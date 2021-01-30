January is national soup month so how about a dish to fortify you and banish the midwinter blahs?

Celebrity Irish chef Clodagh McKenna calls this warming Chicken Noodle Soup recipe a bowl of hugs and you can see why; it's solace in a bowl.

Note: You can swap the bok choi in this recipe with lots of other greens, such as kale, spinach, chard or even frozen peas - they will all work as well.

SERVES 4

1 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, crushed

5cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated

3 spring onions, thinly sliced

1 lemongrass stalk, thinly sliced

1 green chili, deseeded and finely chopped

1 celery stick, thinly sliced

500ml hot, good quality chicken stock

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 7.5cm strips

250g egg noodles

200g Pak Choy, sliced

1 tbsp fresh coriander leaves

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1. Place a saucepan or casserole over low-medium heat with the oil. Stir in the garlic, ginger, spring onions, lemongrass, chili, and celery; cover and simmer for 2 minutes, stirring after a minute. Remove the lid, stir and pour in the hot chicken stock. Stir in the chicken, season with salt and pepper, and cook for 10 minutes.

2. Stir in the noodles and bok choy and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Ladle the chicken noodle soup into warmed bowls and sprinkle the fresh coriander on top.

* Recipe culled from Clodagh's Weeknight Kitchen: Easy & exciting dishes to liven up your recipe repertoire published by Octopus Publishing, $24.99.