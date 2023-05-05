As the hot summer days approach, many people look for ways to cool off and indulge in refreshing treats.

And what better way to do so than with a cold, boozy ice pop? This simple recipe deliciously combines coffee and whiskey in ice pop form.

Coffee and whiskey are two beverages that have been enjoyed separately for centuries, but when combined, they create a complex and flavorful concoction. The rich, bold flavor of coffee pairs perfectly with the smooth, smoky taste of whiskey, making for a delightful treat that can be enjoyed by adults on hot summer days.

The beauty of making Irish coffee ice pops at home is that you can control the ingredients and tailor them to your taste. To make coffee and whiskey ice pops, you'll need a few basic ingredients: strong coffee, whiskey, sugar, and cream.

Irish coffee ice pop recipe

Yield: 10 ice pops (depending on the mold size)

Ingredients:

2.5 cups (600 ml) of strongly brewed coffee

3 tbsp (45 ml) brown sugar

1 cup (250ml) whipping cream

2 tbsp (30 ml) powdered sugar

4 tbsp (60ml) Irish whiskey.

Method:

Stir the brown sugar into the hot coffee and dissolve completely. Set aside to cool.

Mix the powdered sugar with the cream and whip lightly with a balloon whisk. Do this for approx 2-3 minutes. The goal is to get some air into the cream, but we do not want to overbeat it.

Pour the cream into the ice cream molds, filling each one-quarter of the way full. Freeze them for two hours.

Once the cream has set, add the Irish whiskey to the cooled coffee, stir and then slowly fill the remainder of the molds with the coffee.

Freeze for two hours (the coffee will be semi-set, but not entirely frozen), and then insert your ice cream sticks into the center.

Freeze overnight and serve the next day.

* Originally published in 2015, updated in May 2023.