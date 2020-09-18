Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the new restrictions for Dublin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today announced that Co Dublin will be moved to Level 3 of the government’s new Framework plan for the next three weeks beginning at midnight tonight, Friday, September 18.

Speaking during a televised live address, the Taoiseach said "the threat is growing" across Ireland.

"I know that the additional restrictions that are needed for Dublin will make many people angry. But we have received very clear advice that these restrictions will help reduce the spread of the virus and save lives," the Taoiseach said.

He continued: "This new status will include but not be limited to the following restrictions:

Visitors to private homes, including gardens, will be permitted from one other household only, and involve up to a maximum of 6 people.

No organised indoor gatherings should take place, and outdoor gatherings should have a maximum of 15 people.

Restaurants and cafes, including pubs serving food, will close to indoor dining but can remain open for takeaway and delivery. They can also remain open for outdoor dining for a maximum of 15 people. As already announced, wet bars will remain closed.

Visits to long term residential care facilities are suspended, with the exception of critical and compassionate circumstances.

Those living in Dublin are advised to stay within the county, unless they need to travel for work, education, and other essential purposes.

Similarly, people outside of Dublin are advised not to travel into the county except for work, education, and other essential purposes.

Sports training activities can continue, but only for non-contact sports in the outdoors and in pods of up to 15. There is an exception to this for professional and elite athletes, inter-county sports, and senior club championship.

Indoor training should be confined to individuals only and no classes should take place.

No social or family gatherings should take place other than weddings and funerals, but the number of people at both should be restricted to 25 from Monday. Weddings due to take place this weekend may go ahead under level 2 restrictions and people are reminded to follow public health guidelines.

You can watch the Taoiseach's entire address from today here:

Taoiseach Micheál Martin statement on additional Covid-19 restrictions

When the Irish government first announced it’s new Framework plan earlier this week, the entire country was placed on Level 2. Co Dublin, while also on Level 2, had additional restrictions put in place.

Here are all of the restrictions that come into effect in Co Dublin from midnight tonight, September 18, as part of Level 3:

Restrictive measures

The priority is to keep schools and early learning and childcare services open and minimise disruption in the work force.

Social and family gatherings

In your home or garden:

A maximum of 6 people from 1 other household can visit your home.

Other settings outside your home or garden:

No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Weddings

Up to 25 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception. (These measures come into place on Monday 21 September.)

Organised indoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).

No organised indoor gatherings should take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor arts events, training events.

Gatherings of up to 15 people can take place.

Sports

Training:

Outdoors: Non contact training only in pods of up to 15 (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

Indoors: Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes.

Matches and events:

No matches or events to take place.

Exemption: professional/elite/inter-county/club championship/horse-racing can take place behind closed doors.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools:

Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools open with protective measures, for individual training only.

Religious services

Services move online. Places of worship remain open for private prayer.

Funerals

Up to 25 mourners can attend. (These measures come into place on Monday 21 September.)

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions

All venues closed.

Libraries will be available for e-services and call and collect.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)

Restaurants and cafes (including bars/pubs serving food) may remain open for take-away and delivery and outdoor dining to a maximum of 15 people.

Wet pubs [Pubs that only serve drinks and no food]

These will remain closed.

Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation

Hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs may remain open, but with services limited to residents.

Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)

Face coverings must be worn.

Open with protective measures in place.

There is specific guidance available for:

Work

Work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.

Domestic travel

Stay in the county of Dublin apart from work, education and other essential purposes, if appropriate.

Schools, early learning and childcare services, adult and higher education

Schools and creches are open with protective measures.

Further, higher and adult education to escalate all appropriate protective measures and limit congregation as far as possible.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks

All remain open with protective measures in place.

Transport

Face coverings must be worn.

Walk or cycle where possible.

Public transport capacity will be limited to 50%.

Essential workers and essential purposes only.

Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable

Those aged 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home.

Specific guidance will be provided.

Long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes)

Visits suspended, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.