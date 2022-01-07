The Irish have long been big fans of a hearty bowl of porridge to start off the day but now a 14-year study at Harvard, released in 2015, has shown that your bowl of oatmeal in the morning could help you live longer and reduce the risk of heart disease.

It seems the old adage that you should eat like your grandmother is certainly coming true.

The researches at Harvard monitored the health and diets of 100,000 people of 14 years and found that those who ate whole-grain foods, such as porridge, brown rice and corn, were protected from a range of illnesses, including heart disease.

The lead author of the report, Dr Hongyu Wu, said “These findings further support current dietary guidelines that recommend increasing whole-grain consumption.

“They also provide promising evidence that suggests a diet enriched with whole grains may confer benefits towards extended life expectancy.”

While sure who doesn’t want to live forever!!

As well as these top reasons porridge also:

Regulates your appetite

Provided slow-release energy for the day

Helps transport oxygen around your body

Aids in muscle recovery

Helps strengthen bones

Boosts your immune system

So there you have it! It’s as you always suspected your granny was right about everything.

Here’s how to prepare traditional Irish porridge.

Traditional Irish porridge recipe

Serves 4.

Ingredients

1 cup / 7oz steel cut (or pinhead) oats

4 cups /2 pints water, milk, or half of each, whichever you prefer

Method

The night before, bring the water to a rapid boil.

Slowly add the oatmeal, mixing constantly, and bring the water back to the boil.

Turn off heat, cover, and leave out overnight.

The next morning, add more water (or milk), stir, and reheat.

Top with toasted nuts, cinnamon, brown sugar, golden syrup, honey, fruit, cream, milk or whatever your heart desires.

Enjoy!

H/T: InAnIrishHome.com

* Originally published in 2015.