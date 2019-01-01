Aer Lingus
14,000 college football fans to give Ireland economic boost
BBC demands Trump hand over January 6 texts in bid to show he incited riots
Aer Lingus to nix several US routes as part of overall reduction in flying
Here is how you can claim a free return flight to New York with Aer Lingus
Aer Lingus launches Raleigh Durham service ahead of UNC's Dublin trip
Bank holiday bliss from the capital to the coast and countryside
Aer Lingus set to rollout free Wi-Fi after doing deal with Elon Musk
Co Down native to make American college football debut at Dublin's Aviva Stadium
Plan your dream getaway with this major travel sale
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