uachtaráin, in Dublin's Phoenix Park.

A guard of honour will welcome the President, and the Irish and American national anthems will be played, the Irish Independent reports.

The "brief courtesy visit" is unlikely to replicate the visits of previous US Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden with former President Michael D Higgins, the Irish Independent notes.

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Connolly critical of Trump

Connolly, who was elected President of Ireland in November, has been critical of Trump and the US, particularly in relation to Israel and Palestine.

In February 2025, while still a TD, Connolly said during a Dáil debate marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine: "...there are countries we certainly cannot trust. America is one of those, and England and France are others.

"What is behind their motivation is simply an arms industry, more war, ongoing war, normalising war and making huge profits. That needs to be called out over and over."

She continued: "The Government is now using what Russia has done while not calling out America. In the speech today, Trump was called our friend, Trump, who has trampled on international law, supporting Israel trampling on international law and reducing Gaza to nothing. That is our friend, and we do not seem to see any contradiction in calling out Russia - rightly so - but not calling out America or any of the other major powers. I have a huge problem with that."

When asked later about the comments, Connolly said: "Have I a trust problem with America? I think every person in the country has a trust problem with America.

“We have a president, [Donald] Trump, who is volatile, unpredictable, acting like a bully, bringing in tariffs when it suits him."

However, she also previously acknowledged while campaigning that meeting with foreign heads of state is "part of the role" as President of Ireland.

Meanwhile, during Taoiseach Micheál Martin's visit to the White House for St. Patrick's Day, Trump erroneously referred to Connolly as a "he."

When asked by a reporter about a critical comment from Connolly, Trump responded: "Look, he's lucky I exist. That's all I can say."

An awkward moment from today’s Oval Office meeting came when Trump referred to President Connolly as a man. When asked what he made of her remarks criticising violations of international law in the Middle East, Trump said: “Look, he’s lucky I exist, that’s all I can say.” pic.twitter.com/azNO2ZCHsP — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) March 17, 2026

Read more Trump's return to Ireland to see massive security operation

Trump's Irish visit

According to RTÉ News, Trump, who last visited in Ireland in 2019, is likely to arrive at Dublin Airport early on Saturday, September 12, where it is expected he'll be welcomed by Tánaiste Simon Harris.

The US President will then travel on Marine One helicopter to Phoenix Park for meetings with the Irish President and Taoiseach.

After his meeting with Connolly, Trump is expected to meet with Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Farmleigh House, also in Phoenix Park.

He is also expected to attend an event at the residence of US Ambassador Edward Walsh in Phoenix Park on Saturday. Walsh, who was nominated by Trump for the ambassadorial role, was confirmed and sworn in in June 2025, and formally presented his credentials to former President Higgins on July 1 last year.

According to RTÉ News, Trump's anticipated stop to turn the sod at the new US embassy in Ballsbridge, Dublin, is likely off the agenda due to security and logistical challenges.

Trump will then spend Saturday night at his golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare for the Irish Open tournament. It is understood that Trump's sons Eric and Don Jr will also be in Doonbeg, but will not be traveling with the President.

Trump is expected to depart Ireland late on Sunday or early on Monday.