"Jump" by Daniella Moyles is the July selection for IrishCentral's Book Club

Throughout July, we'll be reading "Jump," by Irish model, presenter, and travel writer Daniella Moyles.

According to data supplied by Nielsen BookScan taken from the Irish Consumer Market week ending June 6, 2020, “Jump” debuted at #15 on Ireland's bestsellers list, and #2 in Ireland's Paperback Nonfiction category.

Just wow 🤯 jump debuted at #2 on the bestsellers list and has stayed there since. Thank you, thank you, thank you! If you’re in the Kildare area, I left a shelf of signed copies in the Whitewater Shopping Centre 🤍 pic.twitter.com/xro03B4eWZ — Daniella Moyles (@daniellamoyles) June 22, 2020

Synopsis of “Jump” by Daniella Moyles

‘The point of all this has nothing to do with finding yourself. It’s about what you can do to lose what you don’t need.’

It’s a dark rainy afternoon on Dublin’s jammed M50 motorway. The rain is hammering on the windscreen of Daniella Moyles’ car. She is 26, a highly successful radio presenter, model, and influencer, but panic is building in her head and chest, the internal state of affairs she has been trying to ignore finally spilling over into something undeniably physical. She is frozen, petrified, looks to her boyfriend and says, ‘I don’t know who or where I am.’

This day changed Daniella’s life. It derailed almost everything she had worked to achieve and set her on a new path.

Jump is the story of what happened when Daniella quit her job to backpack around the world for two years, and how freedom from the trappings of what society considers success leads to true contentment, strength, and authenticity.

Reviews for Jump by Daniella Moyles

On GoodReads, "Jump" has a 4.5 / 5 star rating from readers.

“Insightful, intelligent and beautifully human.” — Angela Scanlon

“Refreshingly honest and real.” — Georgie Crawford

Here are some more reviews from readers on Twitter:

@daniellamoyles I am just into the first few chapters of JUMP but could be reading about my own home and family situation growing up,this was really painful but I could not stop reading because of ur honesty, Thank you,I feel some healing coming on.🙌 #Jump — Helen Walsh/ 🌟The Coach (@helenbwalsh) June 22, 2020

absolutely loving @daniellamoyles book so far! her writing is as honest as it gets and a really lovely read 💕 10/10 would recommend to a friend pic.twitter.com/eNIVDGplx3 — sinéad🌻 (@gobblefunker) June 19, 2020

Bought @daniellamoyles book #jump today. Started it tonight and i cant put it down. Knackered but want to keep reading 😂🙈😴👍🏻 — Sarah Gray (@Sarahgray83) June 21, 2020

Just finished @daniellamoyles' book #Jump and what an enjoyable read it was! This is an in depth look at mental health, travel and the Irish influencer scene; definitely one to read if you have globetrotting goals. pic.twitter.com/MAD9viX5o3 — Eleanore Hutch (@elehutch) May 24, 2020

About Daniella Moyles

Daniella Moyles is an Irish model, presenter, and travel writer. Beginning her career aged 18, she worked primarily as a model before transitioning to television and radio presenting. In 2017, she left that career behind to backpack around the globe for two years. She is currently undertaking a degree to become a psychotherapist and is the founder of the STLL, a holistic-living and wellness business.

"Jump" is available to purchase from Eason’s Ireland.

(Synopsis and biography information courtesy of Gill Books, publishers of "Jump")