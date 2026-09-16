The 17th Annual Hudson Valley Irish Fest, hosted by the Hudson Valley Irish Fest Inc. and Hudson Valley Irish Center, returns to Peekskill Riverfront Green Park on Saturday, September 19.

This year's Festival carries particular significance, marking both the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks and the 250th anniversary of the United States.

In the aftermath of 9/11, Peekskill and Cortlandt's Irish community played a central role in designing and building Peekskill's WTC 9/11 Memorial, located adjacent to the Festival grounds.

This year, the Irish Fest will pause to remember one of its own, Mike O'Hanlon — a Hudson Valley Irish Fest member, All-Ireland accordion champion, and FDNY firefighter — and all First Responders who died on 9/11/01, and all those living and deceased from illness and injuries related to the WTC tragedy in Lower Manhattan.

Born to Irish parents and raised in the Bronx, O'Hanlon participated extensively with his fellow FDNY firefighters in the rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero. In August 2017, at the age of 59, he passed away from 9/11-related cancer.

Hudson Valley Irish Fest 2026 lineup

Running from 11 am to 7 pm, the Irish Fest will officially open at 12 pm with a Civic Opening ceremony on the main stage. Participation from the Irish Consulate General and several elected legislators is expected.

The lineup for the Irish Festival's main stage this year includes Shilelagh Law, Amadans, and Phineas & Lonely Leaves, The T McCann Band, Donie Carroll, and Mary Courtney.

Attendees can also expect Irish dancers, bagpipers, a spoken word tent, fine crafts, 18th-century toys and crafts, and a Hibernian Tent hosted by the Fighting 69th, Division 18 Hibernians.

Food and beverages will be available throughout the grounds, including a beer garden.

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How to get to the Hudson Valley Irish Fest

The Irish Fest is easily reached via the MTA Metro-North Hudson Line, with the Peekskill train station immediately adjacent to Riverfront Green.

Free parking is also available on site.

Tickets for the Hudson Valley Irish Fest 2026

Tickets for the Hudson Valley Irish Fest 2026 are available online via Eventbrite.

About the Hudson Valley Irish Fest

Founded in 2009, Hudson Valley Irish Fest grew out of a community vision for a riverfront festival that could give rise to a lasting cultural organization.

Today, with support from Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs Emigrant Support Programme, the Westchester County Board of Legislators, and an all-volunteer base of residents and business owners across the City of Peekskill, the Town of Cortlandt, and surrounding towns in Westchester and Putnam Counties, the Festival has grown into one of the region's signature celebrations of Irish heritage — funding the Hudson Valley Irish Center and Library at Assumption Church in Peekskill.

You can learn more about the Hudson Valley Irish Fest on its website, Facebook, and Instagram pages.