Ireland's Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today confirmed the locations for Ireland's vaccination centres.
There will be at least one vaccination centre in every county in the Republic of Ireland, with Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Tipperary, Westmeath, and Wicklow having multiple sites.
According to the Irish government, these centres will support the vaccination of the general population in a safe and efficient manner. While vaccines are currently being administered in healthcare settings and by GPs, many people will be offered their vaccination in these centres, having self-registered online.
The 37 vaccination centres will vary in size and operating hours, which will be based on vaccine supply and catchment area need. They have been selected based on population density, ease of access, transport, and parking. The design and layout of the centres also incorporate learnings from the COVID-19 swabbing centres.
Minister Donnelly said: “I would like to thank the HSE for their ongoing work in developing these vaccination centres across the country. These centres will be ready well in advance of vaccine supply when they will be used as part of our programme. People can expect to see these vaccination centres ready and waiting in their county.
“We have always said the vaccination programme would only be limited by the availability and reliability of supply in these early stages of the programme. In the coming months, supply will increase substantially and we will see these centres operating to full capacity and administering vaccines to the general population, following the Government priority list.”
Here are the 37 mass vaccination sites in the Republic of Ireland:
- Carlow - The Seven Oaks Hotel - Athy Road, Carlow
- Cavan - Kilmore Hotel - Dublin Rd, Killygarry, Cavan
- Clare - West County Hotel - Limerick Road, Ennis, Co. Clare
- Cork - Páirc Uí Chaoimh - The Marina, Cork City
- Cork - City Hall Cork - City Hall, Anglesea St. Centre Cork City
- Cork - MTU Campus Melbourn Building - Melbourn Rd, Bishopstown, Cork
- Cork - Bantry PCC - Bantry, Co. Cork
- Cork - Mallow GAA Club - Mallow GAA Club, Carrigoon, Co. Cork
- Donegal - Letterkenny Institute of Technology - Port Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
- Dublin - Aviva Stadium - Landsdowne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
- Dublin -Citywest Convention Centre - Citywest Hotel, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co. Dublin
- Dublin - Helix Theatre DCU - DCU Santry
- Dublin - TU Dublin Campus - Grangegorman
- Galway - Galway Racecourse - Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Galway
- Kerry - Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre - Bypass Road, Killarney, Co. Kerry
- Kerry - Kerry Sports Academy - North Campus, Dromtacker, Tralee, Co. Kerry
- Kildare - Punchestown Racecourse - Punchestown, Naas, Co. Kildare
- Kilkenny - Cillin Hill Conference Centre - Dublin Road, Leggettsrath, Kilkenny
- Laois - Midlands Park Hotel - Jessop St., Portlaoise, Co. Laois
- Leitrim - Primary Care Centre - Carrick -on – Shannon, Co Leitrim
- Limerick - Radisson Hotel - Ennis Road, Limerick
- Longford - Longford Slashers GAA - Longford Town
- Louth - Fairways Hotel - Dublin Rd, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Co. Louth
- Mayo - Breaffy House Resort - Breaffy, Castlebar, Co Mayo
- Meath - Simmonstown GAA Club Navan - Simmonstown Gales GAA Co Meath
- Monaghan - Hillgrove Hotel - Old Armagh Rd, Latlorcan, Monaghan
- Offaly - Faithful Field GAA Centre - Kilcormac, Tullamore, Co Offaly
- Roscommon - Abbey Hotel - Galway road, Co Roscommon
- Sligo - Sligo IT Sports Arena - Sligo IT, Ash Ln, Bellanode, Co. Sligo
- Tipperary - Abbeycourt Hotel - Nenagh, Co. Tipperary
- Tipperary - The Clonmel Park Hotel - Poppyfields, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
- Waterford - WIT Arena - WIT Sports Campus, Carriagnore, Waterford
- Westmeath - International Arena AIT -Dublin Road, Athlone, Co. Westmeath
- Westmeath - Bloomfield House Hotel - Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
- Wexford - Riverside Hotel Enniscorthy - The Promenade, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford
- Wicklow - Arklow Bay Hotel & Conference Centre - Sea Rd, Ferrybank, Arklow, Co Wicklow
- Wicklow - Charlsland Golf Club - Greystones, Co Wicklow
(The contracts at the venues for the Longford and Offaly sites have yet to be finalized, the department noted.)
There are currently three vaccines being administered in the Republic of Ireland, the Pfizer / BioNTech, the Moderna, and the AstraZeneca vaccines.
As of Friday, February 12, 265,237 vaccination doses have been administered in the Republic of Ireland - 175,238 first doses and 89,999 second doses.
