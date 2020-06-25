Domestic travel anywhere in Ireland will be permitted from Monday, while the wearing of face masks on public transport is to be made compulsory as part of Phase 3.

The Irish government confirmed today, June 25, that Ireland can commence with Phase 3 of its Roadmap to reopen society and the economy from this Monday, June 29.

Read More: Taoiseach announces acceleration of Ireland's COVID Roadmap

Speaking today at Dublin Castle, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "Our country has suffered greatly. Our mental health has been eroded. Some people became sick, many more were sick with worry. People lost their jobs and were anxious about their livelihoods and their futures. We worried about family, we worried about friends, we worried about ourselves.

"This has not been an easy time for any of us, but we have come through it as a country. We must now try and repair the damage that has been done, across all parts of our lives, and show the same solidarity in doing so. I believe that if we show the same courage, the same determination, and the same care for each other, we will overcome these new challenges as well."

It is safe for Ireland to proceed to #Phase3 on Monday. I had the opportunity today to thank everyone who has gotten us this far. #Covid19 #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/eOrJMAzB9y — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) June 25, 2020

Regarding international travel, the Taoiseach said that advice remains that people "should not engage in any non-essential travel off the island."

He added, however: "Come the 9th of July, we will have a 'green list' of countries which you can travel to. If you travel between Ireland and those countries, the 14-day quarantine period will not apply."

The advice at the moment is that people should not engage in non-essential travel, but by 9 July, there will be a list of countries that people can travel to without the need to self-isolate for two weeks on their return. | Follow live updates: https://t.co/FEymVrmgjn pic.twitter.com/N8AHY00fpO — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 25, 2020

Also during the briefing, Ireland's Health Minister Simon Harris said that the wearing of face masks on public transport will be made mandatory:

Minister Simon Harris says the Government is moving to make face coverings mandatory on public transport. There will be a sanction for non-compliance, he says. | Follow live updates: https://t.co/FEymVrmgjn pic.twitter.com/bXlUoJ50pv — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 25, 2020

Read More: The official countdown to the reopening of Ireland's pubs!

Here are the new measures that come into effect from Monday, June 29 in Ireland as per the government's Roadmap to reopen society and the economy after coronavirus restrictions:

Public Health Measures

Easing of stay local: From phase 3, you can travel anywhere in Ireland.

Face coverings: Face coverings are recommended for public transport, retail outlets, and other places where it is difficult to maintain social distancing.

Guidance on safe use of face coverings is available here.

Education and childcare

The following may reopen:

all adult education facilities

creches, childminding facilities and pre-schools

summer camps

youth clubs

all indoor and outdoor amenities for children

Economic activity and work

Anyone who can work from home should continue to work from home wherever possible.

Businesses that can reopen:

wellbeing services - for example: chiropractic, massage therapy,

acupuncture, reflexology and homoeopathy

hairdressers, barbers, nail and brow salons, beauty salons, spas, make-up application services, tanning, tattooing and piercing services

driving schools

all remaining retail (for example, bookmakers), services and commercial activities

Driving tests, as well as volunteer and other driving services, may recommence.

Compliance with work protocols and health guidance will be monitored by State agencies.

Social

Indoor gatherings: Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people when conducted in line with public health advice are permissible.

Outdoor gatherings: Outdoor gatherings of up to 200 people when conducted in line with public health advice are permissible.

Businesses that can reopen:

cafés and restaurants providing on premises food and beverages

pubs and hotel bars operating as restaurants

hotels, hostels, caravan parks and holiday parks

Music

Specific recommendations apply to singing, choirs and playing musical instruments in groups.

Note: All of the above are subject to the Phases 3 and 4 restrictions on numbers for public gatherings and other important public health advice.

Cultural and religious

The following may reopen:

museums, galleries, theatres, concert halls and other cultural outlets

cinemas, music venues (excluding nightclubs and discos), leisure facilities, bingo halls, arcades, skating rinks, amusements parks

religious buildings and places of worship

Note: All of the above are subject to the Phases 3 and 4 restrictions on numbers for public gatherings and other important public health advice.

Sport

Sporting activities may recommence, including:

team leagues for adults and children

close contact sports

organised sporting spectator events and fixtures

The following may reopen:

indoor gyms and exercise facilities

yoga, pilates and dance studios

sports clubs and public swimming pools

Note: All of the above are subject to the Phases 3 and 4 restrictions on numbers for public gatherings and other important public health advice.

Transport and travel

Walk or cycle if possible.

Public transport

social distancing means that overall capacity remains restricted

use public transport only for essential journeys

face coverings should be worn

avoid peak-time travel

International travel

all non-essential overseas travel should be avoided

passengers arriving from overseas are expected to self-isolate for 14 days

passengers will also have to complete a form showing where they will self-isolate

Tourist travel to offshore islands may resume.

Private transport: Tour, event and private bus use, and vehicle hire may recommence.

Advice for those over 70 years or medically vulnerable

If you are over 70 or medically vulnerable, please use your judgement to decide how best to apply the following health guidance:

stay home as much as you can

maintain social distancing with visitors/those whom you visit and use face coverings

use the times specially allotted for shopping

use face coverings when attending shops or busy public areas

The Irish government anticipates that Phase 4 will commence on July 20.

You can watch all of today's press briefing from Dublin Castle here, courtesy of RTE News: