Go big and bold on flavors as they are mellowed down once cooked in the bread. Even though we use a strong blue cheese, the flavor is quite subtle in the end. We infuse our honey with ginger for an extra kick.
Irish honey, blue cheese and walnut soda bread
Serves: Makes 1 round loaf
Time: 1 hour+
Difficulty: Easy
Ingredients:
- 500g granary flour/malted flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 10g bicarbonate of soda
- 200g blue cheese, we use Wicklow Farmhouse
- 50g honey
- 100g walnuts
- 400ml milk
- 1 tablespoon yogurt
Method:
Combine the flour, salt and bicarbonate of soda in a bowl. Crumble in the blue cheese and mix through the flour. Don’t over-mix as you want to retain little pockets of blue cheese in your mix.
Form a well in the center and add the honey and milk along with the yogurt. Fold in the flour with the walnuts, making sure not to over-mix.
Grease and flour a round cake tin. Add the soda bread mix and allow to stand for two to three minutes.
Preheat the oven to 200ºC/gas mark 6. Bake the soda bread for 30-40 minutes. The bread is cooked when the tip of a knife comes out clean when inserted into the center.
Transfer to a wire rack and allow to cool.
* This article was originally published with permission from our former sister publication Food & Wine Ireland.
