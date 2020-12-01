“Old Ireland in Colour” by John Breslin and Dr. Sarah-Anne Buckley is the December selection for IrishCentral’s Book Club.

Each month, we will pick a new Irish book or a great book by an Irish author and celebrate the amazing ability of the Irish to tell a good story for IrishCentral's Book Club.

Throughout December, we’ll be reading “Old Ireland in Colour” by John Breslin and Dr. Sarah-Anne Buckley.

Read more Phenomenal Old Ireland in Colour book tells the story of Irish history like never before

Synopsis of “Old Ireland in Colour” by John Breslin & Dr. Sarah-Anne Buckley

Old Ireland in Colour celebrates the rich history of Ireland and the Irish through the colour restoration of stunning images of all walks of Irish life, and the Irish abroad, throughout the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

From the chaos of the Civil War to the simple beauty of the islands, each image has been exquisitely transformed and every page is bursting with life.

Using a combination of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology and his own historical research, John Breslin has meticulously colourised these pictures with breathtaking attention to detail and authenticity.

With over 170 photographs from all four provinces, and accompanied by fascinating captions by historian Sarah-Anne Buckley, Old Ireland in Colour revitalises scenes we thought we knew, and brings our past back to life before our eyes.

Contents:

The Irish Revolution

Society and Culture

Women and Children

The Irish Abroad

Scenic Ireland

(Synopsis courtesy of Irish Academic Press)

Accolades for “Old Ireland in Colour” by John Breslin & Dr. Sarah-Anne Buckley

Winner : TheJournal.ie Best Irish Published Book of the Year 2020 at the An Post Irish Book Awards.

Nominee: An Post Irish Book of the Year

What a day - Old Ireland in Colour is officially the No.1 bestselling book in Ireland! We're over the moon & deeply indebted to John & Sarah-Anne for their beautiful, important work. And for the overwhelming support from book buyers & sellers. We're so proud of this book! pic.twitter.com/DuaDuH3Hhg — Merrion Press (@MerrionPress) November 24, 2020

About John Breslin and Dr. Sarah-Anne Buckley

John Breslin is a Professor at NUI Galway, where he has taught engineering, computer science, and entrepreneurship over a twenty-year period. He has written over 200 publications and co-authored two books. He is co-founder of boards.ie, adverts.ie, and the PorterShed. You can follow John Breslin on Twitter here.

Dr. Sarah-Anne Buckley is a lecturer in History at NUI Galway and President of the Women’s History Association of Ireland. She has published two monographs, four edited volumes, and numerous articles. She is co-founder of the Irish Centre for the Histories of Labour and Class and Senior Research Fellow in the UNESCO Child and Family Research Centre. You can follow Dr. Sarah-Anne Buckley on Twitter here.

Read more The ultimate Irish reading list with IrishCentral’s Book Club

Where to buy Old Ireland in Colour

The Old Ireland in Colour book is out now, available from Easons (with free delivery to Ireland and the UK, plus shipping to most countries around the world: Europe and USA for €10; Australia and Canada for €15; rest of the world for €25), from all good bookshops and booksellers around Ireland (see this list for some who are selling online or via click-and-collect), and for those abroad, it can be ordered directly from Merrion Press for delivery to most countries.

IrishCentral Book Club Looking for Irish book recommendations or to meet with others who share your love for Irish literature? Join IrishCentral’s Book Club on Facebook and enjoy our book-loving community.