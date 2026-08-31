The three-day Kennedy Summer School in County Wexford brought together economists, journalists and political figures to debate Ireland's future and America's direction under Donald Trump.

The 2026 Kennedy Summer School wrapped up in New Ross this week after three days of debate on Ireland's economic exposure to the United States, the state of American democracy and the dangers young people face online. The event, which takes its name from the town's historic ties to the Kennedy family, once again drew a lineup of trade experts, broadcasters and politicians from both sides of the Atlantic.

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One of the sharpest warnings came from Brad Setser, a former senior US trade official who advised both the Obama and Biden administrations. Speaking at the Trade and Economic Forum, Setser cautioned that Ireland's booming corporate tax receipts from American multinationals are becoming harder for Washington to overlook, and he suggested Ireland may eventually have to "adjust their economic model" if US tax policy shifts.

Journalist Lara Marlowe delivered one of the weekend's most talked-about speeches at the Kennedy Speakers' Lunch, offering an unflinching take on where the United States is headed. She said the rise of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement had "totally reversed" America's role in the world, describing the country as "a very selfish, clumsy, incompetent giant."

Marlowe also turned her attention to the Irish government, calling for the closure of the Aughinish Alumina plant in County Limerick. "Alumina, like money, is fungible," she said.

"Even if Irish alumina is not finding its way into Russian drones and missiles, it frees up alumina for that purpose. The Irish argument is sophistry, not courage. The Irish government says 475 jobs would be lost if the Aughinish plant were to close. But those who act on principle do so regardless of the cost." Her address earned a standing ovation.

Ireland's Ambassador to the United States, Geraldine Byrne Nason, officially opened this year's summer school at St Michael's Theatre, joining Boston College's Professor Mary C. Murphy for a conversation on Ireland's relationship with the Trump administration, including points of disagreement over Gaza and Palestine. The ambassador also passed along a message from Ted Kennedy Jr., Kerry Kennedy, and Joe Kennedy III, thanking New Ross for keeping "the legacy of the very important Kennedy family" alive.

That legacy was celebrated in a lighter setting at the John F. Kennedy Arboretum, where RTE's Teresa Mannion hosted the annual Afternoon Tea Party. Guests were treated to a fruit cake based on the recipe served to JFK during his 1963 visit to New Ross, along with music and storytelling.

Looking ahead rather than back, 180 primary school pupils spent time with Abigail Mizzi, a 23-year-old Purdue University aerospace researcher preparing to become the first student to conduct research in suborbital space aboard Purdue I. She told the children, "This world is changing so fast; we're innovating. This technology was not available when I was 10, so keep dreaming."

Broadcaster Pat Kenny packed St Michael's Theatre for a fireside chat with Eileen Dunne, looking back on more than 50 years on air and naming Barack Obama among the figures he would still like to interview. Kenny also broadcast his Newstalk radio show live from the Dunbrody Visitor Centre on Saturday morning.

Online safety emerged as a serious concern this year, with An Garda Síochána (Police) warning that young people face growing risks on online gaming platforms, from grooming to radicalization to organized crime. Andrew McLindon, the force's Director of Communications, said the problem was "accelerating all the time" and urged more attention on gaming platforms alongside social media.

American politics stayed front and center throughout the weekend. Maria Cardona joined a panel on the future of the Democratic Party ahead of the 2026 midterms and the road to 2028, touching on affordability, healthcare, immigration and the Latino vote, as well as the likelihood of a crowded primary field.

Larry Donnelly chaired a lively and divided debate on Trump's first 18 months back in office. Panelists Sarah Ryan, Scott Lucas, David Quinn, and Marion McKeown sparred over immigration, defense spending, tariffs, China, and Washington's relationships with its allies. Ryan argued that Trump's appeal reflects voter frustration with a political establishment that has repeatedly failed to deliver, while Lucas offered a far more critical view of what he sees as the erosion of international alliances and democratic norms.

Closer to home, a panel featuring Cynthia Ni Mhurchu, Edward Timmins, Marie Sherlock and Conor McGuinness, chaired by Mark Hennessy of The Irish Times, asked whether Ireland is making smart use of its record corporation tax revenues. Panelists broadly agreed that the country cannot continue to rely on windfall receipts indefinitely.

Eileen Dunne, chairperson of the Kennedy Summer School, credited the weekend's success to the community behind it. "We're closing out another successful Kennedy Summer School," she said.

"A big thank you to our supporters, sponsors, partners, volunteers, and the local community whose commitment makes the Kennedy Summer School possible each year. Once again, New Ross has provided a remarkable platform for conversations that matter, while keeping the Kennedy legacy at the heart of the program. We look forward to building on this momentum for 2027."

The weekend also included a discussion marking 100 years of Fianna Fail, a look at contemporary Irish writing and a spirited debate on the future of hurling. Former chairman Willie Keilthy was named Honorary President of the JFK Summer School and presented with a silver half-dollar at the annual lunch.

More details and audio recordings from the 2026 Kennedy Summer School are available at kennedysummerschool.ie.