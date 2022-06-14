Cook "hearty but healthy"! Our Irish chef in LA utilizes true tastes of summer with this spinach, feta and strawberry salad recipe... and we all know Ireland has the BEST strawberries.

Irish celebrity chef Stuart O’Keeffe’s philosophy is to cook “hearty but healthy”, marrying the old world goodness of Ireland with the abundant fresh offerings of California.

He told IrishCentral "This time of year tends to be bittersweet for me. The weather is still good, and so is the summer produce, but change is in the air. It’s the time to throw one more barbeque before the weather starts to take a turn and summer fades away. (This was especially true growing up in Tipperary, Ireland!)

"Autumn will bring a new set of delights, but for now let’s enjoy the last bit that summer has to offer. So, that being said, this is the perfect summer salad to make before strawberry season comes to an end. Enjoy!"

Spinach, feta and strawberry salad recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients:

- ½ cup slivered almonds

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 tablespoon honey

- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar

- ¼ cup brown sugar

- ¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

- 4 large handfuls of spinach

- 2 cups fresh strawberries, washed and sliced

- 1 cup crumbled feta cheese

Method:

In a skillet over medium-high heat, toast the almonds for about 3-4 minutes.



Remove from heat, and set aside.



In a bowl, prepare the dressing by whisking together the garlic, honey, Dijon mustard, balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, and oil.



In a large bowl, toss together the spinach and strawberries with 3 tablespoons of dressing. Arrange on 4 plates. Top with feta and almonds and serve.

