"Enjoy our favorite family dish of roast stuffed, warm chicken... guaranteed to be very popular for picnics!"

Elizabeth O'Connell is a woman who loved picnics. She always had one with her on journeys with her family and, as the story goes, once brought all of the kids for a picnic on Christmas Day on a nearby hill from their home.

This roast stuffed chicken recipe is one Elizabeth O'Connell remembers her mum loved to make for these picnics.

"Mummy would come to see me in boarding school in Wicklow almost every weekend and always bring a fabulous picnic; the highlights being a roast chicken in a food flask, which kept it warm, it was so delicious. And also her very special brown bread and her delicious chocolate cake." – Elizabeth O'Connell.

Roast stuffed chicken recipe

Serves: 6 picnic-style

Ingredients

Free-range or organic chicken

Small onion, finely chopped

Bunch of spring onions, finely chopped

4 rashers, chopped

170g/6oz breadcrumbs

110g/4oz approx butter

Herbs: a small bunch of thyme, a bunch of curly parsley, 1 leaf of sage

Method

Sweat the spring onions, onion and rasher in the melted butter on a low heat covered with greaseproof paper, until they are soft and cooked, but not brown.

Add the breadcrumbs to the onion mix and chopped herbs, making sure the mixture is moist enough. If not, add some more melted butter.

Leave the stuffing to cool before putting it into the cavity of the raw chicken.

Put in lots of stuffing – it’s our favorite bit on the plate for picnics!

Cook in a preheated oven at 180°C/350F for approximately one-and-a-half hours or until the juices run clear around the leg.

* Originally published in 2019.