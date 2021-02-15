Ireland's Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today confirmed the locations for Ireland's vaccination centres.

There will be at least one vaccination centre in every county in the Republic of Ireland, with Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Tipperary, Westmeath, and Wicklow having multiple sites.

According to the Irish government, these centres will support the vaccination of the general population in a safe and efficient manner. While vaccines are currently being administered in healthcare settings and by GPs, many people will be offered their vaccination in these centres, having self-registered online.

The 37 vaccination centres will vary in size and operating hours, which will be based on vaccine supply and catchment area need. They have been selected based on population density, ease of access, transport, and parking. The design and layout of the centres also incorporate learnings from the COVID-19 swabbing centres.

Minister Donnelly said: “I would like to thank the HSE for their ongoing work in developing these vaccination centres across the country. These centres will be ready well in advance of vaccine supply when they will be used as part of our programme. People can expect to see these vaccination centres ready and waiting in their county.

“We have always said the vaccination programme would only be limited by the availability and reliability of supply in these early stages of the programme. In the coming months, supply will increase substantially and we will see these centres operating to full capacity and administering vaccines to the general population, following the Government priority list.”

Here are the 37 mass vaccination sites in the Republic of Ireland:

Carlow - The Seven Oaks Hotel - Athy Road, Carlow

Cavan - Kilmore Hotel - Dublin Rd, Killygarry, Cavan

Clare - West County Hotel - Limerick Road, Ennis, Co. Clare

Cork - Páirc Uí Chaoimh - The Marina, Cork City

Cork - City Hall Cork - City Hall, Anglesea St. Centre Cork City

Cork - MTU Campus Melbourn Building - Melbourn Rd, Bishopstown, Cork

Cork - Bantry PCC - Bantry, Co. Cork

Cork - Mallow GAA Club - Mallow GAA Club, Carrigoon, Co. Cork

Donegal - Letterkenny Institute of Technology - Port Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Dublin - Aviva Stadium - Landsdowne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Dublin -Citywest Convention Centre - Citywest Hotel, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co. Dublin

Dublin - Helix Theatre DCU - DCU Santry

Dublin - TU Dublin Campus - Grangegorman

Galway - Galway Racecourse - Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Galway

Kerry - Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre - Bypass Road, Killarney, Co. Kerry

Kerry - Kerry Sports Academy - North Campus, Dromtacker, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Kildare - Punchestown Racecourse - Punchestown, Naas, Co. Kildare

Kilkenny - Cillin Hill Conference Centre - Dublin Road, Leggettsrath, Kilkenny

Laois - Midlands Park Hotel - Jessop St., Portlaoise, Co. Laois

Leitrim - Primary Care Centre - Carrick -on – Shannon, Co Leitrim

Limerick - Radisson Hotel - Ennis Road, Limerick

Longford - Longford Slashers GAA - Longford Town

Louth - Fairways Hotel - Dublin Rd, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Co. Louth

Mayo - Breaffy House Resort - Breaffy, Castlebar, Co Mayo

Meath - Simmonstown GAA Club Navan - Simmonstown Gales GAA Co Meath

Monaghan - Hillgrove Hotel - Old Armagh Rd, Latlorcan, Monaghan

Offaly - Faithful Field GAA Centre - Kilcormac, Tullamore, Co Offaly

Roscommon - Abbey Hotel - Galway road, Co Roscommon

Sligo - Sligo IT Sports Arena - Sligo IT, Ash Ln, Bellanode, Co. Sligo

Tipperary - Abbeycourt Hotel - Nenagh, Co. Tipperary

Tipperary - The Clonmel Park Hotel - Poppyfields, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

Waterford - WIT Arena - WIT Sports Campus, Carriagnore, Waterford

Westmeath - International Arena AIT -Dublin Road, Athlone, Co. Westmeath

Westmeath - Bloomfield House Hotel - Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Wexford - Riverside Hotel Enniscorthy - The Promenade, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford

Wicklow - Arklow Bay Hotel & Conference Centre - Sea Rd, Ferrybank, Arklow, Co Wicklow

Wicklow - Charlsland Golf Club - Greystones, Co Wicklow

(The contracts at the venues for the Longford and Offaly sites have yet to be finalized, the department noted.)

There are currently three vaccines being administered in the Republic of Ireland, the Pfizer / BioNTech, the Moderna, and the AstraZeneca vaccines.

As of Friday, February 12, 265,237 vaccination doses have been administered in the Republic of Ireland - 175,238 first doses and 89,999 second doses.

