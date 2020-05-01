Marian Keyes is back with “Grown Ups,” yet another international bestseller, and it is the IrishCentral Book Club selection for May 2020!

Welcome to our May pick for the IrishCentral Monthly Book Club! Each month we will pick a new Irish book or a great book by an Irish author and celebrate the amazing ability of the Irish to tell a good story. Throughout May, we'll be reading “Grown Ups” the latest novel from bestselling Irish author Marian Keyes.

Synposis of “Grown Ups” by Marian Keyes

They’re a glamorous family, the Caseys.

Johnny Casey, his two brothers, Ed and Liam, their beautiful, talented wives and all their kids spend a lot of time together – birthday parties, anniversary celebrations, weekends away. And they’re a happy family. Johnny’s wife, Jessie – who has the most money – insists on it.

Under the surface, though, conditions are murkier. While some people clash, other people like each other far too much…

Everything stays under control until Ed’s wife, Cara, gets concussion and can’t keep her thoughts to herself. One careless remark at Johnny’s birthday party, with the entire family present, starts Cara spilling out all their secrets.

In the subsequent unravelling, every one of the adults finds themselves wondering if it’s time – finally – to grow up?

You can listen to Keyes read the prologue from Growns Up here, which is also available to read online here.

Reviews for “Grown Ups” by Marian Keyes:

“I loved every word of Grown Ups. I will be missing those gorgeous vibrant characters for many weeks to come. There should be a word to describe the sadness and satisfaction you feel when you read the last page of a Marian Keyes novel: the ending is perfect but you still want more, more, more.” —Liane Moriarty, bestselling author of Big Little Lies

“Messy, tangled, complex humans who reminded me that few of us ever really sort out our lives at all.” —Jojo Moyes, bestselling author of Me Before You

“I LOVED Grown Ups so much. It’s SUCH a treat. I felt like I was rolling in PURE JOY throughout.” —Caitlin Moran, bestselling author of How to Build a Girl

“She’s only gone and done it again! I love Marian Keyes’s books with a passion, and now she’s got a fabulous new one on the way! Brilliant as ever.” —Jane Fallon, bestselling author of Tell Me a Secret

“This beauty of a book just took the crown as my new favourite Marian Keyes novel (and that is a HIGH bar). It’s tender, hilarious, important, with characters who feel as real as your own family by the time you’re done. I put it down and felt bereft.” —Beth O’Leary, bestselling author of The Flatshare

“A novel that is warm and witty, but never afraid to tackle the big stuff.” —Elizabeth Day, bestselling author of How to Fail

“Marian Keyes’s gift for storytelling is utterly magnificent. I feel like I’ve met every single character in this book. I may even be a character in this book. Nobody nails chaotic families like Marian.” —Liz Nugent, bestselling author of Unravelling Oliver

I just got LOVELY NEWS!!!! GrownUps has debuted at NUMBER ONE in the Original Fiction Bestseller list! I'm utterly overjoyed and THANK YOU with all of my heart to everyone who has supported it ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ — Marian Keyes is staying at home (@MarianKeyes) February 11, 2020

About Marian Keyes

Marian Keyes, born in Co Limerick, is the international bestselling author of Watermelon, Lucy Sullivan is Getting Married, Rachel's Holiday, Last Chance Saloon, Sushi for Beginners, Angels, The Other Side of the Story, Anybody Out There, This Charming Man, The Brightest Star in the Sky, The Mystery of Mercy Close, The Woman Who Stole My Life and The Break.

Her journalism, collected under two titles, Making It Up As I Go Along and Under the Duvet: Deluxe Edition, containing the original publications Under the Duvet and Further Under the Duvet, are also available from Penguin. Marian lives in Dublin with her husband.

You can learn more about Grown Ups by Marian Keyes on her website. You can also follow Marian Keyes on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

