This cauliflower soup recipe is perfect for chilly days.

Cauliflower rice, cauliflower pizza base... we've heard it all when it comes to this low-calorie veg!

But this Irish cream of cauliflower soup, from FOOD and WINE Ireland, is sure to become one of your winter staple recipes.

Irish cream of cauliflower soup recipe

Serves: 6

Time: 1 hour

Level: Easy

Top tip: Try it with croutons or crispy bacon for some added texture.

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower

1 large potato

1 onion

25g butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 liter chicken or veg stock

500ml full-fat milk

100ml cream

Croutons, to garnish

Tips

More interesting garnishes include crispy bacon, truffle oil, sautéed mushrooms, or some crumbled blue cheese.

Method

Wash the cauliflower, remove the stalk and chop into florets. Peel the potato and dice. Finely slice the onion.

Heat the butter and oil in a large saucepan and add the veg. Allow to sweat over low heat for at least ten minutes. Do not allow to color.

Pour in the stock and bring the boil. Return to a simmer, add the milk, season, and simmer uncovered for about 20 minutes until all the vegetables are soft.

Purée until very smooth. Add the cream, stir and serve with crispy croutons.

*Originally published on FOOD and WINE Ireland.

