Gardaí are appealing for information following a fatal traffic collision that occurred in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, on Thursday evening, September 3.

Gardaí said on Friday morning that shortly after 8:45 pm on Thursday, they and emergency services responded to reports of a collision involving a train and a car at a level crossing in Kiltybo near Ballyhaunis.

A passenger in the car, a 12-year-old boy, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the car, a male in his late 40s, was taken from the scene by ambulance for hospital treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

According to the Irish Examiner, the boy, who was local to the area, had been traveling with the driver, his father, after training with St. Jarlath’s GAA club. The father had just dropped another boy at home from training before the collision occurred.

The Coroner has been notified, and the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí said that all passengers on the train safely disembarked, and onward transport was arranged.

Gardaí further said that a technical examination of the scene will be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. The road remains closed as of Friday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Road users and pedestrians with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area of Kiltybo, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, on Thursday between 8:15 pm and 9:15 pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on (096) 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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In a statement on Friday morning, Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) expressed its "deepest sympathies to the family of the young boy who tragically lost his life at a level crossing in Kiltybo near Ballyhaunis yesterday evening."

The statement continued: "The 18:15 [6:15 pm] Heuston to Westport service struck a car in which the boy was travelling at XM160 level crossing at Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, shortly before 21:00hrs [9 pm].

"An adult male, also in the car at the time, is in hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

"Emergency services attended the scene, and An Garda Síochána remain on site with Iarnród Éireann staff assisting. All passengers on the train safely disembarked, and onward transport was arranged."

Iarnród Éireann thanked all those who responded to the incident for "the professionalism and care shown to those involved."

The statement continued: "Iarnród Éireann immediately commenced a full investigation into the incident and has advised the relevant authorities.

"The line will remain closed between Westport and Athlone until further notice, and replacement bus services are being provided. Ballina to Manulla services will operate to Claremorris with onward bus transfer to Athlone. Knock-on delays are expected on Galway route services."

Also on Friday morning, Iarnród Éireann spokesperson John Larson told RTÉ News that they were examining the condition of the train and "all of the safety signals," and that they would also "check the logs."

Larson said a decision would be made on when the train can be removed from the scene and when services can resume "based on the recommendation of the railway inspectors and An Garda Síochána."

Larson said that "the moment the incident occurred, the driver [of the train] was very quick to inform CTC [Centralised Traffic Control], who then informed all of the necessary persons, first responders, An Garda Síochána, the teams that would have to come on site."

Two Iarnród Éireann incidents on the same day

The fatal collision was the second disruption on the Westport/Dublin line on Thursday after a train travelling eastbound struck a tractor at a level crossing between Portarlington and Tullamore, causing delays for passengers traveling in both directions.

Emergency services attended the scene, and one person was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

According to RTÉ News, passengers on the westbound service were transferred by bus to Athlone, where they re-boarded a train to Westport, only for the replacement train to be involved in the second, fatal incident near Ballyhaunis.