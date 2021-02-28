As of March 1, 2021, IrishCentral's rolling COVID-19 updates from the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland will be available here.

February 28

Update 12:55 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 612 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 219,592.

The Department also announced six further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland's death toll rose to 4,319.

There are now 554 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals with 133 requiring intensive care.

Of the cases announced today, 72% were under the age of 45, while 289 were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 45 cases were reported in Limerick, 34 in Longford, 33 in Galway, 26 in Kildare and the remaining 185 cases were spread across 19 other counties.

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 currently stands at 212.2, while 409,529 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland as of February 25.

In total, 271,594 people have received their first dose and 137,935 people have received both doses.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 136 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 112,493.

The Department also announced three further COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,055.

There are currently 301 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 34 patients requiring intensive care. Northern Ireland’s hospital occupancy currently stands at 91%, while there are active outbreaks of the virus in 28 Northern Irish nursing homes.

There have now been 332,085 cases of the virus between Ireland and Northern Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic in addition to 6,374 COVID deaths

February 27

Update 1:05 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 13 further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 4,313.

Of the deaths reported today, ten occurred in February, one occurred in January, and one occurred in October, while the date of death remains under investigation in one other case.

The age range of the deaths reported today was 55-92.

The Department of Health also announced 738 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed infections in Ireland to 218,980.

There are currently 550 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals with 135 requiring intensive care.

Of the cases announced today, 71% are under the age of 45, while 355 cases were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 54 cases were reported in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 34 in Offaly, 33 in Donegal and the remaining 270 cases were spread across 20 other counties.

As of Feb. 24, 391,355 doses of the coronavirus have been administered in Ireland with 254,948 people receiving their first dose and 136,407 people receiving both doses.

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 now stands at 215.8, down from 250.2 on this day last week.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Department of Health announced 184 new cases of the virus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 112,357.

It is exactly a year since the first case of coronavirus was diagnosed in Northern Ireland.

The Department also announced two further coronavirus-related deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll climbed to 2,052.

There are currently 307 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 36 requiring intensive care.

Northern Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 89.8 per 100,000 – the lowest rate since September last year, while it has vaccinated more than half a million people.

In total, 505,188 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus in Northern Ireland, while 31,898 people have received both doses.

There have now been 331,337 cases of the coronavirus on the island of Ireland in the past year in addition to 6,365 COVID deaths.

February 26 - 6,350 deaths, 330,424 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:40 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 6,350 coronavirus-related deaths and 330,424 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

There have been 910,366 vaccinations administered between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive so far.

Globally, there have been more than 113.22 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.51 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 63.88 million recoveries.

Update 12:45 pm EST: There have been 776 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 218,251, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 218,251 cases reflects this.)

110,158 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 4.6 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

394 are men and 379 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

278 in Dublin, 69 in Galway, 57 in Meath, 52 in Kildare, 48 in Donegal and the remaining 272 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 8am today, 574 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 136 are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 10,619 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 25. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 25) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 223. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on July 3, 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 25 is 644.

There have been 29 deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. 17 of these deaths occurred in February, and 12 occurred in January. The median age of those who died was 77 years and the age range was 29 - 95 years. There has been a total of 4,300 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of February 23, there have been 373,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the Republic of Ireland:

238,841 people have received their first dose

134,439 people have received their second dose

Update 11:40 am EST: 241 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 112,173, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 826,165 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 1,797 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 2,050. Both of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 25 - 10 am February 26.

As of February 25, 537,086 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, of which 505,188 were first doses and 31,898 were second doses.

February 25 - 6,319 deaths, 329,410 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:35 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 6,319 coronavirus-related deaths and 329,410 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

There have been 882,846 vaccinations administered between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive so far.

Globally, there have been more than 112.78 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.50 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 63.62 million recoveries.

Update 1:10 pm EST: There have been 613 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 217,478, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 217,478 cases reflects this.)

108,024 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 4.8 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

308 are men / 304 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

224 in Dublin, 39 in Limerick, 37 in Meath, 34 in Westmeath, 33 in Offaly and the remaining 246 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8 am today, 591 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 138 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 10,767 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 24. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 24) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 226.1. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on July 3, 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 24 is 625.

There have been 35 deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. 21 of these deaths occurred in February, 12 occurred in January, 1 in November, while one further death is under investigation. The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 53 - 102 years. There has been a total of 4,271 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of February 22, 359,616 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Republic of Ireland:

226,291 people have received their first dose

133,325 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “We are making good progress and can see that many of the key indicators of disease levels in our communities are continuing to fall. This progress is the reason we are able to reopen our schools in a cautious and phased basis.

“However, we must remember that COVID-19 is still circulating at a high level and, we are still seeing positivity rates of around 15% in the community. As we see more of our children return to school next week, it is important that we continue to follow all of the public health guidance, including on the school run.

“Maintain a social distance at all times, wear a face covering, do not mix with other households other than for essential reasons, wash our hands, and most importantly, ensure that children do not attend school if they display symptoms of COVID-19, as per the HSE website, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell. If you display any of these symptoms, you should self-isolate and phone your GP or GP out-of-hours service to arrange for a test.”

Dr. Lucy Jessop, Director, National Immunisation Office, said today: “In the last ten days, we have seen Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme move into the community. Many of us know family and friends who are among the almost 360,000 people to have been vaccinated in recent weeks. This is cause for great hope for all of us.

“The vaccine is already having a significant impact on our healthcare workers. In the last week in January, almost 1,400 healthcare workers contracted COVID-19; that number was less than 300 last week. This is wonderful news and clearly demonstrates the early impact the vaccination programme is having.”

“However, even if you have received your COVID-19 vaccine, you must continue to wash your hands, wear a face covering, maintain a social distance and keep your close contacts to a minimum."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: “We are making continued and significant progress, albeit more slowly. The reproduction number remains below 1, between 0.6 and 0.9, which is a real achievement given the higher transmissibility of the B.1.1.7 variant, which accounts for 90% of cases.

“Our collective efforts to suppress transmission of the virus and bring the disease to manageable levels are having a positive impact. If we continue to work together, we can keep each other safe as the vaccination programme offers wider protection.”

Dr. Cillian De Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said today: “New variants of concern will continue to emerge as COVID-19 adapts to us. This highlights the importance of Ireland’s National Surveillance programme. This week, we will be sequencing 15% of cases at the NVRL.”

Update 11:30 am EST: 281 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 111,932, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 823,991 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 1,834 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 2,048. Four of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 24 - 10 am February 25, while the other death occurred outside of the current reporting period.

As of February 24, 523,230 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, of which 491,593 were first doses and 31,637 were second doses.

February 24 - 6,280 deaths, 328,521 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:50 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 6,280 coronavirus-related deaths and 328,521 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

There have been 863,551 vaccinations administered between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive so far.

Globally, there have been more than 112.38 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.49 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 63.42 million recoveries.

Update 1:35 pm EST: There have been 574 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 216,870, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

105,561 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 5 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

285 are men / 287 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

175 in Dublin, 57 in Limerick, 43 in Kildare, 37 in Galway, 35 in Meath and the remaining 227 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8 am today, 652 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 137 are in ICU. 35 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 11,017 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 23. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 23) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 231.4. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on July 3, 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 23 is 700.



There have been 56 deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. 31 of these deaths occurred in February, 13 occurred in January, 3 in December or earlier, while a further 9 are under investigation. The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 16 - 97 years. There has been a total of 4,237 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of February 21, 353,971 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

222,073 people have received their first dose

131,898 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “We continue to see good progress, but this needs to be sustained. It is vital that we get our children back to school over the coming weeks. A key part of making this a success will be our continued collective buy-in to the public health measures that are tried and tested. Stay at home, work from home where possible.”

“Given the increased transmissibility of the virus now, we must continue to limit our social contacts and do all we can to starve this disease of opportunities to spread.”

Update 11:30 am EST: 260 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 111,651, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 822,028 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 1,884 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 2,043. Both of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 23 - 10 am February 24.

As of February 23, 509,580 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, of which 478,235 were first doses and 31,345 were second doses.

Northern Ireland’s Minister for Health Robin Swann said today: “On December 8 2020 we administered the first Covid 19 vaccine in Northern Ireland and today only two months into 2021 we have passed the half-million mark. That is a huge achievement that has been made possible by the collective effort of all the HSC system.

“Last week my Department increased vaccination bookings and opened up to all carers aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland. Feedback from the carer organisations indicates that a significant number of their members have taken up the offer and have already had the vaccine or have booked in the coming days. There are some carers who have not yet come forward or have not yet been able to book an appointment. My Department has put in place alternative arrangements via Trust carer co-ordinators and carers organisations who will facilitate bookings. Carers who are known to GPs are also being called forward by their GPs for vaccination.

“I am pleased to report that the regional vaccination centres are heavily booked for the next few weeks. I can also announce today that further vaccination appointments are being made available in the centres. These slots will be for those who are in the 65 plus age group and those who received a shielding letter because they are clinically extremely vulnerable to Covid-19.

“I would strongly encourage people in these two groups to book their appointments as soon as possible and to do so online if possible, to ease the pressure on the very busy telephone booking system.”

People in Northern Ireland can learn how to book vaccine appointments here.

February 23 - 6,222 deaths, 327,691 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:00 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 6,222 coronavirus-related deaths and 327,691 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

There have been 849,528 vaccinations administered between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive so far.

Globally, there have been more than 111.95 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.48 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 63.14 million recoveries.

Update 2:55 pm EST: Level 5 restrictions in the Republic of Ireland have been extended through April 5, with some adjustments. You can read more here.

Update 1:05 pm EST: Taoiseach Micheál Martin is giving a live address about the revised Living with Covid-19 plan:

Update 1:00 pm EST: The Taoiseach is due to address the nation momentarily.

There have been 575 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 216,300, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 cases. The figure of 216,300 cases reflects this.)

106,163 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 5.1 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

272 are men and 298 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 32 years old

218 in Dublin, 38 in Galway, 35 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 26 in Westmeath and the remaining 231 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 8am today, 693 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 150 are in ICU. There have been 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 11,448 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 22. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 22) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 240.4. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on July 3, 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 22 is 737.

There have been 45 deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. 41 of these deaths occurred in February, 4 in January. The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 55-104 years. There has been a total of 4,181* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,181 deaths reflects this.)

As of February 20, there have been 350,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

219,899 people have received their first dose

130,423 people have received their second dose

Update 11:50 am EST: Taoiseach Micheal Martin will address the nation today at 6 pm GMT (1 pm EST) regarding Ireland’s revised Living with Covid plan.

Update 11:25 am EST: 225 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 111,391, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 820,241 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 1,929 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 2,041. All five of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 22 - 10 am February 23.

As of February 22, 499,206 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, of which 468,129 were first doses and 31,077 were second doses.

February 22

Update 2:10 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 6,173 coronavirus-related deaths and 326,909 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

There have been 829,530 vaccinations administered between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive so far.

Globally, there have been more than 111.60 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.47 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 62.93 million recoveries.

Update 1:30 pm EST: There have been 686 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 215,743, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

105,441 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 5.3 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

325 are men and 354 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

278 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 37 in Kildare, 32 in Louth, 31 in Donegal and the remaining 259 cases are spread across all remaining counties

As of 8 am today, 726 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 156 are in ICU. There have been 33 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 11,429 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 21. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 21) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 240. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on July 3, 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 21 is 803.

There has been one new death reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 4,137 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of February 19, there have been 340,704 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

214,384 people have received their first dose

126,320 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today "We continue to see really high levels of compliance amongst the population and this is having a positive impact on the levels of disease in our communities. It is also having a positive impact on our hospitals – while last week there were 269 cases in healthcare workers and 4 outbreaks in our hospitals these represent a very significant reduction compared with the 839 cases and 15 outbreaks in the week to the 7th of February.

"In time, vaccination will be our most powerful tool against COVID-19 and over the coming weeks those who are highest risk in our families and communities will get vaccinated. For now, each of us has a range of tried and trusted tools at our disposal - by keeping our distance, washing our hands, wearing face masks and staying at home we will continue to drive down transmission of this disease. Our collective efforts move us closer to the continued reopening of our schools and the resumption of non-COVID healthcare services."

Update 11:05 am EST: As of February 21, 488,826 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, of which 458,030 were first doses and 30,796 were second doses.

Update 9:25 am EST: 187 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 111,166, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 818,400 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,079 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been four more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 2,036. All four of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 21 - 10 am February 22.

February 21

Update 1:05 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 679 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 215,057.

The Department also announced one further COVID-19 related death as Ireland’s death toll rose to 4,136.

There are currently 744 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals with 148 requiring intensive care.

Of the cases announced today, 71% are under the age of 45, while 230 were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 59 cases in Limerick, 48 in Galway, 47 in Kildare and 29 in Tipperary. The remaining 266 cases were spread across 19 other counties, with no new cases reported in Roscommon and Leitrim.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 263 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 110,979.

The Department also announced four further COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,033.

There have been 2,140 cases of the coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the last seven days, an increase of three compared to the previous week.

There are currently 335 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals, with 135 patients requiring intensive care and 40 on a ventilator.

Northern Ireland’s hospital occupancy currently stands at 93%, while there are active outbreaks of the virus in 47 Northern Irish care homes.

There have now been 326,036 cases of the coronavirus between Ireland and Northern Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic in addition to 6,169 COVID deaths.

February 20

Update 12:50 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 26 further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 4,135.

Of the deaths reported today, 24 occurred in February, one occurred in January, and one occurred in October.

The Department also announced 988 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 214,378.

There are currently 719 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals with 149 requiring intensive care.

As of February 17, 310,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland, with 197,600 receiving their first dose and 113,291 people receiving both doses.

Of the cases reported today, 70% were under the age of 45 while 378 were announced in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 68 cases were reported in Galway, 61 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick and 45 in Louth. The remaining 389 cases were spread across all other counties.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 276 new cases of the virus, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the region to 110,716.

The Department also announced three further COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,029.

There have been 2,070 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland in the last seven days, down from 2,254 cases in the previous seven days.

There are currently 392 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 142 patients in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospital occupancy currently stands at 95%.

There are outbreaks of the virus in 47 Northern Irish care homes.

Almost half a million vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

There have now been 325,094 cases of the coronavirus between Ireland and Northern Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic last February in addition to 6,164 deaths.

February 19 - 6,135 deaths, 323,840 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:25 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 6,135 coronavirus-related deaths and 323,840 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

There have been 760,276 vaccinations administered between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive so far.

Globally, there have been more than 110.54 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.44 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 62.26 million recoveries.

Update 1:25 pm EST: There have been 763 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 213,400, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 10 confirmed cases. The figure of 213,400 confirmed cases reflects this.)

107,033 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 5.4 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

370 are men / 388 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 30 years old

251 in Dublin, 84 in Galway, 57 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick, 42 in Waterford and the remaining 282 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8 am today, 754 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. 46 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 11,759 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 18. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 18) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 246.9. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on July 3, 2020, when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 18 is 775.

There have been 28 new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 28 additional deaths related to COVID-19. 27 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 in January. The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 32-97 years. There has been a total of 4,109 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,109 deaths reflects this.)

As of February 16, 293,752 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Republic of Ireland:

187,893 people have received their first dose

105,859 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: “The past year has been very difficult for people and we still have a way to go. Incidence remains very high and we cannot drop our guard.

“But better days are in sight. People continue to respond to public health advice and act in solidarity with one another. We have a dedicated and committed health workforce and we are learning more about this disease all the time. We now have three very safe and effective vaccines being rolled out and supply should increase very substantially over the coming weeks.

“Please continue in your efforts as we seek to ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from vaccination.”

Update 11:00 am EST: 313 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 110,440, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 814,058 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,072 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 2,026. Four of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 18 - 10 am February 19, while one occurred outside of the current reporting period.

As of February 18, 466,524 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, of which 436,143 were first doses and 30,381 were second doses.

February 18 - 6,103 deaths, 322,774 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:30 pm EST: In the Republic of Ireland, Minister for Education Norma Foley has confirmed that Leaving Certificate 2021 examinations will proceed and students will also have the alternative option of applying for grades accredited by the State Examinations Commission (SEC), to be known as SEC-Accredited Grades.

The Leaving Certificate Timetable and the Leaving Certificate Applied Timetable are available here.

Update 2:55 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 6,103 coronavirus-related deaths and 322,774 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

There have been 738,162 vaccinations administered between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive so far.

Globally, there have been more than 110.16 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.43 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 62.02 million recoveries.

Update 2:45 pm EST: The current lockdown in Northern Ireland, which was enacted on December 26, has been extended until April 1. Restrictions will be reviewed on March 18.

While the lockdown has been extended, students will begin IR in Northern Ireland on a phased basis from March 8.

Update 1:10 pm EST:There have been 901 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 212,647, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 212,647 cases reflects this.)

108,657 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 5.5 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

473 are men and 422 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 36 years old

437 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Galway, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath and the remaining 301 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 8am today, 771 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. There have been 48 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 12,042 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 17. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 17) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 252.9. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on July 3, 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 17 is 780.

There have been 47 new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. 44 of these deaths occurred in February, 2 occurred in January and 1 in December. The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 - 99 years. There has been a total of 4,082 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,082 deaths reflects this.)

As of Monday, February 15, there have been 280,581 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the Republic of Ireland:

182,193 people have received their first dose

98,388 people have received their second dose

Update 11:50 am EST: As of February 17, 457,581 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, of which 427,569 were first doses and 30,012 were second doses.

Update 10:30 am EST: 342 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 110,127, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 811,665 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,041 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been six more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 2,021. All six of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 17 - 10 am February 18.

February 17 - 6,051 deaths, 321,536 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

*Editor's Note: An earlier update erroneously reported 109,785 total deaths on February 17. The correct figure is 321,536.

Update 2:05 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 6,051 coronavirus-related deaths and 321,536 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

There have been 719,627 vaccinations administered between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive so far.

Globally, there have been more than 109.72 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.42 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 61.72 million recoveries.

Update 1:20 pm EST: There have been 650 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 211,751, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 211,751 confirmed cases reflects this.)

110,462 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 5.4 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

325 are male and 323 are female

65% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 37 years old

192 in Dublin, 53 in Galway, 50 in Meath, 46 in Kildare, 46 in Cork and the remaining 263 cases are spread across 19 other counties

As of 8am today, 831 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 154 are in ICU. There have been 49 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 12,460 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 16. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 16) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 261.7. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on July 3, 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 16 is 816.

There have been 57 new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. 34 of these deaths occurred in February, 21 in January, 1 in December and 1 in November. The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 52-99 years. There has been a total of 4,036* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,036 deaths reflects this.)

As of Sunday February 14, there have been 271,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

180,192 people have received their first dose

91,750 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "Although we have made great progress, the situation remains precarious.

"Almost 90% of cases in Ireland are the B117 variant. The increased transmissibility of this variant is apparent in the current profile of the disease in households, with one in three household contacts of a confirmed case testing positive for COVID-19.

"This underlines the need for people to exercise caution in households and other settings. In particular, people should isolate immediately on experiencing any symptoms and contact their GP."

Update 11:35 am EST: 297 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 109,785, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 809,439 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,047 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been six more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 2,015. All six of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 16 - 10 am February 17.

As of February 16, 447,685 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, of which 418,209 were first doses and 29,476 were second doses.

From today, Northern Ireland is extending its vaccination programme which will see the start of a major vaccination drive for carers. GPs will also be providing the jab to more people with underlying health conditions. In addition, anyone over 70 who has not yet had their first dose from their GP will have the option to book a vaccination appointment at one of the seven regional centres. You can read more here.

February 16 - 5,989 deaths, 320,601 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:00 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 5,989 coronavirus-related deaths and 320,601 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

There have been 707,259 vaccinations administered between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive so far.

Globally, there have been more than 109.37 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.41 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 61.48 million recoveries.

Update 12:45 pm EST: There have been 744 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 211,113, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (* *Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 33 confirmed cases. The figure of 211,113 confirmed cases reflects this.)

111,571 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 5.5 percent.

Of the cases notified today:

373 are male and 366 are female

68% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 31 years old

301 in Dublin, 77 in Galway, 37 in Waterford, 36 in Offaly, 32 in Kildare and the remaining 261 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 8 am today, 861 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 159 are in ICU. There have been 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 12,825 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 15. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 15) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 269.3. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 15 is 870.

There have been 33 new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. 31 of these deaths occurred in February and 2 in January. The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 42-105 years. There has been a total of 3,980 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 3,980 deaths reflects this.)

As of February 13, there have been 268,551 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

176,926 people have received their first dose

91,625 people have received their second dose

Update 11:15 am EST: 341 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 109,488, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 807,610 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,070 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been nine more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 2,009. All nine of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 15 - 10 am February 16.

As of February 15, 438,708 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, of which 409,507 were first doses and 29,201 were second doses.

February 15 - 5,948 deaths, 319,576 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:45 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 5,948 coronavirus-related deaths and 319,576 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

There have been 691,485 vaccinations administered between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive so far.

Globally, there have been more than 109.04 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.40 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 61.20 million recoveries.

Update 1:20 pm EST: There have been 821 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 210,402, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 210,402 cases reflects this.)

113,578 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 5.5 percent.

Of the cases notified today:

430 are male and 389 are female

70% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 31 years old

333 in Dublin, 91 in Galway, 53 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Meath and the remaining 265 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 8 am today, 916 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 157 are in ICU. There have been 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 12,959 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 14. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 14) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 272.1. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 14 is 894.6. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 3,948 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of February 12, there have been 265,237 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

175,238 people have received their first dose

89,999 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "With the commencement of vaccination of people aged over 85 in the community, today marks a significant milestone as we seek to protect the most vulnerable from this pandemic. It is an extraordinary testament to science that less than one year since our first case in Ireland, we are now in the process of rolling out three effective vaccines. The challenge now is to continue to suppress this disease so that as many people as possible can benefit from these vaccines over the coming months."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: "The current patterns remind us of the care we need to take to stay safe. In our workplaces and our colleges especially, we need to take care to stay safe until we are all protected by a vaccine."

Dr. Lorraine Doherty, National Clinical Director Health Protection, HSE - Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), said today: "From today, the over 85 age sub-cohort, which accounts for approximately 72,500 people, will receive their first vaccine over the coming weeks. This week, a total of 116 GP practices will participate in the rollout with an estimated 374 GP’s taking part.

"2,491 GP’s spread across 1,373 practices will administer vaccines to approximately 490,000 people over 70 years old, in the weeks ahead."

Dr. Sumi Dunne, General Practitioner, said today: "As of this morning, the beginning of the over 85’s cohort began to receive their vaccines at selected GP practices. The level of vaccine confidence and enthusiasm for vaccination in this group has been widely reported, along with a sense of relief as hope for a normal life returns."

Update 11:25 am EST: Ireland’s Department of Health has confirmed the locations of 37 vaccination centres across the Republic of Ireland. You can read more here.

Update 11:20 am EST: 234 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 109,174, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 805,772 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,095 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been four more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 2,000. All four of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 14 - 10 am February 15.

As of February 14, 426,248 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland , of which 397,243 were first doses and 29,005 were second doses.

February 14

Update 12:55 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 788 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 209,582.

The Department also announced 17 further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll climbed to 3,948.

There are currently 899 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals with 160 patients requiring intensive care, down 11 from yesterday.

Of the cases announced today, 71% were under the age of 45, while 315 were announced in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 61 cases were reported in Galway, 59 in Meath, 42 in Louth, 33 in Kildare, and the remaining 278 cases were spread across all other counties.

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 currently stands at 277.2, while there have been 13,198 new cases of the virus in the past 14 days. Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 176 new cases of the virus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 108,913.

The Department also announced 11 further COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll rose to 1,996.

There have been 2,137 new cases of the virus diagnosed in Northern Ireland in the past seven days, down from 3,019 last week.

Northern Ireland’s hospital occupancy currently stands at 89% with 476 coronavirus hospitalizations. Of those 476 patients, 58 require intensive care and 51 are on a ventilator.

Additionally, there are active outbreaks of the virus in 78 Northern Irish care homes.

There have now been 318,495 coronavirus infections between Ireland and Northern Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic in addition to 5,944 COVID deaths.

February 13

Update 12:55 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 1,078 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 208,796.

The Department also announced 66 further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 3,931.

The Department said that 41 of today’s reported deaths occurred in February, while eight occurred in January, seven occurred in December, and nine in November. One earlier death is also under investigation.

There are currently 898 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals with 171 requiring intensive care, down from 959 hospitalizations and 173 ICU patients on Friday evening.

Of the cases notified today, 70% are under the age of 45, while 433 cases were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 139 cases were reported in Galway, 52 in Limerick, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Mayo, and the remaining 362 cases were spread across all other counties.

Meanwhile, the HSE said earlier on Saturday that almost all GPs and nurses will have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the weekend.

Almost 5,000 doses of the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines will be administered over the weekend, according to the HSE.

Dr. Colm Henry told RTÉ that “completing the programme for GPs and practice nurses will allow them in turn to vaccinate the over-70s.”

In Northern Ireland, meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Department of Health announced 303 new cases of the virus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 108,737.

The Department also announced ten further COVID deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll rose to 1,985.

There have been 2,272 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Northern Ireland within the last seven days, while hospital occupancy in the region currently stands at 92%.

There are currently 470 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 59 requiring intensive care and 52 on a ventilator.

There are also 72 active outbreaks of the virus in Northern Irish care homes.

There have now been 317,533 confirmed cases of the virus between Ireland and Northern Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic and 5,916 cases deaths.

February 12 - 5,840 deaths, 316,154 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:15 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 5,840 coronavirus-related deaths and 316,154 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

There have been 650,250 vaccinations administered between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive so far.

Globally, there have been more than 108.01 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.37 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 60.45 million recoveries.

Update 1:10 pm EST: There have been 921 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to , according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has res207,720ulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 207,720 cases reflects this.)

117,123 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 5.6 percent.

Of the cases notified today:

453 are men and 466 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

414 in Dublin, 87 in Cork, 51 in Kildare, 48 in Limerick, 47 in Meath and the remaining 274 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 8 am today, 959 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. There have been 53 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 13,942 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 11. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 11) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 292.8. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 11 is 835. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 23 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. 21 of these deaths occurred in February and two occurred in January. The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 57 - 95 years. There has been a total of 3,865* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 deaths. The figure of 3,865 deaths reflects this.)

As of February 9, there have been 248,284 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

158,904 people have received their first dose

89,380 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "We have made progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the rate of transmission of the disease is still extremely high and the risks COVID-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed.

"Everyone is working hard to drive down COVID-19 infection in the community, and we must all continue to limit the number of daily contacts we have. The only way to limit the spread of COVID-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow the public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home."

Update 11:45 am EST: 407 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 108,434, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 801,764 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,393 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been nine more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,975. All nine of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 11 - 10 am February 12.

As of February 11, 401,966 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, of which 373,414 were first doses and 28,552 were second doses.

February 11 - 5,812 deaths, 314,828 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:35 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 5,812 coronavirus-related deaths and 314,828 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

There have been 625,247 vaccinations administered between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive so far.

Globally, there have been more than 107.60 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.36 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 60.19 million recoveries.

Update 1:50 pm EST: There have been 866 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 206,801, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 cases. The figure of 206,801 cases reflects this.)

118,395 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 5.6 percent.

Of the cases notified today:

401 are men and 463 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

281 in Dublin, 63 in Galway, 56 in Kildare, 47 in Meath, 39 in Cork and the remaining 380 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 8 am today, 984 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 172 are in ICU. There have been 44 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 14,265 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 10. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 10) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 299.6. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 10 is 856. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 52 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. 33 of these deaths occurred in February, 12 occurred in January, 6 in December or earlier and 1 is still under investigation. The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 55 - 96 years. There has been a total of 3,846 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of February 8, there have been 243,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

154,900 people have received their first dose

88,453 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "We are cautiously optimistic about the epidemiological situation across the country. This positive momentum has been achieved through the dedication of people across the country in recent weeks. However, incidence and mortality rates are still very high, and the significant risk of community transmission of the virus remains, especially for those most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. It is of vital importance that people continue to stay at home and to work from home where at all possible."

Professor Karina Butler, Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee said today: "As of this week, we have administered 243,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This is a wonderful achievement and I want to thank all our vaccine administration teams for their dedication and hard work. We hope that as our vaccination numbers go up, we can offer more protection to those who are vaccinated and ultimately the wider population. But, until that time, all of us, including those of us who have received our COVID-19 vaccines, must maintain our adherence to all of the other public health measures like washing our hands and social distancing."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: "In the last week, the HSE has begun to test close contacts of confirmed cases. This is a positive move as it clearly shows that we are back in the containment phase of this pandemic. However, the positivity rates among household contacts are quite high, close to 30%. This is a timely reminder to us all to immediately isolate ourselves if we have any symptoms, to protect those most important to us. We should also continue to limit our social contacts. Do not visit another person’s household unless you are providing essential care."

Dr. Lorraine Doherty, National Clinical Director Health Protection, HSE - Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), said today: "The COVID-19 find-test-trace-isolate’ process is vital to our efforts. We all need to contact our GP as soon as symptoms occur, to go for a test, trace our contacts if our test is positive and prevent further infections. It is important to remember that everyone can access testing free of charge. Testing and contact tracing are vital to our ongoing collective efforts to minimise the spread of COVID-19."

Update 12:05 pm EST: 253 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 108,027, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 799,250 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,377 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been nine more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,966. Eight of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 10 - 10 am February 11, while the other one death occurred outside of the current reporting period..

As of February 10, 381,894 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, of which 353,757 were first doses and 28,137 were second doses.

February 10 - 5,751 deaths, 313,713 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:50 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 5,751 coronavirus-related deaths and 313,713 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

There have been 601,917 vaccinations administered between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive so far.

Globally, there have been more than 107.10 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.34 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 59.90 million recoveries.

Update 1:05 pm EST: There have been 1,006 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 205,939, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 cases. The figure of 205,939 cases reflects this.)

121,402 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 5.8 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

476 are men and 524 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

516 in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 46 in Galway, 43 in Meath, 36 in Louth and the remaining 302 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 8 am today, 1,032 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. There have been 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 14,861 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 9. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 9) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 312.1. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 9 is 848. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 54 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. 45 of these deaths occurred in February, 5 occurred in January and 4 are still under investigation. The median age of those who died was 86 years and the age range was 48 - 104 years. There has been a total of 3,794 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 deaths. The figure of 3,794 deaths reflects this.)

As of February 7, there have been 240,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

153,654 people have received their first dose

86,833 people have received their second dose

Update 11:20 am EST: 336 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 107,774, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 797,444 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,596 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been four more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,957. All four of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 9 - 10 am February 10.

As of February 9, 361,430 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, of which 333,658 were first doses and 27,772 were second doses.

February 9 - 5,705 deaths, 312,378 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:50 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 5,705 coronavirus-related deaths and 312,378 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 106.68 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.33 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 59.55 million recoveries.

Update 1:00 pm EST: There have been 556 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 204,940, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 13 cases. The figure of 204,940 cases reflects this.)

121,399 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 5.9 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

284 are men and 268 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 39 years old

163 in Dublin, 45 in Limerick, 38 in Galway, 34 in Cork, 29 in Waterford and the remaining 247 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 8 am today, 1,104 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 182 are in ICU. There have been 54 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 15,189 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 8. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 8) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 319.0. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 8 is 856. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 68 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. 50 of these deaths occurred in February, 15 occurred in January, and 2 in December. There is 1 death where the date of death is under investigation. The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 43-96 years. There has been a total of 3,752 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 3,752 deaths reflects this.)

As of February 6, 236,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

152,652 people have received their first dose

84,344 people have received their second dose

Update 11:00 am EST: 275 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 107,438, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 795,386 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,685 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 10 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,953. Six of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 8 - 10 am February 9, while the other four occurred outside of the current reporting period.

February 8 - 5,630 deaths, 311,560 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:55 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 5,630 coronavirus-related deaths and 311,560 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 106.31 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.32 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 59.30 million recoveries.

Update 1:00 pm EST: There have been 829 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 204,397, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

122,602 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 5.9 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

401 are men and 426 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

386 in Dublin, 39 in Meath, 36 in Cork, 35 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and the remaining 301 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 8 am today, 1,212 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 176 are in ICU. There have been 39 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 15,566 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 7. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 7) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 326.9. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 7 is 1,008. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been six more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. 5 of these deaths occurred in February, and 1 occurred in January. The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 75-95 years. There has been a total of 3,687* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 deaths. The figure of 3,687 deaths reflects this.)

As of February 5, 230,776 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been given:

151,212 people have received their first dose

79,554 people have received their second dose

Update 11:15 am EST: 296 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 107,163, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 793,723 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,921 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 12 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,943. Nine of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 7 - 10 am February 8, while the other three occurred outside of the current reporting period.

February 7

Update 12:50 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 1,024 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 203,614.

The Department also announced 12 further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 3,688.

There are currently 1,203 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals with 178 requiring intensive care, up one from Saturday.

The five-day moving average of new cases is 1,045 while the 14-day incidence rate accorss the State per 100,000 is 338.

HSE CEO Paul Reid tweeted on Sunday that Ireland is not “out of the woods” yet, but he pointed to declining hospitalizations and the fact that three COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Ireland as signs of “hope”.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 334 new cases of the virus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 106,867.

There were additionally nine coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland on Sunday as the region’s death toll rose to 1,931.

There are currently 585 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 66 in intensive care and 57 requiring ventilation.

Additionally, there are outbreaks of the virus in 98 Northern Irish care homes, while Northern Ireland’s hospital occupancy currently stands at 92%.

There have now been 310,481 cases of the coronavirus between Ireland and Northern Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic last year in addition to 5,619 COVID-19 deaths.

February 6

Update 1:05 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 827 new cases of the coronavirus and 55 additional COVID-19 deaths.

There have now been 202,590 COVID-19 infections in Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic and 3,676 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ireland continues to fall with 1,177 patients in hospitals throughout the country and 177 patients requiring intensive care.

Of the cases announced today, 63% were under the age of 45 while 297 cases were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 76 were in Cork, 56 in Galway, 46 in Wexford, 37 in Kildare and the remaining 315 cases were spread throughout the country.

There have been 16,458 cases of the virus in Ireland over the past 14 days, while Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people has fallen to 345.6.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan urged people to avoid going to work if they had any cold or flu symptoms.

“There are a few old habits that collectively we have to break in order to suppress COVID-19 together. We know that people who feel unwell typically avoid calling their GP over the weekend, and wait to see if they improve. You should no longer do that,” Holohan said.

“Similarly, do not leave your house or go to work if you have any cold or flu like symptoms at all. Breaking these habits will limit COVID-19’s opportunity to spread from person to person.”

In Northern Ireland, meanwhile, 390 new cases of the virus were reported, taking the total number of infections in the region to 106,533.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health also announced seven further COVID-19-related deaths as the region’s death toll rose to 1,922.

There are currently 602 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 67 requiring intensive care and 59 on a ventilator.

There are also active outbreaks of the virus in 98 Northern Irish care homes, while the Department of Health confirmed that more than 300,000 people have been vaccinated in the region.

There have now been 309,123 COVID-19 infections between Ireland and Northern Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic in addition to 5,598 coronavirus deaths.

February 5

Update 1:20 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 1,047 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 201,791.

The Department also announced 35 COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 3,621.

There are currently 1,221 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals, down from a peak of 2,020 hospitalizations on January 18.

Meanwhile, there are currently 181 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, down from a peak of 221 on January 24.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan encouraged people to take every protection available to them to stop the spread of the virus.

“No single intervention is perfect at preventing the spread of #COVID19, it takes many different individual actions to slow down its spread. Every action you take is another layer of protection between you & the virus - the more layers you have the more protection you have,” Holohan said on Twitter.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that Ireland is set to receive 21,600 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine this weekend and that a total of 190,000 doses of different vaccines will be arriving in February.

Donnelly told RTÉ News at One that all doses of the vaccine will be administered immediately. He said that more than 220,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, with 130,000 doses going to healthcare workers and roughly 90,000 going to long-term care home residents over the age of 85.

There have now been 307,934 confirmed cases of the virus between Ireland and Northern Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic last year in addition to 5,536 coronavirus deaths.

Update 9:40 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 516 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Northern Ireland to 106,143.

The Department also announced 16 further COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland's death toll rose to 1,915.

There have been 3,203 new cases of the virus in the past seven days, down from 3,984 last week, while Northern Ireland's hospital occupancy is currently at 94%.

There are 67 COVID-19 patients in intensive care with 61 patients requiring a ventilator. Meanwhile, there are active outbreaks of the virus in 98 Northern Irish care homes.

February 4 - 5,485 deaths, 306,381 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:45 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 5,485 coronavirus-related deaths and 306,381 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 104.63 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.27 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 58.16 million recoveries.

Update 2:35 pm EST: Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health in the Republic of Ireland, last night signed regulations that will introduce a system of mandatory quarantine for arrivals into the Republic of Ireland. You can read more here.

Update 1:35 pm EST: There have been 1,318 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 200,744, according to Ireland's Department of Health. **Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 200,744 confirmed cases reflects this.)

131,081 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 6.4 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

622 are men / 688 are women

58% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 40 years old

428 in Dublin, 122 in Cork, 93 in Galway, 78 in Kildare, 77 in Limerick and the remaining 520 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2 pm today, 1,284 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 188 are in ICU. 74 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 18,909 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 3. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 3) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 397.1. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 3 is 1,102. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 75 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. 46 of these deaths occurred in February, 27 occurred in January, 2 were earlier. The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 34-100 years. There has been a total of 3,586* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 3,586 deaths reflects this.)

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “We know that the over 70s have suffered the greatest burden of mortality and serious illness from COVID-19. Ireland is now in a good position; we can now offer highly effective and safe vaccines to this cohort.”

“The superior efficacy demonstrated by the mRNA vaccines authorised for use in Ireland, Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna mean that the mRNA vaccines are the right vaccine to provide the highest level of protection available to those over 70.”

“Over the coming weeks, we will see many more of our vulnerable loved ones receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. This is good news and gives all of us great hope. However, even if you have received your COVID-19 vaccine, you must continue to wash your hands, wear a face covering, maintain a social distance and keep your close contacts to a minimum. Until we have all been vaccinated, we must act as though none of us have been vaccinated.”

Dr. Lucy Jessop, Director, National Immunisation Office, said today: “The NIO works with colleagues across the HSE and in primary care to administer millions of vaccines every year. We are using our vast expertise and experience to deliver the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme safely and securely.”

“My colleagues and I in the National Immunisation Office are continuing to work hard to finalise our preparations, ensuring we are ready to administer safe and effective vaccines to the most vulnerable in our society as they are called for vaccination.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “Today we have reached another significant and unwelcome milestone as we report more than 200,000 confirmed cases. We must all redouble our efforts and drive down the incidence of disease in our community.”

“We are noticing a clear pattern in people with symptoms delaying contacting their GP to arrange a test. It is vital that as soon as you notice that you have symptoms of COVID-19 that you isolate and contact your GP immediately. By acting quickly, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect our vulnerable loved ones.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: “The next few weeks will be difficult for all of us, as we bring the daily case levels below 1,000 per day, our progress will seem to slow down. It is now more important than ever that we continue our efforts to bring case numbers down towards the very low levels we achieved in June and July. In that regard, it is very good news that our estimates of the R number are well below one – in the region of 0.5 – 0.8.”

“I noted last week that the testing of close contacts will impact on case numbers in the coming days. We shouldn’t be disappointed by this, it shows that we have moved from the mitigation phase of the last few weeks, back to the containment phase where we are tracking down every possible chain of transmission.”

Update 12:50 pm EST: Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health in the Republic of Ireland, has today signed the authorisation for use of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine by Ireland’s vaccinators, effective immediately.

Following the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the AstraZeneca vaccine is the third vaccine that has been approved for use in the Republic of Ireland.

In Northern Ireland, the Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines have all already been approved for use.

Update 10:15 am EST: 412 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 105,637, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 785,535 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,205 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 10 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,899. Four of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 3 - 10 am February 4, while the other six occurred outside of the current reporting period.

February 3 - 5,401 deaths, 304,655 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:45 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 5,401 coronavirus-related deaths and 304,655 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 104.14 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.26 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 57.83 million recoveries.

Update 1:15 pm EST: There have been 1,013 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 199,430, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 199,430 confirmed cases reflects this.)

132,536 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 6.5 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

465 are men and 543 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 41 years old

337 in Dublin, 96 in Galway, 65 in Cork, 60 in Kildare, 48 in Louth and the remaining 407 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 1,334 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 203 are in ICU. There have been 66 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 20,197 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 2. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 2) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 424.1. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 2 is 1,121. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 94 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. 47 of these deaths occurred in February, 44 occurred in January, 2 in December, and 1 in November. The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 36-100 years. There has been a total of 3,512 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "At the outset of this pandemic, as a global community we knew much less about COVID-19 than we do now. We did not know then that today we would have a portfolio of approved vaccines to mitigate the worst effects of COVID-19, adding to our toolkit of public health measures such as social distancing, reducing contacts, mask-wearing, cough/sneeze hygiene, and washing our hands.

"Now more than ever, as we are continuing to see the tragic effects of the recent surge of COVID-19 infection in the form of mortality, hospitalisation, and ICU admission, we should remember the public health advice that has carried us so far in this pandemic, and helped us to suppress COVID-19 together successfully in the past.

"It is the collective hard work and ongoing sacrifice of people across Ireland in following these public health measures that will keep us all safe at this time, as we look ahead to the increased rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon. Keep it up, and encourage others to do the same. In short: the present is the time to protect yourself and stay safe, in order to receive your vaccine in the future."

Update 11:05 am EST: 504 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 105,225, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 783,130 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,404 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 11 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,889. Nine of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 2 - 10 am February 3, while the other two occurred outside of the current reporting period.

February 2 - 5,296 deaths, 303,145 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:30 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 5,296 coronavirus-related deaths and 303,145 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 103.64 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.24 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 57.53 million recoveries.

Update 2:00 pm EST: There have been 879 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 198,424, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 confirmed cases. The figure of 198,424 confirmed cases reflects this.)

136,634 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 6.7 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

419 are men and 459 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 41 years old

383 in Dublin, 79 in Cork, 53 in Galway, 40 in Limerick, 43 in Meath and the remaining 290 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 2 pm today, 1,388 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU. There have been 45 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 21,668 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 1. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 1) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 455.0. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 1 is 1,169. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 101 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. 83 of these deaths occurred in January. 18 occurred in February. The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 19-103 years. There has been a total of 3,418 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "This is the highest number of deaths we have reported on any single day of the COVID-19 pandemic so far. The high mortality we are experiencing as a country at the moment is related to the surge of infection we saw several weeks ago, and the hospitalisations and admissions to ICU that followed as a direct result.

"Although we have seen great improvement in the level of infection being reported, we have a long way to go and incidence needs to decline much further. The best way to honour those who have died from COVID-19, and those who loved them or provided care for them, is to follow the public health advice. Stay at home unless absolutely necessary, and encourage your friends, family, and colleagues to do the same.

"What we can have control over today is the outlook of this disease in the weeks to come. Your positive actions matter, and they add up at a collective level. Please keep it up."

Update 11:00 am EST: 447 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 104,721, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 780,335 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,517 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 17 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,878. Nine of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 1 - 10 am February 2, while the other eight occurred outside of the current reporting period.

February 1 - 5,178 deaths, 301,827 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:30 pm EST: From today, people in the Republic of Ireland can be fined €500 for unnecessary travel abroad.

The following are permitted reasons for traveling abroad from the Republic of Ireland:

To attend college or school where it is necessary to be there in person.

To accompany a child, or a vulnerable adult, to school where it is necessary for them to be there in person.

To attend a medical or dental appointment, or accompany someone you live with, or a vulnerable person.

To seek essential medical, health, or dental assistance, or to accompany someone you live with, or a vulnerable person.

To provide care to a family member or for other vital family reasons

To attend a funeral.

To fulfil a legal obligation (for example, to appear in court)

To provide access to a child to the other parent of the child, or to access a child that you have a right of access to.

To leave Ireland if you are not resident in Ireland.

You can learn more on CitizensInformation.ie.

Update 2:00 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 5,178 coronavirus-related deaths and 301,827 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 103.22 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.23 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 57.18 million recoveries.

Update 1:25 pm EST: There have been 1,062 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 197,553, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 57 confirmed cases. The figure of 197,553 confirmed cases reflects this.)

137,066 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 6.6 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

506 are men and 546 are women

57% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 41 years old

335 in Dublin, 137 in Cork, 73 in Wexford, 58 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, and the remaining 405 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 1,436 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU. There have been 38 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 22,794 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 31. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 31) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 478.7. The 5-day moving average of new cases to January 31 is 1,288. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 10 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. All 10 deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 79 years and the age range is 45-101 years. There has been a total of 3,317 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "While we have experienced very significant improvement in incidence over recent weeks, I am concerned that it appears to be slowing down at much too high a level of infection. People need to take real care in any setting in which they come into contact with others.

"In particular, workplaces and retail settings need to review their existing protocols and ensure that their staff and customers are protected as much as possible.

"Given the prevalence of the B117 variant and how infectious it is, it is extremely important that people take all preventative measures possible, including staying home."

Update 9:40 am EST: 314 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 104,274, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 778,017 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,688 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 11 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,861. All 11 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 31 - 10 am February 1.

January 31:

Update 12:50 pm EST: The Department of Health has confirmed 1,247 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed infections in Ireland to 196,547.

The Department also announced 15 further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 3,307.

There are currently 1,511 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals with 211 patients requiring intensive care.

Of the cases announced today, 60% are under the age of 45, while 430 were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 97 were reported in Wexford, 87 in Cork, 84 in Limerick, and 76 in Galway, with the remaining 473 cases spread across all other counties.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said that employers needed to ensure that their staff worked from home where possible to curb the spread of infection in Ireland.

“There is an onus on employers to ensure that, in the first instance, staff are encouraged to work from home and in cases where that is not possible, that their workplaces are safe for staff and customers and in full compliance with infection prevention and control measures,” Holohan said.

In Northern Ireland, meanwhile, there were 426 new cases of the virus announced on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the region to 103,960.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health also announced 19 further coronavirus-related deaths as the region’s death toll climbed to 1,850.

A total of 3,811 people have contracted the virus in the past seven days in Northern Ireland, down from 5,095 last week.

There are currently 731 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 69 patients in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospital occupancy currently stands at 90%.

Additionally, there are active outbreaks of the virus in 127 Northern Irish care homes.

There have now been 300,507 confirmed cases of the virus between Ireland and Northern Ireland since the outbreak of the virus in addition to 5,157 COVID-19 deaths.

January 30

Update 1:20 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 1,414 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 195,303.

The Department also announced 79 further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 3,292.

There are currently 1,492 coronavirus patients in Irish hospitals with 211 requiring intensive care.

Of the cases announced today, 59% were under the age of 45, while 608 cases were announced in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 105 cases were reported in Cork, 96 in Galway, 65 in Meath, 59 in Donegal and the remaining 481 cases were spread across all other counties.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan praised the Irish people for the rapid fall of virus transmission in the country but said that there was still a lot of work to do before restrictions could be relaxed.

“The efforts by all of the population in following the basic public health advice has seen us reduce the incidence of the disease very rapidly compared to most countries in Europe,” Holohan said.

"Despite the recent, significant decrease in cases, there remains a level of infection in the population which is double that seen at the peak of incidence last October.

"The next few weeks need to see us maintain compliance with all of the measures that are in place so that we can get to levels of the disease that are as low as possible."

In Northern Ireland, meanwhile, 455 new cases of the virus were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the region to 103,534.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health also reported 17 new COVID-19-related deaths as the region’s death toll rose to 1,831.

There have been 3,841 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland over the past seven days, down from 5,329 last week.

Northern Ireland’s hospital occupancy currently stands at 91% with 69 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

There are active outbreaks of the virus in 127 Northern Irish care homes.

There have now been 298,837 confirmed cases of the virus between Ireland and Northern Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic in addition to 5,123 deaths.

January 29 - 5,028 deaths, 296,97 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:30 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 5,028 coronavirus-related deaths and 296,97 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 101.77 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.19 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 56.24 million recoveries.

Update 2:25 pm EST: The European Medicines Agency has today approved the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine for use across the EU, including the Republic of Ireland. The vaccine had already been approved for use in the UK, including Northern Ireland. You can learn more here.

Update 1:40 pm EST: There have been 1,254 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 193,892, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 193,892 confirmed cases reflects this.)

138,741 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 7.4 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

587 are men / 658 are women

54% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 42 years old

437 in Dublin, 146 in Cork, 76 in Meath, 69 in Wexford, 62 in Kildare and the remaining 464 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 1,518 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 48 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. 45 deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 30-99 years. There has been a total of 3,214* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 3,214 deaths reflects this.

Update 11:20 am EST: 669 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 103,079, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 772, 619 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,991 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 22 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,814. 18 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 28 - 10 am January 29, while the other four occurred outside of the current reporting period.

January 28 - 4,959 deaths, 295,055 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:00 pm EST: As of today, there have been 4,959 coronavirus-related deaths and 295,055 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 101.14 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.18 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 55.91 million recoveries.

Update 1:25 pm EST: There have been 1,466 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 192,645, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 192,645 confirmed cases reflects this.)

140,543 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 7.7 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

697 are men / 764 are women

55% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 41 years old

472 in Dublin, 106 in Galway, 103 in Cork, 77 in Waterford, 70 in Limerick and the remaining 638 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 1,567 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 216 are in ICU. 69 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 29,614 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 27. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 27) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 621.9. The 5-day moving average of new cases to January 27 is 1,294. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 47 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. 46 deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 55-99 years. There has been a total of 3,167 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “Incidence is falling but remains high. It is positive to see numbers of people hospitalised reducing and a stabilisation of numbers in ICU.

“However, we are continuing to experience high mortality with 878 deaths so far in January. I am concerned about the high incidence we are seeing in long-term care settings and vulnerable groups. Our efforts to stay home and break transmission of the disease will save lives. Please continue to follow the public health advice and support each other to keep going.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: “Incidence is falling and by working collectively to reduce contacts, we have achieved suppression of transmission with the R number estimated at 0.4-0.7. We are maintaining an extraordinary effort but still we have a long way to go. We must maintain full suppression for several weeks if we are to achieve strategic options for the future. If we keep this up, we would be down to 200-400 cases per day by the end of February.”

Dr. Lorraine Doherty, National Clinical Director Health Protection HSE - Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), said today: “It only takes one event to spark a chain of transmission of COVID-19 that can spread through a community. We have seen examples of outbreaks in a workplace that has led to multiple outbreaks in families and other work settings, and these ultimately lead to a higher incidence in the community and threatens the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Every action an individual takes matters.”

Update 11:45 am EST: 592 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 102,410, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 769,113 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 4,246 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 13 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,792. 11 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 27 - 10 am January 28, while the other two occurred outside of the current reporting period.

January 27 - 4,899 deaths, 293,000 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:00 pm EST: As of today, there have been 4,899 coronavirus-related deaths and 293,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 100.64 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.16 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 55.61 million recoveries.

Update 1:50 pm EST: There have been 1,335 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 191,182, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 191,182 confirmed cases reflects this.)

142,027 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 8.1 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

618 are men and 711 are women

54% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 43 years old

437 in Dublin, 114 in Cork, 78 in Galway, 71 in Meath, 61 in Louth and the remaining 574 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 1,670 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 217 are in ICU. There have been 81 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 32,103 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 26. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 26) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 674.2. The 5-day moving average of new cases to January 26 is 1,383. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 54 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. 50 deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 55-96 years. There has been a total of 3,120 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "The current 14 day incidence remains more than double the peak incidence experienced during previous Level 5 measures in October. Therefore, now is not the time to drop your guard and start to interact with people outside your household. The risk of transmission in the community remains very high. We must continue to work towards reducing incidence of disease and preventing further hospitalisations and deaths."

Update 11:30 am EST: 527 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 101,818, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 766,121 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 4,246 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 16 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,779. 12 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 26 - 10 am January 27, while the other four occurred outside of the current reporting period.

January 26 - 4,813 deaths, 291,142 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:20 pm EST: As of today, there have been 4,813 coronavirus-related deaths and 291,142 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 100.0 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.14 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 55.23 million recoveries.

Update 3:10 pm EST: The current Level 5 restrictions across the Republic of Ireland will be extended through March 5. Additional quarantine measures for international travelers arriving in the Republic of Ireland are also set to be rolled out. You can read more here.

Update 1:45 pm EST: There have been 928 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 189,851, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

143,791 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 8.8 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

418 are men and 506 are women

50% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 44 years old

257 in Dublin, 115 in Cork, 71 in Louth, 53 in Galway, 45 in Limerick and the remaining 387 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 1,750 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 216 are in ICU. There have been 65 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 34,336 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 25. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 25) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 721.1. The 5-day moving average of new cases to January 25 is 1,591. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 90 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. 89 deaths occurred in January, and there is one death where the date of death is under investigation. The median age of those who died is 83 years and the age range is 48-99 years. There has been a total of 3,066* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 3,066 deaths reflects this.)

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "Today we are reporting a further 90 deaths, bringing our cumulative total of lives lost to COVID-19 to more than 3,000 in Ireland. This highly infectious disease is having a severe impact on the most vulnerable in our society and we must continue the good work we are doing to suppress it.

"The decline in daily incidence of COVID-19 has begun, however the volume of disease in our communities remains very high. To date we have reported 96,000 cases in January 2021, which has already passed the total of 93,500 cases reported in 2020. Indeed, public health doctors in the Midlands reported a total of 4,000 cases in the first 8 months of 2020 and another 4,000 cases in the first four weeks of 2021.

"Through our enhanced public health surveillance programme, we have identified 6 additional cases linked to the Southern African variant of concern. All cases are being followed up by public health teams in line with the latest ECDC guidance published on 21 January.

"The downturn in incidence has been achieved through the determination of people across the country to stay at home, to work from home and to avoid meeting and socialising with others. It is imperative that everyone continues to strictly adhere to the public health advice to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this highly-infectious disease."

Update 11:10 am EST: 550 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 101,291, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 763,836 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 4,583 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 16 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,747. 11 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 25 - 10 am January 26, while the other five occurred outside of the current reporting period.

January 25 - 4,724 deaths, 289,664 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:45 pm EST: As of today, there have been 4,724 coronavirus-related deaths and 289,664 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 99.51 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.13 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 54.89 million recoveries.

Update 2:10 pm EST: There have been 1,372 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 188,923, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 188,923 confirmed cases reflects this.)

146,362 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 9.2 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

616 are men and 751 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 41 years old

502 in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 77 in Wexford, 75 in Waterford, 66 in Louth and the remaining 488 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 1,905 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 219 are in ICU. There have been 58 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 36,486 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 24. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 24) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 766.2. The 5-day moving average of new cases to January 24 is 1,926. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been seven more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, all of which occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 77 years and the age range is 43-94 years. There has been a total of 2,977 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Update 9:20 am EST: 422 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 100,741, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 761,473 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 4,921 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 17 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,747. 12 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 24 - 10 am January 25, while the other five occurred outside of the current reporting period.

January 24

Update 1:10 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 1,378 new cases of the coronavirus, the second day in a row that Ireland has reported fewer than 2,000 daily cases.

There have now been 187,562 COVID-19 infections in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Department also announced 23 further COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,970.

The youngest of today’s deaths was 61, according to the Department of Health, while the oldest was 99.

There are now 1,931 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals with 218 patients in intensive care.

Of the cases reported today, 58% are under the age of 45 while 379 cases were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 145 cases were reported in Cork, 86 in Wexford, 85 in Galway and 71 in Limerick. The remaining 612 cases were spread across all other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people has fallen to 840.7 and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said that the country was starting to make progress in the fight against the third wave of the virus.

However, Holohan urged the public not to “let down our guard” and said that there was still a huge volume of the virus in the country.

In Northern Ireland, meanwhile, there have now been more than 100,000 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic after the Northern Ireland Department of Health announced 433 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in Northern Ireland to 100,319.

The Department also announced 14 further coronavirus-related deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll rose to 1,730.

There are currently 796 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 74 patients requiring intensive care and 54 on a ventilator.

Northern Ireland’s hospital occupancy currently stands at 88% while there are active outbreaks of the virus in 129 Northern Irish care homes.

There have now been 287,881 confirmed cases of the coronavirus between Ireland and Northern Ireland in addition to 4,700 deaths.

January 23

Update 12:55 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 77 further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,947.

The age range for today’s deaths was 43 to 98 years old, while 76 of the 77 deaths occurred this month.

The Department has also announced 1,910 new cases of the coronavirus, the first time since January 1 that less than 2,000 new daily cases were reported.

There have now been 186,184 cases of the virus since the virus was first diagnosed in Ireland at the end of February last year.

Of the cases announced today, 57% were under the age of 45, while 710 cases were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 150 cases were reported in Cork, 103 in Meath, 102 in Limerick and 86 in Louth. The remaining 759 cases were spread across all other counties.

There are currently 1,892 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals, with 217 patients requiring intensive care.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 670 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 99,886.

The Department also announced 12 further COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll rose to 1,716.

There are currently 810 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 66 patients requiring intensive care and 46 on a ventilator.

Northern Ireland’s hospital occupancy currently stands at 92%, while there are active outbreaks of the virus in 129 Northern Irish care homes.

There have now been 286,070 confirmed cases of the coronavirus between Ireland and Northern Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic last February in addition to 4,663 COVID-19 deaths.

January 22 - 4,574 deaths, 283,495 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:45 pm EST: As of today, there have been 4,574 coronavirus-related deaths and 283,495 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 97.90 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.10 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 53.98 million recoveries.

Update 1:45 pm EST: There have been 2,371 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 184,279, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 14 confirmed cases. The figure of 184,279 confirmed cases reflects this.)

155,710 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 10.8 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

1,129 are men and 1,194 are women

57% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 40 years old

757 in Dublin, 237 in Cork, 154 in Waterford, 123 in Wexford, 114 in Louth, and the remaining 986 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 1,931 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 219 are in ICU. There have been 78 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 48,433 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 21. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 21) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 1,017.1. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 52 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. 50 of these deaths occurred in January. There are 2 deaths where the date of death is under investigation. The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 39-99 years.There has been a total of 2,870 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said today: “We know that the ongoing restrictions are very challenging for people but, through the hard work and sacrifice of the vast majority of people, we are starting to see the first signs of a lower prevalence of the disease in the population. Strictly adhering to the public health measures is the key to making real progress in terms of flattening the curve and lowering the current trends in our hospitals and ICUs.

“The ‘COVID-19 find-test-trace-isolate’ process is vital to our efforts. Our data is telling us that for a third of people, it’s 4 days or more from the time they first experience symptoms of COVID-19 to the time they get tested. We all need to contact our GP as soon as symptoms occur, so we can trace our contacts and prevent further infections.

“This weekend, we need everyone to stay the course with hand washing, covering coughs, wearing face coverings, and keeping a 2m distance. In order to take care of each other, we need all to stay at home, except for essential reasons, to minimise the spread of COVID-19 to ourselves and our loved ones."

Update 11:20 am EST: 865 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 99,216, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 755,177 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 5,534 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 12 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,704. 10 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 21 - 10 am January 22, while the other two occurred outside of the current reporting period.

January 21 - 4,510 deaths, and 280,273 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:25 pm EST: As of today, there have been 4,510 coronavirus-related deaths and 280,273 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 97.15 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.08 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 53.56 million recoveries.

Update 1:18 pm EST: There have been 2,608 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 181,922, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

154,418 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 11.8 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

1,230 are men and 1,346 are women

55% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 42 years old

1,019 in Dublin, 204 in Cork, 135 in Donegal, 132 in Galway, 131 in Kildare, and the remaining 987 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2pm today, 1,943 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 214 are in ICU. There have been 105 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 54,318 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 20. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 20) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 1140.7. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 51 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. 49 of these deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 80 years and the age range is 58-103 years. There has been a total of 2,818* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 2,818 deaths reflects this.)

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "While we are making clear progress in reducing incidence we can see we still have a very large burden of infection – to illustrate this on 1 December, when we last eased restrictions, our 5 day moving average was 261 cases per day, today it is almost ten times that number at 2,430 cases per day.

"It is evident that the population is working as one to reduce contacts and interrupt further transmission of the disease. However, we are witnessing the effects of high levels of community transmission through our hospital and ICU admissions and reported deaths. We need to continue to work together to drive this infection down and bring the disease back under control."

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "There have been 532 deaths so far in January and we can unfortunately expect this trend to continue over the coming days. Limiting contacts, keeping physical distance from others, hand hygiene, appropriate use of face coverings and general awareness about how your interactions could potentially spread infection will ultimately prevent further morbidity. Following public health advice will directly save lives."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: "Incidence is gradually falling but remains very high across all age groups but particularly in those aged 85 and older. A considerable effort by all of us to cut down on contacts has resulted in the R number reducing to 0.5 - 0.8. We have to keep it below 1.0 if we are to successfully emerge out of this current wave."

Karina Butler, Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, said today: "Vaccine arrival has been a real morale booster in hospitals and nursing homes. As we are able to roll it out to the wider community it will undoubtedly lift spirits. But please remember we are at a precarious time and if we drop our guard we could undermine our efforts to combat COVID-19. For now, we must stay the course, keep contacts to a minimum, stay home and follow public health advice."

Update 1:05 pm EST: The current lockdown in Northern Ireland has been extended through March 5, it was announced today.

First Minister Arlene Foster said today: “The Executive today has reviewed the current restrictions and agreed that they remain an appropriate and necessary response to the serious and imminent threat posted by COVID-19.”

Foster continued: “The Executive has agreed that the current restrictions will be extended for a further four weeks until the 5th of March, 2021. The restrictions will be reviewed on or before the 18th of February.”

Foster acknowledged that the news will be “disappointing” to many.

You can see the current restrictions in Northern Ireland here.

Update 11:50 am EST: 732 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 98,351, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 750,938 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 5,563 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 21 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,692. 16 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 20 - 10 am January 21, while the other five occurred outside of the current reporting period.

January 20 - 4,439 deaths, 276,943 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:20 pm EST: As of today, there have been 4,439 coronavirus-related deaths and 276,943 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 96.56 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.06 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 53.23 million recoveries.

Update 12:50 pm EST: There have been 2,488 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 179,324, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 179,324 confirmed cases reflects this.)

159,985 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 12.4 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

1,090 are men and 1,383 are women

51% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 44 years old

726 in Dublin, 314 in Cork, 148 in Galway, 133 in Limerick, 130 in Meath and the remaining 1,037 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 1,923 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 210 were in ICU at 11am. There have been 85 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 58,227 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 19. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 19) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 1,222.8. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 61 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. Of the deaths reported today, 58 deaths occurred in January. There are 3 deaths where the date of death is under investigation. The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 41-100 years. There has been a total of 2,768* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 2,768 deaths reflects this.)

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "The number of cases and deaths that we are reporting today and the persisting high incidence rate of COVID-19 across the country shows that we cannot underestimate the highly infectious nature of this disease and the impact that it can have on families and communities.

"The virus spreads through close contacts, through the congregation of people. We need everyone to stay at home as much as possible, and to work from home, where possible. You should not meet up with friends or loved ones, unless you are caring for them. If you go out for exercise, you need to stay within 5km from your home, wear a face covering where appropriate and wash your hands when you return home to protect yourself from infection.

"If you are COVID positive you should self-isolate and stay at home, in your room, avoiding contact with other people. This is to protect the other people that you live with."

Update 11:40 am EST: 905 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 97,619, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 747,980 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 5,893 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 22 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,671. 18 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 19 - 10 am January 20, while the other four occurred outside of the current reporting period.

January 19 - 4,357 deaths, 273,553 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:10 pm EST: As of today, there have been 4,357 coronavirus-related deaths and 273,553 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 95.91 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.04 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 52.85 million recoveries.

Update 1:35 pm EST: There have been 2,001 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 176,839, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 176,839 confirmed cases reflects this.)

159,613 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 13 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

892 are men and 1,098 are women

55% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 42 years old

701 in Dublin, 204 in Cork, 102 in Waterford, 98 in Meath, 90 in Donegal and the remaining 806 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 1,949 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 202 were in ICU at 11am. There have been 100 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 63,551 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 18. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 18) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 1334.6. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 93 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. Three deaths occurred in December and 89 occurred in January. There is one death where the date of death is still under investigation. The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 41-99 years. There are no newly reported deaths in healthcare workers. There are no newly reported deaths in a young person under the age of 30. There has been a total of 2,708* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 2,708 deaths reflects this.)

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "While we are starting to see the early results of our collective efforts to minimise the transmission of the virus, we are very sadly reporting an additional 93 deaths today.

“We cannot afford to drop our guard against the very high levels of infection that remain in the community at present. COVID-19 ICU and hospitalisation numbers are of critical concern to us, representing a very significant pressure on our healthcare workers and on the provision of acute medical and surgical non-COVID care.

“We need everyone to stay at home, other than for essential reasons. The more that each individual follows this advice in their everyday lives, the more we can drive down the spread of COVID-19 and minimise the impact on vital healthcare services, patients and frontline workers."

Update 11:15 am EST: 713 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 96,714, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 744,689 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 6,092 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 24 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,649. 17 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 18 - 10 am January 19, while the other seven occurred outside of the current reporting period.

January 18 - 4,241 deaths, and 270,844 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:35 pm EST: As of today, there have been 4,241 coronavirus-related deaths and 270,844 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 95.39 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.03 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 52.49 million recoveries.

Update 3:25 pm EST: International travelers arriving in Northern Ireland will be required to present a negative PCR test beginning January 21. You can read more here.

Update 3:00 pm EST: There have been 2,121 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 174,843, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 174,843 confirmed cases reflects this.)

159,907 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 13.5 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

992 are men and 1,117 are women

58% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 39 years old

753 in Dublin, 236 in Cork, 142 in Wexford, 126 in Kildare, 109 in Limerick and the remaining 755 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 1,975 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 200 are in ICU. There have been 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 66,866 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 17. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 17) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 1404.2. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been eight more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, all of which occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 49-93 years. There are no newly reported deaths in healthcare workers. There are no newly reported deaths in a young person under the age of 30. There has been a total of 2,616 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "This third wave of the pandemic has seen higher level of hospitalisations across all age groups. There are now more sick people in hospital than any time in the course of this pandemic. The risk that this disease poses to the individual who is infected has not changed.

"What has changed is that we are experiencing a much greater level of community transmission and as a result we are seeing higher numbers of people with severe illness who require hospitalisation or admission to intensive care and higher numbers of mortality. Please continue to stay at home and drive down this infection in our community."

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "Our survey data indicates that 60% report contacting older relatives and friends to ensure they are okay. Providing support and reassurance to older and more vulnerable members of society is an important part of our collective response to this pandemic.

"Our sense of community and support for each other must remain a key part of our armoury against COVID-19."

Dr. Lorraine Nolan, Chief Executive, Health Products Regulatory Authority, said today: "Up to 11 January, the HPRA received a total of 81 reports of suspected side effects associated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. All reports were generally consistent with those typically observed with other vaccines and included events of a mild to moderate nature which resolved or were resolving at the time of reporting.

"Among those most frequently reported were abdominal pain, nausea, fatigue, joint pain and pains in the arms, some experience of dizziness, headache, itching and a rash – all consistent with the known and anticipated side effects as emerged during the clinical trials.

"While the relatively mild effects described are of course uncomfortable for those who experience them, they do pass quickly and generally do not require any medical treatment.

"Safety monitoring of all medicines, including vaccines, is central to the remit of the HPRA and we intend to publish a regular update of the number and nature of reports regarding suspected side effects with COVID-19 vaccines, as the vaccination roll-out continues."

Dr. Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Hospitals, HSE, said today: "We are now one week operating in critical surge capacity, the first time we have had to rely on this during the pandemic. Our staff escalation plan is in operation and we are very grateful for the non-critical care staff who are supporting the delivery of these critical services. Patients across the health service are very sick. The message from your healthcare workers is to please stay at home and continue to interrupt the spread of COVID-19."

Update 10:30 am EST: 640 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 96,001, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 742,005 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 6,647 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 19 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,625. 18 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 17 - 10 am January 18, while the other one occurred outside of the current reporting period.

January 17

Update 1:30 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 2,944 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 172,726.

The Department also announced 13 further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,608.

Of the cases announced today, 57% are under the age of 45 while 1,065 cases were announced in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 306 cases were reported in Cork, 181 in Galway, 180 in Kildare, 160 in Limerick and the remaining 1,052 cases were spread across all other counties.

There are currently 1,928 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals with 195 patients requiring intensive care.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said that situation in Irish hospitals was “stark” and also said that people had a very good chance of contracting the virus.

“We are seeing people of all ages being admitted to hospital and being taken into intensive care units,” Holohan said.

"The levels of infection are such that your chances of transmitting or getting Covid-19 are very high, and we know that a proportion of those cases will lead to serious illness and mortality.”

In Northern Ireland, meanwhile, a further 822 new cases of the virus were reported, taking the total number of infections in the region to 95,361.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health additionally announced 25 new coronavirus-related deaths as the region’s death toll rose to 1,606.

There are currently 840 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 67 requiring intensive care and 50 requiring a ventilator.

Northern Ireland’s hospitals are currently operating at 93% occupancy, while there are active outbreaks of the virus in 139 Northern Irish care homes.

There have been 268,087 confirmed cases of the coronavirus between Ireland and Northern Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic in addition to 4,214 deaths.

January 16

Update 1:20 pm EST:

The Department of Health has announced 3,231 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 169,780.

The Department also announced 60 further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,595.

A total of 59 of today’s reported deaths occurred in January, while one occurred in December.

Of the cases announced today, 54% are under the age of 45, while 931 cases were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 388 cases were reported in Cork, 238 in Louth, 155 in Waterford, 151 in Limerick, and the remaining 1,368 cases were spread across all other counties.

There are now 1,854 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals, with 191 patients in intensive care.

HSE CEO Paul Reid confirmed earlier on Saturday that Irish hospitals were now officially operating at surge capacity and that there were currently 313 available hospital beds within the Irish healthcare system.

Speaking to Kate Hannon on RTÉ Radio 1, Reid said that roughly 250 COVID-19 patients were not in ICU but still needed “significant supports such as oxygen”.

He also confirmed that around 6,500 healthcare staff were currently off work due to COVID-19-related reasons.

Private hospitals were also being used to treat roughly 125 non-COVID patients.

“We have triggered the private hospital agreement and have about 125 beds supported in private hospitals for non-Covid care such as for heart or cancer patients,” Reid said.

In Northern Ireland, meanwhile, there were 705 new cases of the virus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 94,539.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health also announced 22 new COVID-19 deaths as the region’s death toll climbed to 1,581.

Of the deaths reported today, 17 occurred within the past 24 hours.

There have been 7,051 confirmed cases of the virus reported in Northern Ireland over the past seven days, while Northern Irish hospital occupancy is currently at 95%.

There are currently 840 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 62 patients in intensive care and 45 requiring a ventilator.

Northern Ireland’s ICU capacity is currently at 79%, while there are active outbreaks of the virus at 39 Northern Irish care homes.

There have now been 264,319 confirmed cases of the coronavirus between Ireland and Northern Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic in addition to 4,176.

January 15 - 4,095 deaths, 260,382 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:25 pm EST: As of today, there have been 4,095 coronavirus-related deaths and 260,382 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 93.58 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.00 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 51.55 million recoveries.

Update 1:35 pm EST: There have been 3,498 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 166,548, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 166,548 confirmed cases reflects this.)

168,831 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 15.4 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

1,576 are men and 1,906 are women

54% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 42 years old

1,182 are in Dublin, 421 in Cork, 258 in Limerick, 187 in Galway, 164 in Waterford, and the remaining 1,286 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 1,850 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised of which 184 are in ICU. There have been 118 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 73,026 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 14. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 14) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 1,533.6. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 50 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. All of these 50 deaths occurred in January 2021. The median age of those who died was 82 years, and the age range was 45-96 years. There were no newly reported deaths in healthcare workers. There were no newly reported deaths in young people under the age of 30. There has been a total of 2,536 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "New variants of COVID-19 have recently been identified in Brazil, and in travellers to Japan from Brazil. There is no evidence of these variants in Ireland.

"Anyone who has travelled from Brazil in the last 14 days is advised to self-isolate for 14 days, from the date of arrival, and identify themselves, through a GP, for testing as soon as possible.

"It is essential that anyone arriving from Brazil self-isolate for 14 days from the date of arrival before entering/re-entering the workplace. We are particularly appealing to employers to enable their employees to protect each other by staying at home for the full 14 days.

"Further risk assessment of the new variants is expected from the ECDC in the coming week. We must all continue to adhere to every element of the public health advice. This remains our best defence against COVID-19."

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "We have worked exceptionally hard in recent weeks to reduce our close contacts. At the end of December, the number of close contacts per confirmed case peaked at approximately 6. That has now dropped to 2.3 contacts. This enormous effort is the reason we are seeing case numbers beginning to fall.

"We know that it is extremely difficult to keep our close contacts to a minimum, particularly over an extended period of time. But this is the main way we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19. Again today, we are reporting the highest number of people with COVID-19 to date in our hospitals. We must stay home to protect ourselves and each other."

Update 12:14 pm EST: In a joint statement, the Chief Medical Officers in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland said they are “gravely concerned” about the level of infection on the island of Ireland are urging people to stay at home. You can read more here.

Update 11:35 am EST: 1,052 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 93,834, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 734,170 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 7,590 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 26 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,559. 21 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 14 - 10 am January 15, while the other five occurred outside of the current reporting period.

January 14 - 4,021 deaths, 255,839 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:35 pm EST: As of today, there have been 4,021 coronavirus-related deaths and 255,839 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 92.74 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.98 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 51.18 million recoveries.

Update 2:25 pm EST: TD Ossian Smyth, of Ireland's Green Party, has shared this infographic outlining the vaccination rollout schedule in the Republic of Ireland:

Updated vaccination rollout schedule -including those aged 55 - 64.

The Irish government provides further information about COVID-19 vaccines and their rollout here.

Update 1:35 pm EST: There have been 3,955 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 163,057, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 42 confirmed cases. The figure of 163,057 confirmed cases reflects this.)

173,276 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 16 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

1,826 are men / 2,115 are women

54% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 42 years old

1,210 are in Dublin, 456 in Cork, 235 in Louth, 221 in Meath, 218 in Limerick, and the remaining 1,615 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2 pm today, 1,789 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 169 are in ICU. 154 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 71,286 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 13. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 13) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 1497. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 28 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. 26 of these deaths occurred in January 2021. The date of death for two of these reported deaths remains under investigation. There has been a total of 2,488 COVID-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “Today we are giving some more information on the 208 people who have been reported to have sadly died from COVID-19 so far this month. Of these, 23 cases have been linked to outbreaks in hospitals and 38 with outbreaks in Nursing Homes. The ages of those who have died range from 25 to 98 years.

"Every death associated with COVID-19 is a tragedy. We must cut our social contacts in order to break the chains of transmission and protect those who are most vulnerable to this disease. Stay at home and save lives.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “COVID-19 is having a very significant impact on our health system. The best way we can protect ourselves and each other is by staying home and only leaving home for essential journeys. We have the power to change the trajectory of the disease in our communities. We must hold firm and continue to stay home.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: “From an epidemiological perspective, what we are seeing in this wave is different to what we have seen since springtime, and perhaps worse. The penetration of the virus throughout all ages of the population is a particular cause for serious concern, as is risk of severe disease that all of these people face.

"Poor health outcomes, risk of serious or long-term illness and hospitalisation remain a risk for us all when it comes to COVID-19. That is why we must follow public health advice and protect not only ourselves but our hospital system and healthcare workers by staying at home.”

Dr. Cillian De Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said today: “It is not unusual for viruses to mutate over time. We have identified multiple different SARS-CoV-2 lineages in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, and 2 of the 3 recently emerged variants of concern from the UK and South Africa.

"We also expect that more variants will emerge across the world in the coming months. While some of the new variants will increase the risk of becoming infected because they have increased transmissibility – they can stick longer and better to surfaces – this does not mean that our continued adherence to the public health advice is in anyway less effective. We must continue to wash our hands, wear a face covering where appropriate, maintain our social distance and continue to adhere to the public health advice.”

Mr. Liam Woods, Director of Acute Hospitals, HSE, said today: “Our hospitals and our frontline healthcare workers are working under the enormous strain COVID-19 is exerting on our health service. 1,789 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, 169 of those in intensive care. The best way we can protect our health service and support our frontline workers is to stay home and continue to adhere to the public health advice.”

Update 11:45 am EST: 973 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 92,782, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 730,035 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 7,769 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 16 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,533. 13 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 13 - 10 am January 14, while the other three occurred outside of the current reporting period.

January 13 - 3,914 deaths, 250,953 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:15 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,914 coronavirus-related deaths and 250,953 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 92.04 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.97 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 50.81 million recoveries.

Update 3:05 pm EST: Begining this Saturday, January 16, all people, with some exceptions, arriving into the Republic of Ireland must produce a negative PCR test that was conducted 72 hours prior to arrival. You can read more here.

Update 1:00 pm EST: There have been 3,569 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 159,144, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 16 confirmed cases. The figure of 159,144 confirmed cases reflects this.)

167,004 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 17.9 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

1,616 are men and 1,924 are women

54% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 42 years old

1,119 are in Dublin, 416 in Cork, 200 in Galway, 182 in Louth, 169 in Waterford, and the remaining 1,483 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 1,770 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 172 are in ICU. There have been 133 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 68,990 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 12. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 11) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 1448.8. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 63 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. 5 of these deaths occurred in November 2020, 1 of these deaths occurred in December 2020, and the remaining 56 occurred in January 2021. The date of death for one reported death remains under investigation. There has been a total of 2,460 COVID-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "We are seeing some early signs of progress with daily case numbers and positivity rates. We can take some hope from them, but we have a long, long way to go. In the coming weeks ahead, we will need to draw upon our reserves of resilience from springtime as we can expect to see hospitalisations, admissions to ICU and mortality related to COVID-19 increase day on day.

"The best way that we can all support one another now is to stay apart. Sadly, what we are seeing now is a result of the very high daily confirmed case numbers we experienced for successive weeks. To ensure our hospitals and loved ones remain protected, and stay alive to receive the vaccine, please continue to follow public health advice and stay home.

"At this challenging time, it is important to remind those that need acute care that hospitals are there for those that need them. No one should ignore any worrying signs they may need medical attention, such as lumps, chest pain or other new symptoms. Phone your GP if you have any concerns, not just those related to COVID-19."

Update 11:00 am EST: 1,145 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 91,809, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 726,439 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 8,325 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 19 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,517. All 19 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 12 - 10 am January 13.

January 12 - 3,895 deaths, 246,255 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 4:20 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,895 coronavirus-related deaths and 246,255 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 91.36 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.95 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 50.53 million recoveries.

Update 2:35 pm EST: Ireland's Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today shared this picture of the first Moderna vaccines arriving into the Republic of Ireland.

The Moderna vaccine was approved for use across the European Union on January 6, while the Pfizer vaccine was previously approved on December 21.

Update 1:25 pm EST: There have been 3,086 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 155,591, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 34 confirmed cases. The figure of 155,591 confirmed cases reflects this.)

171,710 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 19 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

1,425 are men and 1,642 are women

54% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 42 years old

604 cases are in Galway, 574 in Dublin, 466 in Mayo, 187 in Cork, 138 in Limerick and the remaining 1,117 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 1,692 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 158 are in ICU. There have been 128 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 67,157 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 11. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 11) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 1410.3. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 46 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. Two of these deaths occurred in December 2020, and the remaining 44 occurred in January 2021. There has been a total of 2,397 COVID-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "Unfortunately this evening we are seeing the effect of the recent surge of infections reflected in the increased mortality we are reporting. Unfortunately, due to the unsustainably high level of COVID-19 infection we have experienced as a country over the past few weeks, sadly these figures are likely to continue for the next period of time.

"What we can do today, out of respect of those who have lost their lives and those currently in hospital or ICU - and those caring for them - is to hold firm and stay home."

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "At least one in three patients admitted to hospital or critical care in January have been under the age of 65 years. This clearly demonstrates that COVID-19 affects us all, regardless of age or underlying condition. It highlights the need for us all to protect one another by staying at home. Not only will you keep yourself and your loved ones safe, but also help avoid more preventable COVID-19 admissions to our currently struggling healthcare system."

Update 11:15 am EST: 1,205 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 90,664, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 722,957 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 8,802 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 22 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,498. 18 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 11 - 10 am January 12, while four occurred outside of the current reporting period.

January 11 - 3,828 deaths, 152,539 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 4:15 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,828 coronavirus-related deaths and 152,539 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 90.69 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.94 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 50.15 million recoveries.

Update 4:05 pm EST: The outbreak in the Republic of Ireland is now the "worst in the world." You can read more here.

Update 1:30 pm EST: There have been 4,929 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 152,539, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 152,539 confirmed cases reflects this.)

173,845 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 20 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

2,250 are men and 2,641 are women

59% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 39 years old

1,513 in Dublin, 695 in Cork, 320 in Limerick, 305 in Wexford, 225 in Galway and the remaining 1,871 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 1,582 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 146 are in ICU. There have been 156 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 65,650 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 10. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 10) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 1378.7. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been eight more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. There has been a total of 2,352 COVID-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "While we are seeing the first glimmer of hope in respect of our daily case figures and positivity rates, the situation in hospitals and ICUs around the country continues to worsen day on day. We know that hospitalisations occur some weeks after a confirmed case is notified, and mortality after that again. That means we are unfortunately set for a period of time where the situation in our hospitals gets worse before it gets better.

"The best way forward now is for all of us to stay at home. Staying at home and cutting your contacts right down to only those in your immediate household is the one vital way we will protect our healthcare system as it struggles with the burdens brought on by this surge in COVID-19 infections."

Dr. Michael Power, HSE Clinical Lead for Intensive Care, said today: "Over the past weeks, we have seen a swift and sharp spike in admissions into critical care units across the country. As of this morning, we have 146 people sadly in ICU. This is nearing the springtime peak of 155 people in critical care. The potential long-term impacts on these patients’ health is stark and significant. ICUs are not where we want anyone to be. They are our very last line of defence against COVID-19. The best way we can protect our ICU capacity and those that work in them is to stay at home."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said today: "The alarming level of disease is unprecedented in terms of our experience of the levels of COVID-19 in the community. We are seeing numbers of cases per day, and numbers in hospital, that we just could not have comprehended prior to Christmas. The tools to address this accelerated growth rate are in our hands and we know from experience how we can significantly suppress transmission of the virus.

"We are beginning to see the first signs of the impact of the latest public health measures, with test positivity falling and case numbers starting to stabilise, but this will only continue if every one of us is committed to following the public health advice to stay at home and work from home as much as possible. This is vital in order to make significant headway over the next 7 days and to reduce the pressure on our health services and healthcare colleagues."

Dr. Cillian De Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory said today: "Further testing of COVID-19 samples indicates that the UK variant continues to account for an increasing number of cases– more than 40% of the positive cases tested in the last 7 days can be traced back to this variant. The greater risk of infection posed by this new variant increases the risk of transmission of the disease in the community. Now, more than ever, there is an urgent need for vigilance in our individual response to the disease, which is spread through close proximity to others. This virus cannot spread when households do not mix together, when social gatherings do not occur and when people stay at home for all but essential reasons."

Professor Karina Butler, Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee said today: "The roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine programme is underway. The recent authorisation of the 2nd COVID-19 vaccine for Europe, Moderna, and the latest news on the Astra Zeneca approval process gives us cause for hope for rapid community vaccination against COVID-19 in coming months. Every time we wash our hands, wear a face covering and keep a two metre distance from others, we are protecting the most vulnerable in our society and our frontline healthcare workers and giving all of us much needed additional time for more vaccines to be administered."

Update 10:10 am EST: 1,759 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 89,459, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 719,109 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 9.591 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 16 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,476. 15 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 10 - 10 am January 11, while one occurred outside of the current reporting period.

Northern Ireland's Department of Health also reported today that 91,954 vaccines have been deployed in the region.

January 10

Update 12:45 pm EST: The Department of Health has confirmed 6,888 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 147,613.

The Department also announced eight further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,344.

There are now 1,452 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals with 125 patients requiring intensive care.

HSE CEO Paul Reid told RTÉ's This Week that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is set to double the peak of 881 hospitalizations from the first wave of the virus in the coming days.

Reid also said that there are 37 vacant adult ICU beds in the country and a further 11 ICU beds for children.

There is a total of 286 fully-staffed ICU beds in Ireland, Reid said, with a further 16 beds set to be added before the end of February.

Of the cases announced today, 60% were under the age of 45, while 2,088 cases were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 862 cases were reported in Cork, 469 in Limerick, 405 in Wexford, 320 in Waterford and the remaining 2,744 cases were spread across all other counties.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, a further 1,112 cases of the virus were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the region to 88,700.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health also announced 17 further coronavirus-related deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll rose to 1,460.

There are currently 703 coronavirus patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 53 requiring intensive care.

Northern Ireland’s hospital occupancy currently stands at 94%, while there are 15 vacant intensive care beds at present.

There are currently 137 active outbreaks of the virus in Northern Irish care homes.

There have now been 236,313 coronavirus cases between Ireland and Northern Ireland in addition to 3,804 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

January 9

Update 12:45 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 4,842 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 138,726.

The Department also announced nine further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,336.

There are now 1,293 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals after an additional 102 people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, while 119 patients currently require intensive care.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital is four times higher than it was on Christmas Day two weeks ago, when it stood at 321, while the number of patients in ICU has increased by 96 in the past two weeks.

Of the cases announced today, 1,049 were reported in Dublin, while 530 were reported in Cork.

Elsewhere, 514 cases were reported in Waterford, 405 in Wexford, 247 in Louth, and the remaining 2,097 cases were spread across all remaining counties.

More than 50,000 cases have been reported in the past two weeks, which accounts for almost 40% of all COVID-19 cases in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic.

Ireland’s 14-day coronavirus incidence rate per 100,000 stands at 1,162, meaning one in every 100 people in Ireland has had the coronavirus within the last two weeks.

In Northern Ireland, meanwhile, 1,442 new cases of the coronavirus were reported, taking the total number of infections in the region to 87,588.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health also announced nine further COVID-19-related deaths, taking the region’s death toll to 1,443.

A total of 11,298 people have tested positive for the coronavirus within the last seven days in Northern Ireland, with 1,797 people testing positive in Belfast.

There are currently 674 coronavirus patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 47 patients requiring intensive care. Northern Ireland’s hospital occupancy currently stands at 97%, while there are 19 unoccupied intensive care beds.

There are additionally 137 active outbreaks of the virus in Northern Irish care homes.

There have now been 226,314 confirmed cases of the virus between Ireland and Northern Ireland in addition to 3,779 COVID-19 deaths.

January 8 - 3,761 deaths, 222,030 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:40 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,761 coronavirus-related deaths and 222,030 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 88.50 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.90 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 49.25 million recoveries.

Update 2:35 pm EST: Stay at home orders are now in effect in Northern Ireland. You can see all of the restrictions in place in the region here.

Update 1:45 pm EST: There have been 8,248 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 135,884, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 21 confirmed cases. The figure of 135,884 confirmed cases reflects this.)

174,126 tests have been completed in the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 22.4 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

3,834 are men and 4,375 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 38 years old

3,013 in Dublin, 1,374 in Cork, 538 in Limerick, 314 in Kildare, 310 in Donegal and the remaining 2,699 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 1,180 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 109 are in ICU. There have been 116 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 51,795 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 7. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 7) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 1087.7. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 20 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. There has now been a total of 2,327 COVID-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "Three cases of a new variant of COVID-19 recently identified in South Africa have been confirmed in Ireland today by whole genome sequencing. All of the cases identified are directly associated with recent travel from South Africa.

"Anyone who has travelled from South Africa recently is advised to self-isolate for 14 days and identify themselves through a GP for testing as soon as possible.

"We are particularly advising healthcare workers travelling from South Africa, that it is essential that they self-isolate for 14 days before entering/re-entering the workplace.

"While this variant has not yet been identified in many European countries we believe the identification here reflects the extent of genome sequencing surveillance in Ireland."

Dr. Cillian De Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said today: "The ECDC Assessment states that preliminary analyses indicate that the South African variant is associated with a heightened viral load and may have increased transmissibility. It also states that there is no evidence to date that this variant is associated with higher severity of infection.

"There is currently not enough information available to determine whether this variant poses a possible risk related to vaccine match and effectiveness. The antigenic characterisation of this new variant is ongoing, and results are expected in the coming weeks."

Update 11:15 am EST: 1,500 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 86,146, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 708,147 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 11,075 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 20 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,434. All 20 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 7 - 10 am January 8.

Update 8:40 am EST: Ireland is set to get an additional 3.3 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after the European Union extended its deal with the pharmaceutical companies and purchased an additional 300 million doses of the vaccine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the deal on Friday, which doubles the number of Pfizer vaccines purchased by the EU.

The European Commission has now purchased 600 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Von der Leyen said on Friday that 75 million of the additional doses would be delivered in the second quarter of 2021.

The news comes on the same day that the European Medicines Agency gave the go ahead for an extra dose to be extracted from the Pfizer vaccine vials, increasing the number of shots available when supplies are short.

The announcement was welcomed by Professor Brian McGrath, the head of Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.

McGrath told Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One that the deal should see Ireland receive an additional 3.3 million doses of the vaccine “on top of what is coming already”.

He said that “big numbers” of people will be vaccinated by the summer in Ireland, especially if other vaccines are given the green light in the future.

However, he said that the only thing that he was certain about at the moment was that 40,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were arriving in Ireland every week.

“We’re assured of just over 40,000 vaccine doses arriving from Pfizer per week. That’s the only thing we’re absolutely certain of,” he told Claire Byrne on Friday.

January 7 - 3,721 deaths, 212,303 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:25 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,721 coronavirus-related deaths and 212,303 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

Globally, there have been more than 87.65 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.89 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 48.94 million recoveries.

Update 2:45 pm EST: There have been 6,521 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 127,657, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

174,228 tests have been completed in the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 22.7 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

3,070 are men and 3,432 are women

62% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 37 years old

2,174 in Dublin, 571 in Cork, 382 in Limerick, 342 in Waterford, 315 in Wexford and the remaining 2,737 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 1,043 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 96 are in ICU. There have been 99 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 44,590 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 6. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 5) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 936.4. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have 10 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. There have now been 2,307 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 2,307 deaths reflects this.)

Update 12:25 pm EST: 1,410 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 84,646, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 703,379 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 11,287 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been 17 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,414. 14 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 6 - January 7, while three occurred outside the current reporting period.

January 6 - 3,696 deaths, 204,390 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 4:45 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,696 coronavirus-related deaths and 204,390 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 86.91 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.87 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 48.67 million recoveries.

Update 1:25 pm EST: There have been 7,836 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 121,154, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 121,154 confirmed cases reflects this.)

171,931 tests have been completed in the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 21.8 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

3,740 are men and 4,078 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 36 years old

2,263 in Dublin, 1,373 in Cork, 496 in Louth, 345 in Limerick, 340 in Meath and the remaining 3,019 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 954 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU. There have been 105 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 39,005 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 5. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 5) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 819.1. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 17 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. There have now been 2,299 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "The country is in a serious phase of this surge of COVID-19. There is evidence of an increasing presence of the UK variant in Ireland. All counties have an upward trajectory of the disease.

"There is concerning escalation of admissions to hospital and ICU. We are very likely to see escalating mortality and ICU admissions in the coming days and weeks.

"It has never been more important, throughout our experience of this pandemic, to stay home and only meet people outside of your household for essential purposes, always adhering to public health advice; physical distance, hand hygiene, cough/sneeze etiquette, wearing a face covering."

Update 12:40 pm EST: The Irish government today announced additional public health restrictions for the entire country on the foot of advice from NPHET. You can read about the additional restrictions here.

Update 12:20 pm EST: The Moderna vaccine has today become the second vaccine approved for use in the European Union, including the Republic of Ireland. You can read more about that here. The Pfizer / BioNTech was previously approved for use across the EU on December 21.

(Two vaccines - the Pfizer / BioNTech and Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccines - have separately been approved for use in the United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland.)

Update 11:30 am EST: The Irish government is conducting a press briefing on amendments to restrictions across the country You can watch it here:

Update 10:50 am EST: 1,985 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 83,236, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 699,069 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 12,144 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been more 13 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,397. Nine of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 5 - January 6, while four occurred outside the current reporting period.

January 5 - 3,666 deaths, 194,573 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:40 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,666 coronavirus-related deaths and 194,573 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 86.09 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.86 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 48.31 million recoveries.

Update 1:05 pm EST: There have been 5,325 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 113,322, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

161,016 tests have been completed in the country in the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 20.8 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

2,550 are men and 2,769 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 36 years old

1,931 in Dublin, 767 in Cork, 323 in Kildare, 322 in Limerick, 238 in Donegal and the remaining 1,744 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 840 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. There have been 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 32,112 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 4. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 4) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 674.4. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have 17 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. (16 of today’s reported deaths occurred in January.) There have now been 2,282 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "We are now experiencing a considerable surge in cases and hospitalisations. We can turn this around quickly if we stick to the measures we know worked last spring.

"We have seen some early progress in that the average number of contacts per case has been dropping in recent days – but we need to continue this effort to limit as much as we can our contact with other people in the days and weeks ahead.

"If we all stay home and keep to the public health advice, we can bring COVID-19 back under control - which ultimately will protect our essential services such as Health and Education and most importantly save lives."

Update 11:05 am EST: 1,378 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 81,251, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 693,098 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 12,487 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 18 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,384. 11 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 4 - January 5, while seven occurred outside the current reporting period.

January 4 - 3,631 deaths, 187,870 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:00 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,631 coronavirus-related deaths and 187,870 cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 85.49 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.84 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 48.00 million recoveries.

Update 2:50 pm EST: Northern Ireland today began to roll out the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, the second vaccine approved for use in the region. You can read more here.

Update 1:30 pm EST: There have been 6,110 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 107,997, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

2,911 are men and 3,195 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 36 years old

3,655 in Dublin, 323 in Kildare, 291 in Cork, 234 in Limerick, 137 in Louth and the remaining 1,470 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 776 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 70 are in ICU. 92 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

154,952 tests have been completed in the last seven days, with a positivity rating of 20.1 percent.

There have been 27,754 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on January 3. The 14-day (ending at midnight on January 3) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 582.8. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have six more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. There have now been 2,265 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "Leaders and organisations in communities across the country now need to support their colleagues, neighbours, family and friends to keep to the spirit of public health advice. We must restrict our movements, we have to limit the people we interact with outside of our households, if we are to suppress the virus and sustain our essential services."

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "People particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 include older persons and people with pre-existing medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer. The incidence of disease in the community is now at a level where vulnerable people need to stay at home unless absolutely essential."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: "Scenario models raise the possibility of 1,500-2,000 people in hospital, and 200-400 people in ICU by mid-January, if we do not act to radically reduce transmission and incidence. It will take all of us, adopting the public health measures of staying home and reducing contacts, to suppress current levels of disease."

Liam Woods, HSE National Director, Acute Operations, said today: "We are introducing curtailments in non-essential services in adult hospitals in order to cope with increasing COVID-19 admissions. This will be subject to ongoing review. In the event of emergency attend an Emergency Department as usual and if you have any concerns regarding your health, COVID or non COVID related, always contact your GP in the first instance."

Professor Karina Butler, Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, said today: "The vaccination programme has commenced for the first priority groups. The roll out has been accelerated this week. As we continue to provide vaccines across the population we urge anyone with concerns or questions to contact their GP, pharmacist or healthcare service provider for factual and reliable information. The HSE.ie website also provides reliable information around vaccine efficacy and safety."

Update 10:50 am EST: 1,801 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 79,873, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 688,972 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 12,507 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 12 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,366. Ten of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am January 3 - January 4, while two occurred outside the current reporting period.

January 3

Update 1:30 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 4,962 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in Ireland past 100,000 to 101,887.

The Department also announced seven further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,259.

There are now 685 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals, with 62 patients requiring intensive care. A total of 96 people with the coronavirus have been admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases announced today, 63% were under the age of 45, while 1,260 cases were announced in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 652 cases were reported in Limerick, 350 in Cork, 321 in Louth, 238 in Meath and 2,141 spread across all remaining counties.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said that it was a “critical” time in the fight against the virus as the number of infections, hospitalizations, and admissions to intensive care all continuing to increase. He said that the current level of infection was “unsustainable” for the Irish healthcare system and urged people to stay at home where possible.

“The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has more than doubled from this day last week, and so has the number of people in ICU. Remember that behind each hospital statistic and ICU figure is a real person like you, with a family who cares about them, and a team of healthcare workers dedicated to protecting their lives,” Holohan said.

"We must be as dedicated as we all were in the spring in our commitment to following the public health advice."

Meanwhile, Tanáiste Leo Varadkar told RTÉ’s This Week earlier on Sunday that further COVID-19 restrictions cannot be ruled out.

The Irish Government introduced Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions on December 30, closing all pubs, restaurants, non-essential retail, and gyms and leisure centers, but Varadkar said that additional restrictions cannot be ruled out.

Schools and construction sites remain open under the current restrictions, while people are permitted to travel within 5km of their own home.

In Northern Ireland, a further 1,662 cases were announced, taking the total number of infections in the region to 78,072.

A further six COVID-related deaths were also confirmed by the Northern Ireland Department of Health as Northern Ireland’s death toll rose to 1,354.

There are currently 507 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 36 patients requiring intensive care and 22 requiring ventilation.

Northern Ireland’s hospitals are currently at 96% capacity, while there are 107 active outbreaks in Northern Irish care homes.

There have now been 179,959 cases between Ireland and Northern Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic in addition to 3,613 COVID deaths.

January 2

Update 1:20 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 3,394 cases of the coronavirus, the highest number of new daily cases recorded in the Irish State.

It brings the total number of COVID-19 infections in Ireland to 96,926.

However, some of the new cases were part of a 9,000-case backlog that the National Public Health Emergency Team had warned the public about on New Year’s Day.

Meanwhile, there have also been four further COVID-19-related deaths in Ireland as the country’s death toll rose to 2,252.

There are currently 607 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals, an increase of 71 within the past 24 hours, while there are 56 patients in intensive care, an increase of nine since yesterday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said that the current spike in COVID-19 infections was beginning to resemble the peak of the pandemic last spring.

“The incidence of Covid-19 is as high, if not higher now than it was in March. Every individual needs to act as if they are infectious,” Holohan said on Saturday evening.

"Hospitalisations are rising to levels close to what we saw in the springtime. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care."

"It is really important that vulnerable and older people do not leave their homes unless absolutely essential.

"This includes asking neighbours or family to carry out errands such as grocery shopping, limiting all contacts to only those people you live with or have to visit for essential care reasons."

He encouraged the people of Ireland to “rediscover” the solidarity displayed in communities across the country during the early stages of the pandemic.

“We need to rediscover the spirit of solidarity and community we saw in March and April so that we can all do our part in protecting older and vulnerable people.”

Meanwhile, a total of 3,576 cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland over the past two days, taking the total number of infections in the region to 76,410.

A further 26 COVID-19-related deaths were also reported in Northern Ireland over the past 48 hours as the region’s death toll rose to 1,348.

There are currently 483 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 35 requiring intensive care and 25 requiring a ventilator.

Northern Ireland’s hospital occupancy currently stands at 99% while there are currently 107 active outbreaks of the virus in Northern Irish nursing homes.

There have been 10,859 cases of the coronavirus reported in Northern Ireland over the past seven days.

There has now been a total of 173,336 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the island of Ireland in addition to 3,600 coronavirus-related deaths.

January 1

Update 2:10 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 1,754 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 93,532.

The Department additionally announced 11 further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,248.

There are currently 508 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals as of 8 a.m. today, while there are now 47 patients in intensive care.

Professor Philip Nolan from the National Public Health Emergency Team said that as many as 9,000 cases will be reported over the next few days due to a reporting delay over Christmas.

“A very large volume of positive tests in recent days means there is a delay in formal reporting. In excess of 9,000 additional new cases will be reported over the coming days,” Nolan said.

"The reporting delay does not affect case management or contact tracing or our overall monitoring and modelling of the pandemic."

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said that the number of new hospitalizations continued to be a cause for concern.

“The most concerning trend at present is the rapidly increasing number of people being admitted to hospital - we are now admitting between 50 – 70 people a day to our hospital system.

"Unfortunately, we expect this to get worse before it gets better. Our health system will not continue to cope with this level of impact.”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland is not reporting any new COVID-19 figures today and will announce two days’ worth of figures tomorrow.

A total of 1,929 new cases were reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday in addition to 11 new COVID deaths.

December 31

Update 11:20 am EST: There have been 1,620 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 91,779, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the reclassification of 2 probable cases to confirmed. The figure of 91,779 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

794 are men / 819 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

498 in Dublin, 203 in Limerick, 89 in Galway, 73 in Cork, 67 in Mayo and the remaining 690 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2 pm today, 490 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, of which 42 are in ICU. 58 additional hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

There have 12 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. There have now been 2,237 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 2,237 deaths reflects this.)

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: “We are once again in the mitigation stage of this pandemic. The alarming escalation in the incidence of the virus in the general population gives great cause for concern. This disease is now widespread in our communities and as a result we are asking everyone to behave as if they are a close contact.

“To support the testing system through this surge, we are no longer advising close contacts of confirmed cases to get tested. Testing and tracing is an exercise in containment and we are no longer in a containment phase. However, it is imperative that if you are a close contact of a confirmed case you restrict your movements and contact your GP immediately if you develop symptoms.

“The average number of contacts per case has risen from 2.5 in November to an average in recent days of 6.3. This is very far from where we need to be and I am appealing to everyone at every age to adhere to the mandated restrictions that the government has introduced – stay at home, except for essential reasons, other than for exercise up to 5km.”

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said today: “The pressure on our public health system, including testing and tracing services is not sustainable. A collective response by every individual, across every county, to follow the public health advice is essential to address the recent acceleration in case numbers that we are now seeing. The reintroduction of Level 5 restrictions is essential to protect our vital public services such as hospital admissions and non-COVID care and to have the maximum impact in shortest possible timeframe to minimise the spread of this disease.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: “While we are currently in a very serious situation, we are not powerless against COVID-19. The best tool we have right now is each other. We have shown on multiple occasions that we can act collectively to break chains of transmission, reduce the intensity of this epidemic and slow down the increase in cases.

“As we look to the New Year, we remember the 2,237 people who have sadly died with COVID-19 in Ireland in 2020, along with all of their families and loved ones who are grieving their loss. Let’s do all we can to ensure that as few families as possible are similarly impacted in 2021.”

Prof. Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said today: “The epidemiological situation is very serious and the virus is spreading rapidly amongst all age groups, increasing the risk to those most vulnerable to severe infection, such as the medically vulnerable and people over 60 years of age.

"The reproduction number is at least 1.6-1.8. The daily growth rate is estimated now at 7%-10% giving a doubling time of 7-10 days or less.

“We project significant further increase in cases and hospitalisations in the coming days before public health measures take effect and are likely to see over 700-1000 people in hospital with COVID-19 early in the New Year.

"While it is difficult to face into further restrictions, it is vital that everyone plays their part by following the public health advice to protect those most vulnerable in the population.”

Prof. Karina Butler, Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee said today: “The roll out of our national vaccination programme is underway with our first priority to focus on residents of nursing homes and front line healthcare staff. Once additional COVID-19 vaccines have been authorised, it will be possible to increase the capacity of vaccine availability across the country.

"The vaccine is a vital tool in our strategy to protect us against COVID-19 infection and it goes hand in hand with the public health measures on handwashing, social distancing, and staying at home. We need to hold firm now and collectively we can bring the virus numbers down swiftly and protect our vital public services.”

Update 9:20 am EST: Northern Ireland's Department of Health says1,929 new cases of coronavirus hae been reported in the last 24 hours.

11 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, two of which occurred outside the current reporting period.

December 30

Updated at 2 pm EST: Ireland moves back to full lockdown as COVID-19 figures surpass even most "pessimistic" figures

Ireland's Taoiseach Micheál Martin, in an official broadcast, has announced that Ireland will move into a full Level 5 lockdown as COVID-19 figures continue to rise.

In a TV address, broadcast on RTE, Martin said the full Level 5 lockdown will last "at least" one month. Read the full story here.

Updated at 12.55 pm EST: The Republic of Ireland has today reported 1,718 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths related to coronavirus, as the country looks set to face full lockdown once again following a Government meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The latest figures bring the Republic's death toll to 2,226 with a total number of cases now surpassing 90k.

Today there are 455 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the Republic. This is an increase from 409 on Tuesday (Dec 29). The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people now stands at 272.7.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said "Ireland is no longer in a containment phase and is once again in a mitigation phase."

He added, "every individual should consider themselves potentially infectious."

"It is essential that we all limit our contacts to our own household now, restrict our movements, and do not give COVID-19 any further opportunities to spread... Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care. This is not the time to be visiting other houses."

Updated at 10.20 am EST: Highest number of daily COVID cases reported in Northern Ireland

December Northern Ireland has reported 2,143 new cases of coronavirus and six deaths in the past 24 hours. This the highest number of daily cases reported in the North of Ireland.

The Ministry for Health reports that 492 people are being treated in hospital while 35 of these are in intensive care united.

Also today it has been confirmed that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine will be available in Northern Ireland from next week. Further supplies are expected early in the New Year.

December 29

Update 1:20 pm EST: There have been 1,546 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 88,439, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 88,439 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

757 are men and 788 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

444 in Dublin, 203 in Cork, 111 in Louth, 87 in Limerick, 85 in Donegal and the remaining 616 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 411 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 47 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 11,697 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on December 28. The 14-day (ending at midnight on December 28) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 245.6. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been nine more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. There have now been 2,213 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 2,213 deaths reflects this.)

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "We have reached a significant milestone in our collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ireland, with the launch of our national vaccination programme.

"To see the first recipients of the vaccine gives us hope for better times ahead, particularly for those of us who are the most vulnerable to the virus, including those over 70 and with underlying medical conditions. The vaccination programme will focus on the priority groups in line with the recent decisions of Government in the first instance.

"As the vaccination programme rolls out, particularly given the increasing spread of the disease and the concerning rise in the number of hospitalisations – up to 411 today – we each need to remember to remain vigilant to the ongoing risk of the spread of COVID-19 and follow the public health advice in our everyday lives. Following the public health advice is our only means to suppress the spread of the virus in the community. You are protecting yourself and your family from this highly infectious virus every time you wash your hands, wear a face covering, keep a 2m distance, reduce your social contacts and stay at home if you feel unwell."

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health said today: "It is really great to see the COVID -19 vaccination programme commence today following the specific training for this significant vaccination programme.

“Many nurses and midwives are trained vaccinators and alongside their colleagues including hospital doctors, GPs, public health, pharmacists, and allied health colleagues will play a significant role in delivering a safe, patient centred approach to the programme.

"Many nurses and midwives will be among the first to receive the vaccine so we can continue to provide care to all our patients. It is vital however to support them and all our frontline staff by continuing to adhere to the public health measures advised as the vaccine programme rolls out."

Update 11:10 am EST: The Republic of Ireland has today begun to administer the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which you can read more about here. Northern Ireland began administering the same vaccine earlier on December 8.

Update 9:05 am EST: Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported 1,566 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus today.

There have been 14 more coronavirus-related deaths in the region - 13 occurred within the current reporting period and one occurred outside the current reporting period.

December 28

Update 2 pm EST: The Republic of Ireland has reported 765 new cases of the coronavirus and one further death in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland has reported 1,634 cases and 20 deaths over the past two days.

Northern Ireland's Minister for Health, Robin Swann has called on everyone to "play their part". He said, "A New Year’s Eve house party would not just be against the law. It could be a super-spreader event, could leave people very seriously ill and could even cost lives."

In the Republic, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has warned that the figures of those testing positive for COVID are predicted to rise. He said these lower figures are merely due to a lull in testing over the Christmas holiday but he expects to see the figures rise once again.

Ireland's Tainaiste (Deputy Leader) Leo Varadkar has also warned that Level 5 lockdown could remain in place in Ireland for "months" until the coronavirus vaccine is rolled out.

December 27

Update 1 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 744 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 86,129.

The Department also confirmed four further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,204.

There are currently 324 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals with 26 patients requiring intensive care.

There have been 50 additional hospitalizations in the past 24 hours, with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan expressing concern over the trajectory of the illness in Ireland.

“We have seen a significant increase in the number of hospitalisations in the last two weeks from less than 190 to 324 today,” Holohan said.

"This indicates a deteriorating disease trajectory nationally and is a significant reminder of the severity of this disease.”

Of the cases announced today, 64% were under the age of 45, while 246 cases were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 131 were reported in Cork, 51 in Limerick, 40 in Wexford, and 33 in Donegal. The remaining 243 cases were spread across 19 other counties

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people has now risen to 203.6.

Holohan also said that the number of positive COVID-19 tests was likely to be much higher than the figure reported on Sunday due to the fact that less tests were carried out over Christmas.

“Due to the lower volume of tests being carried out over Christmas Day and yesterday, we believe there are higher levels of disease circulating in the community than today's reported case numbers reflect.

"We expect, therefore, to see a large increase in cases reported over the coming days.”

Meanwhile, there were no cases reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday with the Northern Ireland Department of Health set to announce two days’ worth of cases on Monday, December 28.

December 26

Update 12:05 pm EST: The Department of Health has confirmed 1,296 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest number of daily cases in Ireland since the virus was first diagnosed at the end of February.

There have now been 85,394 confirmed infections in Ireland.

The Department of Health additionally announced six further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll climbed to 2,200.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said that the latest coronavirus figures were concerning, pointing to the fact that there have been more than 1,000 new daily cases over the last two days.

“For the second day in a row we are reporting more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19,” Holohan said.

"Within a few short weeks of easing measures at the beginning of December, we have now returned to the very high levels of Covid-19 circulating in the community that we have not seen since the peak of Wave Two of this disease. This is very concerning.

"While today is a positive day with the arrival of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, it does not mean that we can relax our adherence to public health measures.

"We must continue to stay at home, avoid social contact where possible, avoid visiting friends and family and not have visitors to our homes."

There are currently 260 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals with 25 requiring intensive care. Of those 25 patients, 13 are currently on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, there have been 998 new cases in Northern Ireland over the past two days, taking the total number of infections in the region to 64,721. A further 20 COVID-19-related deaths were also reported in Northern Ireland over the past two days as the region’s death toll rose to 1,271.

There have now been 150,115 confirmed cases of the virus on the island of Ireland in addition to 3,471 COVID-19-related deaths.

December 24

Update 12:25 pm EST: Northern Ireland's Department of Health will not be updating its daily COVID dashboard between 24 - 28 December 2020 inclusive.

As of today, 841 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and 11 further deaths have been reported.

Update 12:20 pm EST: The Republic of Ireland today re-enters Level 5 restrictions. You can read more about what that entails here.

Update 12:15 pm EST: There have been 922 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 82,155, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed case. The figure of 83,073 confirmed cases reflects this.)



Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

438 are men and 477 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 33 years old

337 in Dublin, 73 in Cork, 70 in Limerick, 56 in Wexford, 43 in Galway, and the remaining 343 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 8 am today, 255 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 22 are in ICU. There have been 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 7,906 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on December 23. The 14-day (ending at midnight on December 23) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 166.0. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been eight more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,192.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "Unfortunately, none of the indicators of this disease are showing encouraging signs. Ireland now has the fastest growing incidence rate in the European Union.

"This Christmas, the best present you can give your loved ones is to strictly adhere to the public health advice.

"Make your Christmas safe, meaningful, and memorable for the right reasons. Stay home, stay safe and stay well. Limit contact as much as you can and ensure you and your loved ones have a happy and safe Christmas."

December 23 - 3,424 deaths, 145,878 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:45 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,424 coronavirus-related deaths and 145,878 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 78.38 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.72 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 44.21 million recoveries.

Update 1:25 pm EST: There have been 938 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 82,155, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 11 confirmed cases. The figure of 82,155 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

416 are men and 517 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 36 years old

300 in Dublin, 110 in Cork, 72 in Limerick, 68 in Donegal, 41 in Kildare and the remaining 347 cases are spread across 21 other counties

As of 2 pm today, 251 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 25 are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 7,297 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on December 22. The 14-day (ending at midnight on December 21) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 153.2. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 13 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,184.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "The NPHET met today and reviewed the current epidemiological situation and has made recommendations to Government. Every indicator of the disease is rising and rising rapidly. Our level of concern continues to escalate. We must do all we can individually and collectively to change the course of this disease.

"Revise your Christmas plans to ensure social contacts are limited and that hand hygiene, physical distance, ventilation, and face covering measures are in place if you must have visitors to your home."

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "The epidemiological situation reviewed today is the most serious it has been since last March. People should act at all times as if they or those they come into contact with are infectious. The disease has spread across all parts of the country and all age groups. We must act now to protect each other.

"It is inevitable that people will get sick and die as a result of this escalation, but it is not too late for all of us to do all we can to minimise that impact and to protect as many people as possible."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said today: "The situation has deteriorated further, even in the last two days. The reproduction number is higher than we have reported since March at 1.5 – 1.8. The day on day growth rate is estimated at 7 – 9%. These data emphasise the need for us to be exceptionally careful over Christmas and to adhere strictly to public health guidance."

Dr. Cillian De Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory said today: "Preliminary data would suggest, based on a selection of samples analysed from the weekend, that the novel variant from the UK is present in Ireland.

“However, given the timeline of the samples analysed, it would seem that the novel variant is not solely responsible for the recent increase in case numbers seen in Ireland."

Update 10:55 am EST: There are 787 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 63,723, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 642,691 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 4,106 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 21 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,240. 12 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am December 22 - 10 am December 23, while nine occurred outside the current reporting period. (Editor's Note: An earlier version of this update incorrectly reported the death toll in Northern Ireland to 1,219. As of December 23, it is 1,240.)

December 22 - 3,390 deaths, 144,164 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:05 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,390 coronavirus-related deaths and 144,164 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 77.70 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.71 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 43.85 million recoveries.

Update 1:50 pm EST: There have been 970 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 81,228, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 81,228 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

470 are men and 494 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 37 years old

348 in Dublin, 60 in Limerick, 59 in Cork, 59 in Wexford, 55 in Louth and the remaining 389 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 2 pm today, 238 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. There have been 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 6,583 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on December 21. The 14-day (ending at midnight on December 21) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 138.2. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 13 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,171.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "The current trajectory of the disease in the community is of grave concern. In the last seven days to midnight Monday, we have reported 4,478 cases, an increase of more than 110% over the preceding week.

“In the last 5 days, we have seen extraordinary growth in the incidence of the virus across the country, significantly increasing the level of risk associated with the kind of inter-generational mixing that is normally experienced over the Christmas holidays.

“To protect ourselves, our families and our vulnerable loved ones in particular, further economic and social restrictions will begin to be introduced from Christmas Eve. It is up to each one of us to rethink our plans for this Christmas period, especially when it comes to visiting older or more medically vulnerable family members and friends.

"With the authorisation of the first COVID-19 vaccine by the European Commission yesterday, our national vaccine programme can begin in the very near future and this gives us cause for hope.

“However, widespread vaccination of the population will take time, so we need to continue to adhere to the public health advice on hand washing, keeping 2m distance, wearing face coverings where appropriate, covering our coughs and reducing our social contacts for the duration of the Level 5 restrictions. By working together we can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard our schools and our hospitals."

Update 11:30 am EST: There are 439 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 62,936, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 638,001 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,847 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 16 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,219. 12 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am December 21 - 10 am December 22, while four occurred outside the current reporting period.

December 21

Updated 12:41 pm EST: The Republic of Ireland has confirmed 727 new COVID-19 cases and no further deaths. The number of people in intensive care remains the same, at 29.

The leaders of Ireland's three coalition leaders are set to meet on Monday evening to discuss imposing tight restrictions in Ireland after Christmas. Sources have told RTE that there are plans to bring forward the date for implementing these restrictions from Dec 30 to Dec 26. An announcement will be made following the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan, has said that it is unlikely that the ban on travel from the United Kingdom will be lifted before Christmas.

Update 10:20 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 555 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 62,497.

The Department also announced seven further COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll rose to 1,203.

There are currently 446 coronavirus patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 30 patients requiring intensive care.

Hospital occupancy in Northern Ireland is currently at 95%, while there are currently 85 active outbreaks in Northern Irish care homes.

December 20

Update 12:30 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 764 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 79,542.

The Department also announced four COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,158.

There are currently 233 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals with 29 requiring intensive care.

Of the cases announced today, 67% are under the age of 45, while 284 cases were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 70 cases were reported in Limerick, 52 in Donegal, 44 in Cork, 37 in Wexford and the remaining 277 cases were spread across another 20 counties.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said on Sunday evening that the virus was now spreading at a faster rate than health authorities anticipated.

“Every indicator of disease severity is moving in the wrong direction, more rapidly than we had anticipated,” Holohan said.

"We have particularly strong concerns about the prospect of inter-generational mixing around the festive season.

"On 11 December the seven-day incidence rate for people aged 19-44 was 106 per 100,000 population, by yesterday this rate had more than doubled to 217 per 100,000.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Government has announced a 48-hour suspension on almost all travel coming in from Britain over fears of the spread of a new strain of the virus in the United Kingdom.

The ban is expected to come into effect from midnight on Sunday and will include some exemptions, including for essential workers and for goods coming into the country from Britain.

The Government is also considering exempting people from other countries who are traveling home to Ireland through Britain, according to RTÉ.

The Northern Ireland Executive will also meet at 9 p.m. tonight to discuss the spread of the new strain as cases continue to rise in the region.

There have now been 141,484 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,354 COVID deaths on the island of Ireland since the first outbreak of COVID-19.

Update 10:10 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 505 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the region to 61,942.

The Department also announced 13 further COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll rose to 1,196.

A total of 3,816 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland over the past seven days, while there are currently 421 coronavirus patients in Northern Irish hospitals.

Of those patients, 30 require intensive care, while 24 are on a ventilator.

Additionally, there are 82 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in Northern Irish care homes.

December 19

Update 1:15 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 527 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 78,776.

The Department also announced five further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,154.

Of the cases announced today, 65% were under the age of 45, while 191 were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 54 cases were reported in Cork, 44 in Donegal, 32 in Wexford, and 27 in Kilkenny, and the remaining cases were spread over 20 other counties.

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people is currently at 102.4 and remains one of the lowest rates in Europe.

Meanwhile, there are currently 207 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals with 28 patients requiring intensive care.

Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said on Saturday that the continued rise in cases was concerning.

“The figures we are seeing across all key indicators of disease severity continue to give us strong reason for persistent, ongoing concern.

"As we head into a week with uniquely risky inter-household and inter-generational mixing, please remember to act responsibly.”

There have now been 140,213 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 3,337 deaths on the island of Ireland.

Update 10:45 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 640 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 61.437.

The Department also announced 17 further COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll climbed to 1,183.

Of the deaths announced today, 13 occurred in the past 24 hours, while four happened beforehand.

There have been 3,668 cases of the virus diagnosed in Northern Ireland in the past seven days.

There are currently 427 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 30 requiring intensive care and 23 on a ventilator. Northern Irish hospitals are currently operating at 101% capacity.

There are also 82 active outbreaks in Northern Irish care homes.

December 18 - 3,315 deaths, 139,051 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:25 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,315 coronavirus-related deaths and 139,051 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 75.29 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.66 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 42.55 million recoveries.

Update 2:05 pm EST: There have been 582 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 78,254, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 6 cases. The figure of 78,254 cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

310 are men and 265 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 38 years old

193 in Dublin, 59 in Wexford, 47 in Louth, 42 in Meath, 34 in Cork and the remaining 207 cases are spread all other remaining counties

As of 2 pm today, 198 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 4,798 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on December 17. The 14-day (ending at midnight on December 17) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 100.8. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been six more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,149.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "Over the past week, we have expressed significant concern that the level of infection was deteriorating day on day. The data today adds further evidence that the situation is getting worse more rapidly than we expected.

"The country simply cannot cope with this level of infection as we head into Christmas week. With vaccines offering hope in the coming months for our most vulnerable groups, we want to keep them alive and well so that they can receive it.

"Each one of us must do all we can to protect public health - cut your contacts, see only those you need to see. Choose to socialise safely, outdoors if possible. If you see a crowd, avoid it.

"By choosing to act safely right now, together we can limit the impact this disease will have in the weeks and months to come - and in doing so, we can protect the vulnerable and prevent unnecessary deaths."

Update 11:15 am EST: There are 510 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 60,797, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 625,194 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,539 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 12 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,166. 11 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am December 17 - 10 am December 18, while one occurred outside the current reporting period.

December 17 - 3,297 deaths, 137,965 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:15 pm EST: Northern Ireland's Minister for Health Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael McBride have confirmed today that Northern Ireland will go back into lockdown from December 26.

Update 2:50 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,297 coronavirus-related deaths and 137,965 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 74.68 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.65 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 41.19 million recoveries.

Update 2:25 pm EST: There have been 484 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 77,678, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

246 are men / 238 are women

59% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 37 years old

150 in Dublin, 45 in Wexford, 40 in Cork, 32 in Donegal, 29 in Limerick, and the remaining 188 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2 pm today, 200 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 30 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been three more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,143.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “The 5-day moving average is 387 per day– this is an indicator that the disease is moving quickly when compared to the previous 5-day average. The virus is spreading throughout the country, in all age groups.

“We are now getting reports of outbreaks in social settings including workplace settings, Christmas parties, and funerals. I cannot stress enough how important it is to limit your interactions now. The consequences of not doing so will be exponential growth in January, a substantial increase in hospitalisations and risk to life.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “COVID-19 represents a significant threat to people’s ability to enjoy the Christmas and New Year period. Please think about each of your social contacts and consider whether now is the time to be meeting with them. Meet up outside where possible and avoid all crowded settings.

"If you have symptoms please isolate immediately and contact your GP without delay – do not go to work and do not meet up with other people. If you are identified as a close contact it is vital that you restrict your movements.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: “The reproduction number is now estimated between 1.1 -1.3. We are concerned that Ireland is now in a phase of rapid growth, which if allowed continue, will result in 700 - 1200 cases per day by the second week in January, if not sooner.

"We are particularly concerned about older people and vulnerable adults, who have protected themselves through the second wave, and are now at risk during the festive season.”

Dr. Deirdre Mulholland, Director of Public Health, HSE East, said today: “Intergenerational mixing over Christmas, especially in an environment of rapid growth of incidence, poses a significant risk to older and vulnerable people. It is so important to reduce your contacts and follow public health advice now, in order to protect lives.”

Update 11:10 am EST: There are 656 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 60,287, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 622,159 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,531 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 12 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,154. 10 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am December 16 - 10 am December 17, while two occurred outside the current reporting period.

December 16 - 3,283 deaths, 136,828 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:10 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,283 coronavirus-related deaths and 136,828 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 73.81 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.64 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 41.83 million recoveries.

Update 1:30 pm EST: There have been 431 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 77,197, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

185 are men and 244 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

134 in Dublin, 53 in Donegal, 25 in Cavan, 24 in Louth, 22 in Mayo, and the remaining 173 cases are spread across all other remaining counties

As of 2 pm today, 207 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. There have been 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 4,185 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on December 15. The 14-day (ending at midnight on December 15) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 87.9. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been six more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,140.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "We are seeing significant and concerning indicators that this disease in moving in the wrong direction, including an increase in positivity rates, and 7 day and 14 day incidence, and our 5 day average has now increased to 339 cases. Recent international experience has demonstrated just how quickly this disease can get out of control.

"These trends are all the more troubling because of the delicate and precarious situation we are in - as a country, we are heading into a period of potential widespread inter-household and inter-generational mixing. This is an ideal opportunity for the virus to spread and impact on those most vulnerable to its severest effects.

“Don’t give COVID-19 this chance: limit your contacts, prioritise who you meet, and let’s remain vigilant so we can get through this together. NPHET will meet tomorrow to review the epidemiological situation."

Update 11:35 am EST: There are 510 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 59,631, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 618,720 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,326 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been eight more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,143. Six of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am December 15 - 10 am December 16, while two occurred outside the current reporting period.

December 15 - 3,269 deaths, 135,897 confirmed cases between N and RoI

Update 2:30 pm EST: The Irish government has today signed off on its national COVID-19 vaccination strategy as it awaits final vaccine approval from the European Medicine Agency. You can read more here.

Update 2:05 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,269 coronavirus-related deaths and 135,897 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 73.17 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.62 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 41.46 million recoveries.

Update 1:10 pm EST: There have been 329 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 76,776, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

162 are men and 166 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 37 years old

86 in Dublin, 41 in Louth, 34 in Donegal, 25 in Limerick, 17 in Kildare and the remaining 126 cases are spread across another 20 counties

As of 2 pm today, 196 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 4,032 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on December 14. The 14-day (ending at midnight on December 14) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 84.7. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been eight more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,134.

Update 11:20 am EST: There are 486 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 59,121, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 615,478 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,292 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been six more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,135. Three of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am December 14 - 10 am December 15, while three occurred outside the current reporting period.

December 14 - 3,255 deaths, 135,084 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:55 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,255 coronavirus-related deaths and 135,084 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 72.52 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.61 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 47.44 million recoveries.

Update 1:05 pm EST: There have been 264 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 76,449, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

128 are men / 134 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 36 years old

79 in Dublin, 24 in Donegal, 19 in Kerry, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Kildare, 14 in Wexford and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of 2pm today 215 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 3,973 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on December 12. The 14-day (ending at midnight on December 12) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 83.4. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,126.

Update 12:15 pm EST: There are 419 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 58,635, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 612,509 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,273 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,129. All five of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am December 13 - 10 am December 14.

December 13

Update 12:45 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 429 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 76,185.

The Department also announced one further COVID-19-related death as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,124.

There are currently 193 coronavirus patients in Irish hospitals – a rise of eight since yesterday – while 31 patients require intensive care.

Of the cases announced today, 66% are under the age of 45, while 122 were confirmed in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 46 cases were reported in Donegal, 30 in Limerick, 22 in Laois, 20 in Cork and the remaining 189 cases were spread across all other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of the population in Ireland has risen slightly to 84.3 and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said that the rise was concerning.

“Our efforts in Level 5 in recent weeks brought the 14-day incidence rate down to 78 per 100,000 population, put us in a position of having the lowest disease incidence in Europe and ultimately protected many people and saved many lives,” Holohan said.

"Take today's figures as a sign that we all must now reduce our social contacts, limit our interactions with those outside our households, weigh the risks of what socialising we are planning over the next two weeks, so that we can all have as safe a Christmas as possible."

There have now been 134,311 confirmed cases and 3,248 coronavirus deaths between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Update 9:30 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 483 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 58,126.

The Department also announced four further COVID-19-releated deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll rose to 1,124.

There are currently 407 coronavirus patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 29 patients in intensive care and 24 on a ventilator.

There are currently 110 active outbreaks of the virus in Northern Irish care homes.

December 12

Update 12:45 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 248 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 75,756.

The Department also announced three further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,123.

There are currently 185 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals – the first time in more than two months that there have been less than 200 coronavirus hospitalizations in Ireland.

Of those 185 patients, 31 require intensive care, while Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate for COVID-19 per 100,000 is now at 81.5.

Announcing today’s cases, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan noted that Ireland had the lowest incidence rate in Europe, commending the efforts of the younger generations in Ireland.

“Our younger generation led the way, with the incidence in the 19-24-year age group reduced from 432 per 100,000 population to 41 per 100,000 population. This is an enormous achievement.

"We all need to recognize how well our younger generation has reduced their contacts and helped to protect the whole population. We all now need to follow this example in the weeks ahead.”

There have now been 133,529 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 3,243 deaths on the island of Ireland.

Update 10 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 476 news cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 57,773.

The Department also announced nine further COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland's death toll rose to 1,120.

A total of 3,136 cases have been reported in Northern Ireland in the last seven days, while there are currently 409 coronavirus patients in Northern Irish hospitals.

Of those 409 patients, 27 require intensive care and 23 are on a ventilator.

There are also 110 active outbreaks in Northern Irish care homes.

December 11 - 3,231 deaths, 132,764 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:15 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,231 coronavirus-related deaths and 132,764 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 69.91 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.58 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 45.06 million recoveries.

Update 12:55 pm EST: There have been 313 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 75,507, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 75,507 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

144 are men and 169 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

70 in Dublin, 31 in Mayo, 21 in Kilkenny, 19 in Donegal, 18 in Laois and the remaining 154 cases are spread across 19 other counties

As of 2pm today, 197 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 3,869 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on December 10. The 14-day (ending at midnight on December 9) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 81.2. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been three more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,120.

Update 12:30 pm EST: Today, Dr. Michael McBride, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for Northern Ireland, issued a joined statement alongside the CMOs from England, Scotland, and Wales addressing the self-isolation period required for COVID-19.

The four CMOs said: “Self-isolation is essential to reducing the spread of COVID as it breaks the chains of transmission.

“After reviewing the evidence, we are now confident that we can reduce the number of days that contacts self-isolate from 14 days to 10 days.

"People who return from countries which are not on the travel corridor list should also self-isolate for 10 days instead of 14 days.

“People who test positive should continue to self-isolate for 10 days from onset of symptoms or 10 days from point of taking a positive test if asymptomatic. We urge everyone to self-isolate when appropriate, it will save lives.”

Update 10:35 am EST: There are 538 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 57,257, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 605,363 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,091 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 12 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,111. 11 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am December 10 - 10 am December 11, while one occurred outside of the current reporting period. (Editor's Note: This update erroneously reported today's death toll in Northern Ireland as 1,099. The correct figure is 1,111.)

December 10 - 3,216 deaths, 131,922 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:35 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,216 coronavirus-related deaths and 131,922 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 69.22 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.57 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 44.59 million recoveries.

Update 1:20 pm EST: There have been 310 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 75,203, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 75,203 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

162 are men and 148 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 39 years old

80 in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 25 in Louth, 15 in Kilkenny, 15 in Waterford, 15 in Tipperary, 15 in Meath and the remaining 118 cases are spread across 16 other counties

As of 2 pm today, 202 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. There have been 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 3,764 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on December 9. The 14-day (ending at midnight on December 9) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 79. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 15 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,117.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "Tomorrow marks 14 days to Christmas Day. To ensure the safest possible interaction with your family over Christmas, consider restricting your movements now.

"Risk assess the environments you plan to be in over the next two weeks - are they compliant with public health measures? Can you keep a two metre distance? Are people wearing face coverings? Now is the time to make decisions about what interactions are necessary and pose the lowest risk to you, your family and friends over Christmas."

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "It is important that the encouraging plans for vaccine rollout in 2021 do not distract from the actions we need to take as we face into December 2020. A vaccine will have no positive impact on the trajectory of this disease over the coming weeks and does not give immunity to people over the Christmas period.

"We must not allow COVID-19 to spread through our communities now, after all the efforts we have made throughout 2020 and how close we are to beginning to vaccinate."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: "The reproduction number is now estimated to be close to 1.0. This is a testament to the very large number of people who continue to limit their contacts and follow public health advice.

"Please be mindful that this remains a very dangerous virus, especially for vulnerable and older persons. We have the know-how and the determination to keep suppressing this disease, to protect our family and friends over Christmas."

Professor Karina Butler, Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, said today: "As we await final analysis of vaccines by the European Medicines Agency, the FDA analysis of the data around Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has affirmed its efficacy. These are encouraging signs however it is important to ensure full EMA approval before vaccine roll out in Ireland."

Update 9:50 am EST: There are 441 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 56,719, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 601,956 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,051 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 14 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,099. 12 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am December 9 - 10 am December 10, while two occurred outside of the current reporting period.

December 9 - 3,187 deaths, 131,178 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:30 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,187 coronavirus-related deaths and 131,178 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 68.64 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.56 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 44.18 million recoveries.

Update 1:05 pm EST: There have been 227 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 74,900, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 74,900 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

98 are men and 129 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 37 years old

70 in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 19 in Limerick,14 in Louth, 14 in Kilkenny and the remaining 84 cases are spread across 17 other counties

As of 2 pm today, 224 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 3,788 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on December 8. The 14-day (ending at midnight on December 8) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 79.5. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,102.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "Today we have seen 8 new admissions to ICU, the most in a 24 hour period since the spring time.

"COVID-19 is still an extremely infectious disease which has the potential to lead to hospitalisation and even ICU admissions.

"Ireland has managed to suppress COVID-19 to the lowest incidence levels in the EU in recent weeks. We have managed to keep up our safe behaviours and worked to protect each other throughout the pandemic.

"If we do not continue to suppress the disease through the actions we have learned over recent months, we will very quickly see a surge in infections leading to an increase in hospitalisations, ICU admissions and, tragically, deaths.

"We are actively planning to begin vaccinating people in early 2021. We cannot afford to drop our guard now."

Update 11:10 am EST: There are 483 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 56,278, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 598,971 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,031 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 12 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,085. Seven of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am December 8 - 10 am December 9, while five occurred outside of the current reporting period.

December 8 - 3,170 deaths, 130,477 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:10 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,170 coronavirus-related deaths and 130,477 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 67.97 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.55 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 43.72 million recoveries.

Update 3:00 pm EST: The Irish government has today published its allocation strategy for the rollout of coronavirus vaccinations in the Republic of Ireland. You can read more about who will be first in line to receive a vaccination in Ireland here.

Update 2:10 pm EST: There have been 215 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 74,682, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 74,682 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

95 are men and 119 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 37 years old

74 in Dublin, 22 in Donegal, 15 in Kilkenny, 14 in Louth, 11 in Limerick and the remaining 79 cases are spread across 18 other counties

As of 2 pm today, 210 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been 8 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 3,818 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on December 7. The 14-day (ending at midnight on December 7) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 80.2. Ireland’s current 7-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 36.9 The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There has been one coronavirus-related death reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,097. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 2,097 reflects this.)

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "Today the government approved NPHET’s advice on prioritisation of COVID-19 vaccines. This is an important step in the development of the vaccine strategy, being finalised by the High Level Taskforce for COVID-19 vaccination.

"While each of us awaits our opportunity to be vaccinated, it is important that we continue to protect each other in the meantime, particularly over Christmas and in the months ahead.

"Continue to follow public health advice; avoid crowded places, physically distance, wear face coverings, wash hands regularly and practise cough/sneeze etiquette."

Update 12:20 pm EST: After approving the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use last week, the United Kingdom today became the first nation in the world to begin administering the vaccine.

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old from Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh, was the first person in the world to receive the vaccine when she received her immunization in Coventry, while Joanna Sloan, a 28-year-old nurse from Co Down, became the first person in Northern Ireland and on the island of Ireland to receive the vaccine when she got her jab in Belfast.

Update 11:25 am EST: There are 351 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 55,795, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 595,751 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,958 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 14 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,073. 11 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am December 7 - 10 am December 8, while three occurred outside of the current reporting period.

December 7 - 3,158 deaths, 129,912 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:55 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,158 coronavirus-related deaths and 129,912 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 67.39 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.54 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 43.25 million recoveries.

Update 1:20 pm EST: There have been 242 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 74,468, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 20 confirmed cases. The figure of 74,468 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

113 are men and 129 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 37 years old

76 in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 22 in Kilkenny, 16 in Galway, 14 in Louth and the remaining 87 cases are spread across 18 other counties

As of 2pm today, 223 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. There have been 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 3,830 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on December 6. The 14-day (ending at midnight on December 6) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 80.4. Ireland’s current 7-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 36.9 The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been no coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,099.

Update 10:55 am EST: There are 397 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 55,444, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 592,938 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,104 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been nine more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,059. All nine of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am December 6 - 10 am December 7.

Update 10:45 am EST: Here are the data updates from this past weekend:

Saturday, December 5:

Northern Ireland cumulative cases: 54,628

Northern Ireland cumulative deaths: 1,039

(Per Northern Ireland's Department of Health)

Republic of Ireland cumulative cases: 73,948

Republic of Ireland cumulative deaths: 2,099

(Per Republic of Ireland's Department of Health)

Sunday, December 6:

Northern Ireland cumulative cases: 55,047

Northern Ireland cumulative deaths: 1,050

(Per Northern Ireland's Department of Health)

Republic of Ireland cumulative cases: 74,246

Republic of Ireland cumulative deaths: 2,099

(Per Republic of Ireland's Department of Health)

December 4 - 3,118 deaths, 127,668 confirmed cases reported between NI and RoI

Update 1:45 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,118 coronavirus-related deaths and 127,668 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 65.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.5 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 42.1 million recoveries.

Update 1:20 pm EST: There have been 265 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 73,491, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 73,491 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

133 are men and 131 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 33 years old,

84 in Dublin, 28 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Galway and the remaining 77 cases are spread across 18 other counties

As of 2pm today, 232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 27 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 3,727 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on December 3. The 14-day (ending at midnight on December 3) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 78.3. Ireland’s current 7-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 38.2. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been six more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,086.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:

"We are now entering an important phase in our collective efforts to suppress spread of the virus. We have made significant progress and reduced transmission in our homes and communities, but it will take a consistent individual effort from everyone to keep up that momentum in coming weeks.

"The recent stabilisation in cases that we have experienced is fragile, but it is within our grasp to maximise our protection against the spread of COVID-19. I urge you to use the public health advice on regular handwashing, social distancing and wearing of face coverings to safeguard you and your family from the devastating impact this virus can have, especially on our most vulnerable people."

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:

"If you are heading out this weekend, please make every effort to keep safe. Plan ahead, meet outside where possible and keep your contacts to a minimum. Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces and leave if your environment doesn’t feel safe."

Update 1:02 PM EST: There are 449 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 54,177, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 585,423 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,752 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been six more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,032. These newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am December 3 - 10 am December 4, while zero deaths occurred outside of the current reporting period.

December 3

Update 3:10 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,106 coronavirus-related deaths and 126,956 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 64.91 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.50 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 41.69 million recoveries.

Update 1:20 pm EST: There have been 183 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 73,228, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 21 confirmed cases. The figure of 73,228 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

82 are men / 101 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 36 years old

56 in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 13 in Limerick, 11 in Kilkenny, 11 in Monaghan and the remaining 66 cases are spread across 15 other counties.

As of 2 pm today, 239 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 3,794 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on December 1. The 14-day (ending at midnight on December 1) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 79.7. Ireland’s current 7-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 36.9. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been six more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,080.

Update 11:50 am EST: There are 456 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 53,728, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 582,360 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,646 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 11 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,026. Eight of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am December 2 - 10 am December 3, while three occurred outside of the current reporting period.

December 2 - 3,089 deaths, 126,338 confirmed cases reported between NI and RoI

Update 2:20 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,089 coronavirus-related deaths and 126,338 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 64.20 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.48 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 41.25 million recoveries.

Update 1:30 pm EST: There have been 270 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 73,066, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 73,066 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

141 are men and 129 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 37 years old

58 in Dublin, 38 in Donegal, 28 in Wicklow, 25 in Mayo, 24 in Limerick and the remaining 97 cases are spread across 21 other counties

As of 2 pm today, 231 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 4,033 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on December 1. The 14-day (ending at midnight on December 1) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 84.7. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,074.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "It is important to keep up the progress that we have achieved in recent weeks. Ireland now has the lowest 14-day incidence of COVID-19 in the EU according to the latest ECDC figures and we need to hold firm to this position. As the country moves into Level 3, there is no room for complacency in our response to COVID-19.

"As more services reopen for business, remember to use the basic public health advice as a guide when organising your time. When you are out in shops and accessing services, try to avoid high-risk situations and wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible on busy streets and crowded outdoor areas. When you come home from shopping or being outdoors, remember that washing your hands is your first priority. For those of us who cannot work from home, the wearing of a face covering is now advised when moving around busy indoor workplaces and in communal work areas. If you are planning to travel around your county, consider first whether it is absolutely necessary to travel.

"Your individual actions are vital to our national effort to suppress the transmission of this disease."

Update 9:45 am EST: There are 416 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 53,272, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 579,283 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,601 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been four more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,015. Three of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am December 1 - 10 am December 2, while one occurred outside of the current reporting period.

Update 8:50 am EST: The United Kingdom's approval of the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been described as "hugely significant for Northern Ireland" by Northern Ireland's Minister for Health Robin Swann.

You can read more here.

December 1

Update 2:35 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,080 coronavirus-related deaths and 125,654 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 63.55 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.47 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 40.79 million recoveries.

Update 2:00 pm EST: There have been 269 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 72,798, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 15 confirmed cases. The figure of 72,798 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

133 are men and 133 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

73 in Dublin, 20 in Kilkenny, 20 in Limerick, 19 in Louth, 19 in Tipperary and the remaining 118 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 2pm today, 224 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 4,144 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on November 30. The 14-day (ending at midnight on November 30) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 87. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 18 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. Of the deaths reported today, 1 death occurred in October, 15 deaths in November and 2 are under investigation. The death toll in the country is 2,069. (*Validation of data has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 2,069 deaths reflect this.)

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "The hard work and sacrifices that have been made by people over the last 6 weeks to suppress COVID-19 means that we are now in a position to reopen non-essential retail and to travel within our counties.

"It is up to every person, individually, to remain vigilant to the spread of this disease, to assess the risk that is involved in any social activity. We need to keep the public health advice at the centre of our minds and do not have visitors to our homes, outside of any necessary visitors in a support bubble, until the 18th of December.

"Each one of us has a role in shaping the national picture on COVID-19 in the coming weeks. It is vital that you keep hand washing, wear face coverings and keep a 2m distance from each other, to protect public health, to protect vital public services and to give us the best chance to continue to minimise the spread of the disease."

Update 11:10 am EST: There are 391 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 52,856, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 576,325 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,523 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 15 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 1,011. Seven of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 30 - 10 am December 1, while eight occurred outside of the current reporting period.

Commenting on the coronavirus-related death toll in Northern Ireland, the region's Minister for Health Robin Swann said: “We always have to remember that we are not talking about statistics but much-loved people who are desperately missed.

“My profound sympathies go to every bereaved family.”

The Minister continued: “This is another harsh reminder of the threat posed by Covid-19. No one should underestimate the virus, or delude themselves that it could never affect them.

“I am very aware that there is still a small and vociferous minority who seek to play down the Coronavirus risks. This includes those who spout conspiracy theories on social media and those who think Northern Ireland could somehow have breezed through all this without adopting restrictions that were widely deployed elsewhere.

“To anyone trying to minimise the impact, I say please think again.”

The Minister again urged vigilance in terms of following public health advice: “We need to ensure we get maximum benefit from the current restrictions in terms of pushing down infection rates. The same vigilance will be essential throughout Christmas and well beyond it.

“January and February are extremely difficult months for our health service, even in normal times. We need to keep doing everything we can to stop the virus spreading today and tomorrow, this week and next. Our actions will have a direct bearing on how the disease spreads, how it will impact on our lives, and whether there will be a need for further restrictions in early 2021.”

November 30 - 3,049 deaths, 125,009 confirmed cases between NI and ROI

Update 2:20 pm EST: As of today, there have been 3,049 coronavirus-related deaths and 125,009 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 63.02 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.46 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 40.33 million recoveries.

Update 1:10 pm EST: There have been 306 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 72,544, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 72,544 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

156 are men and 148 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

108 in Dublin, 30 in Limerick, 22 in Galway, 17 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 14 in Cork and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties

As of 2pm today, 244 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been 3 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 4,248 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on November 29. The 14-day (ending at midnight on November 29) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 89.2. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There has been one coronavirus-related death reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,053.

Update 12:00 pm EST: There are 290 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 52,465, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 573,714 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,505 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 10 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 996. All ten of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 29 - 10 am November 30.

November 29

Update 12:40 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 299 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 72,241.

The Department also announced two further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,052.

There are currently 257 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals with 30 patients requiring intensive care.

The median age of today’s cases was 34, with just over two-thirds of today’s cases under the age of 45.

Of the cases announced today, 94 were reported in Dublin and 41 were confirmed in Donegal.

Elsewhere, 27 cases were reported in Wicklow, 14 in Louth and 13 in Limerick. The remaining 110 cases were spread across 20 other counties.

Meanwhile, the national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of the population continues to fall and now stands at 92.3 – down from 93.7 yesterday.

There have now been 124,416 confirmed cases of the virus between Ireland and Northern Ireland and 3,038 deaths.

Update 10 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 351 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 52,175.

The Department also announced three further COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll rose to 986.

A total of 2,489 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland over the past seven days, while there are currently 414 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals.

Of those patients, 34 require intensive care and 29 are on a ventilator.

Northern Ireland’s hospital occupancy is currently at 97% while there are currently 142 active outbreaks of the virus in Northern Irish care homes.

November 28

Update 12:45 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 243 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 71,942.

The Department also reported seven further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,050.

There are currently 254 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals, with 31 patients requiring intensive care.

Of the cases announced today, 91 were reported in Dublin, 26 were reported in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 16 in Waterford and 15 in Limerick.

The remaining 77 cases were spread across another 18 counties and there were no new cases reported in counties Cavan, Longford or Leitrim.

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people now stands at 93.7 – the lowest it has been since September.

There have now been 123,766 confirmed cases of the coronavirus between Ireland and Northern Ireland and 3,033 deaths.

Update 9:20 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 315 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 51,824.

The Department also announced nine further COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll rose to 983.

Of the deaths reported today, eight occurred in the past 24 hours, while one occurred earlier in the year.

There are currently 410 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals, with 33 patients requiring intensive care and 29 patients on ventilators.

Hospital occupancy in Northern Ireland is at 97%, while there are 142 active outbreaks in Northern Irish care homes.

November 27

Update 1 pm EST: The Department of Health has confirmed 206 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 71,699.

The Department also announced seven further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,043.

There have now been 123,208 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the island of Ireland and 3,017 coronavirus deaths following today’s announcements.

There are currently 248 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals with 35 patients requiring intensive care.

Of the cases today, 67% were under the age of 45, while 64 cases were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 23 cases were reported in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 14 in Louth, 14 in Meath, and the remaining 53 cases were spread across 18 counties.

Meanwhile, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in Ireland has fallen below 100 for the first time since September and now stands at 98.2.

Today’s figures were announced just after the cabinet agreed on a plan to exit Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions with non-essential retailers and gyms set to open next Tuesday.

Update 9:40 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 391 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 51,509.

The Department also announced nine further COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll rose to 974.

There have now been more than 3,000 COVID deaths on the island of Ireland since March following today’s announcement.

There are currently 425 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals, with 37 requiring intensive care and 30 requiring a ventilator. Northern Ireland’s hospital occupancy currently stands at 95%, while there are 142 active outbreaks of the coronavirus in Northern Irish care homes.

Northern Irish hospitals also reported 69 COVID-19 deaths between Nov. 20 and Nov. 27, the highest weekly COVID death toll that Northern Irish hospitals have reported since the outbreak of the pandemic.

November 26

Update 1:10 pm EST: The Department of Health has confirmed 335 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 71,494.

The Department also announced three further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,036.

There are currently 246 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals, with 35 patients requiring intensive care and there have been 15 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

Of today’s cases, 64% were under the age of 45, while 119 cases were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 29 were reported in Kilkenny, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 19 in Tipperary, 19 in Cork and the remaining 106 cases were spread across 19 other counties.

There have now been 122,612 confirmed cases of the virus on the island of Ireland and 2,998 confirmed COVID deaths.

Update 9:25 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 442 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the region to 51,118.

The Department also announced a further eight COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll rose to 962.

There are currently 431 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals, with 39 patients requiring intensive care.

Of those 39 patients, 33 require a ventilator.

Northern Ireland’s hospital occupancy is currently at 99%, according to the Belfast Telegraph, while there are 139 confirmed outbreaks in Northern Irish care homes at present.

November 25 -

Update 3.20 pm EST: The Republic of Ireland has reported 269 new cases of COVID-19 and six new coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

These figures bring Ireland's death told due to COVID-19 to 2,033 and the total number of cases to 71,187

Currently, there are 260 people in hospital due to COVID-19. An additional 23 people have been admitted to hospital and 36 people remain in ICU.

Update 1.10pm EST: Irish Government to make a decision on easing COVID restrictions for Christmas on Friday.

The Irish Government is expected to take a phased approach to easing COVID restrictions ahead of Christmas. Travel restrictions are expected to ease from Dec 18th, while gyms, hairdressers, and beauty salons could open from Dec 1st. Pubs and gastropubs could open from Dec 7th but no decisions have been made. There are also questions surrounding how many households will be permitted to gather.

The Cabinet will meet on Friday to finalize its decisions.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of the Vintners Federation of Ireland has asked that all pubs be allowed to re-open in December.

Padraig Cribben said he was hearing "all kinds of nonsense" about the sizes of kitchens and chefs in indoor kitchens. He also pointed out that less than a third of one percent of COVID cases in Ireland have originated in the sector.

He pointed out that Christmas is the biggest month in the year for trade and noted that these pubs, without kitchens, could be forced to remain closed for New Year's.

He added that whole villages and towns around Ireland that will be bereft of any opportunity to socialize as a result.

Update 12.30pm EST: Northern Ireland has reported an additional seven deaths on Wednesday, bringing their total COVID-19 death toll to 954.

Northern Ireland has also recorded 533 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of 50,676 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill announced on Tuesday that people from three households will be allowed to meet indoors for five days over the Christmas period as part of a United Kingdom-wide deal.

November 24 - 2,975 deaths, 121,073 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:10 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,975 coronavirus-related deaths and 121,073 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 59.50 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.40 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 38.07 million recoveries.

Update 1:05 pm EST: There have been 226 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 70,930, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

115 are men and 109 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 42 years old

64 in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 23 in Tipperary, 13 in Limerick, 12 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow, and the remaining 61 in 16 other counties

As of 2 pm today, 292 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. There have been 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 5,131 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on November 23. The 14-day (ending at midnight on November 23) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 107.8. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on July 3, 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been six coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,028.

Update 11:50 am EST: There are 79 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 50,143, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 557,667 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,452 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 11 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 947. Seven of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 23 - 10 am November 24, while four occurred outside of the current reporting period.

November 23 - 2,958 deaths, 120,775 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:10 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,958 coronavirus-related deaths and 120,775 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 58.95 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.39 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 37.66 million recoveries.

Update 1:40 pm EST: There have been 252 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 70,711, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 70,711 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

124 are men and 128 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

88 in Dublin, 26 in Cork, 21 in Kilkenny, 16 in Louth, 16 in Mayo with 85 spread across another 20 counties

As of 2 pm today, 289 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 5,177 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on November 22. The 14-day (ending at midnight on November 22) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 108.7. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been no coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 2,022. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 2,022 reflects this.)

Update 11:35 am EST: There are 280 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 50,064, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 556,855 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 2,955 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been three more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 936. All three of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 22 - 10 am November 23.

Update 8 am EST: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that Ireland will move to Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions on December 1, paving the way for non-essential retailers to reopen ahead of the busy Christmas period.

However, the Government remains undecided about fully reopening pubs and restaurants next week and will not make a decision on the matter until Thursday.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Martin said that the Government will be “flexible” in the guidance it gives to families over the Christmas period, especially during Christmas week, and said that “individual behavior” and “our own collective behavior” will be critical in controlling the spread of the coronavirus during December.

Martin additionally said that large gatherings involving alcohol should be avoided over the Christmas holidays to prevent further spikes of the virus.

“What our own data is showing us really is looking back over the summer to the September, October period is that congregation, large crowds gathering, alcohol, events, all of those things coming together proved the cause of a lot of spikes in different parts of the country, we have to try to avoid that again into the future, people need to be aware of that,” he told the Examiner.

Martin said that it has always been the Government’s aim to exit Level 5 on December 1 and move to Level 3 on the Living With COVID plan, which allows non-essential retail to re-open in addition to gyms and leisure centers.

Pubs and restaurants are only allowed to operate outdoor dining under Level 3 restrictions, but the Government is considering allowing them to operate indoor services in December, according to various reports.

Level 3 restrictions will also allow Irish people to travel anywhere within their own county. At present, Irish people are confined to within 5km of their own home under Level 5 restrictions.

November 22

Update 12:45 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 318 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 70,461.

There was also one further COVID-related death reported on Sunday as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,023.

There are currently 282 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals, with 31 requiring intensive care.

Of the cases reported today, 73% were under the age of 45, while 126 were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 45 cases were reported in Cork, 28 in Limerick, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Kildare and the remaining 80 cases were spread across 18 other counties.

There have now been 120,245 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the island of Ireland and 2,956 COVID-related deaths.

Update 9:50 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 342 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 49,784.

The Department also announced 10 further COVID-related deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll rose to 933.

A total of 3,054 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland over the past seven days, while there are currently 425 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Irish hospitals.

Of those 425 patients, 40 require intensive care.

Northern Ireland is set to begin another two-week lockdown on Friday in an attempt to bring the virus under further control before Christmas.

November 21

Update 1 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 344 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 70,143.

Four further COVID-19-related deaths have also been announced as Ireland’s death toll rose to 2,022.

There are currently 269 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals, with 32 patients requiring intensive care.

Of the cases announced today, 69% are under the age of 45, while 127 cases were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 46 were reported in Cork, 26 in Louth, 22 in Donegal, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 103 cases were spread across 20 other counties.

There have now been 119,585 confirmed on the island of Ireland in addition to 2,945 deaths.

Update 10:15 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 357 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 49,442.

The Department also announced ten further COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland’s death toll rose to 923.

There are currently 429 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals, with 41 patients requiring intensive care.

A total of 3,114 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last seven days.

November 20 - 2,931 deaths, and 118,887 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:40 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,931 coronavirus-related deaths, and 118,887 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 57.20 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.36 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 36.69 million recoveries.

Update 1:00 pm EST: There have been 330 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 69,802, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 69,802 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

171 are men and 155 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 37 years old

99 in Dublin, 28 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 25 in Meath, 21 in Donegal and the remaining 131 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 2 pm today, 283 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 5,384 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on November 19. The 14-day (ending at midnight on November 18) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 113.1. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been eight more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is now 2,018.

Update 12:05 pm EST: There are 369 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 49,085, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 550,381 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,230 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 12 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 913. Ten of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 19 - 10 am November 20, while two occurred outside of the current reporting period.

Update 9:20 am EST: Ireland’s Minister for Finance has said that “intense discussions” are ongoing between the Irish Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) about how the country will exit Level 5 lockdown restrictions.

Paschal Donohoe said that the Irish Government is currently hearing assessments from NPHET on the risk of exiting Level 5 and on how Ireland is dealing with the spread of the coronavirus.

He said that it was important to note that Ireland had made progress against the coronavirus since entering Level 5 four weeks ago but that it hadn’t made as much progress as the Government had hoped.

“If you are looking at all indicators where we were a few weeks ago we are in a better place but not as good a place as we would like to be,” he told RTÉ News.

Donohoe said that the number of COVID deaths and hospitalizations will be considered before making any decisions about taking Ireland out of Level 5 and he said it was important to look beyond Christmas from an economic point of view.

While re-opening the country for Christmas was important for families across Ireland, he said that ensuring that businesses can remain open after Christmas and in early next year was essential from an economic point-of-view and that the Irish Government wanted to bring the spread of the virus down to the lowest level possible.

Any decision that the Government takes needs to protect people’s health, well-being and help the economy after Christmas, Donohoe said.

November 19 - 2,911 deaths and 118,189 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:25 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,911 coronavirus-related deaths and 118,189 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 56.59 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.35 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 36.33 million recoveries.

Update 1:50 pm EST: There have been 429 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 69,473, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 14 confirmed cases. The figure of 69,473 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

194 are men and 234 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

173 in Dublin, 44 in Cork, 26 in Donegal, 22 in Louth, 21 in Kildare and the remaining 143 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 2 pm today, 290 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 5,548 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on November 18. The 14-day (ending at midnight on November 18) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 116.5. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been four more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is now 2,010.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "In our objective to use a six-week period to drive down COVID-19 infection in the community, our progress has stalled in the last week.

"We now have two weeks to get back on track. Drive down the disease by limiting the number of daily contacts you have. Work from home, stay at home, and follow public health advice to get us to a reproduction number below 0.5 by December 1st."

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "Deaths associated with COVID-19 have increased by 18% in the European region over the past fortnight. Last week alone, Europe registered over 29,000 new deaths. That is one person dying every 17 seconds.

“We have made significant progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the disease and its risks have not changed. Please continue in your efforts to follow public health advice, limit the transmission of COVID-19 in Ireland and protect those who are most vulnerable in our families and across our communities."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: "For 3 weeks we saw case numbers declining at a rate of 5 - 7% per day and a reproduction number as low as 0.6. We are aware that case numbers have now stopped declining and as a consequence the reproduction number has increased to an estimated 0.7 - 0.9.

"The data strongly suggests that a small, recent increase in the level of social contacts has led to the increase in reproduction number we see now. A small additional effort to reduce our contacts will make a big difference to reduce disease incidence before December 1st."

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said today: "This pandemic has placed huge demands on our healthcare workers in addition to the standard care of patients. Their work now involves additional infection prevention and control measures which require constant vigilance and awareness. The best way we all can show our appreciation for their work is by doing your part to reduce community transmission."

Update 11:40 am EST: There are 487 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 48,716, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 547,798 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,401 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 12 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 901. Ten of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 18 - 10 am November 19, while two occurred outside of the current reporting period.

November 18 - 2,895 deaths, 117,357 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:45 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,895 coronavirus-related deaths and 117,357 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 55.94 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.34 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 35.94 million recoveries.

Update 1:10 pm EST: There have been 379 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 69,058, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 69,058 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

174 are men and 203 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 36 years old

116 in Dublin, 38 in Donegal, 30 in Meath, 27 in Cork, 22 in Limerick, 22 in Louth, and the remaining 124 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 5,708 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on November 17. The 14-day (ending at midnight on November 17) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 119.9. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 12 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is now 2,006. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 2,006 deaths reflects this.).

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "Today we sadly report over 2,000 deaths associated with COVID-19 to date in this country. This pandemic has impacted, directly and indirectly, on families and communities all across Ireland.

"It is important that we continue to work together if we are to suppress this virus and protect as many people as possible. For the next two weeks, work from home, stay at home and follow public health advice."

Update 11:05 am EST: There are 518 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 48,299, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 544,664 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,535 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 11 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 889. Nine of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 17 - 10 am November 18, while two occurred outside of the current reporting period.

November 17 - 2,873 deaths, 116,397 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:20 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,873 coronavirus-related deaths and 116,397 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 55.34 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.33 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 35.61 million recoveries.

Update 1:40 pm EST: There have been 366 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 68,686, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 36 confirmed cases. The figure of 68,686 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

169 are men and 197 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 38 years old

84 in Dublin, 44 in Limerick, 34 in Cork, 34 in Donegal, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 2 pm today, 272 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 5,778 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on November 16. The 14-day (ending at midnight on November 16) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 121.3. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 11 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. All of the 11 deaths reported today occured in November. The death toll in the country is now 1,995.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Ireland's Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "I am increasingly concerned that the positive trends we had seen recently have not been maintained.

"The 5-day moving average of daily cases has increased from an average of 350 cases on the 11th November to 424 today.

"We have two weeks to continue in our efforts to drive down community transmission of this disease as much as possible. The lower the incidence the more flexibility the country will have in easing measures."

Update 11:30 am EST: There are 549 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 47,711, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 541,388 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,724 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been nine more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 878. Seven of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 16 - 10 am November 17, while two occurred outside of the current reporting period.

November 16 - 2,853 deaths, 115,518 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:20 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,853 coronavirus-related deaths and 115,518 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:30 pm EST: There have been 456 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 68,356, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 68,356 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

199 are men and 257 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

105 in Dublin, 85 in Limerick, 43 in Cork, 38 in Meath, 25 in Clare and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 21 other counties

As of 2pm today, 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 5,735 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on November 15. The 14-day (ending at midnight on November 12) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 120.4. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is now 1,984.

Update 11:55 am EST: Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael McBride has urged people to take care of their mental health this winter while still being mindful of COVID-19 restrictions, which he acknowledged "have far-reaching implications especially on mental health and wellbeing."

Dr. McBride said: "There are things that everyone can do to help their mental health and wellbeing. These include regular sleep, exercise, eating well and balancing time between activities that give a sense of achievement and activities that are for fun or relaxation. It’s vitally important to stay connected with friends and family, albeit this might be online.

“And remember that during the Covid-19 pandemic, health and social care services are still there for you, so it’s important to ask for help and not hold back.”

Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency launched MindingYourHead.info to provide resources for mental health wellbeing.

Update 10:25 am EST: There are 331 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 47,162, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 538,313 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,831 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 14 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 869. Ten of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 15 - 10 am November 16, while four occurred outside of the current reporting period.

November 15

Update: 1 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 378 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 67,903.

The Department also announced one further coronavirus-related death as Ireland's death toll rose to 1,979.

There are currently 249 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals, with 31 requiring intensive care.

Of the cases announced today, 63% are under the age of 45, while 124 cases were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 34 cases were reported in Donegal, 23 in Louth, 19 in Cork, 19 in Limerick and the remaining 159 cases were spread across 20 other counties.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said that Ireland's five-day average had risen above 400 and described the development as "worrying".

"We are seeing a number of things which concern us," Holohan said. "There are examples of small numbers of people congregating for social purposes and simply ignoring the important public health messages. They are putting our collective progress at risk.

"We are also seeing a number of outbreaks across the country. These include outbreaks in association with funerals. We understand that this is a difficult time for families but it is really important that we do everything we can to avoid the circumstances which promote transmission of the virus."

Holohan urged people to work from home where possible and to stay within 5km of their own home when exercising.

There have now been 114,734 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the island of Ireland and 2,834 deaths.

Update 10:45 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 472 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 46,831.

A further nine COVID-19-related deaths have also been announced as Northern Ireland's death toll rose to 855.

A total of 3,920 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland in the past seven days.

There are currently 415 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals, with 49 patients requiring intensive care.

Of those 49 patients, 39 currently require a ventilator, while there are currently 147 confirmed outbreaks of the virus in Northern Irish care homes.

November 14

Update 1 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 456 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed infections in Ireland to 67,526.

The Department also announced six further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland's death toll rose to 1,978.

There are currently 254 coronavirus patients in Irish hospitals, with 32 patients requiring intensive care.

Of the cases announced today, 69% of people are under the age of 45, while 151 cases were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 38 cases were reported in Limerick, 27 in Cork, 27 in Donegal, 27 in Galway, and the remaining 186 cases were spread across 20 other counties.

The five-day average of case numbers has increased from 354 to 392, according to Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan.

"We have seen higher numbers in recent days than we expected based on the encouraging trends of the last three weeks. We are concerned that this progress is at risk," Holohan said.

"We have to remember that the virus is still very active in the community and we cannot let our guard slip. NPHET will continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days."

There have now been 113,885 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the island of Ireland and 2,824 deaths.

Update 10:45 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 511 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the region to 46,359.

The Department also announced ten further COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday as Northern Ireland's death toll rose to 846.

More than 3,900 people have tested positive for the virus in the past seven days.

There are currently 422 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 49 patients requiring intensive care. Of those 49 patients, 39 require a ventilator.

Hospitals in Northern Ireland are now operating at 98% capacity.

November 13 - 2,808 deaths, 112,947 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:10 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,808 coronavirus-related deaths and 112,947 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 53.08 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 1.31 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 34.27 million recoveries.

Update 1:45 pm EST: There have been 482 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 67,099, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 15 confirmed cases. The figure of 67,099 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

238 are men and 244 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

128 in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 43 in Waterford, 36 in Limerick, 24 in Donegal, 24 in Meath and the remaining 182 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 2 pm today, 258 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 6,154 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on November 12. The 14-day (ending at midnight on November 12) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 129.2. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There has been seven more coronavirus-related death reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 1,972.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "The increase in case numbers of COVID-19 today is an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of this highly infectious disease.

"The hard work undertaken by all of us over the last three weeks is to be commended, but we must not allow our success to date let us drop our guard against the spread of this disease.

"We need to hold firm to the public health advice: keep 2 metre distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings where appropriate and limit ourselves to essential contacts from our own household.

"If we can keep up high levels of compliance, we can get to where we need to be on the 1st December."

Update 11:55 am EST: There are 607 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 45,848, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 530,630 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,880 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 11 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 836. Eight of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 11 - 10 am November 12, while four occurred outside of the current reporting period.

November 12 - 2,790 deaths, 111,873 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:45 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,790 coronavirus-related deaths and 111,873 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:10 pm EST: There have been 395 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 66,632, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 10 confirmed cases. The figure of 66,632 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

197 are men / 198 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

132 in Dublin, 31 in Cork, 27 in Donegal, 27 in Limerick, 27 in Galway and the remaining 151 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2 pm today, 279 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There has been one more coronavirus-related death reported in the Republic of Ireland today. The death toll in the country is 1,965. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,965 deaths reflects this.)

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “Not every part of the country has experienced the same reductions in disease incidence. For example, Donegal’s 14- day incidence is at 281 per 100,000, compared to the national average of 135 per 100,000.

“The country as a whole can succeed in suppressing this disease to low levels in the coming weeks. We have achieved a great deal of suppression over the Level 5 period, the coming weeks offer us an opportunity to drive transmission down further.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: “We estimate the reproduction number is now at 0.6. Data suggests that Level 3 measures stabilized case numbers, while Level 5 measures were required to suppress transmission, especially when infection rates are high. If we sustain our efforts we can force infection down to very low levels.”

Dr. Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Hospitals, HSE, said today: “We are seeing an increase in Emergency Department attendance, which is a positive indication that the public are continuing to access both covid and non-covid healthcare.

"Our hospitals are busy as they continue to implement important infection prevention control protocols and our healthcare workers are grateful for public understanding and support for these safety measures."

Update 11:20 am EST: There have been 548 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 45,241, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 524,746 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,835 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 15 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 825. 11 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 11 - 10 am November 12, while four occurred outside of the current reporting period.

Update 9:00 am EST: Tanáiste Leo Varadkar has advised Irish people living abroad to avoid booking flights home for Christmas at the moment.

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday, Varadkar noted that Christmas was still six weeks away and that it was too soon for people to know if it was safe to book flights home due to the dangers of international travel.

"I think in terms of people booking flights for Christmas to come home, I'd advise them not to do that at the moment.

"I know that’s difficult, I know that’s tough, but Christmas is six weeks away and it is too soon now for people to be booking flights to come home."

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar advising people not to book flights home for Christmas “at the moment” | Read more: https://t.co/t4CGBVnSPi pic.twitter.com/e8MTAhLOZG — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 12, 2020

He said that international travel could cause an outbreak of the virus in Ireland and also said that there was a huge risk from travel between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Varadkar additionally said that there would be sufficient contact tracers in Irish airports to ensure that people quarantine when they arrive in Ireland.

He also said that the Government was looking at implementing a legal framework that would require travelers from countries marked as "Red" under the EU travel system to take a COVID-19 test within five days of arriving in Ireland.

November 11 - 2,775 deaths, 110,940 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:30 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,775 coronavirus-related deaths and 110,940 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:40 pm EST: There have been 362 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 66,247, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 66,247 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

187 are men / 174 are women

55% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 41 years old

90 in Dublin, 48 in Donegal, 34 in Limerick, 29 in Louth, 24 in Limerick and the remaining 137 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2 pm today, 280 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 6,904 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on November 9. The 14-day (ending at midnight on November 8) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 145.

The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,965.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "The profile of the disease is improving and, while this is a positive trend, it does not mean it is time to take a step back from our adherence to public health guidelines.

"I urge everyone to redouble their efforts, try and have fewer close contacts this week than you did last week, continue to social distance and follow the other vitally important public health guidelines.”

He added: “I also want to thank those who have self-isolated after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result; or having been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case. Self-isolating is a vital measure in our efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and it is essential that all those asked to self-isolate continue to do so.”

Update 11:15 am EST: There are 791 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 44,693, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 524,746 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,886 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been eight more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 810. All eight of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 10 - 10 am November 11.

November 10 - 2,765 deaths and 109,791 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:55 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,765 coronavirus-related deaths and 109,791 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 2:20 pm EST: There have been 270 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 65,889, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 40 confirmed cases. The figure of 65,889 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

123 are men and 147 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 42 years old

82 in Dublin, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Roscommon, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary, and the remaining 115 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 2 pm today, 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. There have been 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 7,212 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on November 9. The 14-day (ending at midnight on November 8) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 151.5.

The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been 16 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,963. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,963 deaths reflects this.)

Dr Tony Holohan, Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "The significant improvement in the profile of the disease is encouraging: the 14-day incidence of 152 cases per 100,000 is down by 51% compared to the previous two weeks.

"To maintain this positive trajectory, we need to remain vigilant to the highly infectious nature of this virus, which can easily spread from person to person through close contact and by social mixing. Our individual everyday choices to stay at home and keep our contacts to a minimum are vital to driving down the spread of COVID-19."

Update 12:00 pm EST: There are 514 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 43,902, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 520,673 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,736 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 11 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 802. All 11 of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 9 - 10 am November 10.

November 9 - 2,739 deaths, 109,047 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:50 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,739 coronavirus-related deaths and 109,047 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 12:40 pm EST: There have been 270 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 65,659, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 65,659 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

143 are men and 127 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

103 in Dublin, 34 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 12 in Cork, 9 in Kerry, 9 in Kilkenny and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 2 pm today, 291 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 7,665 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on November 8. The 14-day (ending at midnight on November 8) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 161.0.

The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There has been one more coronavirus-related death reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,948.

Update 11:40 am EST: Commenting on the progress of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, Northern Ireland's Minister for Health Robin Swann said today: “We have been waiting a long time for positive news. While there are very important regulatory and safety assurance hurdles to still be cleared, today represents a step forward.

“While there are no guarantees, there is a possibility that vaccination of at risk sections of our community could begin by the end of this year.

“However, I would appeal to everyone not to let down their guard just because there is some light at the end of this very long tunnel. It will likely be well into 2021 before a vaccine is generally available to the population – not least because mass global vaccination is a huge logistical challenge.

“As I have said before, we are in for a hard slog this winter – in terms of intense pressures on our health service and unavoidable restrictions on our daily lives.

“We all have to redouble our efforts – continue limiting our contacts and keeping our distance from each other; wear face coverings when required; and keep washing our hands.

“But let’s be positive about the future. The incredible progress to date on developing a vaccine - together with planned mass testing and improved treatments - means we can look towards next Spring with some hope. Pessimists keep telling us we will be locked into endless stop-start cycles of restrictions. I have faith that they will be proved wrong.”

Update 11:00 am EST: There are 471 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 43,388, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 518,224 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 3,921 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been ten more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 791. Nine of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 8 - 10 am November 9, while one occurred outside of the current reporting period.

November 8

Update 1 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 542 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 65,394.

Two further COVID-19-related deaths were also confirmed by the Health Department on Sunday as Ireland's death toll rose to 1,947.

There are currently 283 coronavirus patients in Irish hospitals, with 39 requiring intensive care.

Of today's cases, 64% are under 45 years of age, while 181 cases were confirmed in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 59 cases were reported in Donegal, 50 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 25 in Kildare, and the remaining 191 cases were spread across 20 other counties.

There are have now been 108,311 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,728 coronavirus related deaths on the island of Ireland

Update 10 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 420 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 42,917.

The Department also confirmed a further seven COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland's death toll rose to 781.

A total of 3,909 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for the virus in the past seven days, while there are currently 396 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals.

Of those patients, 55 require intensive care.

There are additionally 126 active outbreaks of the virus in Northern Irish care homes.

November 7

Update 12:30 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 335 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 64,855.

The Department also confirmed five further coronavirus-related deaths as Ireland's death toll rose to 1,945.

There are currently 284 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals, with 40 requiring intensive care.

Of today's cases, 64% are under the age of 45, while 73 were confirmed in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 41 were reported in Donegal, 26 in Mayo, 25 in Cork, 23 in Kerry, and the remaining 148 cases were spread across 19 other counties.

There have now been 107,352 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the island of Ireland and 2,719 deaths.

Update 9:50 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 528 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 42,497.

The Department also announced a further 15 COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland's death toll rose to 774.

Of the 15 deaths, 12 were announced within the past 24 hours while three were previously unreported. Meanwhile, one previously reported COVID death has been removed from Northern Ireland's death toll after it was determined an "invalid case".

A total of 4,007 people have tested positive for the virus over the past seven days in Northern Ireland, while there are currently 391 COVID-19 patients in Northern Irish hospitals with 53 requiring intensive care.

There are also 126 confirmed outbreaks of the virus in Northern Irish care homes.

November 6 - 2,700 deaths, 106,507 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:50 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,700 coronavirus-related deaths and 106,507 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:00 pm EST: There have been 499 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 64,538, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 64,538 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

244 are men and 249 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 32 years old

175 in Dublin, 72 in Cork, 29 in Limerick, 26 in Mayo, 21 in Meath and the remaining 176 cases are spread across 19 other counties

As of 2 pm today, 292 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 9,351 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on November 5. The 14-day (ending at midnight on November 5) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 196.4.

The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

There have been eight more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,940. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,940 deaths reflects this.)

Update 11:20 am EST: There are 595 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 41,969, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 510,893 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 4,160 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been eight more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 760. All eight of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 5 - 10 am November 6.

November 5 - 2,685 deaths, 105,420 cases reported between NI and RoI

Update 2:25 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,685 coronavirus-related deaths and 105,420 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:30 pm EST: There have been 591 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 64,046, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 28 confirmed cases. The figure of 64,046 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

280 are men and 310 are women

59% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 38 years old

120 in Dublin, 75 in Donegal, 50 in Cork, 46 in Kerry, 44 in Limerick and the remaining 256 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 2 pm today, 302 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

In the Republic of Ireland, there have been 9,625 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on November 4. The 14-day (ending at midnight on November 4) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 202.1.

(The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on July 3, 2020, when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.)

There have been three more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,933.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "A second surge is taking place across Europe. Ireland and Finland are the only European countries in the EU where reductions in 14 – day incidence have been observed. All other countries are increasing.

"Level 5 efforts over the last two weeks have succeeded in further reducing community transmission and disease incidence in Ireland, however, now is not the time to be complacent. We must keep driving down this disease- we must keep going.

"The 19 to 24 year old age group has achieved a dramatic reduction in incidence, from 450 per 100,000 to 150 per 100,000 in two weeks. They have also halved their contacts in the past 5 weeks. We all need to recognise the efforts of our young people and I thank them."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: "We estimate the reproduction number at 0.7 - 0.9. This is a testament to our collective effort to stop the spread of the virus and it is very good news. We may be doing better now but it is conditional on whether we keep it up. If we continue to use this time to drive the infection right down, we will be in a good position in four weeks time."

Dr. Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Hospitals, HSE, said today: "While the age demographic of cases vary from the first surge back in March to this one, ICU admissions have affected people from all age groups, with the average length of stay at 17.8 days. People of all ages are potentially vulnerable to the more extreme symptoms of this disease."

Update 11:20 am EST: There are 516 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 41,374, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 507,632 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 4,256 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 12 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 752. Eight of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 4 - 10 am November 5, and the other four occurred outside of the current reporting period.

November 4 - 2,670 deaths, 103,341 confriemd cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:15 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,670 coronavirus-related deaths and 104,341 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 12:50 pm EST: There have been 444 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 63,483, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 63,483 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

208 are men and 235 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 37 years old

158 in Dublin, 48 in Cork, 36 in Galway, 28 in Limerick and 174 cases spread across 19 other counties

As of 2pm today, 310 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. There have been 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 10,127 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on November 3. The 14-day (ending at midnight on November 3) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 212.7.

There have been eight more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,930.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "Every piece of public health advice we have given from the outset of this pandemic is designed to keep everyone protected from the impact of COVID-19.

“If you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you are asked to restrict your movements for 14 days and to attend for your two free COVID-19 test, one on day 0 and one on day 7. This is because as an identified close contact, you have come into contact with the virus. It may take some time for this to become apparent, or for you to become infectious.

"By staying at home for this entire 14 day period, you are helping to stop the spread of this dangerous disease. In following this important guidance, you are helping to bring this virus right back down to where we all need it to be and playing your part in this national effort."

Update 11:20 am EST: There are 679 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 40,858, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 504,891 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 4,498 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been ten more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 740. All ten of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 3 - 10 am November 4.

November 3 - 2,652 deaths, 103,227 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:50 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,652 coronavirus-related deaths and 103,227 confirmed cases reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:10 pm EST: There have been 322 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 63,048, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 24 confirmed cases. The figure of 63,048 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

156 are men and 166 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 37 years old

96 in Dublin, 35 in Meath, 23 in Cork, 17 in Louth, 16 in Waterford and the remaining 135 cases are spread across 18 other counties

As of 2pm today, 296 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 10,855 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on November 2. The 14-day (ending at midnight on November 2) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 228.0.

There have been five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,922.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "Due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with COVID-19. However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing. The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue."

Update 11:40 am EST: There are 570 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 40,179, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 501,678 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 4,629 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been six more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 730. All six of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 2 - 10 am November 3.

November 2 - 2,641 deaths, 102,359 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:15 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,641 coronavirus-related deaths, and 102,359 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:35 pm EST: There have been 767 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 62,750, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 19 confirmed cases. The figure of 62,750 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

355 are men and 411 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 33 years old

321 in Dublin, 84 in Cork, 47 in Meath, 34 in Limerick, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 257 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2 pm today, 322 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,917.

There have been 11,808 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on November 1. The 14-day (ending at midnight on November 1) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 248.0.

Update 10:25 am EST: There are 493 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 39,609, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 499,002 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 4,949 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been eight more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 724. Seven of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am November 1 - 10 am November 2, while one death occurred outside of the current reporting period.

November 1

Update 12:10 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 552 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 62,002.

The Department also announced a further two COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland's death toll rose to 1,915.

There are currently 330 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals, with 47 patients requiring intensive care.

Of the cases announced today, 63% are under the age of 45, while 173 cases were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 86 cases were reported in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal, and the remaining 223 cases were reported across all other counties.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said that Ireland was "on the right track" in suppressing the virus but that it was too early to consider easing lockdown measures.

There have now 101,118 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the island of Ireland and 2,631 coronavirus-related deaths.

Update 10:45 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 685 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the region to 39,116.

A further eight COVID-related deaths were also confirmed on Sunday as Northern Ireland's death toll rose to 716.

There have been 5,145 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland over the past seven days, while there are currently 361 confirmed cases in Northern Irish hospitals.

Of those patients, 48 require intensive care.

October 31

Update 1:05 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 416 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 61,456.

The Department additionally announced a further five COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland's death toll rose to 1,913.

There are currently 320 confirmed cases of the virus in Irish hospitals with 41 patients requiring intensive care.

Of the cases announced today, 64% were under the age of 45, while 87 cases were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 62 cases were reported in Cork, 41 in Mayo and 37 in Galway. The remaining 189 cases were spread across 20 other counties.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said that Ireland was making progress in the fight against COVID-19 and said that the "R" number in Ireland was now at 1.0.

Ireland is one of only four countries in the European Union where the seven-day incidence rate has decreased since last week, according to figures from the World Health Organisation.

The WHO figures say that Ireland's seven-day incidence rate has decreased by 36% since last week.

There have now been 99,887 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the island of Ireland and 2,621 deaths.

Update 10:20 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 649 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the region to 38,431.

The Department also announced 11 further coronavirus-related deaths as Northern Ireland's death toll rose to 708.

There have been 5,208 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland over the past seven days, while there are currently 346 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Irish hospitals. Of those patients, 48 require intensive care.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann moved to dismiss any hope that normality could return in the region in November.

Northern Ireland's four-week lockdown period is almost at an end and the Stormont Executive will consider new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Swann said that the Executive will take the recent fall in COVID-19 cases into account when it considers the new measures but warned that things will not return to normal.

October 30 - 2,605 deaths, 98,841 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:35 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,605 coronavirus-related deaths and 98,841 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 2:10 pm EST: There have been 772 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 61,059, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 10 confirmed cases. The figure of 61,059 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

362 are men / 406 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

228 in Dublin, 120 in Cork, 50 in Meath, 41 in Donegal, 41 in Galway and the remaining 292 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2 pm today, 325 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been six more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,908.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: “The overall situation has improved, but we have to remember that these are very early days. This improvement will only be maintained if we keep going in our efforts.

“We have to remember that incidence is increasing in older age groups, who are particularly vulnerable to this disease. The way in which we can protect them is if we continue to drive down transmission across the whole population.”

Dr. Desmond Hickey, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: “As of today, Ireland has seen a reduction in its 7-day incidence rate of 36% when compared to the previous 7 days.

"Ireland’s progress is notable when compared to the rapidly deteriorating picture across Europe. It is paramount that we sustain and continue to drive down disease incidence as much as possible in the coming weeks.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: “The reproduction number is now close to 1.0 nationally. This is the first time in a number of weeks that we have been able to report positive indicators of the disease.

"However, our experience to date shows this type of progress is very fragile. We should take these positive signs as an indication our efforts are starting to work, the critical thing now is to keep it up, the virus will seek out any opportunity to spread; over the next weeks let’s make sure we don’t give it that opportunity, by driving R and case numbers as low as possible.”

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said today: “There has been a significant reduction in emergency presentations and admission in recent weeks, when compared with activity last year. Our Emergency Departments have in place pathways of care to keep patients and staff safe. If you need urgent or emergency care in our hospitals, this care can be provided safely.”

Update 12:10 pm EST: There are 566 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 37,782, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 491,006 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 5,424 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been nine more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 697. Eight of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am October 29 - 10 am October 30, while one death occurred outside of the current reporting period.

October 29 - 2,590 deaths, 97,513 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:50 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,590 coronavirus-related deaths and 97,513 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:55 pm EST: There have been 866 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 60,297, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

428 are men and 438 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

242 in Dublin, 166 in Cork, 56 in Donegal, 54 in Galway, 44 in Meath and the remaining 304 cases are spread across another 20 counties

As of 2 pm today, 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 43 are in ICU. There have been 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been six more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,902.

There have been 13,907 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on October 28. The 14-day (ending at midnight on October 28) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 292.1.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "It is vitally important that if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you self-isolate and phone your GP for further advice.

"Self-isolate means stay in your room and avoid contact with other members of your household. Doing this will protect those you live with by interrupting the chain of transmission.

"I again appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons."

Update 12:15 pm EST: There are 822 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 37,216, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 488,076 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 5,947 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been eight more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 688. All nine of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am October 28 - 10 am October 29.

October 28 - 2,576 deaths, 95,828 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:25 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,576 coronavirus-related deaths and 95,828 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 2:30 pm EST: There have been 675 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 59,434, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 confirmed cases. The figure of 59,434 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

309 are men and 364 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

199 in Dublin, 104 in Cork, 67 in Meath, 50 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare and the remaining 214 cases are spread across another 20 counties

As of 2 pm today, 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been six more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,896.

There have been 14,239 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on October 27. The 14-day (ending at midnight on October 27) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 299.0.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "Everyone must be aware of the actions they should take if they have symptoms or are awaiting a test or if they are a contact of a confirmed case.

"If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self isolate and phone your GP for further advice.

"If you have been referred for a test or are awaiting a test result, you must self isolate.

"If you are a confirmed case of COVID-19 you must self isolate for 10 days.

"If you are identified or have identified yourself as a close contact of a confirmed case, you must restrict your movements.

"Stay informed on the public health advice around COVID-19 and be prepared to protect yourself and those around you."

Update 11:10 am EST: There are 840 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 36,394, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 484,793 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 6,255 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been nine more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 680. All nine of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am October 27 - 10 am October 28.

October 27 - 2,561 deaths, 94,321 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:25 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,561 coronavirus-related deaths, and 94,321 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:40 pm EST: There have been 720 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 58,767, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 20 confirmed cases. The figure of 58,767 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

348 are men and 371 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 32 years old

228 in Dublin, 130 in Cork, 47 in Galway, 31 in Meath, 27 in Limerick and the remaining 257 cases are spread across another 20 counties

As of 2pm today (Tuesday), 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours

There have been five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,890.

There have been 14,648 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on October 26. The 14-day (ending at midnight on October 26) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 307.6.

Update 12:20 pm EST: There are 722 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 35,554, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 481,071 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 6,493 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been 13 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 671. All thirteen of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am October 26 - 10 am October 27.

October 26 - 2,543 deaths, 92,899 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:25 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,543 coronavirus-related deaths, and 92,899 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 2:00 pm EST: There have been 939 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 58,067, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

444 are men and 483 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 32 years old

262 in Dublin, 96 in Cork, 61 in Meath, 53 in Galway, 51 in Donegal and the remaining 413 cases are spread across all remaining counties

As of 2 pm today, 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been three more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,885.

Update 12:05 pm EST: There are 727 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 34,832, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 476,753 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 6,828 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 658. All five of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am October 25 - 10 am October 26.

October 25

Update 1:40 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 1,025 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 57,128.

There were no further COVID-19-related deaths reported in Ireland on Sunday as the country's death toll remained at 1,882.

There are currently 319 confirmed cases of the virus in Irish hospitals with 38 patients requiring intensive care.

Of the cases, 71% were under the age of 45, while 255 were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 147 were reported in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, 53 in Donegal and the remaining 439 cases were diagnosed across 21 counties.

There have now been 91,233 confirmed cases of the virus on the island of Ireland and 2,535.

Update 9:45 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 896 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infected in the region to 34,105.

The Department also announced an additional eight coronavirus-related deaths as Northern Ireland's death toll to 653.

There are currently 317 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northern Irish hospitals with 37 patients requiring intensive care. Of those 37 patients, 27 require a ventilator.

There are also 92 confirmed outbreaks in Northern Irish care homes.

October 24

Update 12:45 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 859 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 56,108.

The Department also announced four further coronavirus-related deaths as Ireland's death toll to 1,882.

Of today's cases, 62% are under the age of 45, while 192 were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 148 cases were reported in Cork, 58 in Donegal, 55 in Galway, 54 in Monaghan, with 352 cases were spread across 21 remaining counties.

There are currently 315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Irish hospitals with 37 patients in intensive care.

There have now been 89,317 confirmed cases of the virus on the island of Ireland and 2,527 deaths.

Update 9:20 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 923 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 33,209.

The Department also announced six further COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland's death toll rose to 645.

There are currently 309 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Irish hospitals with 34 patients in intensive care. Of those 34 patients, 27 require a ventilator.

There are also 92 confirmed outbreaks in Northern Irish nursing homes.

Despite the high level of cases and hospitalizations, Health Minister Robin Swann has claimed that Northern Ireland is beginning to "turn the corner" during the second wave of COVID-19.

He said that the infection rate has slowed since last week as a result of the region's strict coronavirus regulations.

"Whilst we are sadly reporting a number of deaths each day now, and R remains above one both for cases and hospital admissions, it does appear that Northern Ireland may be beginning to turn the corner on this wave," he told the Stormont Assembly on Friday.

October 23 - 2,517 deaths, 87,547 cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:45 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,517 coronavirus-related deaths and 87,547 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:05 pm EST: There have been 777 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 55,261, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 confirmed cases. The figure of 55,261 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

434 are men / 340 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 33 years old

182 in Dublin, 81 in Galway, 44 in Wexford, 42 in Meath, 41 in Cork and the remaining 387 cases are spread across 21 remaining counties

As of 2 pm today, 319 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been seven more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,878.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "15,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last 14 days. It is vital for everyone with a recent diagnosis to self-isolate for the full 10 days to protect the people they live with, the people they love, and people in their communities from this highly infectious disease. Self-isolate means stay at home, stay in your room as much as possible, stay away from other people, including those in your household.

"If you live with someone who has COVID-19 or you have been told that you are a close contact, you must restrict your movements for a full 14 days. Stay at home - don’t go to work, don’t go to school.

"I appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Now is the time to use our reserves of energy and dig deep in our efforts to follow the public health advice – keep your distance, wash your hands, and wear a face covering. Play your part to break the chains of transmission across families, neighbours, and communities."

The Republic of Ireland is currently on Level 5 of the Irish government's Framework for Restrictive Measures.

Update 9:45 am EST: There are 1,252 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 32,286, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 465,868 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 6,893 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 639. All five of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am October 22 - 10 am October 23.

October 22 - 2,505 deaths, 85,510 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:0 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,505 coronavirus-related deaths and 85,510 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:50 pm EST: There have been 1,066 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 54,476, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 54,476 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

536 are men / 528 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 32 years old

244 in Dublin, 104 in Galway, 98 in Cork, 92 in Meath and the remaining 528 cases are spread across all remaining counties

As of 2 pm today, 313 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 14,404 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on October 21. The 14-day (ending at midnight on October 21) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 302.5.

There have been three more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,871.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "We are now in Level 5 because the disease is at very serious levels in our country and posing a significant risk to public health.

"We all need to stay at home, except for essential work and exceptional circumstances. If you are a confirmed case self-isolate at home, if you are a close contact of a confirmed case restrict your movements at home, if you are experiencing symptoms or believe you are a close contact - restrict your movements and contact your GP."

Dr. Heather Burns, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "The 14-day incidence was at 3 per 100,000 at the end of June - today it is 302 per 100,000 population. The risk of you being exposed to COVID-19 is now 100 times greater than it was 4 months ago. Please limit your risk by staying at home and following public health advice."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: "The reproduction number is 1.3 - 1.4 nationally. Our collective goal now is to suppress transmission of the virus and bring our case numbers to manageable levels. If we work hard together to get the reproduction number to 0.5, we should succeed in reducing cases to below 100 a day in six weeks' time."

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said today: "Based on our experience, widespread community transmission results in spread to vulnerable groups in congregated settings. The single most effective measure to protect vulnerable groups, including nursing homes, is to reduce community transmission significantly. Every one of us has a role to play to achieve this."

Today is the first day of Level 5 restrictions across the Republic of Ireland. You can read more here.

Update 1:00 pm EST: There are 1,042 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 31,034, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 460,594 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 6,753 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 634. Four of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am October 21 - 10 am October 22, and one occurred outside of the current reporting period.

October 21 - 2,497 deaths, 83,414 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:05 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,497 coronavirus-related deaths and 83,414 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 3:00 pm EST: The Republic of Ireland is effectively going back into lockdown from midnight tonight as it enters Level 5 of the Irish government's Framework for Restrictive Measures. You can read more about what comes into effect tonight here.

Update 12:55 pm EST: There have been 1,167 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 53,422, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 53,422 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today in the Republic of Ireland:

538 are men / 627 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 33 years old

263 in Dublin, 142 in Meath, 137 in Cork, 86 in Cavan and the remaining 539 cases are spread across all remaining counties

As of 2 pm today, 314 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been three more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,868.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "The behaviour of every individual is the most effective defence we have against the spread of COVID-19.

"Everyone needs to stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Follow the public health advice and treat everyone that you come into contact with as though they are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 – keep your distance, avoid meeting others.

"We are facing a big challenge, but we have faced this challenge before, and that means we know how to suppress this virus, by following the public health advice in everything we do."

Update 12:00 pm EST: There are 1,039 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 29,992, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 455,957 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 6,791 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 629. Four of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am October 20 - 10 am October 21, and one occurred outside of the current reporting period.

October 20 - 2,489 deaths, 81,209 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:45 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,489 coronavirus-related deaths and 81,209 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 12:35 pm EST: There have been 1,269 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 52,256, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 52,256 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

657 are men / 609 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

221 in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and 649 and the remaining 649 cases are spread across all remaining counties

There have been 13,299 new cases during the last 14 days, ending midnight October 19, 2020.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (14 days to midnight October 19, 2020) is 279.3.

As of 2 pm today, 312 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 13 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,865.

Update 11:35 am EST: There are 913 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 28,953, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 451,068 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 6,850 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been three more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll to 624. Two of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am October 19 - 10 am October 20, and one occurred outside of the current reporting period.

Update 6:00 am: Ireland's leading politicians to discuss a new system of fines for those in breach of the latest COVID-19 restrictions, including mask-wearing.

It's expected that Ireland's government will give approval for a series of fine for those in. breach of the new countrywide "Level 5" coronavirus lockdown. The new restrictions will come into operation from midnight on Wednesday.

Under the new restrictions, the public are called on to stay within 5 km (3 miles) of their home. The government guidelines state "there will be a penalty for movement outside 5km of home, with exemptions to this for essential work and essential purposes."

Under the new restrictions, only essential retail outlets will remain open during the six-week period.

Construction work will continue while most manufacturing will remain open. Schools will also remain open under the move to level 5.

Currently, there are 50,933 coronavirus cases in Ireland and there have been 1,852 deaths.

October 19

Update 16.30 EST: Irish Government implements Level 5 restrictions for six weeks

The Irish Government has agreed to impose Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions across the entire country for six weeks from Wednesday night.

The Cabinet approved the measures during a lengthy meeting on Monday evening, agreeing to impose the strictest regulations on the Irish Government's Living With COVID plan, effectively introducing a second coronavirus lockdown.

Ministers had initially sought to impose enhanced Level 4 restrictions, according to several media reports, but asked the Cabinet to ratify Level 5 restrictions after intense negotiations with the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Update 1 pm EST: 79,033 cases, 2,473 deaths confirmed on the island of Ireland since February

The Department of Health has announced 1,031 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections past 50,000.

There have now been 50,993 cases of COVID-19 in Ireland since the outbreak of the virus earlier this year.

There were no further coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday as Ireland's death toll remained at 1,852.

There are currently 298 confirmed cases of the virus in Irish hospitals, up 20 from yesterday, while 34 patients require intensive care.

Of today's cases, 70% are under the age of 45 while 235 were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 232 cases were reported in Cork, 60 in Galway, 47 in Limerick, 47 in Kerry, while the remaining 410 cases were spread across 21 counties.

The announcement comes shortly before the cabinet is set to announce further COVID-19 restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. Several media reports claim that the cabinet will move Ireland to Level 5, the most severe restrictions on the Living with COVID plan, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Update 10:30 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 820 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 28,040.

The Department also announced six further COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland's death toll rose to 621.

All six deaths took place in a hospital setting, with four reported on Sunday and two reported on Monday. Four of the patients were over the age of 80 and two were aged between 60-79, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Meanwhile, there are currently 261 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland, with 29 patients requiring intensive care. Of those 29 patients, 25 require a ventilator.

There are currently 80 confirmed outbreaks of the virus in Northern Irish care homes.

The latest announcements came on the same day that schools in Northern Ireland shut for two weeks in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

The two-week closure, which includes next week's half-term holidays, will last until Nov. 2 when it will be reviewed again.

Restaurants and cafes in Northern Ireland can only offer takeaway and delivery services for the next four weeks as part of the regulations, while restrictions have also been placed on hotels and beauty salons.

October 18

Update 12:45 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 1,283 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 49,962.

The Department also announced three further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland's death toll rose to 1,852.

Today's figures represent the largest daily increase in news cases in Ireland since the outbreak of the virus earlier this year.

There are currently 274 confirmed cases of the virus in Irish hospitals with 33 patients requiring intensive care.

Of today's cases, 68% are under the age of 45, while 408 were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 156 cases were reported in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick, and the remaining 496 cases were reported across 21 counties.

More than 11,000 cases have been reported in Ireland over the past 14 days and former Minister for Health Simon Harris confirmed that the Government would be introducing additional restrictions on Monday.

"It is clear now the virus is at such a level that a county by county approach is not sufficient. Level 3 has not worked in terms of getting the virus to where it needs to get to," Harris said on RTÉ's The Week in Politics.

He said that the Irish Government is trying to bring in measures that will simultaneously curb the threat of COVID-19 and avoid impacting other areas of public health.

Minister for Higher Education @SimonHarrisTD says that the Government will take decisive, nationwide action tomorrow to combat #COVID19 #rtetwip pic.twitter.com/MuQZk71lYZ — The Week in Politics (@rtetwip) October 18, 2020

Update 10:10 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 1,012 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 27,220.

There were five further COVID-19-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday as the region's death toll rose to 615.

There are currently 228 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Irish hospitals, with 30 patients requiring intensive care. Of those 30 patients, 23 require a ventilator.

Additionally, there are currently 72 outbreaks of the virus in Northern Irish care homes, while four Northern Irish prison officers have tested positive for the virus.

October 17

Update 1 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 1,276 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 48,678.

There were eight further deaths announced in Ireland on Saturday as the country's death toll rose to 1,849.

However, of the deaths reported today, two occurred in September, while one occurred in June. The remaining five deaths occurred in October.

There are currently 249 confirmed cases of the virus in Irish hospitals with 30 patients requiring intensive care.

Of today's cases, 69% are under the age of 45 while 278 cases were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 149 cases were reported in Cork, 108 in Meath, 107 in Galway, 80 in Wexford, and the remaining 554 cases were reported across 21 other counties.

The leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Green Party - the three government parties - met with the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening to discuss NPHET's recommendations to move the entire country to Level 5 restrictions for six weeks. The meeting between Ireland's top politicians and public health officials lasted around three hours.

Despite the rising number of cases, the Government is still believed to be reluctant to move the country to the most severe restrictions immediately and will suggest adopting Level 4 restrictions before moving to Level 5 if the infection rate doesn't improve.

The cabinet, which was rumored to be meeting on Saturday night to discuss the recommendations, will not be meeting tonight as it doesn't want to rush any decision on imposing new restrictions.

Update 10 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 1,031 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 26,208.

Two further deaths were also announced as Northern Ireland's death toll rose to 610.

The two deaths were reported in Belfast and Fermanagh.

There are currently 231 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Irish hospitals with 27 patients in intensive care.

Of those 27 patients, 22 are on a ventilator, while there have been outbreaks in 72 Northern Irish care homes.

October 16 - 2,449 deaths, 72,604 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:30 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,449 coronavirus-related deaths and 72,604 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 12:45 pm EST: There have been 1,000 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 47,427, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 47,427 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

478 are men / 520 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 31 years old

254 in Dublin, 102 in Meath, 88 in Cork, 81 in Cavan, 75 in Galway and the remaining 400 cases are spread across 20 counties

As of 2 pm today, 246 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been three more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,841.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "Case numbers are continuing to rise. Right now, we need everyone to cut their social contacts to an absolute minimum. Every time you physically interact with another person, you are providing an opportunity for the virus to spread."

Update 11:20 am EST: There have been 1,299 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 25,177, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 432,679 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 6,708 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll to 608. Both of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am October 15 - 10 am October 16.

Update 7:25 am EST: The National Public Health Emergency Team in the Republic of Ireland has advised moving the entire country to Level 5 restrictions for six weeks, according to numerous reports.

The advice was sent in a letter to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly late on Thursday night and will be discussed today in a meeting between government officials and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan.

The letter does not recommend closing schools, according to RTÉ News.

There is no cabinet meeting scheduled today with Taoiseach Micheál Martin out of the country at an EU Council meeting, but RTÉ reports that ministers are keen to reach a decision as quickly as possible to avoid uncertainty.

NPHET's advice came after a record 1,205 new cases were confirmed on Thursday evening in the Republic of Ireland.

Under Level 5 restrictions, bars and restaurants would be restricted to takeaway and delivery services only. They currently offer outdoor dining for up to 15 customers.

All sports events, including elite sports like Republic of Ireland soccer internationals and All Ireland hurling and football championships, would be canceled.

People would also be expected to stay within 5km of their own home under the new restrictions, although sources say that this may be tweaked.

All gatherings, outdoor or indoor, would be banned, except for weddings and funerals.

October 15 - 2,444 deaths, 70,307 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:30 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,444 coronavirus-related deaths and 70,307 cases of coronavirus confirmed between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:55 pm EST: There have been 1,205 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 46,429, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 19 confirmed cases. The figure of 46,429 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

614 are men / 590 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

288 in Dublin, 173 Cork, 123 in Meath, 97 in Galway, 63 in Cavan and the remaining 461 cases are spread across all remaining countie

There have been three more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. There has been a total of 1,838 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2 pm today, 241 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 29 are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 9,843 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on October 14. The 14-Day (ending at midnight on October 14) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 206.7.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "There have been further increases across all key indicators of COVID-19 and the growth rate of the epidemic has accelerated since NPHET last met.

"Cases notified over the past week have increased by 82% compared with the previous 7 days, from 3,514 to 6,382 cases.

"The positivity rate over the past 7 days is now 6.2% and is continuing to increase.

"The 14-day incidence in those aged 65 years and older has increased from 92.9 per 100,000 population on 7 October to 125 per 100,000 population on 14 October.

"The number of hospitalisations are increasing faster than the exponential growth modelling predicted. This indicates a rapidly deteriorating disease trajectory nationally."

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "There is now a deteriorating epidemiological landscape across the EU. Many EU countries are experiencing increasing hospitalisations, ICU admissions and deaths related to COVID-19.

"Our priorities remain focused on protecting the medically and socially vulnerable, protecting childcare and education settings and preventing unnecessary disruption to non-COVID health and social care services."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: "The reproduction number appears to have increased and is now at 1.4 nationally. Modelling shows that if current trends continue, by October 31st, the number of cases notified daily would be in the range of 1,800 – 2,500 cases with over 400 people in hospital."

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said today: "The challenge we have now is much greater than earlier this year, as we are trying to suppress COVID-19 while maintaining our non-COVID services and providing safe environments in our acute settings.

"The higher the community transmission the more difficult it is to protect medically vulnerably people in all heathcare settings. We appeal to everyone to play their part in protecting patients, healthcare workers, and frontline services."

Update 11:15 pm EST: There are 763 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 23,878, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 426,399 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 6,394 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been four more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 606. All four of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am October 14 - 10 am October 15.

October 14 - 2,437 deaths, 68,358 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 6:00 pm EST: While Donegal, Cavan, and Monaghan are being elevated to Level 4, the rest of the Republic of Ireland is coming under additional restrictions within Level 3. You can read more here.

Update 4:20 pm EST: In a press briefing this evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that Counties Donegal, Monaghan, and Cavan will be elevated to Level 4 from tomorrow night until November 10.

The news comes as Northern Ireland today announced that it will be placed under new restrictions beginning Friday, October 16.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirms that counties Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan will be moving to Level 4 of Covid-19 restrictions. | Live updates: https://t.co/UhLze9SGVL pic.twitter.com/ac4iMHVYF2 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 14, 2020

Update 2:40 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,437 coronavirus-related deaths and 68,358 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:45 pm EST: There have been 1,095 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 45,243, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 11 confirmed cases. The figure of 45,243 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

529 are men / 552 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 31 years old

246 in Dublin, 185 in Meath, 128 in Cavan, 118 in Cork, 63 in Kildare and the remaining 342 cases are spread across all remaining counties

There have been five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. There has been a total of 1,835 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2 pm today, 232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. There have been 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 9,079 new cases for the past 14 days ending at midnight on October 13. The 14-Day (ending at midnight on October 13) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 190.7.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "Today, we again report a daily new confirmed case figure over 1,000. This situation is extremely concerning. Every single one of us has a role to play.

"We each need to reduce contact with other people as much as possible, so that means staying at home, working from home where possible, practising physical distancing and stopping discretionary socialising."

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "People must now make choices. Stop meeting up in groups, stop socialising, stop organising play dates, parties and other social activities. People must recognise that the disease is a direct threat to themselves and their families. Now is the time for each of us to act."

The Republic of Ireland is currently on Level 3 of the Irish government’s Framework for Restrictive Measures.

Update 11:50 am EST: The Northern Ireland Executive today announced that the region will come under new, tighter COVID restrictions beginning this Friday, October 16. You can read more here.

Update 11:05 am EST: There are 1,217 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 23,115, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 422,349 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 6,693 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been four more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 602. Two deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am October 13 - 10 am October 14, while three occurred outside of the current reporting period.

October 13 - 2,428 deaths, 66,057 cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:20 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,428 coronavirus-related deaths and 66,057 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:35 pm EST: There have been 811 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 44,159, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

415 are men / 396 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 30 years old

190 in Dublin, 141 in Cork, 62 in Wexford, 51 in Kerry, 50 in Clare, and the remaining 317 cases are spread across all remaining counties

There have been three more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,830.

As of 2 pm today, 234 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. There have been 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "We have widespread community transmission in the country. The spread of COVID-19 is a whole population issue, which is why we’re appealing to every single individual, every single family, household, organisation, workplace, to act on public health advice. You are the frontline defence against this disease."

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "If we see community transmission patterns continuing to grow, we’re going to see more vulnerable groups being infected and the result of that, unfortunately will be further hospitalisations and deaths. Limiting your contacts, avoiding crowds and following basic public health measures will ultimately save lives."

The Republic of Ireland is currently on Level 3 of the Irish government’s Framework for Restrictive Measures.

Update 12:15 pm EST: There are 863 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 21,898, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 415,811 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 6,286 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

There have been seven more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 598. Four deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am October 12 - 10 am October 13, while three occurred outside of the current reporting period.

October 12

Update 14.55pm EST: The Republic of Ireland's Department of Health has reported 825 new coronavirus cases and one virus-related death on Monday. While in the North of Ireland 877 new cases and three COVID-related deaths were reported.

In the Republic a breakdown shows that 254 of the new cases are reported in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 39 are in Cavan, 38 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare and the remaining 310 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The Health Service Executive has reported that there are currently 224 being treated and 32 of these patients are in intensive care. There have now been a total of 43,531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland, and 1,827 virus-related deaths.

In Northern Ireland, three further COVID-related deaths were reported along with 877 new cases. This brings the regions cases tally to 21,035 with 591 deaths. There are currently 140 patients in hospital in Northern Ireland with COVID-19, including 22 in intensive care.

As numbers in the north continue to rise Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster said heavier restrictions are "not inevitable". Other politicians also questioned the need for a region-wide lockdown.

However, the Republic of Ireland's Chief Medical Officer has said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) wants to work as closely as possible with Northern Ireland to try and control transmission.

Dr Holohan commeted that incidence in Northern Ireland is much higher than in south of the border and the doubling times of cases are shorter. He added that both have the same objectives to interrupt the pattern of transmission. He stressed his concern over the increase in numbers in Ireland's border counties, including Donegal and Cavan.

Sunday, October 11

Update 1 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 814 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 42,528.

The Department also announced two further coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday as Ireland's death toll rose to 1,826.

Of today's cases, 70% of people were under the age of 45, while 226 were confirmed in Dublin.

Elsewhere, 77 cases were reported in Cork, 64 in Galway, 56 in Donegal, 48 in Meath, while the remaining 343 cases were spread across 21 counties.

There are now 201 confirmed cases of the virus in Irish hospitals with 30 patients requiring intensive care. That figure represents the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ireland since May 28.

Earlier in the day, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said that COVID-19 was "worsening at pace" in Ireland and urged everyone to play their part in protecting the vulnerable members of society.

#COVID19 is worsening at pace.We all need to get real & play our part to protect patients & our healthcare workers.Increased hospital cases leads to more people in ICU & cancelling heart, cancer & other care.Let's turn this around quickly by doing the right thing today.@HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) October 11, 2020

There have now been 62,686 cases of the virus on the island of Ireland since late February and 2,414 deaths.

Update 9:20 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 1,066 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the region to 20,158.

One further death was recorded in the region as Northern Ireland's death toll rose to 588.

A total of 5,909 cases have been diagnosed in the past seven days.

There are currently 137 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Irish hospitals with 19 patients in intensive care.

October 10

Update 3 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 1,012 cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 41,714.

The Department also announced three further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland's death toll rose to 1,824.

Of today's cases, 71% are under the age of 45, while 241 cases were reported in Dublin.

Elsewhere, a total of 112 cases were confirmed in Cork, 80 cases were diagnosed in Cavan, 72 were reported in Meath, and 66 in Galway. The remaining 441 cases were spread across 21 counties.

Today's figures represent the third-highest number of daily cases confirmed in Ireland since the outbreak of the virus and the two highest daily totals included hundreds of backdated cases that had been sent to a lab in Germany to deal with a backlog.

There were also 199 confirmed cases of the virus in Irish hospitalsas of 2 pm on aturday, the highest number of hospitalizations since early June. Of those 199 patients, 31 require intensive care.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said on Twitter that he was concerned about today's figures.

"I am very worried about the numbers we are seeing and how quickly they are deteriorating. All of today’s 1,012 cases were notified to @hpscireland

over a period of 24 hours up to midnight," Holohan said on Twitter.

I am very worried about the numbers we are seeing and how quickly they are deteriorating. All of today’s 1,012 cases were notified to @hpscireland over a period of 24 hours up to midnight. All of the important indicators of the disease are deteriorating...

(1/3) https://t.co/b9bij8DRE4 — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) October 10, 2020

There have now been 60,806 confirmed cases of the virus on the island of Ireland and 2,411 deaths.

Update 9:10 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 902 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the region to 19,092.

There were no further deaths announced on Saturday as Northern Ireland's death toll remained at 587.

A total of 5,745 people have tested positive for the virus over the past seven days in Northern Ireland and there are currently 134 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northern Irish hospitals with 19 patients requiring intensive care.

There are currently 36 outbreaks of the virus in Northern Irish care homes, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

A total of 1,857 people have been discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19 since the outbreak of the virus.

October 9 - 2,408 deaths, 58,893 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:55 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,408 coronavirus-related deaths, and 58,893 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:25 pm EST: There have been 617 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 40,703, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

310 are men / 307 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

33% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

72 cases have been identified as community transmission

123 in Dublin, 107 in Cork, 42 in Meath, 36 in Kerry, 35 in Galway and the remaining 274 cases are located across 21 counties

There have been five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today. There has been a total of 1,821 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,821 deaths reflects this.)

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "The profile of the disease continues to deteriorate. There have been an additional 32 hospitalisations and 8 ICU admissions in the past 24 hours. We are continuing to see a high number of daily cases.

"It is vital that we interrupt the transmission of the virus now.

"NPHET continues to monitor the situation. However, it is early individual action that is needed to suppress the virus. Please follow public health advice and do your part to make an impact on the disease."

The Republic of Ireland is currently on Level 3 of the Irish government’s Framework for Restrictive Measures.

Update 9:20 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has confirmed 1,080 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily total recorded in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 5,272 cases have been diagnosed in Northern Ireland over the past seven days, taking the total number of infections in the region to 18,190.

The Department of Health reported no further deaths as Northern Ireland's death toll remains at 587.

There are currently 132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northern Irish hospitals, with 16 patients requiring intensive care.

Elsewhere, Sinn Féin Vice President and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill is currently self-isolating after a close family member tested positive for the virus. O'Neill is set to undergo a coronavirus test in the coming days.

October 8 - 2,404 deaths, 57,196 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:25 pm EST: Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs today announced that effective Monday, October 12, there will be no countries on its Green List for travel. The current Green List, which only includes four countries, remains in effect through the weekend.

You can read more here.

Update 1:30 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,404 coronavirus-related deaths and 57,196 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:00 pm EST: There have been 506 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 40,086, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified today in the Republic of Ireland today:

240 are men / 265 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

59 cases have been identified as community transmission

91 in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 53 in Donegal, 42 in Meath and the remaining 244 cases are located across 21 counties

There has been one more coronavirus-related death reported today in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,817.

The Republic of Ireland is currently on Level 3 of the Irish government’s Framework for Restrictive Measures.

Update 11:50 am EST: Michelle O'Neill, the Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, said in a tweet today that the region's joint heads of government have requested an "urgent conversation with Boris Johnson" as the situation in Northern Ireland "is worsening at an alarming rate."

As joint heads of government we have asked again for an urgent conversation with Boris Johnson.

It is clear that our situation is worsening at an alarming rate. We are past the point of warnings. We need financial support for families, workers and businesses immediately. — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) October 8, 2020

Update 11:40 am EST: There are 923 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 17,110, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

4,674 individuals have tested positive in Northern Ireland in the last seven days.

To date, 388,624 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There has been one more coronavirus-related death reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll in the region to 587. The newly-reported death occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am October 7 - 10 am October 8.

October 7 - 2,402 deaths, 55,771 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:45 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,402 coronavirus-related deaths and 55,771 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:20 pm EST: There have been 611 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 39,584, according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified today;

303 are men / 305 are women

59% are under 45 years of age

50% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

83 cases have been identified as community transmission

218 in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 60 in Donegal, 35 in Galway, 31 in Kildare, and the remaining 204 are located across 21 counties.

There have been five more coronavirus-related deaths reported today in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,816.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “All key indicators of the disease have deteriorated further in the three days since the last meeting of NPHET on Sunday 4th October. COVID-19 is spreading in our community in a very worrying manner. We have to break these chains of transmission.

“80 COVID-19 cases were hospitalised in August, 206 in September and 77 so far in October.

“In August, 4 COVID-19 related deaths in total were reported, 34 in September and today on the 7th of October we report 8 COVID-19 related deaths this month.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “Trends in case numbers and incidence are now being reflected in indicators of disease severity. The number of people in hospital has increased from 122 last Thursday to 156 this afternoon. There are currently 25 people in critical care compared to 20 one week ago.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: “Case numbers and hospitalisations are growing exponentially. The Reproductive number is now estimated at 1.2. If we fail to reduce viral transmission nationwide immediately, we could see 1,100 – 1,500 cases per day and 300-450 people in hospital by November 7th.”

As of midnight last night, all of the Republic of Ireland is on Level 3 of the government’s Framework for Restrictive Measures. You can read more about what that means here.

Update 11:15 am EST: There are 828 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 16,187, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

4,417 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.

To date, 382,841 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There has been one more coronavirus-related death reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll in the region to 586.

October 6 - 2,394 deaths, 54,332 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 3:45 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,394 coronavirus-related deaths and 54,332 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:30 pm EST: There have been 432 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 38,973, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 confirmed cases. The above figure of 38,973 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today in the Republic of Ireland today:

218 are men / 214 are women

62% are under 45 years of age

48% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

60 cases have been identified as community transmission

111 in Dublin, 51 in Donegal, 41 in Cork, 32 in Clare and the remaining 197 are located across 20 counties.

There has been one more coronavirus-related death reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,811.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “It is essential that there is a broad societal effort over the coming weeks. Every one of us has the power to interrupt the spread of this virus and now is a vital time to use it.

“Focus on what you can do; wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep your distance from others, avoid crowds, limit your social network, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them or are a close contact of a confirmed case.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “If you experience a cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of sense of taste or smell please isolate and phone you GP without delay. Do not go to work and try not to interact with others. This is a vital action if we are to break the chains of transmission.”

The entire Republic of Ireland will be elevated to Level 3 of the Framework for Restrictive Measures effective tonight at midnight. You can read more about what that entails here.

Update 11:50 am EST: Northern Ireland’s Minister for Health Robin Swann today launched a new COVID-19 Surge Planning Strategic Framework for Northern Ireland.

The Framework provides the overall structure and parameters within which HSC Trusts will develop plans for managing the response to COVID-19 in the event of further waves.

Key initiatives detailed in the Framework include:

The establishment of a regional cancer reset cell to oversee the resumption of screening, diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients in clinically safe environments as quickly as possible, and to protect these services as much as possible in the event of further potential surges of COVID-19;

Action to capture learning in relation to care homes to mitigate future transmission of the virus in those setting.

Establishing dedicated centres for day case and orthopaedic procedures.

The continued availability of the critical care capacity at NI’s first Nightingale facility at Belfast City Hospital’s Tower Block. The additional ICU capacity at the City Hospital’s Nightingale facility will only be needed in the event of an extreme surge in demand for intensive care. The Tower Block will remain a protected site for cancer and other specialist surgery for as long possible.

The additional step down capacity at NI’s second Nightingale facility at Whiteabbey hospital.

Minister Swann said in an address to the Assembly today: “I urge everyone across the community to go that extra mile this winter by following the guidance on infection prevention and not to let our guard slip.”

The Minister warned MLAs that the health and social care system is facing “a huge and daunting challenge” in what is expected to be the most challenging period in its history.

“We must as a system try to rebuild services; manage the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; embed innovation and transformation; address winter pressures and plan for the future – all at the same time.

“We demonstrated during the first COVID-19 wave – and despite the limited time to prepare – that we are up to the challenge. It is due to the dedication of all our health and social care staff that anyone who has contracted this terrible virus has had access to the best possible care. I am determined that this will continue to be the case.”

Update 11:35 am EST: There are 669 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 15,359, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 376,838 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There has been one more coronavirus-related death reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll in the region to 585. The newly-reported death occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am October 5 - 10 am October 6.

October 5 - 2,394 deaths, 53,239 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 4:10 pm EST: Taoiseach Micheál Martin announces that all of the Republic of Ireland will be moved to Level 3 for at least three weeks from Wednesday night at midnight.

WATCH: Taoiseach Micheál Martin makes statement on moving entire country to Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions | https://t.co/nPM6fe3aXF https://t.co/szQJvmiHeq — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 5, 2020

Update 3:12 pm EST: According to RTE News, the Irish government has agreed to place the whole country on Level 3 restrictions effective from midnight tomorrow night.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to address the nation within the hour. Stay tuned for updates.

Update 1:35 pm EST: Ireland's Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to make a national address tonight at 9 pm local time / 4 pm EST where he is expected to announce that the rest of the Republic of Ireland will be elevated to Level 3 from Level 2.

Counties Donegal and Dublin are already on Level 3.

It is understood that the decision to move the country to Level 3 is in contrast to Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team's (NPHET's) official advice to move the entire country to Level 5.

You can read more about the Irish government's five-level Framework for Restrictive Measures, which was unveiled on September 15, here.

Update 1:15 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,394 coronavirus-related deaths and 53,239 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:05 pm EST: There have been 518 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 38,549 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 38,549 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

252 are men and 266 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

30% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

78 cases have been identified as community transmission

134 are in Dublin, 53 in Cork, 49 in Limerick, 34 in Donegal, 32 in Meath and the remaining 216 cases are spread across 20 counties

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland today; the death toll in the country remains at 1,810.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "We have seen in recent days a significant and concerning deterioration in the epidemiological situation nationally.

"It is vital that we do everything in our power now to arrest the current trajectory nationally and very substantially suppress the virus back down to a low level of transmission in advance of the winter months.

"Do not become distracted from the core public health messages; wash hands regularly, keep your distance, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded environments, cut your social contacts down to minimum levels, know the symptoms and isolate yourself and contact your GP immediately if you experience them."

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "Our core priorities have to be protected. We must work together to keep our non-COVID health services open, keep our children in education and protect the lives of the most vulnerable to this disease.

"Solidarity is now more important than ever as we work to once again suppress this virus in our communities."

Update 11:20 am EST: There are 616 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 14,690, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 372, 267 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been no coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today; the death toll in the region remains at 584.

Robin Swann, Northern Ireland's Minister for Health, said today that he is urging young people to download the StopCOVID NI app and to get their parents to do it too.

Minister Swann said: “We surpassed a number of milestones last week that quite frankly we didn’t want to meet. In the last seven days, almost 3,300 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Northern Ireland. This figure is staggering and we must take action today.

“I know parents are normally asking teenagers to come off their phones but today I am appealing to young people to go on to their phone and download the StopCOVID NI app now. And if your parents haven’t downloaded the app yet then persuade them to get it too.”

He added: “Most people who are infected don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected and can inadvertently pass the virus on to others. This is why it’s so important that as many people as possible are using the StopCOVID app and can therefore be alerted if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive. Once alerted the person can protect their family and friends by self-isolating.

“We’re seeing an increasing number of young people test positive for Covid-19 so it’s particularly important that younger people start using the app. This along with all the other public health advice will go some way in helping limit the spread of the virus that is present in our communities.”

The StopCOVID NI app is available on Google and Apple.

October 4

Update 1:10 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 364 newly-confirmed cases of the cornavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 38,032.

There were no further COVID-19-related deaths reported on Sunday as Ireland's death toll remains at 1,810.

Of totday's cases, 74% were under the age of 45, while 100 cases were confirmed in Dublin.

A further 55 cases were confirmed in Cork and an additional 31 cases were announced in Donegal.

Elsewhere, 24 cases were reported in Limerick, 23 in Galway, 17 in Clare, 14 in Sligo, 13 in Roscommon, 10 in Kerry, eight in Tipperary, eight in Wicklow, seven in Kildare, six in Kilkenny, six in Offaly, five in Cavan, five in Mayo, five in Meath, with the remaining 27 cases in nine counties.

There are currently 134 confirmed cases of the virus in Irish hospitals with 21 patients requiring intensive care.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met on Sunday to discuss rising cases in Ireland amid rumors that NPHET could possibly recommend stricter COVID-19 regulations.

Dr. Tony Holohan returned to his role as Chief Medical Officer when he chaired the NPHET meeting.

RTÉ reports that the Government is seriously concerned about the rising number of daily coronavirus cases.

There have now been 52,106 confirmed cases of the virus on the island of Ireland since late February in addition to 2,394.

Update 11:50 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 462 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 14,074.

The Department also announced one further coronavirus-related death as Northern Ireland's to 584.

There are currently 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northern Irish hospitals with nine patients in intensive care.

October 3

Update 1:15 pm EST: The Department of Health has confirmed 613 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 37,668.

The Department also announced ten further COVID-19-related deaths as Ireland's death toll rose to 1,811.

Eight of the deaths reported today were recorded before September.

Earlier in the day, Professor Philip Nolan of the National Public Health Emergency Team warned that Ireland could see 1,300 new cases every day by the end of October based on current projections. He additonally said that there could be 400 people in hospital by the end of the month.

There are currently 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Irish hospitals with 20 patients requiring intensive care.

Nolan said cases have been growing at a rate of 4% per day since June 23, when nine cases were announced.

Of today's 613 new cases, 224 were announced in Dublin, 58 were announced in Donegal, 46 were confirmed in Cork, and 44 were recorded in Kildare.

Elsewhere, 31 cases were announced in Limerick, 28 in Laois, 21 in Kerry, 19 in Galway, 17 in Clare, 13 in Meath, 12 in Louth, 12 in Monaghan, nine in Offaly, nine in Tipperary, nine in Wicklow, eight in Cavan, eight in Wexford, seven in Carlow, seven in Sligo, seven in Roscommon, six in Mayo, five in Kilkenny, five in Westmeath, with the remaining seven cases in three counties.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that today's figures represented a continued escalation in COVID-19 cases in Ireland and encouraged vulnerable members of the community to take precautions.

"The numbers being reported today and over the past week represent a significant escalation in the profile of Covid-19 in Ireland.

"For those aged 70+ and those who are medically vulnerable to Covid-19, it is strongly recommended that you should limit the number of people you meet to a very small core group of family members, carers or friends, for short periods of time, while remaining physically distant.

There have now been 51,280 confirmed cases of the virus on the island of Ireland and 2,394 deaths since the virus was first confirmed at the end of February.

Update 9:50 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 726 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the region to 13,612.

The Health Department announced one further coronavirus-related death as Northern Ireland's death toll rose to 583.

There are currently 65 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Irish hospitals with nine patients requiring intensive care.

Health Minister Robin Swann said that he was left "floored" on Friday after a record 934 cases were confirmed.

Swann warned COVID-19 hospitalizations could soon overtake the figures recorded at the peak of the first wave if things did not improve and he urged people to "wise up" and "catch themselves on."

October 2 - 2,383 deaths, 49,949 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:40 pm EST: There have now been 2,383 coronavirus-related deaths and 49,949 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:35 pm EST: There have been 470 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 37,063 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 cases. The figure of 37,063 reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today in the Republic of Ireland:

225 are men and 242 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

68 cases have been identified as community transmission

198 cases are in Dublin, 61 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 19 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 12 in Kerry, 11 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 10 in Roscommon, 9 in Cavan, 9 in Clare, 9 in Kilkenny, 9 in Longford, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Westmeath, 8 in Louth, 7 in Tipperary, 7 in Wexford, with the remaining 17 cases in 7 counties

There has been one more newly-reported coronavirus-related death in the Republic of Ireland. The coronavirus-related death toll in the country is now 1,801. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 deaths. The figure of 1,801 reflects this.)

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said today: "The situation nationally is a matter of serious concern and NPHET is now recommending that no more than 2 households should meet at any given time. It is vital that everyone - families, friends and neighbours - limit the opportunities this virus has to move from person to person and stop the spread of the disease across households. Behave as though you have the virus and keep yourself and those around you safe – don’t take a risk by organising or attending gatherings with more than one other household."

Update 9:30 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced a record 934 newly-confirmed cases on the coronavirus, more than double the previous record for new daily infections.

There have now been 12,886 confirmed infections since the virus was first diagnosed at the end of February.

The Health Department also confirmed one further death from the virus, taking the region's death toll to 582.

Northern Ireland's seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 of its population has risen from 69.5 cases a week ago to 139.4 cases today, the Health Department confirmed.

Michael McBride, Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer, has warned the Northern Irish public to prepare for a second lockdown in light of the announcement.

He hinted that the Northern Ireland Department of Health may implement a short and intensive lockdown, known as a circuit breaker.

"I do believe that we need to plan and prepare and look at options around a so-called circuit breaker," McBride told the BBC.

"For us to get through the next number of months we may well need to apply further restrictions, perhaps for a short period of a couple of weeks ... and then if the virus starts to increase again we may need to reapply some of those wider further restrictions."

October 1 - 2,387 deaths, 48,549 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:35 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,387 coronavirus-related deaths and 48,549 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:30 pm EST: There have been 442 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 36,155 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 14 confirmed cases. The figure of 36,155 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

225 are men and 217 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

54% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

69 cases have been identified as community transmission

170 cases are in Dublin, 47 in Cork, 28 in Donegal, 23 in Meath, 21 in Galway, 20 in Monaghan, 14 in Clare, 12 in Roscommon, 11 in Laois, 11 in Longford, 10 in Cavan, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Tipperary, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Wicklow, 5 in Louth and 5 in Wexford with the remaining 28 cases in 9 counties

There have been four more newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland. The coronavirus-related death toll in the country is now 1,806. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,806 reflects this.)

Update 11:25 am EST: There are 259 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 11,952, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 350,314 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been two more coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland bringing the death toll in the region to 581. Both deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am September 30 - 10 am October 1.

Update 7:10 am EST: Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan is expected to return to his post next week after temporarily stepping down from the post in July.

The Irish Times reports that Holohan, who stepped down for family reasons, will return to his position at the head of Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team.

Holohan stepped down to spend time with his wife, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. She is receiving continued treatment for her illness, according to the Irish Times.

Holohan consistently advocated for tight restrictions in the fight against COVID-19 and warned the Government against reopening the country too soon.

He is expected to advocate for tighter restrictions when he returns to his role next week.

NPHET is meeting today to discuss implementing Level 3 restrictions in several other counties. Dublin and Donegal are already under the more strict restrictions due to a spike in cases in the two counties.

September 30 - 2,383 deaths, 47,848 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:30 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,383 coronavirus-related deaths and 47,848 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:20 pm EST: There have been 429 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 36,155 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 14 confirmed cases. The figure of 36,155 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

203 are men and 226 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

45% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

77 cases have been identified as community transmission

189 cases are in Dublin, 60 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 28 in Galway, 18 in Kildare, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Clare, 12 in Limerick, 9 in Meath, 8 in Louth, 7 in Cavan, 7 in Longford, 6 in Laois, 5 in Offaly, 5 in Westmeath, with the remaining 14 cases in 8 counties

There has been one newly-reported coronavirus-related death in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,804.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "This evening there are 130 people with COVID-19 in hospital – 15 in the last 24 hours. Recently we asked everyone to half their social contacts. Reducing the number of people that we meet - and engaging safely with a small core group - remains the cornerstone of our collective effort to reduce the spread of this virus and its impact on our health and the health of the people that we care about."

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said today: "Community transmission represents the greatest threat to patients and staff in hospitals and residential care facilities. When you are making plans to meet friends and socialise this week, take a minute to consider our healthcare workers, who have been at the frontline since the beginning of the pandemic, in hospitals, in nursing homes and in our homes, caring for those who are ill and those who are the most vulnerable to this highly infectious virus.

"Every time you wear a facemask, wash your hands, cover your coughs and keep your distance, your actions are not only preventing the transmission of the virus, but you are also protecting older and vulnerable people and healthcare workers."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: "The R number is now between 1.2 and 1.4. While we are cautiously optimistic about Dublin, we have seen relatively high case numbers in the last few days, and it will be a number of days yet before the pattern is clear. Case numbers are clearly rising across the country. We need to remain vigilant, to ensure we do not lose the ground that we have gained across the capital city since we moved to Level 3, and to ensure we do not see further deterioration outside the capital."

Dr. Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health, HSE West said today: "I am asking people of all ages to play their part to suppress this virus. It is important for everyone to stay connected, but you need to do this in a safe way, at a distance, and virtually as much as you can. If you have symptoms, stay at home, call your doctor to arrange for a test and let the people that you live with know about it as soon as possible. If you find out that you are close contact, please come forward for testing. Remember that COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that can have a devastating impact on your health at any age."

Update 11:25 am EST: There are 424 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 11,693, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

424 confirmed cases reported in one day is a record high for Northern Ireland, surpassing yesterday's record high of 320 confirmed cases.

To date, 350,314 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There has been one more coronavirus-related death in Northern Ireland bringing the death toll in the region to 579. The death occurred outside of the current reporting period, 10 am September 29 - 10 am September 30.

September 29 - 2,381 deaths, 47,009 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:40 pm EST: There have been 363 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 35,740 according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

172 are men and 191 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

58 cases have been identified as community transmission

154 cases are in Dublin, 40 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 16 in Wexford, 15 in Roscommon, 14 in Galway, 14 in Monaghan, 11 in Kildare, 11 in Meath, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick, 6 in Clare, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Tipperary, with the remaining 29 cases in 9 counties

There has been one newly-reported coronavirus-related death in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,803.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "Public buy-in and willingness to adhere to public health guidance remains the frontline of our defence against the spread of COVID-19. The vast majority of people continue to take the necessary steps in their everyday activities to protect themselves and others.

"If you start to experience symptoms, stay at home and contact your GP to assess your need for a COVID-19 test as soon as possible. If you have been informed that you are a close contact of someone who has the illness, please don’t meet up with other people, including your family or friends, don’t go to work or college, don’t play sport, and avail of a test when it is offered. I know that these are difficult choices for people to make, but each individual effort will make a significant impact on the spread of this disease and, ultimately, on the numbers of deaths that we can prevent this winter."

Update 11:15 am EST: There are 320 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 11,269, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 345,481 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths reported today in Northern Ireland; the death toll in the region remains at 578.

Addressing the Northern Ireland Assembly today, First Minister Arlene Foster announced new restrictions that will come into place tomorrow in the region.

Foster said: "Building on the measures already in place, the Executive agreed last Thursday that a closing time of 11.00 pm should be applied to the hospitality sector. This will come into effect from midnight on Wednesday 30 September 2020, and apply to those parts of the hospitality sectors subject to current regulations, including pubs, bars, restaurants, and cafes as well as hotel and guest house bars.

"No alcohol or food will be served after 10.30 pm and all customers must leave by 11.00 pm. In practice, this brings the normal closing times forward by half an hour and there will be no late licences."

September 28 - 2,380 deaths and 46,326 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:50 pm EST: As of today, there have been 2,380 coronavirus-related deaths and 46,326 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 1:45 pm EST: There have been 390 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 35,377 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 35,377 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

189 are men and 199 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

36% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

45 cases have been identified as community transmission

209 cases are in Dublin, 27 in Cork, 22 in Donegal, 21 in Galway,14 in Kildare, 14 in Monaghan, 7 in Roscommon, 7 in Tipperary, 7 in Waterford, 7 in Wexford, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Longford, 5 in Laois, 5 in Meath, 5 in Offaly, 5 in Sligo, with the remaining 23 cases in 8 counties

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the Republic of Ireland since Saturday, September 26 when five deaths were reported. The coronavirus-related death toll in the Republic of Ireland is 1,802.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "I am asking everyone, but particularly those living and working in Cork, Galway, Monaghan, and Roscommon, to adhere to the public health advice. There is still time to get the virus back under control in these areas, break the chains of transmission, and stop the spread of this highly infectious disease in these communities.

"We know the key actions to take to stay safe, by keeping a 2 metre distance, reducing your social contacts, wearing a face mask, covering coughs and sneezes and staying at home and contacting your GP if you start to feel unwell, you are doing everything you can to take care of yourself and those around you."

Jerick Martin, Healthcare Worker, said today: "I was a fit and healthy man in my thirties, working and enjoying my life. Within five days of experiencing my first symptoms of COVID-19 I was admitted to hospital, where I spent 68 days in intensive care, most of that time on a ventilator, in an induced coma. This disease does not care that you are young, fit, and healthy. It does not care that you have a family who are waiting for you to come home. Anyone can catch it, and anyone can become very sick."

Update 10:40 am EST: There are 220 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 10,949, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 341,633 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

One new coronavirus-related death was reported on Saturday, September 26. The cumulative number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland is 578.

September 25 - 2,374 deaths, 44,538 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:20 pm EST: There have been 326 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 34,315 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 34,315 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

162 are men / 152 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

33% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

49 cases have been identified as community transmission

152 cases are in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 22 in Donegal, 21 in Galway, 15 in Meath, 11 in Kildare, 9 in Kerry, 8 in Louth, 8 in Westmeath, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Mayo, 6 in Tipperary and 5 in Wexford, with the remaining 25 cases in 8 counties.

There have been no coronavirus-related deaths reported today in the Republic of Ireland. The coronavirus-related death toll in the Republic of Ireland remains at 1,797.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “Today I am asking people everywhere but particularly in Donegal and Dublin to pay special attention to the public health advice.

“I ask every individual to take personal responsibility to prioritise who you need to see, limit the size of your social network and reduce your social contacts over the coming days and weeks.

“Because while there is every chance that other areas will have to move to level 3, there is nothing inevitable about it. We have seen previously how people working together can turn the tide on this virus and bring increasing trajectories back under control.

“Know how valuable your individual actions are. Your choices and your actions are part of how we will succeed.”

As of today, there have been 2,374 coronavirus-related deaths and 44,538 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 11:10 am EST: There are 273 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 10,223, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 330,615 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland today; the death toll in the region remains at 577.

September 24 - 2,374 deaths, 43,944 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:35 pm EST: There have been 324 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 33,994 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 33,994 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

169 are men and 155 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

52% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

81 cases have been identified as community transmission

167 cases are in Dublin, 42 in Donegal, 34 in Cork, 13 in Monaghan, 12 in Kildare, 8 in Cavan, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Meath, 6 in Roscommon and 5 in Wicklow, with the remaining 25 cases in 11 counties

There have been three more coronavirus-related deaths reported today in the Republic of Ireland. The coronavirus-related death toll in the Republic of Ireland is now 1,797.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "Public health doctors are coming across more cases arising from people who are close contacts of confirmed cases and are not restricting the movements.

"Remember that COVID-19 is highly contagious and you can be infectious without symptoms. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case please follow the guidelines on hse.ie and restrict your movements for 14 days – do not go to school or work, do not have visitors to your home, do not go to the shop or pharmacy unless it is absolutely necessary.

"Please avail of a test when it is offered. Last week 1 in 10 close contacts who had a test were found to be positive – many of them had no symptoms."

As of today, there have been 2,374 coronavirus-related deaths and 43,944 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Update 11:30 am EST: There are 189 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 9,950, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 326,831 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland today; the death toll in the region remains at 577.

September 23

Update 13.15 EST - The Department of Health has been notified of 234 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 33,675.

There were two new deaths bringing the total number of people to have died from the virus in the Repbulic of Ireland to 1,794.

A breakdown of the 234 cases reported today shows that 103 are in Dublin, 30 are in Donegal, 22 in Galway, 21 cases in Cork, 13 in Wicklow, 12 in Louth, nine in Kildare, and eight in Meath. Thirty-four cases have been identified as community transmission, RTE reports.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: "The single most important thing that people all across the country need to do now is to reduce their social contacts.

"We all need to cut down on discretionary social activities. Meeting fewer people means fewer opportunities for the virus to transmit. Please prioritise who you choose to meet and try to keep your social network as small as possible."

September 23 - Ireland entering its second wave, warns infectious disease specialist

Professor Sam McConkey, an infectious disease specialist, has told Oireachtas Special Committee on COVID-19 Response that Ireland is beginning its second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that physical distancing would be needed to "crush the curve" and said it would be impossible to prevent the virus reentering nursing homes if the virus is not controlled in the community.

The COVID-19 committee were also told by Swedish expert, Dr Johan Gieseck, that the virus should be allowed to spread among people aged under 60 and concentrate on the old and frail with frequent testing of staff and residents in care homes. He told the Irish politicians that the coronavirus pandemic is only at its beginning.

September 22 - 2,369 deaths, 42,985 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:30 pm EST: There have been 334 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 33,444 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 33,444 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

158 are men and 175 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

53% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

55 cases have been identified as community transmission

174 cases are in Dublin, 34 in Cork, 30 in Kildare, 18 in Donegal, 10 in Galway, 10 in Louth, 6 in Clare, 6 in Mayo, 6 in Meath, 6 in Roscommon, 6 in Waterford, 5 in Limerick, with the remaining 23 spread across 11 counties

There have been no coronavirus-related deaths reported today in the Republic of Ireland; the death toll in the country remains at 1,792.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, the acting Chief Medical Officer for the Republic of Ireland, said today: "Despite accounting for just a quarter of the population, people aged 15 – 34 years of age account for 40% of COVID-19 cases in the past two months. This is not surprising as they are more likely to be moving about in the community, going to school, higher education or work, and keeping our economy and key services going.

"For teenagers and people in their 20s and 30s in particular, I know that what has been, and is being asked of you again is extraordinary. This pandemic has impacted on your education, your employment, your relationships and your social lives. The vast majority have done the right thing – have heeded public health advice and kept themselves and their families safe.

"But the disease is continuing to spread disproportionately among younger people at present. And so, I am asking you to stick with this and continue to follow the public health advice.

"Be a role model for others. Limit the number of people you meet, maintain 2 metres physical distance, wear a face covering, wash your hands well and often. Together, every safe behaviour counts.”

As of today, there have been 2,369 coronavirus-related deaths and 42,985 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 31.49 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 966,500 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 21.54 million recoveries.

Update 11:20 am EST: There are 75 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 9,541, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 317,920 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland today; the death toll in the region remains at 577.

September 21

Update 12:50 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 188 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 33,121.

There were no further deaths in Ireland on Monday as the country's death toll remained at 1,792.

Of today's cases, 71% were under the age of 45.

A total of 76 cases were diagnosed in Dublin, while 25 cases were diagnosed in Cork.

A further 21 cases were reported in Donegal, 16 were confirmed in Kildare, 13 in Galway, and seven were reported in both Roscommon and Waterford. The remaining 23 cases were spread across 12 different counties.

There are currently 88 confirmed cases of the virus in Irish hospitals, with 16 patients requiring intensive care.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn said that Irish people needed to work collectively to curb the spread of the virus.

"The spirit of the response to Covid-19 since the outset of this pandemic has been solidarity and cooperation. While this pandemic is a uniquely challenging time for everyone, we can and will support one another in getting through this," he said.

There have now been 42,587 confirmed cases of the virus on the island of Ireland and 2,369 deaths.

Update 12:30 pm EST: Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster has announced a ban on indoor social meetings between two households, except in the case of two single households meeting in a social bubble and other specific exemptions.

The new restrictions will come into effect all over Northern Ireland by 6 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

No more than six people from two different households can gather in a private garden.

"It is in an environment where we feel safe and relaxed that we drop our guard," Foster said.

"The mixing of households indoors provides one of the best opportunities for the spread of the virus."

She said that this was not a return to lockdown and said that that is not a viable option.

Update 11 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has reported 125 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 9,466.

The Department also announced two further deaths from the virus, bringing the death toll in Northern Ireland to 577.

There are currently 33 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Irish hospitals with five patients requiring intensive care, while there are additionally 30 confirmed outbreaks of the virus in Northern Irish care homes.

The Stormont Executive has called a special meeting to deal with the rapid rise in new cases with some reports claiming that the Assembly is considering implementing severe restrictions across Northern Ireland rather than the current localized restrictions.

September 20

Update 12:30 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 396 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 32,934.

There were no further deaths announced in Ireland on Saunday as the country's death toll remained at 1,792.

Of the new cases reported today, 241 were announced in Dublin while a further 36 were confirmed in Cork.

Elsewhere, 19 cases were diagnosed in Donegal, 12 were reported in Galway, and 11 were reported in Meath and Kildare. Nine cases were also reported in Monanaghan, seven cases were recorded in Louth, six each were reported in Clar, Offaly and Waterford, while five were diagnosed in Wicklow. The remaining 27 cases were diagnosed in 12 separate counties.

Of the new cases, 172 are men and 224 are women, while 70% of the cases are under the age of 45.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that 60% of all cases diagnosed this week were reported in Dublin.

The Irish capital has been moved to level three of the Irish Government's Living with COVID plan to curb the spread of infection. A number of severe restrictions have been imposed to curtail the spread of the virus in the city.

There are additionally 82 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Irish hospital with 17 patients requiring intensive care and there have now been 42,275 confirmed cases of the virus on the island of Ireland and 2,367 deaths.

Update 9:45 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced a further 176 cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 9,341.

There were no further deaths reported on Sunday as Northern Ireland's death toll remained at 575.

There have been 977 confirmed cases of the virus diagnosed within the past week.

There are currently 21 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Irish hospitals with four of those patients requiring intensive care.

Additionally, 27 care homes are also dealing with outbreaks of the virus across Northern Ireland.

Health Minister Robin Swann warned that two-week periods of intense, localized lockdowns could be implemented if cases continue to increase.

September 19

Update 12:40 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 274 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 32,538.

There were no further deaths announced in Ireland on Saturday as Ireland's death toll remained at 1,792.

Of today's cases, 142 were men and 129 were woman, while 65% of all cases were under the age of 45.

The majority of new cases were diagnosed in Dublin with 21 diagnosed in Cork and 19 diagnosed in Donegal. A further seven cases were diagnosed in both Kildare and Offaly while six cases were confirmed in both Waterford and Wicklow.

Five cases were diagnosed in each of Limerick, Louth and Meath while the remaining 27 cases were diagnosed in 12 counties.

There are currently 74 confirmed cases of the virus in Irish hospitals with 16 patients requiring intensive care.

There have been 41,703 confirmed cases of the virus on the island of Ireland and 2,367 deaths.

Update 9:50 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 222 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 9,165.

It is the biggest daily rise of cases in Northern Ireland since the virus was first diagnosed on the island.

No further deathers were reported as Northern Ireland's death toll remained at 575.

There have now been 913 confirmed infections in Northern Ireland over the past seven days and there are currently 21 confrimed cases of the virus in Northern Irish hospitals with four of those patients requiring intensive care.

There are also 27 outbreaks of the virus in Northern Irish care homes.

September 18 - 2,367 deaths and 41,214 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 2:20 pm EST: In his address today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the coronavirus "threat is growing" across Ireland, before annoucning that Co Dublin will be placed under new restrictions. You can read more about Co Dublin's Level 3 restrictions here.

Update 1:30 pm EST: Co Dublin has been moved to Level 3 of the Irish government's Framework plan, effective at midnight tonight. The restrictions will be in place for at least three weeks.

Update 1:05 pm EST: Taoiseach Micheál Martin is delivering an address regarding coronavirus restrictions in the Republic of Ireland:

Taoiseach Micheál Martin statement on additional Covid-19 restrictions | Live updates: https://t.co/3Deurw1a3K https://t.co/u5WtNk5mJ1 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 18, 2020

Update 12:45 pm EST: There have been 253 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 32,271 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 32,271 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

143 are men and 108 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

45% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

61 cases have been identified as community transmission

116 in Dublin, 22 in Kildare, 14 in Cork, 14 in Galway, 13 in Donegal, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Louth, 9 in Mayo, 8 in Waterford, 7 in Wicklow and the remaining 30 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath

There have been three more coronavirus-related deaths reported today in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,792.

As of today, there have been 2,367 coronavirus-related deaths and 41,214 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 30.25 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 947,200 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 20.57 million recoveries.

Update 12:15 pm EST: There are 163 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 8,943, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 303,303 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll in the region to 575. One death occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am September 17 - 10 am September 18, while the other occurred outside of the current reporting period.

Yesterday, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health said in a statement that the current estimate of R in the region is around 1.2

Average number of new positive tests per day last 7 days: 90.3

7 day incidence based on new positive tests: 33.3 / 100k

14 day incidence based on new positive tests: 64.9 / 100k

7 day average of total tests (pillar 1 and 2) which are positive – 1.81%

First COVID positive hospital admission in last week – 21

7 day average number COVID occupied hospital beds – 21.1

Commenting on the figures the Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young said: “Over the last week, we have seen a plateauing in cases and an increase in hospital admissions with the 7 day average number of COVID occupied beds increasing from 16.4 to 21.1 and the First COVID positive hospital admission number in the last week increasing from 7 to 21.

“The proportion of cases in individuals aged >60 yrs has risen from under 10% to just under 16%, but remains significantly below wave 1 of the epidemic where around 50% of cases were in this age group. The current increase in cases in younger people is likely to lead to increasing cases in the over sixties with resulting pressure on the hospital system and, tragically, increasing deaths.

“The 14 day cases per 100k have also increased and remain higher than UK and ROI, though testing is also higher in NI. It is obvious from these figures that we are still seeing an increase in Covid-19 across Northern Ireland and we must all play our part in trying to stem this tide, help protect ourselves and those around us, in particular the most vulnerable."

September 17 - 2,362 deaths and 40,803 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:00 pm EST: There have been 240 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 32,023 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 16 confirmed cases. The figure of 32,023 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

119 are men and 120 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

44 cases have been identified as community transmission

119 are in Dublin, 19 in Wicklow, 17 in Kildare, 16 in Donegal, 15 in Waterford, 10 in Limerick, 8 in Cork, 6 in Louth, 5 in Wexford and the remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath

There has been one more coronavirus-related death reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,789.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "50% of today’s cases are in Dublin. We are now seeing a higher proportion of cases in older age groups.

"Act now to save lives. Limit your contacts as much as possible. Assume you and those you meet are infectious, keep your distance and do your part to keep others safe."

As of today, there have been 2,362 coronavirus-related deaths and 40,803 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 29.94 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 942,200 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 20.36 million recoveries.

Update 12:15 pm EST: There are 149 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 8,780, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 299,431 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, the death toll in the region remains at 573.

September 16 - 2,361 deaths, 40,430 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

Update 1:55 pm EST: There have been 254 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 31,799 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 31,799 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

115 are men and 133 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

61% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

24 cases have been identified as community transmission

136 are in Dublin, 20 in Donegal, 13 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow, 9 in Waterford,

7 in Carlow, 7 in Cork, 6 in Galway, 5 in Kerry, 5 in Wexford and the remaining 28 cases are located in Clare, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Limerick, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon and Westmeath

There have been three more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll to 1,788. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,788 reflects this.)

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “The current situation has deteriorated both in Dublin and nationally over the past week. Along with Dublin we have seen particularly concerning trends in Louth, Waterford, and Donegal.

"It is now absolutely essential that people action public health advice and act as if they or those close to them are potentially infectious."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: "The reproduction number is between 1.3 – 1.7 nationally. I am more concerned than I have been at any point since late April. Case numbers appear to be growing exponentially and are likely to double every 10 to 14 days if every one of us does not immediately act to break chains of transmission of the virus.

"If we do not interrupt transmission now, bringing the r-number back to below 1, modelling shows that we could have 500 - 1,000 cases per day by the 16th of October, 50-60% of which would be in Dublin."

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said: "There are currently 73 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 9 of these have been admitted in the past 24 hours. 14 of these patients are in ICU.

"We are seeing a sharp increase in rate of admissions of COVID-19 patients into our acute hospitals. We know that without a reversal of these trends, admissions can escalate rapidly to the point where our healthcare facilities will be under unsustainable pressure. It is more essential than ever that we all adhere to the basic measures which can weaken the virus in the community."

Dr. Mary Favier, COVID-19 advisor to the Irish College of General Practitioners, said: "While we have been conducting a large number of tests on children, thanks to the vigilance of parents around symptoms and contacting GP’s with concerns, we have not witnessed a disproportionate rise in the number of confirmed cases in children."

As of today, there have been 2,361 coronavirus-related deaths and 40,430 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 29.65 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 936,900 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 20.14 million recoveries.

Update 11:50 am EST: There are 129 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 8,631, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 294,514 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll in the region to 573. Both of the newly-reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am September 15 - 10 am September 16.

September 15 - 2,358 deaths, 40,051 confirmed cases across NI and RoI

Update 1:55 pm EST: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has instructed the Dáil Eireann to reconvene this evening at 8 pm local time with junior ministers stepping in for the ministers who have been instructed to self-isolate.

Ireland's Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is set to take a COVID test today after feeling unwell.

Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD talks to RTÉ’s Six One News, after it was announced the entire Cabinet have to restrict their movements while Health Minister @DonnellyStephen awaits a #Covid19 test | Live blog: https://t.co/OkdLRsWmQG https://t.co/zPhntP1ML0 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 15, 2020

Update 1:40 pm EST: There have been 357 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 31,549 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 31,549 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

185 are men and 172 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

38% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

60 cases have been identified as community transmission

218 are in Dublin, 18 in Louth, 12 in Waterford. 11 in Kildare, 9 in Cork, 8 in Kerry, 8 in Limerick, 8 in Meath, 7 in Westmeath, 6 in Wicklow, 5 in Offaly, 5 in Roscommon, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Tipperary and the remaining 32 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo and Wexford

There have been three more coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the death toll to 1,787.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "In the first half of 2020, Ireland responded swiftly to a new and unpredictable pandemic. Our collective response suppressed the curve, saved lives, and put us on a solid foundation to deal with COVID-19 going forward.

"Now, we must focus on our response to the pandemic in the medium term. Today, Government launched a 5-Level framework. At the heart of this framework are three core messages:

simple measures taken by everyone are our best defence against COVID-19

no single measure will work in isolation, what matters is combination prevention

continued cooperation and solidarity across society remains central to our response

"The basic preventions against the spread of COVID-19 remain unchanged; wash your hands regularly, physically distance from others including friends and family, wear a face covering, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them."

As of today, there have been 2,358 coronavirus-related deaths and 40,051 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 29.35 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 930,000 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 19.90 million recoveries.

Update 12:50 pm EST: The Dáil Eireann, the principal house of the Irish legislature, has been abruptly suspended today and all members of the Cabinet have been instructed to self-isolate.

Ceann Comhairle (speaker of the Dáil) Seán Ó Fearghaíl said: "I'm told that arising out of events today, the Cabinet now must self-isolate, therefore the possibility of proceeding with business does not arise and the House stands adjourned until, I suspect, until Tuesday next, or until I'm directed by the Taoiseach to reconvene the House.

"So, Dáil adjourned until further notice."

Update 12:00 pm EST: There are 79 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 8,502, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 289,561 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

One new coronavirus-related death has been reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll in the region to 571. The newly-reported death occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am September 14 - 10 am September 15.

Update 7:35 am EST: The Irish government has published its new Framework for Restrictive Measures under its "Resilience & Recovery 2020-2021: Plan for Living with COVID-19."

The country has been placed at Level 2, which you can read more about here.

Update 6:30 am EST: The Irish government's new "medium-term" coronavirus management plan is set to be announced shortly for the Republic of Ireland. You can tune in to live coverage here, courtesy of RTÉ News:

WATCH: RTÉ News special as Government announces medium-term plan for coping with Covid-19 | Follow live updates: https://t.co/BnPgAzVvVh https://t.co/x5dJ30qofk — RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 15, 2020

September 14 - 2,354 deaths, 39,615 confirmed cases between NI and ROI

Update 1:30 pm EST: There were 208 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 31,192 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 31,192 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

98 are men and 110 are women

62% are under 45 years of age

33% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

18 cases have been identified as community transmission

108 are in Dublin, 18 in Louth, 12 in Donegal, 10 in Meath, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Waterford, 7 in Cork, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Wexford and the remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Mayo, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today; the death toll in the country is 1,784.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "NPHET has decided to reduce the period of isolation from 14 to 10 days for confirmed cases from the onset of symptoms, based on advice received from the Expert Advisory Group following a review of the evidence.

"In addition, it has been agreed that nasal swabs are an acceptable alternative to nasopharyngeal swab for use in children in the community. This will hopefully make testing a simpler process for children going forward.

"COVID-19 is an evolving pandemic and NPHET is committed to adapting advice and guidelines based on emerging evidence."

As of today, there have been 2,354 coronavirus-related deaths and 39,615 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 29.07 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 925,200 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 19.67 million recoveries.

Update 1:10 pm EST: Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE) has reduced the number of days that people who test positive for COVID-19 need to isolate for from 14 to 10.

The HSE now says patients can stop self-isolation when both of these apply:

Patient has had no fever for 5 days

It has been 10 days since the patient first developed symptoms

Update 11:40 am EST: There are 109 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 8,423, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date 286,761, individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

Two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland over the weekend, both occurring between the 10 am September 11 - 10 am September 12 reporting period. The coronavirus-related death toll in Northern Ireland is now 570.

September 13

Update 12:40 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 255 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 30,985.

There was one further COVID-19-related death announced on Sunday as Ireland's death toll rose to 1,784.

Of the new cases, 129 are men and 123 are women, while 68% are under the age of 45.

More than half (156) of today's cases were diagnosed in Dublin, while 22 were diagnosed in Waterford.

Elsewhere, 13 cases were confirmed in Donegal, 11 were announced in Wicklow, nine in Limerick, eight in Kildare, five in Clare, while the remaining 31 cases were announced in 13 different counties.

There are currently 54 confirmed cases in Irish hospitals with ten patients requiring intensive care, up from 52 and nine respectively on Saturday.

There have now been 39,299 confirmed cases of the virus on the island of Ireland and 2,352 deaths.

Update 9:40 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 87 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the region to 8,314.

There were no further deaths announced in Northern Ireland on Sunday as the region's death toll remained at 568.

there have been 553 newly-confirmed cases of the virus in the last seven days in Northern Ireland and there are currently 22 active outbreaks in Northern Irish care homes.

One COVID-19 patient is in intensive care while there are a total of 17 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Irish hospitals.

The Stormont Executive has introduced new COVID-19 regulations to curb the spread of the virus in Northern Ireland. The new regulations come into effect on Monday and will be introduced in areas with high rates of infection.

Belfast, Ballymena, and three other postcodes will be impacted by the new regulations which will be legally-enforceable.

Residents living in these areas will be forbidden from visiting other households and will be advised against traveling outside the area except in emergencies.

There are some exceptions to the new rules and single adults living alone or single parents with children under the age of 18 may form a social bubble with one other household. Those with caring responsibilities may also travel between households.

No more than six people from no more than two different households will be permitted to gather in a private garden.

The new rules are expected to be in place for at least two weeks.

September 12

Update 12:45 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 159 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 30,730.

Two more COVID-19-related deaths were also confirmed on Saturday as Ireland's death toll rose to 1,783.

Of the new cases, 70 are men and 89 are women, while 65% of the new cases are under the age of 45.

There were 75 new cases announced in Dublin, 10 in Louth, six each in Cork, Donegal, and Meath. There were also five cases each in both Wexford and Laois, while the remaining 46 cases were diagnosed across 17 counties.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn pointed to the continued spread of infection in Dublin and urged people to comply with social distancing guidelines.

"47% of the cases reported today are in Dublin city and county. For the people of Dublin in particular, this is a critical moment to address the spread of the disease in the community.

"Individual choices can make all the difference - reconsider your plans for the weekend, reduce the number of people that you meet and avoid social activities that involve large groups of people."

There are currently 52 confirmed cases of the virus in Irish hospitals with nine patients requiring intensive care.

There have now been 38,957 confirmed cases of the virus on the island of Ireland and 2,351 deaths.

Update 10:20 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 104 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 8,227.

There were no further COVID-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland on Saturday as the province's death toll remained at 568.

A total of 554 people have tested positive for the virus over the past seven days.

There were 161 newly-daignosed cases of the virus in Belfast over the past seven days, while there was a total of 84 cases across Antrim and Newtownabbey. A further 74 cases were confirmed across Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon over the last week.

There are currently 17 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Irish hospitals with one patient requiring intensive care.

Additionally, there are 22 confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19 in Northern Irish nursing homes.

September 11 - 2,349 deaths and 38,694 confirmed cases between NI and ROI

Update 1:00 pm EST: There were 211 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 30,571 according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

100 are men / 108 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

28% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

42 cases have been identified as community transmission

121 in Dublin, 17 in Louth, 10 in Limerick, 8 in Cork, 7 in Westmeath, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Laois, 5 in Donegal, 5 in Galway, and the remaining 24 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, and Waterford.

There has been one new coronavirus-related death reported in the Republic of Ireland today; the death toll in the country is 1,781.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While we are seeing a continued increase in cases, particularly in Dublin, this is at least partly due to the willingness of people to heed our core messages around knowing the symptoms and coming forward promptly for testing. This together with all of the other key behaviours will help to break the chains of transmission in our communities.

“This weekend, please limit your social contacts, especially visitors to your home. Avoid crowds, keep your distance from others, and wear a face covering where appropriate.”

As of today, there have been 2,349 coronavirus-related deaths and 38,694 confirmed cases of coronavirus between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 28.25 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 910,800 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 19.04 million recoveries.

Update 11:25 am EST: There are 88 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 8,123, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 273,692 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland today; the death toll in the region remains at 568.

September 10 -2,349 deaths, 38,395 confirmed cases between Northern Ireland and Rep of Ireland

Update 1:40 pm EST: There were 196 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 30,360 according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

103 are men / 91 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

43% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

37 cases have been identified as community transmission

107 in Dublin, 12 in Waterford, 11 in Limerick, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Meath, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Laois, 6 in Westmeath, and the remaining 32 cases are located in Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary and Wexford

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, the death toll in the country remains at 1,781.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today we have at least 37 cases linked with community transmission. 27 of today’s cases are over the age of 65 years. By limiting our contacts, we limit the opportunity COVID-19 has to spread through the community and ultimately we protect our families, our communities and those who are most vulnerable to the severest impacts of the disease.”

As of today, there have been 2,349 coronavirus-related deaths and 38,395 confirmed cases of coronavirus between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 27.93 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 905,180 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 18.81 million recoveries.

Update 12:15 pm EST: There are 78 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 8,035, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 269,001 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

One new coronavirus-related death has been reported in Northern Ireland today bringing the death toll in the region to 568. The death reported today occurred within the current reporting period, which is 10 am September 9 - 10 am September 10.

Septemeber 9 - 2,348 deaths, 38,121 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 1:40 pm EST: There were 84 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 30,164 according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

32 are men / 52 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

30% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

8 cases have been identified as community transmission

51 in Dublin, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Kildare, and the remaining 22 cases are located in Cork, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Meath, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath, and Wicklow.

There have been three new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the country's death toll to 1,781.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “We continue to see a concerning pattern of cases, particularly in Dublin. Transmission is diffuse across the county, is in all age groups, and is mainly being driven by social interaction within and between households.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: “While the reproduction number for Ireland as a whole is close to 1.0, the reproduction number for Dublin alone is approximately 1.4. We are seeing increasing case numbers in Dublin, growing close to 5% per day. If this were to continue, the number of cases would double every 14 days. Given the size of Dublin’s population, it is essential we prevent any further spread now – by limiting our social contacts and taking precautions during any essential contacts.”

As of today, there have been 2,348 coronavirus-related deaths and 38,121 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 27.62 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 898,700 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 18.59 million recoveries.

Update 11:15 am EST: There are 49 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 7,957, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 263,509 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported today in Northern Ireland, the death toll in the region remains at 567.

Yesterday, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health announced that the Greek islands have been removed from the region’s Travel Corridors exemption list. Anyone traveling to Northern Ireland from Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Crete, Mykonos, Santorini, and Zakynthos (Zante) from 4 am on 9 September will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Northern Ireland’s Minister for Health Robin Swann said: “We will continue to monitor the situation in all countries and will move swiftly to make changes to the regulations when necessary.

“As we have seen in recent weeks, a quarantine period for people arriving from certain countries can be introduced very quickly so bear this in mind if you are planning any travel. The safety of the citizens of Northern Ireland will always be my priority.”

Travelers arriving into Northern Ireland from countries on the Travel Corridor exemption list, available here, may not need to self-isolate. Further travel advice for Northern Ireland during coronavirus is available here.

September 8 - 2,345 deaths, 37,988 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 3:05 pm EST: The Irish government has today indicated that Ireland's "wet" pubs can reopen from September 21. You can read more about it here.

Update 1:15 pm EST: There were 307 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 30,080* according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed cases. The figure of 30,080 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

160 are men / 146 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

64% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

72 cases have been identified as community transmission

182 in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 15 in Wexford, 15 in Louth, 8 in Wicklow, 6 in Galway, 6 in Clare, 6 in Kilkenny and the remaining 25 cases are located in Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath.

There has been one new coronavirus-related death reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the country's death toll to1,778.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “182 of today’s cases are located in Dublin and at least 44 of these are associated with community transmission.

“I urge everyone to follow the public health advice and keep your distance. Do not underestimate the risks associated with any of your interactions, including with your family, friends, or work colleagues. Now is not a time to let down your guard – assume that you or those that you meet may be infectious and act accordingly.”

As of today, there have been 2,345 coronavirus-related deaths and 37,988 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 27.39 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 897,700 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 18.37 million recoveries.

Update 1:05 pm EST: There are 40 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 7,908, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 260,168 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll in the region to 567. Both of the newly reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am September 7 to 10 am September 8.

Also on Tuesday, Northern Ireland’s Minister for Health Robin Swann said he is seeking action on a number of concerns, including the UK-wide online booking system that has been offering some people in Northern Ireland tests in Great Britain.

“To be clear, no one in Northern Ireland is expected to travel outside the jurisdiction for a test. These slots have been offered by the online system because it has not on occasions recognised local requirements. The same problem has been reported in Scotland.

“I want to see this glitch resolved as a priority.

“I have also emphasised the need to urgently build capacity for the National testing programme.”

Swann continued: “The National system has undoubtedly come under pressure in recent days, due to significantly rising demand. These are linked at least in part to the re-opening of schools.

“I need to again appeal to the public to use the service responsibly. Online bookings are made by self-referral but that does mean they are open to all.

“Tests are solely for those who have symptoms or have specifically been referred for a test by the Contact Tracing Service.”

He added: “While I totally understand the continuing high levels of public concern about Covid-19 – particularly from parents and schools – we must protect the testing system so that it is available for those who need it.

“Common cold symptoms outside of a cough, fever or loss of/ change to sense of taste or smell do not require a test.

“The reopening of schools is a vital priority which I fully support. It has brought serious pressures for schools, parents and children, as well as the testing system.

“We can get through these pressures by working together collectively and following public health advice.

“That includes each of us continuing to do everything we can to stop the spread of Covid-19.”

September 7 - 37,642 cases and 2,342 deaths on the island of Ireland

Update 12:30 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 102 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 29,774.

There were no further deaths in Ireland on Monday as the country's death toll remained at 1,777.

A total of 1,672 cases have been reported in Ireland over the last 14 days, giving Ireland a 14-day incidence rate of 35 cases per 100,000, a rate that is higher than the UK and Italy's.

The median age of the cases over the past two weeks is 33, with 77% of all confirmed cases under the age of 45.

Almost half (791) of the new cases were diganosed in Dublin, with 131 confirmed in Kildare, 116 in Limerick, 92 in Limerick, and 46 in Cork. The remaining 496 cases were diagnosed in 21 different counties.

There are currently 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Irish hospitals with six patients requiring intensive care.

Meanwhile, Beaumont Hospital in Dublin has had to close three wards due to outbreaks of COVID-19, according to the Irish Independent.

At least three patients and two staff members have tested positive for the virus while up to 10 staff members are self-isolating.

Update 10:30 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 141 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 7,868.

The Health Department also confirmed one further COVID-19-related death as Northern Ireland's death toll rose to 565.

The man, aged between 60 and 79, died on Saturday at Mid and East Antrim Hospital.

A total of 639 people have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days in Northern Ireland and there have been 212 cases diagnosed in the Belfast area.

There are currently 12 cases of COVID-19 in Northern Irish hospitals with two patients requiring intensive care.

There are additionally 19 outbreaks of the virus in 19 different Northern Irish care homes.

September 6

Update 12:35 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 138 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 29,672.

There were no further deaths reported as Ireland's death toll remained at 1,777.

There are currently 49 confirmed cases of the virus in Irish hospitals with six patients requiring intensive care.

Of the cases reported today, 68 were recorded in Dublin, 13 were reported in Limerick, nine were reported in both Galway and Kildare, and five cases were reported in each of Cork, Wexford and Wicklow.

The remaining 24 cases were diagnosed in 14 different counties, while 67% of today's cases were under the age of 45.

There have now been 37,399 confirmed cases on the island of Ireland and 2,341 deaths.

Update 11:50 am EST: The Irish Government has drawn up draft guidelines to reopen all Irish pubs that do not serve food.

The guidelines state that pubs must keep customer records for contact tracing purposes, while only six people from no more than three different households can sit at the same table.

Customers will have to leave the pub within one hour and 45 minutes if pubs can only guarantee a social distance of one meter between customers. If pubs can ensure a strict distance of at least two meters, the one hour and 45 minute rule does not apply.

All customers will have to leave the pub by 11:30 p.m. and customers will have to order drinks from their tables.

The draft guidelines have been circulated to vintners groups representing Irish pubs this weekend and Minister for State Thomas Byrne has claimed that all pubs could reopen in the next few weeks if pubs adhere to the guidelines.

Pubs that serve food have been open since June 29, but pubs without any food options have remained closed since March.

The Irish Government has pushed back the reopening date on three separate occasions and Irish pubs have now been closed for longer than any other European country.

Update 10 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 106 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 7,727.

There were no further COVID-19-related deaths as Northern Ireland's death toll remained at 564.

There are currently 17 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Northern Irish hospitals with three patients requiring intesive care.

A Northern Irish prisoner has tested positive for the virus for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19. The man was remanded in Maghaberry Prison on Thursday and subsequently tested positive for the virus.

September 5

Update 12:45 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 231 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 29,534.

There were no further deaths reported on Saturday as Ireland's death toll remained at 1,777.

There have been no new deaths reported in Ireland since Aug. 22.

The Department of Health issued a warning for Dublin on Saturday, with 133 cases announced in the Irish capital.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn urged people living in Dublin to keep their social contacts to a minimum to curb the spread of infections in the capital.

Of the remaining cases, 18 were announced in Kildare, 13 were announced in Limerick, eight in Offaly, seven each in Galway and Wicklow, six each in Meath and Cork, and five each in Donegal, Cavan, and Waterford.

The remaining 18 cases were diagnosed in ten different counties.

There are currently 48 confirmed cases of the virus in Irish hospitals with seven patients requiring intensive care.

There have now been 37,155 cases of the virus on the island of Ireland and 2,341 deaths.

Update 10:45 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 118 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 7,621.

There were no further deaths announced on Saturday as the region's death toll remained at 564.

A total of 471 people have tested positive over the last seven days and 194 of those cases have been between ages 20 and 39.

There are currently 17 cases of the virus in Northern Irish hospitals with three patients requiring intensive care.

September 4

Update 12:45 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 98 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 29,303.

There were no further COVID-19-related deaths in Ireland on Friday as the country's death toll remained at 1,777.

There has not been a death reported in Ireland since Aug. 22 since a death recorded on Wednesday was actually from June.

There are currently 44 confirmed cases of the virus in Irish hospitals with seven of those patients requiring intensive care.

Of the cases announced today, 48 are men and 50 are women, while two-thirds of people were under the age of 45.

A total of 24 of today's cases were announced in Dublin while 13 were announced in Kildare. There were also eight cases announced in Kerry and six cases announced in each of Kilkenny, Limerick and Louth, while there were five cases in Louth.

The remaining 30 cases were announced in 12 different counties.

There have now been 36,806 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the island of Ireland and 2,341 deaths.

Update 11 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 61 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the region to 7,503.

The Department also announced one coronavirus-related death on Friday as Northern Ireland's death toll rose to 563.

The patient died at the Craigavon Area Hospital, which is currently dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

This is also the first time since July that Northern Ireland has reported a coronavirus death on three consecutive days.

There are currently 17 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Irish hospitals with three patients requiring intensive care.

In total, 19 care homes across Northern Ireland are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

September 3 - 2,340 deaths, 36,648 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 1:45 pm EST: There were 95 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 29,206 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 3 cases. The figure of 29,206 reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

52 are men and 43 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

16 cases have been identified as community transmission

51 are in Dublin, 6 in Kildare, 6 in Meath, and the remaining 32 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, the death toll in the country remains at 1,777.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "This virus relies on human contact. The virus has not changed and neither have the basic measures that keep us all protected. It is these basic measures that are most important to keep COVID-19 under control. Remember to wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, to know the safe way to wear a face covering, avoid touching your face, cough into your elbow, reduce your social contacts and keep a physical distance of 2 metres at the top of your mind when you do meet others."

As of today, there have been 2,340 coronavirus-related deaths and 36,648 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 26.10 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 864,400 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 17.34 million recoveries.

Update 1:35 pm EST: There are 77 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 7,442, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 242,434 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There has been one more coronavirus-related death reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll in the region to 563. The newly-reported death occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am September 2 to 10 am September 3.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health also provided this additional update:

The current estimate of R is 1.1 - 1.6

Average number of new positive tests per day last 7 days - 66.3

7 day incidence based on new positive tests - 24.4 / 100k population

14 day incidence based on new positive tests - 45.3 / 100k population

7 day average of total tests (pillar 1 and 2) which are positive - 1.45%

First COVID +ve hospital admission in last week - 17

7 day average number COVID occupied hospital beds - 21.0

The above indicators generally show a further increase in transmission in the last week. The 7 day rolling average for new cases has increased as has test positivity. Main concerns are currently in relation to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (partly explained by a hospital cluster) and Belfast, where no predominant cluster has been identified.

14-day cases per 100k remain higher than the UK as a whole and ROI. This is likely to be partly explainable by increased testing in the context of the Test / Trace / Protect service. However, there is also likely to be a more widespread increase in community transmission which is a matter of significant concern.

At present, around 10% of identified cases are in the over 60’s, whereas at the peak of the epidemic 40 – 50% of identified cases were in this age group. As a result, hospital admissions are increasing very slowly but are still at a low level in comparison to the first wave when there was a comparable number of cases.

September 2 - 2,339 deaths, 36,479 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 1:30 pm EST: There were 89 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 29,114 according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

40 are men and 48 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

56% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

8 cases have been identified as community transmission

53 are in Dublin, 15 in Limerick, and the remaining 21 cases are Clare, Cork, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow

There has been one new coronavirus-related death reported in the Republic of Ireland today, but the death toll remains at 1,777. (Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of one death. The figure of 1,777 reflects this.)

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: "A close analysis of case numbers and patterns over the last week suggests that the epidemic is growing very slowly in many counties across Ireland, including Dublin. A large number of cases are associated with outbreaks in private houses and families.

"The R number is just above 1, perhaps as high as 1.2, so the virus is circulating in the community at levels we don’t want to see. This means we need to remain focused on our shared national priorities, which are the safe reopening of schools, continuing to resume non-COVID healthcare, and protecting the most vulnerable to this dangerous disease."

As of today, there have been 2,339 coronavirus-related deaths and 36,479 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 25.81 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 858,300 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 17.12 million recoveries.

Update 1:10 pm EST: There are 71 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 7,365, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 237,003 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll in the region to 562. One death occurred within the current reporting period, while the other occurred outside of the current reporting period, which is 10 am September 1 -10 am September 2.

September 1 - 2,337 deaths, 36,319 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 1:55 pm EST: There were 217 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 29,025 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 29,025 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

103 are men and 113 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

51% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

19 cases have been identified as community transmission

103 are in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary, 7 in Waterford, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Clare, 5 in Louth and the remaining 30 are located in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath and Wexford

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "While the number of cases today is the highest daily reported figure since May, the five-day moving average remains relatively stable at 115 cases per day.

"However, this is still a substantial number of cases and I urge everyone to double down on their efforts now – wash hands regularly, physically distance from others, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded areas, know the symptoms, isolate and contact your GP if you have any concerns.

"Please continue to reduce your social contacts so that the virus does not get the opportunity to spread further."

As of today, there have been 2,337 coronavirus-related deaths and 36,319 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 25.55 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 851,700 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 16.87 million recoveries.

Update 11:20 EST: There are 49 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 7,294, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 232,601 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland today, the death toll in the region remains at 560.

August 31 - 2,337 deaths, 36,056 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 1:50 pm EST: There were 53 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 28,811 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 28,811 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

28 are men and 25 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

27 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

14 cases have been identified as community transmission

25 are in Dublin, 11 in Limerick and the remaining 17 cases are located in Kildare, Longford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Laois, Meath, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, the death toll remains at 1,777.

As of today, there have been 2,337 coronavirus-related deaths and 36,056 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 25.30 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 847,400 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 16.64 million recoveries.

Update 1:40 pm EST: There are 58 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 7,245, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 229,227 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland today, the death toll in the region remains at 560.

Update 12:10 pm EST: The Irish Government has lifted the specific COVID-19 restrictions in Kildare with immediate effect.

Kildare residents had been asked to stay within the county in order to mitigate the spread of the virus to the rest of the country after several outbreaks in meat-processing plants.

A number of restaurants and cafes were also forced to close to comply with the new restrictions.

However, the National Public Health Emergency Team met on Monday to review the situation in Kildare and concluded that the epidemiological situation in Kildare was broadly similar to the rest of the country.

The Irish Government released a statement on Monday evening confirming the news.

"The rolling 5-day average in Kildare is 10.8 cases as of 29 August. This compares to a 5-day average of 22.2 cases in Kildare on 6 August.

"75 cases were notified in Kildare in the week to 29 August. This compares to 238 cases notified in the week to 8 August, 170 cases in the week to 15 August, and 159 cases in the week to 22 August."

Kildare had been under lockdown since August 8.

Today’s decision to lift the additional Covid restrictions on County Kildare was only possible because of the people of Kildare - their extra effort, their sacrifices and their patience. And it worked. Numbers in Kildare now similar to rest of country. We must all stay vigilant. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 31, 2020

Update 7:15 am EST: Locals in Killarney, Co Kerry have expressed outrage after footage emerged of large groups of people gathered on the town's main street standing on top of telephone boxes and dancing in the street.

Councilor Brendan Cronin, Mayor of Killarney, condemned the scenes, describing them as appalling and a "slap in the face" for everyone who has worked to keep the area safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disgusted for all law abiding publicans to see scenes like this in Killarney last night.

Especially while the majority of pubs are still shut down.

Close down the business that sold them the takeaway pints immediately and enforce the new Garda laws. @VFIpubs pic.twitter.com/uhfRG8HY8y — The Pubs Of Kerry (@ThePubsOfKerry) August 30, 2020

The Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), which represents pubs in Ireland, has called for any pub that breached Government guidelines in Killarney to be charged to the full extent of the law.

It is unclear how the raucous celebration began, but a number of participants were seen drinking takeaway pints as they partied on the street.

August 30

Update 12:40 pm EST: The Department of Health has confirmed 42 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in Ireland to 28,760.

There were no further COVID-19-related death in Ireland as the country's death toll remained at 1,777.

There have been no deaths related to the virus in Ireland since Aug. 22 and there ae currently 33 cases of the virus in Irish hospitals with five patients requiring intensive care.

Of the latest 42 cases, 24 were diagnosed in Dublin while six were diagonsed in Limerick. The remaining 12 cases were diagnosed in eight different counties.

71% of the new cases were under the age of 45, while 22 new cases were women.

There have now been 35,947 confirmed cases of the virus on the island of Ireland and 2,337 deaths.

Update 10:30 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 49 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 7,187.

There were no further COVID-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland as the region’s death toll remained at 560.

There are currently 17 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Northern Irish hospitals, with two of those patients requiring intensive care.

August 29

Update 12:45 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 142 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus as the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland rose to 28,720.

There were no further deaths reported, meaning that the country's death toll remains at 1,770.

Of the new cases, 59 were diagnosed in Dublin while 20 were diagnosed in Kildare. A further 14 cases were diagnosed in both Donegal and Limerick.

Eight cases were diagnosed in Wexford, six were diagnosed in Tipperary, and the remaining 21 cases were diagnosed in ten other counties.

There are currently 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Irish hospitals with five of those patients requiring intensive care.

It has now been six months to the day since the first case of the coronavirus was diagnosed in the Republic of Ireland and Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn noted that it has been a "very difficult time" for many people.

"It has been a very difficult time for many and few have been left untouched in some way by the negative effects of this pandemic.

"However, it has also been a time of incredible solidarity, a time when a sense of community has come to the fore," he added.

He urged people to continue to show the same sense of solidarity and community as cases continue to rise.

There have now been 35,858 confirmed cases of the virus on the island of Ireland and 2,337 deaths.

Update 11 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 89 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 7,138.

There were no new coronavirus-related deaths announced in Northern Ireland as the area's death toll remained at 560.

There are 17 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Irish hospitals with two of these people requiring intensive care.

August 28 - 2,337 deaths, 35,627 cases on island of Ireland

Update 1:50 pm EST: There were 127 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 28,578 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 28,578 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

70 are men and 57 are women

80% are under 45 years of age

66 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

8 cases have been identified as community transmission

52 are in Dublin, 13 in Monaghan, 9 in Tipperary, 8 in Meath, 8 in Wexford, 8 in Roscommon and the remaining 29 are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, the death toll remains at 1,777.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "While the number of people in critical care remains stable we have seen an additional 8 people hospitalised in the last 24 hours.

"If cases continue to rise we will see an inevitable increase in the number of people hospitalised. We all have a role to play in preventing that from happening.

"This weekend it is vital that people play their part by decreasing social contacts. Do not drop your guard just because you are meeting people close to you. Remember that, just because somebody looks and feels well, that does not mean they are COVID free."

As of today, there have been 2,337 coronavirus-related deaths and 35,627 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 24.55 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 832,900 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 16.04 million recoveries.

Update 1:40 pm EST: There are 85 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 7,049, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 217,817 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland today, the death toll in the region remains at 560.

Yesterday, changes were made to Northern Ireland’s Travel Corridor exemption list: “Following a review of the scientific and medical evidence Cuba will be added to the Travel Corridors exemption list at 4 am on Saturday 29 August.

“Switzerland, Jamaica, and Czech Republic will be removed from the list. As a result, anyone arriving from these countries after 4 am on Saturday 29 August will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.”

You can read the full list of countries and territories that are exempt from travel restrictions in Northern Ireland here.

August 27 - 2,337 deaths, 35,327 cases on island of Ireland

Update 1:20 pm EST: There were 93 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 28,363 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 28,453 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

52 are men and 41 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

73 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

12 cases have been identified as community transmission

34 are in Dublin, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Donegal, 6 in Laois, 5 in Limerick, 5 in Wexford and the remaining 30 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, the death toll remains at 1,777.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "We continue to see a slow growth of COVID-19 in Ireland.

"The most effective action we can take to reduce the transmission rate of this virus is to reduce our number of close contacts. If we do this and keep practising the other safe behaviours by continuing to physical distance, avoid crowds, wash our hands, cover our coughs and sneezes, wear a face mask where appropriate and download the COVID Tracker app, we have a real chance of slowing the spread of the virus to where we want it to be."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: "The R-number is now between 1 and 1.2. While this is an improvement on what we have seen recently, it is still not where we want to be. We are still seeing growing transmission of the disease and we need to bring the R-number back below 1 if we are to effectively slow the spread of COVID-19 and suppress its transmission."

As of today, there have been 2,337 coronavirus-related deaths, and 35,327 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 24.24 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 827,100 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 15.83 million recoveries.

Update 11:55 am EST: There are 69 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 6,964, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 213,619 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

One new coronavirus-related death has been reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the region’s death toll to 560. The newly-reported death occurred outside of the current reporting period, 10 am on August 26 - 10 am on August 27. This is the first death reported in the region since August 18.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health today said the region’s estimated R-number is 1.0 - 1.6 The Department additionally provided these updates today:

Average number of new positive tests per day last 7 days - 56.3

7 day incidence based on new positive tests - 20.7 / 100k population

14 day incidence based on new positive tests - 36.9 / 100k population

7 day average of total tests (pillar 1 and 2) which are positive - 1.34%

First COVID +ve hospital admission in last week - 14

7 day average number COVID occupied hospital beds - 17.0

"The above indicators generally show a further increase in transmission in the last week. The 7 day rolling average for new cases has increased as has test positivity, though both are likely to be strongly influenced by a meat factory outbreak in Mid and East Antrim.

"14 day cases per 100k remain higher than the UK as a whole and ROI. This is likely to be partly explainable by increased testing in the context of the Test / Trace / Protect service. However, there is also likely to be a more widespread increase in community transmission which is a matter of significant concern.

"Hospital admissions are increasing very slowly but are still at a low level in comparison to the first wave when there was a comparable number of cases.

"The view from both the Modelling Group and the Strategic Intelligence Group is that they will inevitably rise if cases continue to do so."

August 26 - 2,336 deaths, 35,258 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 3:20 pm EST: There were 164 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 28,363 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 28,363 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

83 are men and 81 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

80 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

21 cases have been identified as community transmission

93 are in Dublin, 22 in Kildare, 10 in Tipperary, 9 in Cork, 8 in Carlow, 6 in Waterford, 6 in Offaly and the remaining 10 cases are in Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth and Roscommon

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, the death toll remains at 1,777.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "We have seen a significant number of cases in Dublin, Kildare, Tipperary, Limerick, Cork and Carlow over the past number of days. I would urge people everywhere to follow the public health advice and reduce mixing of households where at all possible.

"As we head into Autumn when people are more likely to have cold or ‘flu-like symptoms please do not adopt a wait and see approach. The greatest protection you can give your family and friends is to isolate as soon as you have any symptoms and contact your GP by phone. Remember, there should be no charge for either a consultation with your GP nor for a COVID-19 test should you require one.”

As of today, there have been 2,336 coronavirus-related deaths, and 35,258 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 23.99 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 821,500 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 15.62 million recoveries.

Update 11:55 am EST: There are 72 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 6,895, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 209,225 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland today; the death toll in the region remains at 559.

Northern Ireland's Minister for Health Robin Swann today announced: “I am pleased to confirm that we are on course to extend the StopCOVID NI app to children and young people from September.

“My Department has worked with the Children’s Commissioner and the Information Commissioner’s Office to identify a way that younger people can get consent to use it without impacting anonymity.

“This is very good news – especially with school, colleges, and universities re-starting.”

August 25 - 2,336 deaths, 35,024 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 1:45 pm EST: There were 92 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 28,201 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 28,201 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

52 are men and 38 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

46 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

11 cases have been identified as community transmission

31 are in Tipperary, 17 in Dublin, 7 in Clare, 7 in Wexford, 5 in Kildare and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Wicklow

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, the death toll remains at 1,777.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "While the number of cases reported each day remains high, the situation nationally has remained relatively stable over the past week. However, we have seen cases in 25 of the 26 counties over the past 14 days, including 473 cases in Dublin, 332 in Kildare, 120 in Tipperary, 84 in Limerick, 37 in Clare and 36 in Meath and Kilkenny.

"Measures introduced last week would not be expected to impact on the trajectory of the disease until early next week. In the meantime, we must continue to follow public health advice – reduce social contacts and avoid crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings, and wash hands regularly."

As of today, there have been 2,336 coronavirus-related deaths, and 35,024 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 23.72 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 814,800 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 15.39 million recoveries.

Update 12:10 pm EST: There are 47 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 6,823, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 204,068 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland today; the death toll in the region remains at 559.

Speaking during a press briefing today, Northern Ireland’s Minister of Health Robin Swann said: “We in Northern Ireland are still walking on a tight rope when it comes to COVID-19 because the cases we are seeing come through from the two clusters in Craigavon Area Hospital which are now affecting both staff and patients, illustrates that this virus does not discriminate in way of individual or in place of work.

“At the same time, we desperately want to and need to keep rebuilding our health service, to keep our schools open, and to keep other vital parts of our society functioning.

“This is a time for cool heads and resolute action.

“Today, a further 47 positive cases of coronavirus were recorded. Thankfully, there were no further deaths and I am confident that the Public Health Agency and our capable contact tracing teams are staying a step ahead of the recent upturn of case numbers.”

Minister Swann went on to again reiterate that the public health guidance must be adhered to.

You can watch the entire press briefing from today, August 25, here:

August 24 - 2,336 deaths, 34,892 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 2:25 pm EST: There were 147 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 28,116 according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

80 are men and 67 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

60 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

14 cases have been identified as community transmission

73 are in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 12 in Offaly, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Tipperary, and Wexford

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, the death toll remains at 1,777.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "Evidence from the ECDC and international experience to date suggests that children do not commonly transmit COVID-19 to other children or adults in school settings.

"Internationally, where schools have been reopened, schools have not been a significant driver of community transmission.

"We all have a role to play in keeping this virus at low levels – this is key to protecting our education system over the coming weeks."

As of today, there have been 2,336 coronavirus-related deaths, and 34,892 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 23.50 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 809,900 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 15.17 million recoveries.

Update 12:55 pm EST: There are 10 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 6,776, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 201,541 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland today; the death toll in the region remains at 559.

August 21 - 2,335 deaths, and 34,331 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 4:00 pm EST: The coronavirus restrictions in place in Co Kildare have been extended for two more weeks, while the restrictions for Co Laois and Co Offaly have been lifted effective immediately. Read more here.

Update 1:55 pm EST: There were 79 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 27,755 according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

39 are men and 40 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

30 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

21 cases have been identified as community transmission

43 are in Dublin, 9 in Kildare, 6 in Cork, 6 in Tipperary and the remaining 15 cases are in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Roscommon, Wexford and Wicklow

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland today, the death toll remains at 1,776.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "Firstly I would like to thank the people of Kildare, Laois, and Offaly. You have shown an incredible example of solidarity and social responsibility by following the enhanced public health advice for your region. Your actions have saved lives.

“The epidemiological situation in Kildare means that we must extend the public health measures for a further two weeks. While there is some cause for optimism, the 7 and 14-day incidence rates in Kildare remain very high. Evidence suggests that the measures are working, but more time is required to reduce the number of cases in Kildare.

"We as a nation must show solidarity with Kildare in our collective efforts, especially over the next two weeks, by working together to suppress this virus. We can protect each other by following the public health advice. I am asking all households across Ireland to play your part, reduce your social contacts, wash your hands, keep a 2 metres distance from each other and wear a face covering in shops and on public transport. These actions are vital to protect our families and safeguard those who are most vulnerable to the disease."

As of today, there have been 2,335 coronavirus-related deaths, and 34,331 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there have been more than 22.77 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 795,000 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 14.58 million recoveries.

Update 12:30 pm EST: There are 20 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 6,576, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 189,996 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland today; the death toll in the region remains at 559.

Update 11:30 am EST: Due to a technical issue, this article was not able to be updated later in the day on August 20. Here is the coronavirus data from the Republic of Ireland for Thursday, August 20:

There were 136 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 27,676 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 27,676 confirmed cases reflects this.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland on August 20:

54 are males and 81 are females

78% are under 45 years of age

57 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

11 cases have been identified as community transmission

51 are in Dublin, 24 in Kildare, 12 in Kilkenny, 11 in Tipperary, 7 in Cork, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Meath and the remaining 14 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford and Wicklow

There was one new coronavirus-related death reported in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,776 as of August 20.

August 20

Update 12:30 pm EST: There are 51 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 6,556, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 187,861 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland today; the death toll in the region remains at 559.

The current estimate of R is 1.0 – 1.6. This means R is likely to be around 1.3 at present.

The 7 day rolling average for new cases has increased and is now at over 40 per day. There is also likely to be a more widespread increase in community transmission which is a matter of significant concern. Hospital admissions are increasing very slowly but are still at a low level. However, they are likely to rise further if cases continue to do so.

August 19 - 2,334 deaths, 34,052 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 1:15 pm EST: There are 54 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 27,547 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 27,547 reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

24 are men and 29 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

27 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

8 cases have been identified as community transmission

19 are in Dublin, 8 in Kildare, 5 in Tipperary and the rest of the cases are in Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford

There have been two new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,775. (Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,775 reflects this.)

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today:

"To save lives and suppress this virus we need everyone to reduce the number of people they meet over the next three weeks. A collective effort by households and by employers and organisations can make a huge impact on community transmission, and help to protect our families and communities from COVID-19.

"You can still play sport, go to a restaurant and meet friends, but we are asking you to do this in as safe a way as possible. Specifically, focus on two numbers – 6 and 15. Do not have more than 6 people over to your house and garden, and outside, no more than 15 people should meet up, and even then you should remain socially distanced from one another."

There have now been 34,052 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,334 coronavirus-related deaths on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there are more than 22.20 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 782,400 deaths and more than 14.15 million recoveries.

Update 11:15 am EST: There are 34 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 6,505, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 184,458 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland today; the death toll in the region remains at 559.

August 18 - 2,334 deaths and 33,970 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 2:10 pm EST: There are 190 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 27,499 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of four confirmed cases. The figure of 27,499 reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

76 are males and 111 are females

75% are under 45 years of age

75 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

14 cases have been identified as community transmission

48 are in Kildare, 46 in Dublin, 38 in Tipperary, 20 in Limerick, 7 in Clare and the rest of the 31 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

There has been one new coronavirus-related death reported in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,775.

There have now been 33,970 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,334 coronavirus-related deaths on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there are more than 21.95 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 775,700 deaths and more than 13.91 million recoveries.

Update 2:05 pm EST: The Irish government today announced a “significant tightening” of coronavirus restrictions across the country are coming into effect until at least September 13. You can read more about today’s announcements here.

Update 11:15 am EST: There are 41 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 6,471, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 182,318 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

One new death has been reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll in the region to 559. The newly-reported death occurred outside of the current reporting period, which is 10 am August 17 - 10 am August 18.

August 17 - 2,332 deaths, 33,743 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 2:45 pm EST: There are 56 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 27,313 according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

29 are male and 27 are female

79% are under 45 years of age

35 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

12 cases have been identified as community transmission

26 are in Kildare, 13 in Dublin and the rest of the 17 cases are in Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland, the death toll in the country remains at 1,774.

The National Public Health Emergency Team are meeting this evening to consider further recommendations for Government.

There have now been 33,743 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,332 coronavirus-related deaths on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there are more than 21.74 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 776,400 deaths and more than 13.71 million recoveries.

Update 10:00 am EST: There are 39 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 6,430, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 179,423 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been no newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland, the death toll in the region remains at 558.

August 16

Update 12:45 pm EST: The Department of Health has confirmed 66 new cases of the coronavirus taking the total number of infections to 27,257.

There were no further deaths from COVID-19 announced on Sunday as Ireland's death toll remained at 1,774.

Of the 66 new cases, 21 cases were confirmed in Kildare, 16 were in Dublin, six were in Limerick, while the remaining 23 were split between 11 different counties.

There are currently 16 COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals with eight of those requiring intensive care.

Meanwhile, Ireland's 14-day average of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 has jumped to 22.1, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Ireland currently ranks 18th among European countries in terms of cases per 100,000 and has a higher recent infection rate than the UK (18.6).

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the recent rise in infections was "deeply concerning" and said that the Government will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Yesterday’s #COVID19 numbers were deeply concerning and this morning I discussed the evolving situation with the Tánaiste, Green Party Leader, Health Minister and acting CMO. The Govt and NPHET will continue to monitor the situation closely. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 16, 2020

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn confirmed that the National Public Health Emergency Team will meet tomorrow to discuss the recent spike in cases and said that NPHET will make any necessary recommendations to the Government to curb the spread of infection.

Glynn slammed people who had been behaving "recklessly" with regards to social distancing in recent weeks and said that more needed to be done to reduce the risk of infection.

"The phased reopening of the country has afforded people the opportunity to socialize with each other again. However, some are doing this recklessly and undermining the efforts of the majority of people around the country who are following public health advice. This cannot continue."

There have been 31,648 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland and 2,332 deaths since the virus was first diagnosed in late February.

Update 11:30 am EST: The Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced 27 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus taking the total number of infections in the region to 6,391.

There were no further COVID-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland on Sunday as the region's death toll remained at 558.

Northern Irish civil servants are now being urged to go back to work amid concerns that their absence from towns and cities could have catastrophic consequences on Northern Ireland's economy.

August 15

Update 1:15 pm EST: The Department of Health has confirmed 200 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland past 27,000.

There have now been 27,191 confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic of Ireland since it was first diagnosed in late February.

Saturday's figures represent the highest daily climb in new cases since early May.

The Department of Health confirmed no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday as Ireland's death toll remained at 1,774.

There are 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Irish hospitals, with eight of those patients requiring intensive care.

Five COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Department of Health confirmed 65 new cases of the virus and no new deaths earlier on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland now stands at 6,364 while the death toll in the region remains at 558.

There have been 33,555 confirmed cases of the virus on the island of Ireland and 2,332 deaths.

12

August 14 - 2,332 deaths, 33,294 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 1:05 pm EST: There are 67 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 26,995 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of one confirmed case. The figure of 26,995 reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

35 are male and 32 are female

70% are under 45 years of age

38 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

16 cases have been identified as community transmission

18 are in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 9 in Clare, 5 in Limerick, and the rest of the 18 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, Wicklow

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland, the death toll in the country remains at 1,774.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "We have seen cases rising all across the country this week. We must continue to do all we can to avoid a return to where we were in March and April.

"We have also seen an increase in the average number of contacts for confirmed cases up to 6. It is crucial to keep your social contacts low to limit the spread of this disease.

"We all have a responsibility to stop this. Social distancing applies to all age groups - wherever you are this weekend, keep your distance."

There have now been 33,294 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,332 coronavirus-related deaths on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there are more than 20.98 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 760,600 deaths and more than 13.03 million recoveries.

Update 12:55 pm EST: There are 74 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 6,299, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 169,430 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There has been one newly-reported coronavirus-related death in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 558.

The next update on coronavirus stats from Northern Irleand will be on Monday.

August 13 - 2,331 deaths, 33,154 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 1:15 pm EST: There are 92 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 26,929 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 26,929 reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

43 are men and 48 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

43 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

12 cases have been identified as community transmission

24 are in Dublin, 24 in Kildare, 8 in Limerick, 6 in Carlow, 6 in Kilkenny, 5 in Meath, 5 in Clare, and remaining 14 cases are in Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wicklow

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland, the death toll in the country remains at 1,774.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "We expected that this week the daily figures we report would rise and fall. NPHET is closely monitoring all trends, patterns, and changes in the data, including not just case numbers but locations, age groups, and sources of transmission.

"We are asking those in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly to hold firm and stay with us in the measures introduced last weekend. As today’s figures show, cases are also occurring in several other counties around the country. This is still about a united, whole of country approach. The only way we can effectively suppress COVID-19 across Ireland in the long term is if we act together to protect each other.

There have now been 33,154 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,331 coronavirus-related deaths on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there are more than 20.69 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 750,700 deaths and more than 12.86 million recoveries.

Update 11:05 am EST: There are 8 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 6,225, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 165,266 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been no newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland today, the death toll in the region remains at 557.

August 12 - 2,331 deaths, 33,055 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 2:05 pm EST: There are 40 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 26,838 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 26,838 reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

21 are males and 19 are females

75% are under 45 years of age

19 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

13 cases have been identified as community transmission

12 are in Dublin, 11 in Kildare, 7 in Offaly, and the rest of the cases are in Clare, Donegal, Limerick, Meath, Roscommon, Tipperary, Wicklow

There has been one new coronavirus-related death reported in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,774.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "When NPHET tracks and analyses COVID-19’s progression in Ireland, we take into account much more than daily figures. Although today’s number is positive relative to what we saw last weekend, we remain concerned about both the number of cases that are being reported and their distribution across the country.

"The five day average for reported cases nationally is now at 75 per day. Even when we exclude Kildare, Laois, and Offaly from this, it remains significantly elevated for the rest of the country at 31 per day - it is worth recalling that in late June, the five day average for cases reported was less than 10. In light of this, I ask people to continue to hold firm and continue to closely follow public health advice."

There have now been 33,055 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,331 coronavirus-related deaths on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there are more than 20.42 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 744,600 deaths and more than 12.63 million recoveries.

Update 1:40 pm EST: There are 29 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 6,217, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 163,986 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been no newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland today, the death toll in the region remains at 557.

Earlier today, Robin Swann, the Health Minister for Northern Ireland, told BBC NI's Talkback: "We're probably now at one of the most dangerous, if not riskiest, points in time of this pandemic.

"If we get this wrong now, if we don't keep our controls in place, if we don't see the people of Northern Ireland actually have respect for the guidance and regulations, we could see a further increase of Covid outbreaks, more hospitalisations, more people going into ICU and unfortunately more deaths."

He added: "We're starting to see people taking a step back even from some of the basic guidance that we were putting out - watch your distance, washing your hands and now face coverings as well.

"I'm asking for people in Northern Ireland just to re-engage with the guidance that was put there, so we can prevent a serious increase in the number of cases in the coming weeks and months."

August 11 - 2,330 deaths, 32,941 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 2:10 pm EST: There are 35 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 26,801 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of one confirmed case. The figure of 26,801 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

15 are male and 18 are female

71% are under 45 years of age

24 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

5 cases have been identified as community transmission

6 are in Carlow, 5 in Clare, and the remaining 24 cases are in Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary and Wexford

There has been one new coronavirus-related death reported in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the death toll in the country to 1,773.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "The number of confirmed cases notified to us daily is likely to rise and fall this week. It is important to look at the wider trends we see in this disease in Ireland for context, and not simply one day’s figures in isolation. It will be next week before we see if measures introduced last weekend in Kildare, Laois and Offaly have had the desired effect in suppressing COVID-19 in these areas and minimising community transmission.

"We must remember that our focus as a society is on three national priorities - protecting public health and the most vulnerable, the resumption of non-COVID health services, and the reopening of our schools. Every time you choose to avoid a crowd, keep 2 meters distance, wash your hands, wear a face covering, and use the COVID Tracker app. You are making a vital contribution to this shared national effort."

There have now been 32,941 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,330 coronavirus-related deaths on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there are more than 20.15 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 737,900 deaths and more than 12.38 million recoveries.

Update 2:00 pm EST: There are 48 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 6,140, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 161,201 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been no newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland today, the death toll in the region remains at 557.

August 10 - 2,329 deaths, 32,908 confirmed cases on island of Ireland.

Update 5:10 pm EST: The European Center for Disease Control today reported that the Republic of Ireland’s 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 is now at 16.9.

At 16.9, the Republic of Ireland’s incidence figure is now larger than the UK (16.5), Greece (13.3), Germany (12.9), Estonia (8.9), Lithuania (8.7), Slovenia (8.0), Norway (7.2), Slovakia (7.7), Italy (7.4), Liechtenstein (5.2), Latvia (3.7), Finland (3.5), and Hungary (2.5) among European nations.

Update 1:05 pm EST: There are 57 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 26,768 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of one confirmed case. The figure of 26,768 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

29 are men and 28 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

31 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

8 cases have been identified as community transmission

19 cases are located in Kildare, 11 in Dublin, 10 in Offaly, 7 in Limerick, and the rest of the cases are in Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry and Wicklow

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland, the death toll in the country remains at 1,772.

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said today: "From today, you are asked to wear face coverings in a variety of indoor commercial settings such as shops, supermarkets, libraries, museums, cinemas, and theatres. Remember to clean your hands before you put on your face covering, and hold it by the ear loops. Ensure it sits snugly over your nose and mouth. When you remove it, place it in a Ziploc bag and then when you get home, put it in a 60-degree wash. Try to avoid touching the front of your face covering when wearing it.”

There have now been 32,908 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,329 coronavirus-related deaths on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there are more than 19.91 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 732,200 deaths and more than 12.14 million recoveries.

Update 1:00 pm EST: There are 76 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 6,140, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 158,666 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There has been one newly-reported coronavirus-related death, bringing the death toll in the region to 557. The death occurred outside of the current reporting period (August 9 - August 10). This is the first death reported by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health since July 12.

August 9

Update 12:45 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 68 new cases of the coronavirus as the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland rose to 26,712.

There were no further COVID-19-related deaths confirmed on Sunday and Ireland's death toll remained at 1,772.

Of the 68 new cases, 46 were confirmed in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly, the three counties placed under partial lockdown due to a rise in new infections.

The majority of new cases (82%) were under the age of 45.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn said that the high number of cases in the counties is not unexpected and that the situation was being monitored closely.

He also confirmed that face coverings would become mandatory in Irish retail outlets starting tomorrow, Aug. 10.

"Time and again people have shown their willingness to follow public health guidance in the interest of protecting each other from this disease.

"Wearing a face covering is just one more way in which people can demonstrate their solidarity with one another as we seek to suppress the spread of Covid-19."

August 8

Update 1 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 174 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 26,644.

It is the first time since May 22 that more than 100 cases of the virus have been confirmed in a single day and is the highest number of new cases since May 14.

The Department also confirmed one COVID-19-related death on Saturday evening, taking Ireland's death toll to 1,772.

Of the 174 new cases, 118 have been diagnosed in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly, the three counties under partial lockdown due to a spike in new cases in recent days.

The rise in cases is predominately linked to outbreaks in food-processing factories and acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn said that today's high figure was not unexpected.

"As I said last night, we are expecting significant numbers of cases to be reported over the coming days.

"Throughout this week, we have been testing all workers in facilities where outbreaks of Covid-19 have been identified as well as close contacts of those people who have received COVID positive results.

Meanwhile, gardaí have installed checkpoints throughout Kildare, Laois and Offaly to ensure that the new restrictions are being adhered to.

August 7 - 2,328 deaths, 32,534 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 2:05 pm EST: Counties Kildare, Laois, and Offaly are to come under new restrictions from tonight at midnight following an outbreak in the region. You can read more here.

Update 2:00 pm EST: There are 98 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 26,470 according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified today:

57 are men and 38 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

67 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

35 cases are located in Kildare, 26 in Offaly, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Laois, 5 in Dublin, and 21 are spread across ten other counties (Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Westmeath and Wicklow)

There have been four newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll in the Republic of Ireland to 1,772.

There have now been 32,534 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,328 coronavirus-related deaths on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there are more than 19.16 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 716,300 deaths and more than 11.60 million recoveries.

Update 1:55 pm EST: There are 15 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 6,064, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 153,106 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been no newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in the region since July 12; the death toll in Northern Ireland remains at 556.

August 6 - 2,324 deaths, 32,421 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 5:45 pm EST: The Irish government has tonight issued special advice for those living in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly after more than 220 cases were confirmed in those counties over the past 14 days.

Update 2:35 pm EST: There are 69 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 26,372 according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified today:

37 are males and 31 are females

65% are under 45 years of age

39 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

2 cases have been identified as community transmission

22 cases are located in Offaly, 19 in Kildare, 8 in Laois, 6 in Dublin, and 14 are spread across eight other counties (Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Limerick, Louth, Meath and Wexford).

There have been five newly-reported deaths in the Republic of Ireland today bringing the death toll to 1,768 in the country. Dr. Ronan Glynn, acting Chief Medical Officer, noted that four of these five deaths were reported late and occurred in May and June.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said today: “We have seen a significant increase in the incidence of COVID-19 over the past week. The reproduction number for the virus is now estimated to be 1.8. A reproduction number of almost 2 is a serious concern, and although we have not yet seen a significant increase in community transmission, there is a significant risk this could develop over the coming days and weeks emphasising the need for each of us to be extremely cautious that we do not contribute to the transmission of the virus.”

There have now been 32,421 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,324 coronavirus-related deaths on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there are more than 18.89 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 710,100 deaths and more than 11.40 million recoveries.

Update 12:15 pm EST: There are 43 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 6,049, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 150,953 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been no newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in the region since July 12; the death toll in Northern Ireland remains at 556.

August 5 - 2,319 deaths, 32,309 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 1:25 pm EST: There are 50 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 26,303 according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified today:

31 are men and 19 are women

81% are under 45 years of age

42 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

11 cases are located in Wexford, 10 in Kildare, 6 in Dublin, 5 in Donegal, and

18 are spread across nine other counties (Carlow, Cork, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary and Wicklow)

For the second day in a row, there are no newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland today; the death toll in the country remains at 1,763.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "I know the decision yesterday not to move to Phase 4 will have been disappointing for many. However, NPHET’s priority must be to control the spread of this virus in our communities and to protect the progress that we have achieved to date.

"COVID-19 is an extremely contagious virus and we have seen a significant increase in its spread across multiple counties over recent days. We are monitoring this very closely.

"Our focus over the coming weeks will be on continuing every effort to slow the spread of the virus so that our schools can reopen, our healthcare services resume, and our nursing homes are protected.

"I would also like to emphasise again the importance of continuing to practice safe behaviours such as physical distancing, washing our hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding crowds, and downloading the COVID Tracker app. Doing these things makes a real difference when it comes to controlling the spread of this virus."

There have now been‭‭ ‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭32,309 confirmed ‭cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland while the death toll remains at 2,319.

Globally, there are more than 18.60 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 702,000 deaths and more than 11.17 million recoveries.

Update 11:45 am EST: There are 10 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 6,006, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 148,200 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been no newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in the region since July 12; the death toll in Northern Ireland remains at 556.

August 4 - 2,319 deaths and 32,249 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 3:25 pm EST: The Irish government today announced changes to Phase 4 of its Roadmap to reopen the society and economy, which was supposed to launch this Monday, August 10. Learn more here.

Update 1:15 pm EST: According to The Independent, who is quoting "a senior Government source," pubs in Ireland will not reopen as part of Phase 4 from this Monday, August 10.

The Cabinet met with NPHET earlier today to discuss Ireland's progression into the next phase of opening and is expected to announce decisions later today. Stay tuned for updates.

Update 1:10 pm EST: There are 45 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 26,253 according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the cases notified today:

35 are men and 10 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

31 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

33 cases are located in Kildare, 7 in Dublin, and 5 are spread across four other counties

There are no newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland today; the death toll in the country remains at 1,763.

There have been 2,319 ‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭coronavirus-related deaths on the island of Ireland. There have been‭‭ ‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭32,249 confirmed ‭cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there are more than 18.34 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 695,550 deaths and more than 10.94 million recoveries.

Update 11:55 am EST: There are eight newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 5,996, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 146,962 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been no newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in the region since July 12; the death toll in Northern Ireland remains at 556.

August 3 - 2,319 deaths, 32,196 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 1:15 pm EST: There are 46 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 26,208 according to Ireland's Department of Health.

There are no newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland today; the death toll in the country remains at 1,763.

Of the cases notified today:

27 are men and 19 are women

85% are under 45 years of age

32 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

5 cases have been identified as community transmission

15 cases are located in Kildare, 8 in Laois, 7 in Clare, 5 in Offaly and the remaining 11 are spread across nine other counties

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "The vast majority of young people in Ireland have followed public health advice and have made very significant sacrifices to protect themselves and others. People of all ages will occasionally slip up as they learn to live safely with this virus. We should not seek to attribute blame, but rather continue to encourage one another to build on and sustain the great efforts that we have all made to date.

"We continue to urge everyone to observe the safe behaviours that we recommend such as physical distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding crowds and doing all we can to protect each other.

"NPHET continues to monitor the evolving situation very closely and will meet tomorrow."

There have now been 2,319 ‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭coronavirus-related deaths on the island of Ireland. There have been‭‭ ‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭32,196 confirmed ‭cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there are more than 18.13 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 690,450 deaths and more than 10.75 million recoveries.

Update 11:35 am EST: There are 40 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 5,988, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 145,485 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been no newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in the region since July 12; the death toll in Northern Ireland remains at 556.

August 2

Update 1 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 53 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the tally in Ireland to 25,162.

There were no further COVID-19-related deaths in Ireland as the death toll remained at 1,763. There have been no coronavirus deaths in Ireland over the last three days.

Irish Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that the Government will introduce random coronavirus testing at Irish airports as the international situation becomes "more volatile."

Donnelly said that there will also be an increased number of public health officials in airports while there will be further restrictions on non-essential travel.

The Minister for Health additionally said that the passenger locator form for arriving travelers was being made electronic while the tracing team was being bulked up to check up on people who have arrived in Ireland within the last two weeks.

The Government is expected to sign off on the random testing when Cabinet meets on Tuesday.

There have now been 32,110 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the island of Ireland and 2,319 coronavirus-related deaths.

Update 5 am EST: The Department of Health announced 45 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Saturday evening, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 26,109.

There were no further coronavirus-related deaths in Ireland on Saturday as the death toll remained at 1,763.

There has been an average of 44 cases per day over the last five days, according to acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn.

Glynn said that the trend was concerning and encouraged people to continue to practice social distancing and to limit their number of contacts.

There are currently ten COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals and four patients in intensive care.

Of the 45 cases announced on Saturday:

Nine were in Limerick

Eight were in Kildare

Seven were in Mayo

Six were in Cavan

Four were in Dublin

The remaining 11 cases were spread across five counties

There have now been 32,057 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the island of Ireland and 2,319 coronavirus-related deaths.

July 31 - 2,319 deaths, 32,013 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 3:10 pm EST: There are 38 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 26,065 according to Ireland's Department of Health.

There are no newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland today; the death toll in the country remains at 1,763.

Of today’s 38 cases:

22 males and 16 females

the median age is 30 years

82% are under 45 years of age

32 cases are located in Dublin or Kildare

26 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of confirmed cases

Over the past two days a total of 123 cases have been reported. Of these:

84 cases are linked to known outbreaks or are close contacts of other confirmed cases

at least 19 cases have been identified as community transmission while 20 cases remain under investigation

44 cases are located in Kildare, 33 in Dublin, 11 in Clare, 10 in Laois, 8 in Limerick and the remaining 17 are located across 10 counties

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “This weekend, the six key things people need to do are limit the size of your network & time you spend with them, keep your distance, meet up outside if possible, wash your hands, wear a face covering and download the COVID Tracker App.”

There have now been 2,319 ‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭coronavirus-related deaths on the island of Ireland. There have been‭‭ ‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭32,013 confirmed ‭cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there are more than 17.33 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 675,100 deaths and more than 10.17 million recoveries.

Update 12:45 pm EST: There are 10 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 5,948, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 142,279 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been no newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in the region; the death toll in Northern Ireland remains at 556.

The next update on coronavirus figures in Northern Ireland will be published on Monday.

Northern Ireland today released its StopCOVID NI app for mobile devices. Robin Swann, the region's Health Minister, said today: “The early demand for the StopCOVID NI app is really encouraging and I am sure this will be maintained as a result of the public information campaign.

“We need as many people as possible to download it and activate it.

“This app will support and supplement the Public Health Agency’s (PHA) existing telephone-based contact tracing operation that is working to minimise the spread of the virus. It is another important weapon in the ongoing battle against the virus.

“Everyone right across Northern Ireland can play their part in this battle. That includes practising strict social distancing, washing our hands, wearing face coverings in shops, and downloading this app.”

July 30 - 2,319 deaths, 31,965 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 2:00 pm EST: There are 85 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 26,027 according to Ireland's Department of Health.

Of the 85 cases notified today:

53 cases are male / 32 are females

68% are under 45 years of age

26 cases are located in Kildare, 18 in Dublin, 11 in Clare, 9 in Laois, 7 in Limerick, 4 in Meath and the remainder are spread across 7 other counties

39% of today’s cases are associated with close contacts of a confirmed case

half are associated with outbreaks

There has been one newly-reported death in the Republic of Ireland bringing the death toll in the country to 1,763. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,763 reflects this.)

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: "Today’s figures demonstrate how quickly COVID-19 can re-emerge in our country.

"We are now at a crucial point in our response to COVID-19. Over the coming days it is vital that everyone continues to avoid large crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings where appropriate and wash hands regularly.

“COVID-19 is extremely infectious and no one is immune. Follow public health advice and stay vigilant."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: "Over a two-day period Ireland moved from a relatively stable epidemiology to a significant pattern connected to outbreaks. We now need to be really careful and adhere to public health advice so we do not further spread the virus. We must remain vigilant to the disease if we are to control it at this point."

There have now been 2,319 ‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭coronavirus-related deaths on the island of Ireland. There have been‭‭ ‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭31,965 confirmed ‭cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there are more than 17.10 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 668,800 deaths and more than 10.00 million recoveries.

Update 11:45 am EST: There are eight newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 5,938, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 141,172 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been no newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in the region; the death toll in Northern Ireland remains at 556.

July 29 - 2,320 deaths, 31,872 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 2:00 pm EST: There are 14 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 25,942 according to Ireland's Department of Health.

There have been no newly-reported deaths in the Republic of Ireland; the death toll remains at 1,764.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “11 of today’s cases were close contacts of confirmed cases and half of these had no symptoms. If you are concerned that you have been in contact with a confirmed case please come forward for testing. Do not wait for symptoms to emerge.

“There are now 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our hospital system, the lowest number since early March. However, across Europe, the pandemic appears to be accelerating once again. We have an opportunity to avoid a similar scenario here. We must take it by focusing once again on keeping our distance, washing our hands, wearing face coverings, and continuing to make safe decisions that will protect ourselves, our friends, our families. No one is safe unless everyone is safe.”

There have now been 2,320 ‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭coronavirus-related deaths on the island of Ireland. There have been‭‭ ‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭31,872 confirmed ‭cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there are more than 16.81 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 662,000 deaths and more than 9.80 million recoveries.

Update 1:55 pm EST: There are nine newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 5,930, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 139,797 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been no newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in the region; the death toll in Northern Ireland remains at 556.

July 28 - 2,320 deaths, 31,850 cases on island of Ireland

Update 1:25 pm EST: There are 40 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 25,929 according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,929 reflects this.)

There have been no newly-reported deaths in the Republic of Ireland; the death toll remains at 1,764.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "Today’s cases are spread across a range of different settings and age groups. 75% of cases are under 45 years of age, with a median age of 33 years. At least half of today’s cases were known close contacts of other confirmed cases.

"It remains vital that if a person is concerned that they have been in contact with a confirmed case or is experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19, that they isolate and come forward for testing without delay."

There have now been 2,320 ‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭coronavirus-related deaths on the island of Ireland. There have been‭‭ ‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭31,850 confirmed ‭cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there are more than 16.54 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 655,300 deaths and more than 9.61 million recoveries.

Update 1:15 pm EST: There are nine newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 5,921, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 138,615 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been no newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in the region; the death toll in Northern Ireland remains at 556.

July 27 - 2,320 deaths, 31,804 confirmed cases on island of Ireland

Update 2:00 pm EST: There are 11 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 25,892 according to Ireland's Department of Health.

There have been no newly-reported deaths in the Republic of Ireland; the death toll remains at 1,764.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 196. Of these:

52% are male, 47% are female

median age is 37 years old; 58% of these cases were between 25 – 55 years old

23 counties reported new cases; Dublin 62%, Kildare 10%, Cork 4%, and Meath 4%

9% of these cases were travel-related,

34% were close contacts of a confirmed case

32% are reported as community transmission

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "Fortunately, the number of cases reported last week (124) were fewer than the week before (143)."

There have now been 2,320 ‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭coronavirus-related deaths on the island of Ireland. There have been‭‭ ‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭‭31,804 confirmed ‭cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.

Globally, there are more than 16.33 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 649,900 deaths and more than 9.43 million recoveries.

Update 11:40 am EST: There are 21 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 5,912, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 137,541 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

There have been no newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in the region; the death toll in Northern Ireland remains at 556.

July 26

Update 12:40 pm EST: The Department of Health has announced 12 newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Ireland to 25,881.

There have been no further deaths related to COVID-19 in Ireland over the last 24 hours as the country's death toll remained at 1,764.

There are currently five COVID-19 patients in intensive care and a total of 11 patients in Irish hospitals.

There were a further three hospital admissions in the last 24 hours.

Tanáiste Leo Varadkar has claimed that the Irish Government needs to tighten up plans to monitor people traveling into Ireland from countries not on the state's green list.

12

"We're going to look at other measures as well, for example, the possibility of requiring people to have evidence of a negative [COVID] test