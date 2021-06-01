"Rememberings” by Sinéad O'Connor is the June selection for IrishCentral’s Book Club.

Each month, we will pick a new Irish book or a great book by an Irish author and celebrate the amazing ability of the Irish to tell a good story for IrishCentral's Book Club.

IrishCentral Book Club Looking for Irish book recommendations or to meet with others who share your love for Irish literature? Join IrishCentral’s Book Club on Facebook and enjoy our book-loving community.

Throughout June, we’ll be reading “Rememberings,” the “landmark memoir of global music icon” and Dublin native and five-time Grammy nominee Sinéad O'Connor.

Available from June 1, "Rememberings" is published by Sandycove, the Dublin-based imprint of Penguin Random House. It is available in hardbook, ebook, and audio.

Synopsis of “Rememberings” by Sinéad O'Connor

Sinéad O'Connor's voice and trademark shaved head made her famous by the age of twenty-one. Her recording of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U made her a global icon. She outraged millions when she tore up a photograph of Pope John Paul II on American television.

O'Connor was unapologetic and impossible to ignore, calling out hypocrisy wherever she saw it.

She has remained that way for three decades.

Now, in Rememberings, O'Connor tells her story - the heartache of growing up in a family falling apart; her early forays into the Dublin music scene; her adventures and misadventures in the world of sex, drugs and rock'n'roll; the fulfillment of being a mother; her ongoing spiritual quest - and through it all, her abiding passion for music.

Rememberings is intimate, replete with candid anecdotes and full of hard-won insights. It is a unique and remarkable chronicle by a unique and remarkable artist.

Reviews for “Rememberings” by Sinéad O'Connor

"Inspiring, liberating, hilarious and fascinating" - Irish Times

"Beautifully observed ... lyrical, funny and anguished" - Guardian

"So good, you'll want to read it twice" - Sunday Independent

"A soul-bearing, brutally honest account of an extraordinary life" - BBC Online

"Devastating, wise, hilarious and original" - Róisín Ingle

Read more IrishCentral Book Club's ultimate Irish reading list

About Sinéad O'Connor

Sinéad O'Connor is an Irish singer-songwriter and recording artist. She rose to international fame in 1990 with her arrangement of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U, and her critically-acclaimed albums have won or been nominated for five Grammys. She lives in Wicklow.

(Synopsis, reviews, and biography provided by Sandycove / Penguin Random House.)

IrishCentral Book Club Looking for Irish book recommendations or to meet with others who share your love for Irish literature? Join IrishCentral’s Book Club on Facebook and enjoy our book-loving community.