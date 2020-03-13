It's nearly summer, so what better time than now to perfect this delightful potato salad recipe?
The secret to a killer potato salad is to remember K.I.S.S, which stands for “Keep it Simple Silly.” When we decided to look up the "Traditional Irish Potato Salad” recipe online we got results including mad things like shallots, dijon mustard, cayenne pepper and so on.
Now, we're sorry, but the IrishCentral crew defies anyone to tell them their Granny used to drop in some finely sliced shallots into their potato salad.
So failing on finding a recipe from an expert we decided to go with how our own families make theirs.
Irish potato salad recipe
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Serves 5 / 6 people (as a side)
Ingredients
- 500g/1 lb small new potatoes
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- Salt and a little freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tbsp. chopped fresh chives to garnish
Method
Put the potatoes on the boil for 20 to 25 minutes. Until they fall off the knife when you stab them
Strain them and cut them into bite-sized pieces if needed. Pour into bowl
Add butter and stir until melted
Add mayo, and salt and pepper and stir until potatoes are coated
Garnish with chives
Clean off the side of the bowl and add a spoon to serve
Enjoy!
* Originally published in 2017, updated in April 2020
