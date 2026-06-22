With over 7,500km of coastline, it’s not surprising that the island of Ireland boasts so many spectacular beaches. Whether you're after a brisk walk on a golden strand, a thrilling surf or horseback ride by crashing waves, or a peaceful sunset stroll on untouched sands, Ireland has the perfect beach for you.

This year, 89 Irish beaches received Blue Flag designations, an internationally recognised symbol of high standards in water quality, environmental management, and safety. With 10 blue flag marinas bringing the award tally to 99, it’s the highest number ever for Ireland and a reflection of the high standards of the island’s coastal playgrounds.

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Here are a few of the island’s most beautiful blue flag beaches:

Keem Strand, County Mayo

Awards are nothing new for Keem Strand, a gorgeous, secluded bay on Achill Island off the rugged County Mayo coast. It regularly appears in lists of top beaches in Europe, and even the world, and it’s plain to see why. A crescent of powdery white sand hugged by sloping green hillsides that rise to a cliff-top road, Keem Strand is as pretty as a picture. Speaking of which, it provided a spectacular backdrop for key scenes in the multi-award-winning film, "Banshees of Inisheerin".

Keem Strand is the ultimate beach escape, especially during the off-peak season when, on a stroll along its length, you are unlikely to meet anyone other than some curious seagulls. In summer, it’s a magnet for swimmers, kayakers, and those simply eager to experience this scenic showstopper.

Curracloe Beach, County Wexford

Eleven kilometers of soft golden sands lapped by gentle waves make Curracloe Beach the perfect place for those seeking a quiet stroll by the sea or a dip in safe waters. Backed by extensive sand dunes, it feels like a little piece of paradise cut off from the outside world. A nature trail runs through the dunes, highlighting the local flora and fauna, and alongside the beach is the Raven Nature Reserve – 600 acres of woods that are home to red squirrels.

Curracloe Beach is another beach with movie-star credentials, having served as the filming location for the opening scenes of the award-winning film "Saving Private Ryan" as well as the gorgeous beach scenes in "Brooklyn".

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Dunmore East Beach, County Waterford

Just 15km from Waterford City, Councilors’ Strand, Dunmore East beach, is a charming little tide-carved cove where the sand is washed by crystal-clear waters. The picture-perfect setting is rounded out by whitewashed cottages overlooking the beach. It’s a favorite with locals who come to sunbathe, swim, or do a little snorkeling around the cove. The clear waters also make it a great diving spot, and its sheltered location attracts kayakers and stand-up paddle boarders.

For a bird’s-eye view of the beach, follow the Dunmore East Cliff Walk and drink in the views of colorful fishing boats in the harbor and in the distance, iconic Hook Lighthouse.

Inch Strand, County Kerry

County Kerry on the Wild Atlantic Way is home to 15 Blue Flag beaches, and one of the most beautiful and best known is Inch Strand. Located on the Dingle Peninsula with the magnificent Kerry Mountains as a backdrop, it would be hard to find a more idyllic place to walk or swim. The beach is also popular as a surfing spot, and beginners can take to the board with instruction from the local surf schools.

Inch Strand stretches for 5km and is classified as a Special Area of Conservation, meaning that it’s a protected habitat containing wild fauna and flora, which makes it a favorite with birdwatchers. Its stunning natural beauty caught the attention of filmmakers many decades ago, and it appears in at least three blockbuster movies – "Ryan’s Daughter" (1970), "Excalibur" (1981), and "Far and Away" (1992).

Killiney Beach, County Dublin

Even on a city break to Dublin, you don’t have to forego a trip to a beautiful Irish beach. Hop on board the train in the city center and head for Killiney Beach, and you will be transported to an oasis of tranquillity with fabulous views over Killiney Bay to Dalkey Island and Bray Head. The long stony beach is a great place for a walk (in the right footwear), and swimmers come to enjoy its calm waters.

Killiney is one of Dublin’s most exclusive suburbs, home to celebrities like Bono and Enya. After a bracing beach walk, revive yourself with excellent coffee and cake at Fred & Nancy’s right on the beach, or indulge in afternoon tea in the luxurious Fitzpatrick Castle.

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* Originally published in 2025 and updated in June 2026.