Live coronavirus updates from Ireland

March 12

Updated 2:20 pm EST: 27 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed today in Ireland with six patients being cared for in ICUs.

22 cases associated with local transmission

Two associated with community transmission,

Three associated with travel

There are now 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, an increase from the 43 confirmed cases on March 11.

There are 20 cases in Northern Ireland as of March 12, bringing the total number of cases on the island of Ireland to 90.

Updated 2:05 pm EST: The GAA has confirmed the suspension of all activities through March 29.

It said in a statement: "In light of this morning’s Government announcement, the GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association have decided to suspend all activity at club, county and educational levels until March 29 (inclusive) from midnight.

"This is to include all games, training and team gatherings at all ages and all grades."

Updated at 12:30 pm GMT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that all schools, colleges, and childcare facilities will close in Ireland in a bid to delay the spread of coronavirus.

Additionally, outdoor public gatherings of more than 500 people and indoor gatherings of more than 100 people have also been canceled.

Bars, restaurants, and cafes may remain open, but managers are being asked to implement "social distancing" measures. Public transport will remain operational.

Varadkar said the measures will come into full effect on Friday, March 13 and be in place until Sunday, March 29.

Ireland has now moved from the "containment" phase to "delay" phase.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said that all tourist attractions and cultural institutions will also be closed over the same period.

The Irish Government is calling on people to work from home where possible to curb the spread of the virus.

There are now 43 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

Previously

On Thursday, March 12, the Mater Hospital in Dublin canceled most surgeries and appointments as well as imposing a blanket ban on children visiting the hospital.

On March 11, Ireland's Health Service Executive (HSE) announced nine new cases of the virus, bring the total in the Republic of Ireland to 43. There are also 18 cases of the virus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total on the island of Ireland to 61.

A patient died on Wednesday, becoming the first person in Ireland to die from coronavirus. She was believed to be have had prior underlying health conditions.

A number of high-profile events in Ireland have fallen victim to the outbreak of the virus.

All across the country, St. Patrick's Day parades were canceled on Monday amid fears of spreading the virus even further.

The virus has also impacted several Irish sporting events.

The Irish Government postponed a Six Nations rugby match between Ireland and Italy at the beginning of March after Italy reported a spike in infections.

Italy is by far the worst affected European nation and, with over 12,000 cases of Covid-19, has seen the worst outbreak of the virus outside China.

Ireland's following Six Nations game with France in Paris was also postponed when the French Government placed a ban on public gatherings of 1,000 people or more.

France's Covid-19 tally has surged past 2,000 in the last few days.

In soccer, Ireland's crucial Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia in Bratislava will be played behind closed doors. Around 2,200 Irish fans had tickets for the match, which is set to take place on Thursday, March 26.

The virus has wreaked havoc across Western Europe and the Department of Foreign Affairs has advised Irish people not to travel to Italy. It also advises any Irish people who have recently returned from Italy to place themselves in self-isolation immediately.

On March 11, the Department of Foreign Affairs advised against non-essential travel to some parts of Spain, which has seen a particularly bad spike in infections.

US President Trump announced on March 11 that a ban on travel from Europe to the US (not including the UK) will go into effect on March 13. The DHS later clarified that the ban is only subject to nations in the Schengen Zone, and Ireland is therefore not included.

Hospitals across Ireland have imposed an almost total ban on visitors to curb the spread of infections.

The University of Limerick Hospital Group, which consists of six hospitals in the west of the country, has banned visitors with some exceptions, including parents visiting young children and visitors visiting patients who are close to death.

The UL Hospital Group also canceled all outpatient appointments and elective surgeries until Wednesday, but it is unclear whether that will be extended.

The first case of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland was reported on February 29. It soon led to a two-week closure of a school in Dublin.

