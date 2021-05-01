Wondering how to spend a day and a half in County Antrim? If you have 32 hours (yes, that's one for each county!), these are the must-see Antrim attractions.

Welcome to Northern Ireland's stunning County Antrim - home to the Giant's Causeway, Bushmills Distillery, the lovely seaside town of Portrush, some of the most delicious seafood you'll ever try, and so much more.

Travel writer Nadia El Ferdaoussi joined IrishCentral on a jaunt to County Antrim right as The 148th Open was underway at world-famous Royal Portrush Golf Club, the first time The Open had been hosted there since 1951.

32 Hours Across the Causeway Coastal Route With some of the best scenery in the world, there’s so much to do in 32 hours along Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coastal Route. Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Jeudi 8 août 2019

Nadia kicked off her 32 hours in Portrush then headed to the Bushmills Distillery, which has the distinction of being the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery! Tour guide Niall Mehaffey regaled her with the distillery's fascinating history and poured some samples.

Up next were the glorious beaches of Portrush. The resort town is blessed with three - East Strand, West Strand, and White Rocks.

For dinner, she headed to Harry's Shack, which sits right on the beach in the neighboring town of Portstewart. Serving up fish right from local fishing boats, Harry’s carefully constructed menu features dishes ranging from fish of the day cooked on the bone, to gourmet constructions, to the classic fish and chips.

Day two began at Portrush's Arcadia Beach Cafe before Nadia ventured to Dunluce Castle, the dramatic cliff-side castle ruins near the lost town of Dunluce.

For an adventure-filled day, Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens Sean Bateson also recommends the Giants Causeway, Ballycastle, and Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge.

Then conclude your trip the right way, just like Nadia - with a pint, music, and the company of locals at a pub!

Find more inspiration for what to do on a trip to County Antrim on Ireland.com.

Originally published August 2019. Updated May 2021.