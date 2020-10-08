Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs has announced that there will be no countries on its “Green List” for travel effective this Monday, October 12.

In a statement issued on October 8, the Irish Department for Foreign Affairs (DFA) said: “The Green List was reviewed on the basis of ECDC data on Thursday 8 October.

“As no EU / EEA countries were below the required 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases, there will be no countries on the Green List with effect from Monday 12 October.”

There will be no countries on the Green List with effect from Monday 12 Oct. Ireland continues to work with EU partners to finalise negotiations on coordinating travel within the Union (“EU traffic lights system”). pic.twitter.com/7YT6AT1Pg9 — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) October 8, 2020

On September 15, the government agreed that, for the period ahead, the list will be updated on a weekly basis.

Inclusion on the Green List requires a 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of 25 or less, based on the latest data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

This list is reviewed on the basis of data each Thursday, with any changes taking effect from the following Monday.

The current Green List, which includes only four countries, remains in effect until 12:00 am on Monday, October 12.

‘Green’ (Normal Precautions) List (effective until 00.00 on Monday 12 October):

Cyprus *

Finland *

Latvia *

Liechtenstein

*Citizens considering travel to these locations should note the information below regarding restrictions on entry. These jurisdictions currently have quarantine or other requirements for arrivals from other jurisdictions, including Ireland.

Citizens should be aware that countries continue to announce new restrictions on arrivals from abroad, including the requirement to quarantine on entry. This can include restrictions on arrivals from Ireland. The situation will continue to evolve quickly.

Citizens who are considering travel to particular locations are advised to monitor news and information from the public authorities in their destination. Our Travel Advice is under constant review and is upgraded as quickly as possible. The list and related travel advice is reviewed on a regular basis, based on the latest ECDC data and advice from officials including public health experts, and will be further updated if required.

The request to restrict movements does not apply to people arriving into Ireland from countries on the Green List.

Passengers from any other location not on this list are asked to restrict their movements for 14 days.

The general advice against non-essential travel includes Great Britain but does not apply to Northern Ireland.