Think you don't have a word of Irish? We bet you recognize more of these words than you'd think!

Aodhán O'Dea, Stiúrthóir Forbartha/ Director of Development with Conradh na Gaeilge, Glór na nGael and Comhluadar, is passionate about the Irish language.

He's come up with an interesting test for those who think they don't know a word of the Irish language that he's kindly given us permission to share.

Do you know the meaning of these 101 words as Gaeilge?

“Ah sure I don’t have a word of Irish” is one of those throwaway phrases we hear regularly about an Ghaeilge, O'Dea says.

My response to this is to challenge them to think about it and they normally have lots of Irish; hundreds of words in fact, and can put basic sentences together.

If you studied Irish through school and think you have forgotten it all you might just surprise yourself by having a read of the list below. I bet you will know most of them if not all:

  2. Níl
  7. Agus
  8. Isteach
  9. Amach
  10. Dia Duit
  11. Fáilte
  12. Beag
  13. Mór
  14. Nua
  15. Sásta
  16. Brón
  17. Grá
  18. Mná
  19. Fir
  20. Cailín
  21. Buachaill
  22. Bia
  23. Cóipleabhar
  24. Bainne
  25. Siúcra
  26. Uisce
  27. Tae
  28. Caifé
  29. Bricfeasta
  30. Cáca milis
  31. Cupán
  32. Milseán
  33. Conas atá tú?
  34. Go maith
  35. Go raibh maith agat
  36. Slán
  37. Abhaile
  38. Craic
  39. Sláinte
  41. Seachtain
  42. Lámh
  43. Bróg
  44. Súil
  45. Béal
  46. Croí
  47. Fiacla
  48. Hata
  49. Geansaí
  50. Aon
  52. Trí
  53. Ceathar
  54. Cúig
  56. Seacht
  57. Ocht
  58. Naoi
  59. Gaeilge
  60. Béarla
  61. Éire
  62. Raidió
  63. Teilifís
  64. Liathróid
  65. Bainisteoir
  66. Ticéad
  67. Dearg
  68. Bán
  69. Dubh
  70. Glas
  71. Gorm
  72. Oráiste
  73. Nuacht
  74. Aimsir
  75. Sneachta
  76. Fliuch
  77. Garda Síochána
  78. An Post
  79. Scoil
  80. Coláiste
  81. Taoiseach
  82. Tánaiste
  83. Dáil
  84. Pictiúrlann
  85. Snámh
  86. Rith
  87. Leaba
  88. Doras
  89. Fuinneog
  90. Leithreas
  91. Bosca
  92. Brúscar
  93. Ceol
  94. Leabhar
  95. Siopa
  96. Rothar
  97. Tacsaí
  98. Bóthar
  99. Cnoc
  100. Madra
  101. Capall

So how did you get on? Find out what each Irish word means in our answer list here.

Now all you need to do is start making sentences with them and you will be back speaking Irish in no time! Be positive about the language, try out your “cúpla focal” – you would be surprised how fast it comes back to you!

For more Irish language information, visit CNAG.ie.

*Originally published in March 2014. Updated in 2021.

