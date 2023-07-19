If you’re planning a trip to Northern Ireland you could do worse than looking at this stunning clip from Tourism Ireland to get inspired.

The short clip of aerial footage captures the most iconic locations from “The Game of Thrones” Dark Hedges to the Giant’s Causeway.

This video, as well as providing spectacular views of the lush countryside, give a lot of food for thought to all kinds of tourists. For those in search of a hiking thrill, there are the Mourne Mountains and for those in search of history and a glimpse of Ireland’s ancient past, there are Dunluce Castle and the Giant’s Causeway.

Northern Ireland is packed with natural and historic gems and the rise of drones has allowed us to appreciate these places in a way that has never been done before. This footage contains coastal and mountain vistas, epic castles, and volcanic landscapes.

Here are five fast facts about some of the glorious locations featured in the video:

The Giant’s Causeway

The Giant's Causeway is a unique geological formation located on the north coast of County Antrim in Northern Ireland. It is an area of about 40,000 interlocking basalt columns that were formed as a result of volcanic activity around 50 to 60 million years ago.

The Dark Hedges

The Dark Hedges is a picturesque avenue of beech trees located near the village of Armoy in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. It is a popular tourist attraction and has gained significant recognition due to its appearance in the television series "Game of Thrones."

The Dark Hedges is situated along Bregagh Road, which connects the villages of Armoy and Stranocum. The avenue is approximately 0.6 miles (1 kilometer) long and is lined with around 150 beech trees that arch over the road, creating an enchanting and atmospheric tunnel-like effect. The interlocking branches and the tunnel of foliage create a captivating and otherworldly scene.

The Mourne Mountains

The Mourne Mountains, also known as the Mournes, are a granite mountain range located in County Down, Northern Ireland. They are the highest and most expansive mountain range in Northern Ireland, offering breathtaking landscapes and outdoor recreational opportunities.

Royal Portrush Golf Club

Royal Portrush Golf Club is a renowned golf club located in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. It is situated in the coastal town of Portrush, approximately 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Belfast. The Dunluce Links offers a stunning coastal setting, with dramatic dunes, challenging fairways, and panoramic views of the North Atlantic Ocean.

The Carrick-a-rede rope bridge

The Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge is a famous tourist attraction located near Ballintoy in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. It is a suspension bridge that spans a 66-foot (20-meter) chasm, connecting the mainland to the tiny island of Carrickarede. The bridge is known for its scenic location and thrilling crossing experience.

*Originally published in 2016. Updated in 2023.