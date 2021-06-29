This soup is perfect served as a starter or for a light lunch, easy to make it's the perfect quick summer meal.

Having a bowl of soup during the summer might not seem like the obvious choice but trust us you don't want to miss out on this! The recipe is filled with fresh vegetables to give you energy all day and is the perfect non-fussy midday meal.

Serves: 4-6 people

Time: 30 min

Bacon, courgette and cashel blue soul recipe

Ingredients

A little olive oil

5-6 streaky rashers, chopped or bacon lardons

1 onion or 2-3 shallots chopped

1-2 large courgettes, sliced

2-3 large potatoes, peeled and chopped

1 liter stock, homemade if possible

75g Cashel Blue cheese, crumbled

125ml cream

Black pepper

2-3 tablesp. parsley, finely chopped

Method

Sauté the bacon for a few minutes in a little oil. Remove a few pieces of bacon for final garnish.

Add the onion, courgette (reserve some slices for final garnish), and potatoes. Reduce the heat, cover the pan and allow to cook until the vegetables are soft.

Stir in the stock and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat. Process the soup. Return to the saucepan.

Stir in the cheese and cream and just heat gently. Add the reserved bacon pieces and courgette slices just before serving.

Finish with lots of black pepper and parsley.

Enjoy!

