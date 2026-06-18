The history of Ireland isn’t just found in archives or carved into ancient stones – it lives in the words, songs, and stories passed down over centuries.

Now, wherever you are in the world, you can embark on an extraordinary literary journey from the comfort of your own home with University College Cork’s Online MA in Gaelic Literature and Culture.

This unique postgraduate programme offers something truly special: an opportunity to explore the rich tapestry of Gaelic literary tradition, from the earliest Christian manuscripts to the modern era, in a flexible, fully online format.

Whether you have a deep-rooted connection to Ireland, a passion for literature, or simply a curiosity about the cultural forces that shaped the Irish identity, this course is your gateway to understanding Ireland through its language, landscape, and legacy.

A journey across time, place, and imagination

What makes UCC’s MA in Gaelic Literature and Culture stand apart is its broad, cross-disciplinary approach. Taught by leading experts in the field, you’ll travel through time, tracing the voices of Ireland’s scribes, poets, and storytellers as they navigated mythology, spirituality, colonialism, and migration.

This course isn’t limited to the borders of Ireland - it follows Gaelic literature’s global journey, examining how the stories and songs of Gaelic Ireland evolved across the centuries and resonated across continents.

From the illuminated manuscripts of early Christian Ireland to the poetic laments of the 17th and 18th centuries and the cultural revival of the modern era, the course reveals how literature reflects, preserves, and shapes identity.

Students will have access to primary sources rarely explored in university programs, including manuscript materials housed in Ireland and abroad. These invaluable texts unlock a deeper understanding of how historic events, landscape, and the Irish diaspora have shaped Gaelic literary traditions.

Study from anywhere, at your own pace

The MA in Gaelic Literature and Culture is designed to fit around your life.

One of the greatest strengths of this programme is its accessibility. Delivered entirely online and taught through English (with texts in translation), the MA welcomes students from all backgrounds. No prior knowledge of Irish is required.

Whether you’re a working professional, a lifelong learner, or an Irish diaspora member keen to reconnect with your heritage, you can complete this course full-time in one year or part-time over two years.

You’ll choose from modules designed to offer both depth and variety. For those new to the language, a module in Irish for Beginners is available, giving you a direct link to the sound and structure of the language behind the literature. Other modules explore the beauty of Gaelic folksong, where lyrics, melody, and memory intertwine to tell stories of love, loss, and rebellion.

You’ll also delve into the meaning behind Ireland’s placenames - living echoes of ancient beliefs and battles. Whether it’s Clontarf ('Cluain Tarbh' – the meadow of the bulls) or Gougane Barra (the rock-cleft of Barra), the landscape itself becomes a map of history and myth, waiting to be read.

A programme with global appeal

Among those who chose to study the course is bestselling author Rick Riordan, creator of the Percy Jackson series. The Boston-based writer enrolled at UCC in the hope that Irish legends might inspire his next bestseller.

“Before I turned to Irish myth, I wanted to be sure I had done as much research as possible, even though I knew the stories fairly well,” Mr. Riordan said. “Being a full-time writer and based in Boston, I wouldn’t have been able to study Irish mythology in Ireland for an extended period of time, but UCC’s online Gaelic literature MA provided me with everything I needed. It truly is a fantastic program for anyone interested in Irish history, literature, language, or mythology.”

“UCC allowed me to immerse myself in the subject, interact with students from all around the world, and have access to the finest faculty available for Gaelic studies, all at my own pace and on my own schedule. There is no other program like it in the world, to my knowledge,” Rick Riordan said.

Reflecting on the broad appeal of the degree and the paths graduates take after completing it, Dr Ken O Donnchú, Course Director of the MA in Gaelic Literature and Culture, said: “Gaelic literature opens up a deep understanding of Ireland’s cultural imagination and how it continues to shape public life today. Graduates of this programme go on to pursue careers in heritage, local history, broadcasting, and the wider media sector. Others bring this knowledge into education, research, and creative practice. What unites them is a strong grounding in Ireland’s literary and cultural traditions, and the confidence to apply that understanding in a professional context.”