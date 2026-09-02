One of the oldest and most treasured records of Irish history is back on Irish soil for the first time in decades.

"The Annals of Inisfallen," a manuscript that traces Ireland's story before and after the arrival of St. Patrick, is now on free public display at University College Cork (UCC).

Close to 1,000 years old and handwritten in Irish and Latin, the 57 vellum leaves of the "Annals" form a year-by-year account of medieval Irish life.

The text opens with a fragmented history of pre-Christian Ireland, running from ancient times up to Patrick's mission, before shifting into a detailed, contemporary chronicle of death, conflict, dramatic weather and unusual events, written by roughly 30 scribes between the 11th and 14th centuries. Later scribes extended the record into the 15th century.

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The exhibition, called "Recording the Past, The Annals of Inisfallen and the Making of Irish History," opened on September 2 at the Glucksman Gallery on the UCC campus and runs through November 1. Admission is free.

The manuscript is going on public display in Ireland for the first time in 40 years, meaning Irish audiences can now view the original pages in person for the first time in a generation.

The "Annals" cover an epic sweep of Irish history. Invasions of Ireland by the mythical Tuatha Dé Danann, Viking raids on Skellig Michael off the Kerry coast, and the arrival of the Normans are all detailed in its pages. Much of the manuscript's later, contemporary section focuses on west Munster, making it a vital source for the region's history and for the development of the Irish language itself.

Scholars believe the manuscript was first copied at the monastery of Lismore in Co Waterford, drawing on material from Clonmacnoise in Co Offaly and Emly in Co Tipperary. In the 12th century, it made its way to west Munster, most likely to the island monastery of Inisfallen on Lough Leane near Killarney, Co Kerry, where scribes carried on the annual record for generations.

The manuscript later passed into the collection of 17th century historian Sir James Ware and eventually into the hands of collector Richard Rawlinson, whose bequest brought it to the Bodleian Libraries at the University of Oxford, where it has remained for more than 250 years. Its temporary return to Cork reflects a partnership between UCC and Oxford built around shared cultural heritage.

Pádraig Ó Macháin, Professor of Modern Irish at UCC, called the Annals "this powerful, all-action history book" and said it stands as "a monument to the work of a multitude of scribes who facilitated the transition from Latin to Irish as the language of record and scholarship, a language that, remarkably, is still very much with us."

UCC President John O'Halloran said the manuscript is "one of the great treasures of Ireland's written heritage" and that the exhibition offers visitors "an opportunity to engage with a manuscript that has shaped our understanding of medieval Ireland." He added that the goal was "to inspire new audiences to discover the richness of our shared history and the extraordinary work of the scribes who preserved it."

Richard Ovenden, Bodley's Librarian and the Helen Hamlyn Director of University Libraries, said the Bodleian was "delighted to collaborate with University College Cork to exhibit the Annals of Inisfallen in Ireland for the first time in over forty years." He added that letting the public "view and get up close with this much treasured manuscript" would deepen appreciation for the medieval period and for the shared work of libraries in preserving the past.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O'Sullivan, whose department helped fund the exhibition, drew a direct line between the manuscript and the Kerry landscape it came from. "The story of Inisfallen is deeply woven into the history of Killarney National Park," he said.

"I hope this exhibition inspires everyone to explore the story of Inisfallen, to reflect on the remarkable legacy preserved within the Annals, and to appreciate the enduring connections between landscape, history and identity."

The exhibition offers a rare chance to stand before a document that helped shape how the world understands Ireland's early Christian era and the legacy of St. Patrick himself. The manuscript remains on free public view at the Glucksman through November 1.

More information is available at UCC.ie.