Refreshing summer recipes from Irish chef Michael Gilligan: Watermelon lemonade and citrus mozzarella salad.

On a hot summer's day is there anything better than watermelon? Let’s make some dishes to cool us down that don’t involve slaving over a hot stove, shall we?

Refreshing Watermelon Lemonade Recipe

Celebrate summer with this refreshing drink. I like to add a splash of gin to mine because that’s how I roll.

Ingredients:

Juice from 9 lemons

1 ½ cups superfine sugar (you can use regular, but this dissolves quickly)

4 ½ cups water

2 cups watermelon puree (process seedless watermelon chunks in a blender until smooth)

2 lemons, sliced

Ice cubes (try using lemonade or the watermelon puree to make your ice cubs; that way you don’t water down the drink)

Method:

Combine lemon juice and sugar in a large pitcher and stir to dissolve sugar.

Slowly pour in water and continue stirring until ingredients are blended.

Taste, and add sugar if desired.

Refrigerate to chill, and just before service stir in the watermelon puree.

Use sliced lemons as garnish and serve over ice.

Summer Citrus Mozzarella Salad Recipe

Celebrate summer with this refreshing salad.



Ingredients:

3 large navel oranges

2 red grapefruits

1 lb fresh mozzarella, sliced ¼ inch thick circles and then cut in half (semi-circles)

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp chopped fresh basil

Black pepper, to taste

Method:

Peel citrus and divide into segments (try to remove as much white pith as possible).

On a serving plate, arrange citrus and mozzarella slices, alternating between the two for a colorful appearance.

Drizzle with basil and olive oil, and grind black pepper over the top of the salad just before serving.

What's your favorite summer recipe? Let us know in the comments section, below.